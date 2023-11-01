在2023年11月17日，你就可以踏上依夏兰迷窟的旅程了。使用这四副套牌探索深受喜爱的时空，深入失落的地下世界，它们会和本系列一起上市。

Ahoy Mateys（蓝黑红）
Blood Rite（白黑）
Explorers of the Deep（绿蓝）
Veloci-Ramp-Tor（红绿白）
可在新的牌图集合里查阅这些套牌里的牌，其中还有依夏兰迷窟所有精美牌张的最新信息，例如该系列里精美的补充包添趣处理

每副套牌内含以下内容：

  • 1副100张牌的开盒即玩指挥官套牌
  • 2张新加入万智牌的传统闪传奇生物，可用作各自套牌的指挥官
  • 8张新加入万智牌的稀有牌（套牌特有的不闪牌张）
  • 90张不闪的万智牌牌张，包含基本地
  • 1张蚀刻闪展示型指挥官牌（硬纸板的牌张复制品，不能在认证的游戏中使用。）
  • 1包聚珍补充包尝鲜包
    • 1张不闪的或传统闪依夏兰迷窟补充包添趣稀有或秘稀牌
    • 1张传统闪无边框依夏兰迷窟特色牌框非普通牌
  • 10张双面衍生物
  • 1个纸套牌盒
  • 1个Spindown生命计数器

本系列的指挥官套牌冒险元素十足，我们在此列出这些指挥官套牌的套牌列表，现在你就可以在本地游戏店预订，在亚马逊等网络零售商处预购，或者在其他出售万智牌产品的地方订购！

（编注：下列的套牌列表自动从风云集抓取每张牌最新印制的样子，未必是出现在本产品中的样子。此处的套牌列表并非产品内牌张个别展示，仅为互动查询套牌中包含各牌张的功能之用。）

Ahoy Mateys

不沉传奇霸司总帅（传统闪）
不沉传奇霸司总帅（传统闪）
变节军将唐安德烈（传统闪）
变节军将唐安德烈（传统闪）
不沉传奇霸司总帅（蚀刻闪展示型指挥官）
不沉传奇霸司总帅（蚀刻闪展示型指挥官）

不沉传奇霸司总帅和变节军将唐安德烈是传统闪牌。不沉传奇霸司总帅展示型指挥官则是施以蚀刻闪卡工艺的较硬卡纸～虽然便于你展示指挥官，但不能在认证的指挥官游戏中使用。

1 Admiral Brass, Unsinkable 1 Don Andres, the Renegade 1 The Indomitable 1 Storm Fleet Negotiator 1 Francisco, Fowl Marauder 1 The Grim Captain's Locker 1 Skeleton Crew 1 Broadside Bombardiers 1 Gemcutter Buccaneer 1 Arm-Mounted Anchor 1 Amphin Mutineer 1 Bident of Thassa 1 Corsair Captain 1 Evacuation 1 Timestream Navigator 1 Warkite Marauder 1 Black Market Connections 1 Blood Money 1 Dire Fleet Ravager 1 Fathom Fleet Captain 1 Lethal Scheme 1 Angrath's Marauders 1 Blasphemous Act 1 Captain Lannery Storm 1 Captivating Crew 1 Chaos Warp 1 Coercive Recruiter 1 Dire Fleet Daredevil 1 Kari Zev, Skyship Raider 1 Port Razer 1 Shared Animosity 1 Admiral Beckett Brass 1 Hostage Taker 1 King Narfi's Betrayal 1 Prismari Command 1 Zara, Renegade Recruiter 1 Icon of Ancestry 1 Vanquisher's Banner 1 Choked Estuary 1 Desolate Lighthouse 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Foreboding Ruins 1 Frostboil Snarl 1 Geier Reach Sanitarium 1 Nephalia Drownyard 1 Smoldering Marsh 1 Sulfur Falls 1 Sunken Hollow 1 Azure Fleet Admiral 1 Enterprising Scallywag 1 Daring Saboteur 1 Departed Deckhand 1 Distant Melody 1 Ghost of Ramirez DePietro 1 Malcolm, Keen-Eyed Navigator 1 Merchant Raiders 1 Siren Stormtamer 1 Spectral Sailor 1 Windfall 1 Feed the Swarm 1 Pitiless Plunderer 1 Breeches, Brazen Plunderer 1 Faithless Looting 1 Rakdos Charm 1 Ramirez DePietro, Pillager 1 Arcane Signet 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Dimir Signet 1 Herald's Horn 1 Izzet Signet 1 Rakdos Signet 1 Sol Ring 1 Wayfarer's Bauble 1 Command Tower 1 Crumbling Necropolis 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Port of Karfell 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Secluded Courtyard 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Thriving Bluff 1 Thriving Isle 1 Thriving Moor 1 Unclaimed Territory 6 Island 4 Swamp 5 Mountain

Ahoy Mateys衍生物

  • 1 勒格文//珍宝衍生物
  • 2 火蜥蜴／战士//珍宝衍生物
  • 2 火蜥蜴／战士//变形兽衍生物
  • 1 地图//骷髅妖／海盗衍生物
  • 2 复制品//骷髅妖／海盗衍生物
  • 1 君主（辅助）//海盗衍生物
  • 1 黄金城祝福（辅助）//海盗衍生物
勒格文衍生物
珍宝衍生物
勒格文//珍宝
火蜥蜴／战士衍生物
珍宝衍生物
火蜥蜴／战士//珍宝
火蜥蜴／战士衍生物
变形兽衍生物
火蜥蜴／战士//变形兽
地图衍生物
骷髅妖／海盗衍生物
地图//骷髅妖／海盗
复制品衍生物
骷髅妖／海盗衍生物
复制品//骷髅妖／海盗
君主（辅助）
海盗衍生物
君主（辅助）//海盗
黄金城祝福（辅助）
海盗衍生物
黄金城祝福（辅助）//海盗

Blood Rites

受福众首克莱维诺（传统闪）
受福众首克莱维诺（传统闪）
残忍天行客卡门（传统闪）
残忍天行客卡门（传统闪）
受福众首克莱维诺（蚀刻闪展示型指挥官）
受福众首克莱维诺（蚀刻闪展示型指挥官）

受福众首克莱维诺和残忍天行客卡门是传统闪牌。受福众首克莱维诺展示型指挥官则是施以蚀刻闪卡工艺的较硬卡纸～虽然便于你展示指挥官，但不能在认证的指挥官游戏中使用。

1 Clavileño, First of the Blessed 1 Carmen, Cruel Skymarcher 1 Charismatic Conqueror 1 Elenda's Hierophant 1 March of the Canonized 1 Redemption Choir 1 Dusk Legion Sergeant 1 Master of Dark Rites 1 Promise of Aclazotz 1 Order of Sacred Dusk 1 Austere Command 1 Kindred Boon 1 Mavren Fein, Dusk Apostle 1 Radiant Destiny 1 Welcoming Vampire 1 Bloodghast 1 Bloodtracker 1 Butcher of Malakir 1 Champion of Dusk 1 Cordial Vampire 1 Crossway Troublemakers 1 Damn 1 Drana, Liberator of Malakir 1 Exquisite Blood 1 Glass-Cast Heart 1 New Blood 1 Nighthawk Scavenger 1 Olivia's Wrath 1 Pact of the Serpent 1 Patron of the Vein 1 Sanctum Seeker 1 Timothar, Baron of Bats 1 Twilight Prophet 1 Yahenni, Undying Partisan 1 Elenda, the Dusk Rose 1 Sorin, Lord of Innistrad 1 Utter End 1 Vona, Butcher of Magan 1 Blade of the Bloodchief 1 Isolated Chapel 1 Shineshadow Snarl 1 Temple of Silence 1 Vault of the Archangel 1 Voldaren Estate 1 Windbrisk Heights 1 Martyr of Dusk 1 Return to Dust 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Blood Artist 1 Bloodline Necromancer 1 Dusk Legion Zealot 1 Falkenrath Noble 1 Indulgent Aristocrat 1 Oathsworn Vampire 1 Village Rites 1 Viscera Seer 1 Bartolomé del Presidio 1 Cruel Celebrant 1 Etchings of the Chosen 1 Legion Lieutenant 1 Arcane Signet 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Heirloom Blade 1 Mind Stone 1 Orzhov Signet 1 Sol Ring 1 Swiftfoot Boots 1 Talisman of Hierarchy 1 Wayfarer's Bauble 1 Bojuka Bog 1 Command Tower 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Orzhov Basilica 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Secluded Courtyard 1 Tainted Field 1 Temple of the False God 1 Unclaimed Territory 8 Plains 13 Swamp

Blood Rites衍生物

  • 1 吸血鬼（白）//吸血鬼／恶魔衍生物
  • 2 吸血鬼（白黑）//吸血鬼／恶魔衍生物
  • 2 吸血鬼（黑）//吸血鬼／恶魔衍生物
  • 2 蝙蝠//吸血鬼（白）衍生物
  • 1 血滴//吸血鬼（白）衍生物
  • 1 徽记（依尼翠王者）//吸血鬼（白）衍生物
  • 1 黄金城祝福（辅助）//吸血鬼（白）衍生物
吸血鬼（白）衍生物
吸血鬼／恶魔衍生物
吸血鬼（白）//吸血鬼／恶魔
吸血鬼（白黑）衍生物
吸血鬼／恶魔衍生物
吸血鬼（白黑）//吸血鬼／恶魔
吸血鬼（黑）衍生物
吸血鬼／恶魔衍生物
吸血鬼（黑）//吸血鬼／恶魔
蝙蝠衍生物
吸血鬼（白）衍生物
蝙蝠//吸血鬼（白）
血滴衍生物
吸血鬼（白）衍生物
血滴//吸血鬼（白）
徽记（依尼翠王者）
吸血鬼（白）衍生物
徽记（依尼翠王者）//吸血鬼（白）
黄金城祝福（辅助）
吸血鬼（白）衍生物
黄金城祝福（辅助）//吸血鬼（白）

Explorers of the Deep

翻涌之魂哈巴尔（传统闪）
翻涌之魂哈巴尔（传统闪）
笑面浪涛索拉托雅（传统闪）
笑面浪涛索拉托雅（传统闪）
翻涌之魂哈巴尔（蚀刻闪展示型指挥官）
翻涌之魂哈巴尔（蚀刻闪展示型指挥官）

翻涌之魂哈巴尔和笑面浪涛索拉托雅是传统闪牌。翻涌之魂哈巴尔展示型指挥官则是施以蚀刻闪卡工艺的较硬卡纸～虽然便于你展示指挥官，但不能在认证的指挥官游戏中使用。

1 Hakbal of the Surging Soul 1 Xolatoyac, the Smiling Flood 1 Mist Dancer 1 Ripples of Potential 1 Wave Goodbye 1 Bygone Marvels 1 Deeproot Historian 1 Topography Tracker 1 Tributary Instructor 1 Singer of Swift Rivers 1 Benthic Biomancer 1 Commit /// Memory 1 Coralhelm Commander 1 Curse of the Swine 1 Emperor Mihail II 1 Herald of Secret Streams 1 Kindred Discovery 1 Kopala, Warden of Waves 1 Master of the Pearl Trident 1 Merfolk Sovereign 1 Reflections of Littjara 1 Seafloor Oracle 1 Surgespanner 1 Svyelun of Sea and Sky 1 Thassa, God of the Sea 1 Thieving Skydiver 1 Branching Evolution 1 Deeproot Elite 1 Hardened Scales 1 Realmwalker 1 Ruinous Intrusion 1 Cold-Eyed Selkie 1 Kumena, Tyrant of Orazca 1 Prime Speaker Zegana 1 Quandrix Command 1 Simic Ascendancy 1 Tishana, Voice of Thunder 1 Vorel of the Hull Clade 1 Zegana, Utopian Speaker 1 Metallic Mimic 1 Alchemist's Refuge 1 Hinterland Harbor 1 Karn's Bastion 1 Mosswort Bridge 1 Temple of Mystery 1 Vineglimmer Snarl 1 Merfolk Cave-Diver 1 Aetherize 1 Deeproot Waters 1 Merrow Reejerey 1 Rapid Hybridization 1 Ravenform 1 Sage of Fables 1 Stonybrook Banneret 1 Beast Within 1 Nicanzil, Current Conductor 1 Evolution Sage 1 Explore 1 Inspiring Call 1 Kodama's Reach 1 Growth Spiral 1 Kiora's Follower 1 Merfolk Mistbinder 1 Merfolk Skydiver 1 Tatyova, Benthic Druid 1 Arcane Signet 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Simic Signet 1 Sol Ring 1 Swiftfoot Boots 1 Command Tower 1 Llanowar Reborn 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Reliquary Tower 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Secluded Courtyard 1 Simic Growth Chamber 1 Temple of the False God 1 Unclaimed Territory 7 Forest 13 Island

Explorers of the Deep衍生物

  • 1 鸟//人鱼衍生物
  • 1 野兽//人鱼衍生物
  • 1 蛙／蜥蜴//人鱼衍生物
  • 2 野猪//人鱼衍生物
  • 2 野猪//人鱼（辟邪）衍生物
  • 1 地图//人鱼（辟邪）衍生物
  • 2 复制品//人鱼（辟邪）衍生物
鸟衍生物
人鱼衍生物
鸟//人鱼
野兽衍生物
人鱼衍生物
野兽//人鱼
蛙／蜥蜴衍生物
人鱼衍生物
蛙／蜥蜴//人鱼
野猪衍生物
人鱼衍生物
野猪//人鱼
野猪衍生物
人鱼（辟邪）衍生物
野猪//人鱼（辟邪）
地图衍生物
人鱼（辟邪）衍生物
地图//人鱼（辟邪）
复制品衍生物
人鱼（辟邪）衍生物
复制品//人鱼（辟邪）

Veloci-Ramp-Tor

烈阳眷恩潘塔札（传统闪）
烈阳眷恩潘塔札（传统闪）
驯龙逸才薇塔（传统闪）
驯龙逸才薇塔（传统闪）
烈阳眷恩潘塔札（蚀刻闪展示型指挥官）
烈阳眷恩潘塔札（蚀刻闪展示型指挥官）

烈阳眷恩潘塔札和驯龙逸才薇塔是传统闪牌。烈阳眷恩潘塔札展示型指挥官则是施以蚀刻闪卡工艺的较硬卡纸～虽然便于你展示指挥官，但不能在认证的指挥官游戏中使用。

1 Pantlaza, Sun-Favored 1 Wayta, Trainer Prodigy 1 Bronzebeak Foragers 1 From the Rubble 1 Wrathful Raptors 1 Curious Altisaur 1 Dinosaur Egg 1 Scion of Calamity 1 Sunfrill Imitator 1 Progenitor's Icon 1 Akroma's Will 1 Kinjalli's Sunwing 1 Temple Altisaur 1 Wakening Sun's Avatar 1 Zetalpa, Primal Dawn 1 Chandra's Ignition 1 Etali, Primal Storm 1 Fiery Confluence 1 Marauding Raptor 1 Apex Altisaur 1 Deathgorge Scavenger 1 Descendants' Path 1 Rampaging Brontodon 1 Regal Behemoth 1 Return of the Wildspeaker 1 Ripjaw Raptor 1 Rishkar's Expertise 1 Runic Armasaur 1 Shifting Ceratops 1 Topiary Stomper 1 Verdant Sun's Avatar 1 Wayward Swordtooth 1 Quartzwood Crasher 1 Regisaur Alpha 1 Xenagos, God of Revels 1 Zacama, Primal Calamity 1 Lifecrafter's Bestiary 1 Arch of Orazca 1 Canopy Vista 1 Cinder Glade 1 Clifftop Retreat 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Fortified Village 1 Furycalm Snarl 1 Game Trail 1 Kessig Wolf Run 1 Mosswort Bridge 1 Bellowing Aegisaur 1 Generous Gift 1 Majestic Heliopterus 1 Path to Exile 1 Earthshaker Dreadmaw 1 Ixalli's Lorekeeper 1 Thrashing Brontodon 1 Otepec Huntmaster 1 Itzquinth, Firstborn of Gishath 1 Cultivate 1 Drover of the Mighty 1 Farseek 1 Migration Path 1 Rampant Growth 1 Ranging Raptors 1 Savage Stomp 1 Thunderherd Migration 1 Thundering Spineback 1 Atzocan Seer 1 Raging Regisaur 1 Raging Swordtooth 1 Rhythm of the Wild 1 Arcane Signet 1 Sol Ring 1 Command Tower 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Jungle Shrine 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Secluded Courtyard 1 Temple of the False God 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Thriving Bluff 1 Thriving Grove 1 Thriving Heath 1 Unclaimed Territory 8 Forest 4 Plains 4 Mountain

Veloci-Ramp-Tor衍生物

  • 1 象//恐龙衍生物
  • 5 恐龙／野兽//恐龙衍生物
  • 2 复制品//恐龙衍生物
  • 1 君主（辅助）//恐龙衍生物
  • 1 黄金城祝福（辅助）//恐龙衍生物
象衍生物
恐龙衍生物
象//恐龙
恐龙／野兽衍生物
恐龙衍生物
恐龙／野兽//恐龙
复制品衍生物
恐龙衍生物
复制品//恐龙
君主（辅助）
恐龙衍生物
君主（辅助）//恐龙
黄金城祝福（辅助）衍生物
恐龙衍生物
黄金城祝福（辅助）//恐龙

这些套牌在2023年11月17日和依夏兰迷窟一起上市，现在你就可以在本地游戏店预订，在亚马逊等网络零售商处预购，或者在其他出售万智牌产品的地方订购。