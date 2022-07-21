News / Feature
失落传承
很久以前——确切来说是1994年——在一个遥远的仓库里，传承
如今，你有机会紧握历史的一部分，货真价实的1994年传承牌张将加入多明纳里亚：众志成城聚珍补充包。这些可不是重印牌。也不是在牌本中放了28年的牌。这些牌是直接从原包中抽出，作为特别促销的一部分，随机加入多明纳里亚：众志成城的聚珍补充包。都是经过精挑细选的。
听起来是否有点难以置信？有点荒诞不经？我们也这么想。因此我们将打开补充包的过程录了下来。否则谁能相信传承的牌张会如此流传下来？
没错。打开一包多明纳里亚：众志成城聚珍补充包也许有可能开出一张以下牌之一。
当然，还有一些细节问题。我们在补充包内加入了各种稀有度的牌，从普通牌到稀有牌都有可能从中开到（当时还没有推出秘稀）。由于该系列的牌张数量有限，因此只有3%的聚珍补充包里会有失落传承的牌。失落传承的牌会替换聚珍补充包中的普通闪卡，只提供不闪的英语版。
另外，最初的传承系列里并非所有牌都能在这次开到。由于1994年的整理印刷工作有误，尽管开了一盒又一盒，我们还是没能开到某些牌。它们包括：
- Adventurer's Guildhouse
- Arboria
- Backdraft
- Blight
- Blue Mana Battery
- Brine Hag
- Cathedral of Serra
- Cocoon
- Deadfall
- Eternal Warrior
- Floral Spuzzem
- Frost Giant
- Great Defender
- Green Mana Battery
- Heaven's Gate
- Hunding Gjornersen
- Ivory Guardians
- Kry Shield
- Land Tax
- Lord Magnus
- Mana Drain
- Marhault Elsdragon
- Mountain Yeti
- Presence of the Master
- Princess Lucrezia
- Puppet Master
- Rabid Wombat
- Radjan Spirit
- Ramirez DePietro
- Relic Bind
- Sea King's Blessing
- Seafarer's Quay
- Seeker
- Shimian Night Stalker
- Silhouette
- Sir Shandlar of Eberyn
- Sivitri Scarzam
- Spectral Cloak
- Spirit Link
- Sunastian Falconer
- Takklemaggot
- Tor Wauki
- Undertow
- Underworld Dreams
- Unholy Citadel
- Wall of Dust
- Wall of Light
- Wall of Putrid Flesh
- Wall of Tombstones
- White Mana Battery
另外，以下牌张也不包括在内：
- Alabaster Potion
- Barbary Apes
- Caverns of Despair
- Cleanse
- Craw Giant
- Darkness
- Flash Counter
- Gwendlyn Di Corci
- Imprison
- Invoke Prejudice
- Nether Void
- Pradesh Gypsies
- Pyrotechnics
- Relic Barrier
- Sylvan Library
- Wall of Opposition
但其他牌都有机会开到。从Active Volcano或Adun Oakenshield到Xira Arien或是Zephyr Falcon。甚至还有可能开到Moat！
以下是能开到的传承牌完整列表
- Abomination
- Acid Rain
- Active Volcano
- Adun Oakenshield
- Aerathi Berserker
- Aisling Leprechaun
- Akron Legionnaire
- Al-abara's Carpet
- Alchor's Tomb
- All Hallow's Eve
- Amrou Kithkin
- Angelic Voices
- Angus Mackenzie
- Anti-Magic Aura
- Arcades Sabboth
- Arena of the Ancients
- Avoid Fate
- Axelrod Gunnarson
- Ayesha Tanaka
- Azure Drake
- Backfire
- Barktooth Warbeard
- Bartel Runeaxe
- Beasts of Bogardan
- Black Mana Battery
- Blazing Effigy
- Blood Lust
- Boomerang
- Boris Devilboon
- Bronze Horse
- Carrion Ants
- Cat Warriors
- Chain Lightning
- Chains of Mephistopheles
- Chromium
- Clergy of the Holy Nimbus
- Concordant Crossroads
- Cosmic Horror
- Crevasse
- Crimson Kobolds
- Crimson Manticore
- Crookshank Kobolds
- Cyclopean Mummy
- Dakkon Blackblade
- D'Avenant Archer
- Demonic Torment
- Devouring Deep
- Disharmony
- Divine Intervention
- Divine Offering
- Divine Transformation
- Dream Coat
- Durkwood Boars
- Dwarven Song
- Elder Land Wurm
- Elder Spawn
- Elven Riders
- Emerald Dragonfly
- Enchanted Being
- Enchantment Alteration
- Energy Tap
- Equinox
- Eureka
- Evil Eye of Orms-by-Gore
- Fallen Angel
- Falling Star
- Feint
- Field of Dreams
- Fire Sprites
- Firestorm Phoenix
- Flash Flood
- Force Spike
- Forethought Amulet
- Fortified Area
- Gabriel Angelfire
- Gaseous Form
- Gauntlets of Chaos
- Ghosts of the Damned
- Giant Slug
- Giant Strength
- Giant Turtle
- Glyph of Delusion
- Glyph of Destruction
- Glyph of Doom
- Glyph of Life
- Glyph of Reincarnation
- Gosta Dirk
- Gravity Sphere
- Great Wall
- Greater Realm of Preservation
- Greed
- Halfdane
- Hammerheim
- Hazezon Tamar
- Headless Horseman
- Hell Swarm
- Hellfire
- Hell's Caretaker
- Holy Day
- Horn of Deafening
- Hornet Cobra
- Horror of Horrors
- Hyperion Blacksmith
- Ichneumon Druid
- Immolation
- In the Eye of Chaos
- Indestructible Aura
- Infernal Medusa
- Infinite Authority
- Jacques le Vert
- Jasmine Boreal
- Jedit Ojanen
- Jerrard of the Closed Fist
- Johan
- Jovial Evil
- Juxtapose
- Karakas
- Kasimir the Lone Wolf
- Keepers of the Faith
- Kei Takahashi
- Killer Bees
- Kismet
- Knowledge Vault
- Kobold Drill Sergeant
- Kobold Overlord
- Kobold Taskmaster
- Kobolds of Kher Keep
- Lady Caleria
- Lady Evangela
- Lady Orca
- Land Equilibrium
- Land's Edge
- Lesser Werewolf
- Life Chisel
- Life Matrix
- Lifeblood
- Living Plane
- Livonya Silone
- Lost Soul
- Mana Matrix
- Marble Priest
- Master of the Hunt
- Mirror Universe
- Moat
- Mold Demon
- Moss Monster
- Mountain Stronghold
- Nebuchadnezzar
- Nicol Bolas
- North Star
- Nova Pentacle
- Osai Vultures
- Palladia-Mors
- Part Water
- Pavel Maliki
- Pendelhaven
- Petra Sphinx
- Pit Scorpion
- Pixie Queen
- Planar Gate
- Primordial Ooze
- Psionic Entity
- Psychic Purge
- Quagmire
- Quarum Trench Gnomes
- Raging Bull
- Ragnar
- Ramses Overdark
- Rapid Fire
- Rasputin Dreamweaver
- Rebirth
- Recall
- Red Mana Battery
- Reincarnation
- Remove Enchantments
- Remove Soul
- Reset
- Revelation
- Reverberation
- Righteous Avengers
- Ring of Immortals
- Riven Turnbull
- Rohgahh of Kher Keep
- Rubinia Soulsinger
- Rust
- Segovian Leviathan
- Sentinel
- Serpent Generator
- Shelkin Brownie
- Shield Wall
- Sol'kanar the Swamp King
- Spinal Villain
- Spirit Shackle
- Spiritual Sanctuary
- Stangg
- Storm Seeker
- Storm World
- Subdue
- Sword of the Ages
- Sylvan Paradise
- Syphon Soul
- Telekinesis
- Teleport
- Tempest Efreet
- Tetsuo Umezawa
- The Abyss
- The Brute
- The Lady of the Mountain
- The Tabernacle at Pendrell Vale
- The Wretched
- Thunder Spirit
- Time Elemental
- Tobias Andrion
- Tolaria
- Torsten Von Ursus
- Touch of Darkness
- Transmutation
- Triassic Egg
- Tuknir Deathlock
- Tundra Wolves
- Typhoon
- Untamed Wilds
- Urborg
- Ur-Drago
- Vaevictis Asmadi
- Vampire Bats
- Venarian Gold
- Visions
- Voodoo Doll
- Walking Dead
- Wall of Caltrops
- Wall of Earth
- Wall of Heat
- Wall of Shadows
- Wall of Vapor
- Wall of Wonder
- Whirling Dervish
- Willow Satyr
- Winds of Change
- Winter Blast
- Wolverine Pack
- Wood Elemental
- Xira Arien
- Zephyr Falcon
多明纳里亚：众志成城将于9月9日上市，但请不要错过8月18日开始的产品预览，以及我们长达一年的万智牌30周年庆典。