在2023年11月17日，你就可以踏上依夏兰迷窟的旅程了。使用这四副套牌探索深受喜爱的时空，深入失落的地下世界，它们会和本系列一起上市。
Ahoy Mateys（蓝黑红）
Blood Rite（白黑）
Explorers of the Deep（绿蓝）
Veloci-Ramp-Tor（红绿白）
可在新的牌图集合里查阅这些套牌里的牌，其中还有依夏兰迷窟所有精美牌张的最新信息，例如该系列里精美的补充包添趣处理。
每副套牌内含以下内容：
- 1副100张牌的开盒即玩指挥官套牌
- 2张新加入万智牌的传统闪传奇生物，可用作各自套牌的指挥官
- 8张新加入万智牌的稀有牌（套牌特有的不闪牌张）
- 90张不闪的万智牌牌张，包含基本地
- 1张蚀刻闪展示型指挥官牌（硬纸板的牌张复制品，不能在认证的游戏中使用。）
- 1包聚珍补充包尝鲜包
- 1张不闪的或传统闪依夏兰迷窟补充包添趣稀有或秘稀牌
- 1张传统闪无边框依夏兰迷窟特色牌框非普通牌
- 10张双面衍生物
- 1个纸套牌盒
- 1个Spindown生命计数器
本系列的指挥官套牌冒险元素十足，我们在此列出这些指挥官套牌的套牌列表，现在你就可以在本地游戏店预订，在亚马逊等网络零售商处预购，或者在其他出售万智牌产品的地方订购！
（编注：下列的套牌列表自动从风云集抓取每张牌最新印制的样子，未必是出现在本产品中的样子。此处的套牌列表并非产品内牌张个别展示，仅为互动查询套牌中包含各牌张的功能之用。）
Ahoy Mateys
不沉传奇霸司总帅和变节军将唐安德烈是传统闪牌。不沉传奇霸司总帅展示型指挥官则是施以蚀刻闪卡工艺的较硬卡纸～虽然便于你展示指挥官，但不能在认证的指挥官游戏中使用。
1 Admiral Brass, Unsinkable
1 Don Andres, the Renegade
1 The Indomitable
1 Storm Fleet Negotiator
1 Francisco, Fowl Marauder
1 The Grim Captain's Locker
1 Skeleton Crew
1 Broadside Bombardiers
1 Gemcutter Buccaneer
1 Arm-Mounted Anchor
1 Amphin Mutineer
1 Bident of Thassa
1 Corsair Captain
1 Evacuation
1 Timestream Navigator
1 Warkite Marauder
1 Black Market Connections
1 Blood Money
1 Dire Fleet Ravager
1 Fathom Fleet Captain
1 Lethal Scheme
1 Angrath's Marauders
1 Blasphemous Act
1 Captain Lannery Storm
1 Captivating Crew
1 Chaos Warp
1 Coercive Recruiter
1 Dire Fleet Daredevil
1 Kari Zev, Skyship Raider
1 Port Razer
1 Shared Animosity
1 Admiral Beckett Brass
1 Hostage Taker
1 King Narfi's Betrayal
1 Prismari Command
1 Zara, Renegade Recruiter
1 Icon of Ancestry
1 Vanquisher's Banner
1 Choked Estuary
1 Desolate Lighthouse
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Foreboding Ruins
1 Frostboil Snarl
1 Geier Reach Sanitarium
1 Nephalia Drownyard
1 Smoldering Marsh
1 Sulfur Falls
1 Sunken Hollow
1 Azure Fleet Admiral
1 Enterprising Scallywag
1 Daring Saboteur
1 Departed Deckhand
1 Distant Melody
1 Ghost of Ramirez DePietro
1 Malcolm, Keen-Eyed Navigator
1 Merchant Raiders
1 Siren Stormtamer
1 Spectral Sailor
1 Windfall
1 Feed the Swarm
1 Pitiless Plunderer
1 Breeches, Brazen Plunderer
1 Faithless Looting
1 Rakdos Charm
1 Ramirez DePietro, Pillager
1 Arcane Signet
1 Commander's Sphere
1 Dimir Signet
1 Herald's Horn
1 Izzet Signet
1 Rakdos Signet
1 Sol Ring
1 Wayfarer's Bauble
1 Command Tower
1 Crumbling Necropolis
1 Evolving Wilds
1 Path of Ancestry
1 Port of Karfell
1 Rogue's Passage
1 Secluded Courtyard
1 Terramorphic Expanse
1 Thriving Bluff
1 Thriving Isle
1 Thriving Moor
1 Unclaimed Territory
6 Island
4 Swamp
5 Mountain
Ahoy Mateys衍生物
- 1 勒格文//珍宝衍生物
- 2 火蜥蜴／战士//珍宝衍生物
- 2 火蜥蜴／战士//变形兽衍生物
- 1 地图//骷髅妖／海盗衍生物
- 2 复制品//骷髅妖／海盗衍生物
- 1 君主（辅助）//海盗衍生物
- 1 黄金城祝福（辅助）//海盗衍生物
Blood Rites
受福众首克莱维诺和残忍天行客卡门是传统闪牌。受福众首克莱维诺展示型指挥官则是施以蚀刻闪卡工艺的较硬卡纸～虽然便于你展示指挥官，但不能在认证的指挥官游戏中使用。
1 Clavileño, First of the Blessed
1 Carmen, Cruel Skymarcher
1 Charismatic Conqueror
1 Elenda's Hierophant
1 March of the Canonized
1 Redemption Choir
1 Dusk Legion Sergeant
1 Master of Dark Rites
1 Promise of Aclazotz
1 Order of Sacred Dusk
1 Austere Command
1 Kindred Boon
1 Mavren Fein, Dusk Apostle
1 Radiant Destiny
1 Welcoming Vampire
1 Bloodghast
1 Bloodtracker
1 Butcher of Malakir
1 Champion of Dusk
1 Cordial Vampire
1 Crossway Troublemakers
1 Damn
1 Drana, Liberator of Malakir
1 Exquisite Blood
1 Glass-Cast Heart
1 New Blood
1 Nighthawk Scavenger
1 Olivia's Wrath
1 Pact of the Serpent
1 Patron of the Vein
1 Sanctum Seeker
1 Timothar, Baron of Bats
1 Twilight Prophet
1 Yahenni, Undying Partisan
1 Elenda, the Dusk Rose
1 Sorin, Lord of Innistrad
1 Utter End
1 Vona, Butcher of Magan
1 Blade of the Bloodchief
1 Isolated Chapel
1 Shineshadow Snarl
1 Temple of Silence
1 Vault of the Archangel
1 Voldaren Estate
1 Windbrisk Heights
1 Martyr of Dusk
1 Return to Dust
1 Swords to Plowshares
1 Blood Artist
1 Bloodline Necromancer
1 Dusk Legion Zealot
1 Falkenrath Noble
1 Indulgent Aristocrat
1 Oathsworn Vampire
1 Village Rites
1 Viscera Seer
1 Bartolomé del Presidio
1 Cruel Celebrant
1 Etchings of the Chosen
1 Legion Lieutenant
1 Arcane Signet
1 Commander's Sphere
1 Heirloom Blade
1 Mind Stone
1 Orzhov Signet
1 Sol Ring
1 Swiftfoot Boots
1 Talisman of Hierarchy
1 Wayfarer's Bauble
1 Bojuka Bog
1 Command Tower
1 Myriad Landscape
1 Orzhov Basilica
1 Path of Ancestry
1 Rogue's Passage
1 Secluded Courtyard
1 Tainted Field
1 Temple of the False God
1 Unclaimed Territory
8 Plains
13 Swamp
Blood Rites衍生物
- 1 吸血鬼（白）//吸血鬼／恶魔衍生物
- 2 吸血鬼（白黑）//吸血鬼／恶魔衍生物
- 2 吸血鬼（黑）//吸血鬼／恶魔衍生物
- 2 蝙蝠//吸血鬼（白）衍生物
- 1 血滴//吸血鬼（白）衍生物
- 1 徽记（依尼翠王者）//吸血鬼（白）衍生物
- 1 黄金城祝福（辅助）//吸血鬼（白）衍生物
Explorers of the Deep
翻涌之魂哈巴尔和笑面浪涛索拉托雅是传统闪牌。翻涌之魂哈巴尔展示型指挥官则是施以蚀刻闪卡工艺的较硬卡纸～虽然便于你展示指挥官，但不能在认证的指挥官游戏中使用。
1 Hakbal of the Surging Soul
1 Xolatoyac, the Smiling Flood
1 Mist Dancer
1 Ripples of Potential
1 Wave Goodbye
1 Bygone Marvels
1 Deeproot Historian
1 Topography Tracker
1 Tributary Instructor
1 Singer of Swift Rivers
1 Benthic Biomancer
1 Commit /// Memory
1 Coralhelm Commander
1 Curse of the Swine
1 Emperor Mihail II
1 Herald of Secret Streams
1 Kindred Discovery
1 Kopala, Warden of Waves
1 Master of the Pearl Trident
1 Merfolk Sovereign
1 Reflections of Littjara
1 Seafloor Oracle
1 Surgespanner
1 Svyelun of Sea and Sky
1 Thassa, God of the Sea
1 Thieving Skydiver
1 Branching Evolution
1 Deeproot Elite
1 Hardened Scales
1 Realmwalker
1 Ruinous Intrusion
1 Cold-Eyed Selkie
1 Kumena, Tyrant of Orazca
1 Prime Speaker Zegana
1 Quandrix Command
1 Simic Ascendancy
1 Tishana, Voice of Thunder
1 Vorel of the Hull Clade
1 Zegana, Utopian Speaker
1 Metallic Mimic
1 Alchemist's Refuge
1 Hinterland Harbor
1 Karn's Bastion
1 Mosswort Bridge
1 Temple of Mystery
1 Vineglimmer Snarl
1 Merfolk Cave-Diver
1 Aetherize
1 Deeproot Waters
1 Merrow Reejerey
1 Rapid Hybridization
1 Ravenform
1 Sage of Fables
1 Stonybrook Banneret
1 Beast Within
1 Nicanzil, Current Conductor
1 Evolution Sage
1 Explore
1 Inspiring Call
1 Kodama's Reach
1 Growth Spiral
1 Kiora's Follower
1 Merfolk Mistbinder
1 Merfolk Skydiver
1 Tatyova, Benthic Druid
1 Arcane Signet
1 Commander's Sphere
1 Simic Signet
1 Sol Ring
1 Swiftfoot Boots
1 Command Tower
1 Llanowar Reborn
1 Myriad Landscape
1 Path of Ancestry
1 Reliquary Tower
1 Rogue's Passage
1 Secluded Courtyard
1 Simic Growth Chamber
1 Temple of the False God
1 Unclaimed Territory
7 Forest
13 Island
Explorers of the Deep衍生物
- 1 鸟//人鱼衍生物
- 1 野兽//人鱼衍生物
- 1 蛙／蜥蜴//人鱼衍生物
- 2 野猪//人鱼衍生物
- 2 野猪//人鱼（辟邪）衍生物
- 1 地图//人鱼（辟邪）衍生物
- 2 复制品//人鱼（辟邪）衍生物
Veloci-Ramp-Tor
烈阳眷恩潘塔札和驯龙逸才薇塔是传统闪牌。烈阳眷恩潘塔札展示型指挥官则是施以蚀刻闪卡工艺的较硬卡纸～虽然便于你展示指挥官，但不能在认证的指挥官游戏中使用。
1 Pantlaza, Sun-Favored
1 Wayta, Trainer Prodigy
1 Bronzebeak Foragers
1 From the Rubble
1 Wrathful Raptors
1 Curious Altisaur
1 Dinosaur Egg
1 Scion of Calamity
1 Sunfrill Imitator
1 Progenitor's Icon
1 Akroma's Will
1 Kinjalli's Sunwing
1 Temple Altisaur
1 Wakening Sun's Avatar
1 Zetalpa, Primal Dawn
1 Chandra's Ignition
1 Etali, Primal Storm
1 Fiery Confluence
1 Marauding Raptor
1 Apex Altisaur
1 Deathgorge Scavenger
1 Descendants' Path
1 Rampaging Brontodon
1 Regal Behemoth
1 Return of the Wildspeaker
1 Ripjaw Raptor
1 Rishkar's Expertise
1 Runic Armasaur
1 Shifting Ceratops
1 Topiary Stomper
1 Verdant Sun's Avatar
1 Wayward Swordtooth
1 Quartzwood Crasher
1 Regisaur Alpha
1 Xenagos, God of Revels
1 Zacama, Primal Calamity
1 Lifecrafter's Bestiary
1 Arch of Orazca
1 Canopy Vista
1 Cinder Glade
1 Clifftop Retreat
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Fortified Village
1 Furycalm Snarl
1 Game Trail
1 Kessig Wolf Run
1 Mosswort Bridge
1 Bellowing Aegisaur
1 Generous Gift
1 Majestic Heliopterus
1 Path to Exile
1 Earthshaker Dreadmaw
1 Ixalli's Lorekeeper
1 Thrashing Brontodon
1 Otepec Huntmaster
1 Itzquinth, Firstborn of Gishath
1 Cultivate
1 Drover of the Mighty
1 Farseek
1 Migration Path
1 Rampant Growth
1 Ranging Raptors
1 Savage Stomp
1 Thunderherd Migration
1 Thundering Spineback
1 Atzocan Seer
1 Raging Regisaur
1 Raging Swordtooth
1 Rhythm of the Wild
1 Arcane Signet
1 Sol Ring
1 Command Tower
1 Evolving Wilds
1 Jungle Shrine
1 Myriad Landscape
1 Path of Ancestry
1 Rogue's Passage
1 Secluded Courtyard
1 Temple of the False God
1 Terramorphic Expanse
1 Thriving Bluff
1 Thriving Grove
1 Thriving Heath
1 Unclaimed Territory
8 Forest
4 Plains
4 Mountain
Veloci-Ramp-Tor衍生物
- 1 象//恐龙衍生物
- 5 恐龙／野兽//恐龙衍生物
- 2 复制品//恐龙衍生物
- 1 君主（辅助）//恐龙衍生物
- 1 黄金城祝福（辅助）//恐龙衍生物
这些套牌在2023年11月17日和依夏兰迷窟一起上市，现在你就可以在本地游戏店预订，在亚马逊等网络零售商处预购，或者在其他出售万智牌产品的地方订购。