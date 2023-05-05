It's time to embark on a different sort of journey as Magic presents characters, locations, and epic moments from the epic fantasy novels of J.R.R. Tolkien. The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™ is packed with exciting new cards and a few marquee keywords and mechanics to review. So, gather your Fellowship, pack your lembas, and let's head out to learn more about the new set.

Today, we're sharing a tease of the mechanics from the set, with a full reveal arriving during our debut on May 30.

The Ring

The Ring calls out, eager to bend mortals to its will. Several cards in the set have abilities that say "the Ring tempts you."

Call of the Ring

The first time the Ring tempts you during a game, you get an emblem named The Ring. There's a printed helper card you can keep in your command zone to remind you that you have The Ring and what it does. The Ring starts with only its first ability at the top, but it may gain the other abilities one at a time as it tempts you further.

Turn Over The Ring Double-Faced Helper Card

Each time the Ring tempts you, two things happen. First, you choose a creature you control to become your Ring-bearer. If you have a Ring-bearer, you may choose to have that creature remain your Ring-bearer, or you may choose another creature you control to carry that burden. Ring-bearer is a new designation; it's not a creature type or an ability. The creature you choose remains your Ring-bearer until you choose another one, it leaves the battlefield, or another player gains control of it. Each player has their own Ring-bearer (and their own The Ring), and you can never have more than one Ring-bearer.

Second, The Ring gains its next ability, if it can. Once The Ring has all four of its abilities, it has reached its full power and won't gain additional abilities as the Ring tempts you in the future. Notably, The Ring will gain its next ability even if you didn't control any creatures as the Ring tempted you, meaning you didn't choose a Ring-bearer.

Spells and abilities may refer to your Ring-bearer. Most obviously, The Ring itself has abilities that affect your Ring-bearer. It immediately becomes legendary and can't be blocked by creatures with greater power. In time, The Ring's other abilities will provide valuable combat bonuses. Other cards, including Sauron, the Necromancer, refer to your Ring-bearer.

Sauron, the Necromancer

Some triggered abilities trigger whenever the Ring tempts you. These abilities will trigger if the Ring tempts you even if you didn't choose a Ring-bearer because you didn't control any creatures. However, some of these abilities will further specify that they trigger only if you chose specific creatures as your Ring-bearer, so be careful.

Looking for more about The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth? We'll share more mechanics and cards right here on May 30—see you then!

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth is available to preorder now online at Amazon and at your local game store.