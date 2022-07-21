很久以前——确切来说是1994年——在一个遥远的仓库里，传承 …… 不见了。一盒盒曾经广受欢迎的传承系列摆放在货架上，等待人们重新发掘，重归人们视野。终于，万智牌的30周年庆成为了它们重见天日的契机。

如今，你有机会紧握历史的一部分，货真价实的1994年传承牌张将加入多明纳里亚：众志成城聚珍补充包。这些可不是重印牌。也不是在牌本中放了28年的牌。这些牌是直接从原包中抽出，作为特别促销的一部分，随机加入多明纳里亚：众志成城的聚珍补充包。都是经过精挑细选的。

听起来是否有点难以置信？有点荒诞不经？我们也这么想。因此我们将打开补充包的过程录了下来。否则谁能相信传承的牌张会如此流传下来？

没错。打开一包多明纳里亚：众志成城聚珍补充包也许有可能开出一张以下牌之一。

The Tabernacle at Pendrell Vale
Chains of Mephistopheles
Moat
当然，还有一些细节问题。我们在补充包内加入了各种稀有度的牌，从普通牌到稀有牌都有可能从中开到（当时还没有推出秘稀）。由于该系列的牌张数量有限，因此只有3%的聚珍补充包里会有失落传承的牌。失落传承的牌会替换聚珍补充包中的普通闪卡，只提供不闪的英语版。

另外，最初的传承系列里并非所有牌都能在这次开到。由于1994年的整理印刷工作有误，尽管开了一盒又一盒，我们还是没能开到某些牌。它们包括：

  • Adventurer's Guildhouse
  • Arboria
  • Backdraft
  • Blight
  • Blue Mana Battery
  • Brine Hag
  • Cathedral of Serra
  • Cocoon
  • Deadfall
  • Eternal Warrior
  • Floral Spuzzem
  • Frost Giant
  • Great Defender
  • Green Mana Battery
  • Heaven's Gate
  • Hunding Gjornersen
  • Ivory Guardians
  • Kry Shield
  • Land Tax
  • Lord Magnus
  • Mana Drain
  • Marhault Elsdragon
  • Mountain Yeti
  • Presence of the Master
  • Princess Lucrezia
  • Puppet Master
  • Rabid Wombat
  • Radjan Spirit
  • Ramirez DePietro
  • Relic Bind
  • Sea King's Blessing
  • Seafarer's Quay
  • Seeker
  • Shimian Night Stalker
  • Silhouette
  • Sir Shandlar of Eberyn
  • Sivitri Scarzam
  • Spectral Cloak
  • Spirit Link
  • Sunastian Falconer
  • Takklemaggot
  • Tor Wauki
  • Undertow
  • Underworld Dreams
  • Unholy Citadel
  • Wall of Dust
  • Wall of Light
  • Wall of Putrid Flesh
  • Wall of Tombstones
  • White Mana Battery

另外，以下牌张也不包括在内：

  • Alabaster Potion
  • Barbary Apes
  • Caverns of Despair
  • Cleanse
  • Craw Giant
  • Darkness
  • Flash Counter
  • Gwendlyn Di Corci
  • Imprison
  • Invoke Prejudice
  • Nether Void
  • Pradesh Gypsies
  • Pyrotechnics
  • Relic Barrier
  • Sylvan Library
  • Wall of Opposition

但其他牌都有机会开到。从Active Volcano或Adun Oakenshield到Xira Arien或是Zephyr Falcon。甚至还有可能开到Moat！

以下是能开到的传承牌完整列表

  • Abomination
  • Acid Rain
  • Active Volcano
  • Adun Oakenshield
  • Aerathi Berserker
  • Aisling Leprechaun
  • Akron Legionnaire
  • Al-abara's Carpet
  • Alchor's Tomb
  • All Hallow's Eve
  • Amrou Kithkin
  • Angelic Voices
  • Angus Mackenzie
  • Anti-Magic Aura
  • Arcades Sabboth
  • Arena of the Ancients
  • Avoid Fate
  • Axelrod Gunnarson
  • Ayesha Tanaka
  • Azure Drake
  • Backfire
  • Barktooth Warbeard
  • Bartel Runeaxe
  • Beasts of Bogardan
  • Black Mana Battery
  • Blazing Effigy
  • Blood Lust
  • Boomerang
  • Boris Devilboon
  • Bronze Horse
  • Carrion Ants
  • Cat Warriors
  • Chain Lightning
  • Chains of Mephistopheles
  • Chromium
  • Clergy of the Holy Nimbus
  • Concordant Crossroads
  • Cosmic Horror
  • Crevasse
  • Crimson Kobolds
  • Crimson Manticore
  • Crookshank Kobolds
  • Cyclopean Mummy
  • Dakkon Blackblade
  • D'Avenant Archer
  • Demonic Torment
  • Devouring Deep
  • Disharmony
  • Divine Intervention
  • Divine Offering
  • Divine Transformation
  • Dream Coat
  • Durkwood Boars
  • Dwarven Song
  • Elder Land Wurm
  • Elder Spawn
  • Elven Riders
  • Emerald Dragonfly
  • Enchanted Being
  • Enchantment Alteration
  • Energy Tap
  • Equinox
  • Eureka
  • Evil Eye of Orms-by-Gore
  • Fallen Angel
  • Falling Star
  • Feint
  • Field of Dreams
  • Fire Sprites
  • Firestorm Phoenix
  • Flash Flood
  • Force Spike
  • Forethought Amulet
  • Fortified Area
  • Gabriel Angelfire
  • Gaseous Form
  • Gauntlets of Chaos
  • Ghosts of the Damned
  • Giant Slug
  • Giant Strength
  • Giant Turtle
  • Glyph of Delusion
  • Glyph of Destruction
  • Glyph of Doom
  • Glyph of Life
  • Glyph of Reincarnation
  • Gosta Dirk
  • Gravity Sphere
  • Great Wall
  • Greater Realm of Preservation
  • Greed
  • Halfdane
  • Hammerheim
  • Hazezon Tamar
  • Headless Horseman
  • Hell Swarm
  • Hellfire
  • Hell's Caretaker
  • Holy Day
  • Horn of Deafening
  • Hornet Cobra
  • Horror of Horrors
  • Hyperion Blacksmith
  • Ichneumon Druid
  • Immolation
  • In the Eye of Chaos
  • Indestructible Aura
  • Infernal Medusa
  • Infinite Authority
  • Jacques le Vert
  • Jasmine Boreal
  • Jedit Ojanen
  • Jerrard of the Closed Fist
  • Johan
  • Jovial Evil
  • Juxtapose
  • Karakas
  • Kasimir the Lone Wolf
  • Keepers of the Faith
  • Kei Takahashi
  • Killer Bees
  • Kismet
  • Knowledge Vault
  • Kobold Drill Sergeant
  • Kobold Overlord
  • Kobold Taskmaster
  • Kobolds of Kher Keep
  • Lady Caleria
  • Lady Evangela
  • Lady Orca
  • Land Equilibrium
  • Land's Edge
  • Lesser Werewolf
  • Life Chisel
  • Life Matrix
  • Lifeblood
  • Living Plane
  • Livonya Silone
  • Lost Soul
  • Mana Matrix
  • Marble Priest
  • Master of the Hunt
  • Mirror Universe
  • Moat
  • Mold Demon
  • Moss Monster
  • Mountain Stronghold
  • Nebuchadnezzar
  • Nicol Bolas
  • North Star
  • Nova Pentacle
  • Osai Vultures
  • Palladia-Mors
  • Part Water
  • Pavel Maliki
  • Pendelhaven
  • Petra Sphinx
  • Pit Scorpion
  • Pixie Queen
  • Planar Gate
  • Primordial Ooze
  • Psionic Entity
  • Psychic Purge
  • Quagmire
  • Quarum Trench Gnomes
  • Raging Bull
  • Ragnar
  • Ramses Overdark
  • Rapid Fire
  • Rasputin Dreamweaver
  • Rebirth
  • Recall
  • Red Mana Battery
  • Reincarnation
  • Remove Enchantments
  • Remove Soul
  • Reset
  • Revelation
  • Reverberation
  • Righteous Avengers
  • Ring of Immortals
  • Riven Turnbull
  • Rohgahh of Kher Keep
  • Rubinia Soulsinger
  • Rust
  • Segovian Leviathan
  • Sentinel
  • Serpent Generator
  • Shelkin Brownie
  • Shield Wall
  • Sol'kanar the Swamp King
  • Spinal Villain
  • Spirit Shackle
  • Spiritual Sanctuary
  • Stangg
  • Storm Seeker
  • Storm World
  • Subdue
  • Sword of the Ages
  • Sylvan Paradise
  • Syphon Soul
  • Telekinesis
  • Teleport
  • Tempest Efreet
  • Tetsuo Umezawa
  • The Abyss
  • The Brute
  • The Lady of the Mountain
  • The Tabernacle at Pendrell Vale
  • The Wretched
  • Thunder Spirit
  • Time Elemental
  • Tobias Andrion
  • Tolaria
  • Torsten Von Ursus
  • Touch of Darkness
  • Transmutation
  • Triassic Egg
  • Tuknir Deathlock
  • Tundra Wolves
  • Typhoon
  • Untamed Wilds
  • Urborg
  • Ur-Drago
  • Vaevictis Asmadi
  • Vampire Bats
  • Venarian Gold
  • Visions
  • Voodoo Doll
  • Walking Dead
  • Wall of Caltrops
  • Wall of Earth
  • Wall of Heat
  • Wall of Shadows
  • Wall of Vapor
  • Wall of Wonder
  • Whirling Dervish
  • Willow Satyr
  • Winds of Change
  • Winter Blast
  • Wolverine Pack
  • Wood Elemental
  • Xira Arien
  • Zephyr Falcon

多明纳里亚：众志成城将于9月9日上市，但请不要错过8月18日开始的产品预览，以及我们长达一年的万智牌30周年庆典。