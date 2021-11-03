大家對 Divine Intervention 這張牌應該都不熟。它的高調來自於與一般不同讓對局平手的規則敘述，但實際上，又有多少人會對一張什麼事都沒法做，只能以魔法風雲會版本失敗音效倒數的傳承八費結界感到興奮？它或許有些歷史，也往往會讓人感到好奇，不過也就僅此而已。
隨著時間，在了解到不會有任何玩家對和局感到開心之後，我們只再看過另一張會讓對局平手的牌—如果「贏得這盤遊戲」的條件沒有達成的話。
不管是哪個，指示都很明確—你要活得更久，然後這張結界就會決定你的命運。即使你的命運只是一段失敗音效。
所幸，我們吸取了經驗，不再使用任何平手的效果，改讓其中一方直接贏得對局. . .
. . .或讓目標玩家輸掉對局。p>
你經歷了一些迴圈、碰到一些挑戰，或從另一個角度進行了一些遊戲，但收穫的是最甜美的勝利果實。每張牌都會有個小遊戲—讓對手的生命成為13、施放這張牌兩次，或使用一副很大很大很大的套牌。
不過還有另一些牌與Divine Intervention 和 Celestial Convergence 類似。這些牌基本上要求你保有耐心：保護你自己。保護你的牌，最終你終將勝利。
但除了幾張瓦絲卡以外，這類牌大部分都只會問一個問題—你是否可以完成某件事？如果可以，你就會獲勝，或對手會輸掉對局。或，你會得到失敗音效。但這些可以以其他方式會得勝利的牌幾乎都不太需要. . .評論。
忠信判官報到。
正面的勝利條件只有在它是生物時才能達成—畢竟總歸只有生物才能進行攻擊。只要有點耐心，你將獲得一個 4/4 具有飛行及警戒異能的精靈—可能會讓你對像媽媽說謊要求更多餅乾感到愧疚。自己本身就是一隻很不錯且費用不高的生物，還有一個適當的精靈類別。
但他不會有太多需要評論的東西。這時就輪到驚擾的那一面登場：
延續了 Divine Intervention 的優良傳統，你支付了很高的費用卻沒有對盤面帶來任何影響（這次是七費而非八費），然後耐心等待。等待。等待。但要等到什麼時候？
這次沒有失敗音效了。對手輸了。
這張牌作為詛咒確實有些可以應用的方式，但卻不會對大部分在意詛咒的牌帶來影響。由於詛咒在驚擾的那一面，你將無法使用像仇心女巫這類的牌把它從牌庫裡找出來。
或許把詛咒那面當作在遊戲久滯不前時的額外紅利才是正確的—但那正是有趣的地方。Divine Intervention、Celestial Convergence 和俄佐朗誦人這類牌會被拋棄的原因很大一部分在於它們的主要勝利條件就只是等、等、等。
沒有任何一張牌給你一個可以在空中打 4 點的飛兵。
所以我們要怎麼使用忠信判官 // 降罪判決？看似最好是放在精靈或是單純的藍白飛兵套牌裡。目標將會是在空中造成一些傷害的同時，妥善利用死去或即將死去精靈的額外價值。
顯貴遊魂是這裡的一個亮點—他不只可以讓你的精靈變得更大，把忠信判官變成如戰車般的 5/5 大小—還可以讓驚擾的費用施放起來變得更加容易。
a:17:{i:0;O:8:"stdClass":3:{s:9:"card_meta";O:8:"stdClass":2:{s:5:"title";s:12:"幽魂仇敵";s:22:"field_card_image_front";a:0:{}}s:4:"type";s:8:"creature";s:10:"deck_count";s:1:"4";}i:1;O:8:"stdClass":3:{s:9:"card_meta";O:8:"stdClass":2:{s:5:"title";s:12:"忠信判官";s:22:"field_card_image_front";a:0:{}}s:4:"type";s:8:"creature";s:10:"deck_count";s:1:"4";}i:2;O:8:"stdClass":3:{s:9:"card_meta";O:8:"stdClass":2:{s:5:"title";s:12:"歹心隱者";s:22:"field_card_image_front";a:0:{}}s:4:"type";s:8:"creature";s:10:"deck_count";s:1:"4";}i:3;O:8:"stdClass":3:{s:9:"card_meta";O:8:"stdClass":2:{s:5:"title";s:12:"鏡廊擬妖";s:22:"field_card_image_front";a:0:{}}s:4:"type";s:8:"creature";s:10:"deck_count";s:1:"1";}i:4;O:8:"stdClass":3:{s:9:"card_meta";O:8:"stdClass":2:{s:5:"title";s:12:"鳴號精靈";s:22:"field_card_image_front";a:0:{}}s:4:"type";s:8:"creature";s:10:"deck_count";s:1:"3";}i:5;O:8:"stdClass":3:{s:9:"card_meta";O:8:"stdClass":2:{s:5:"title";s:21:"虔敬新兵丹尼克";s:22:"field_card_image_front";a:0:{}}s:4:"type";s:8:"creature";s:10:"deck_count";s:1:"3";}i:6;O:8:"stdClass":3:{s:9:"card_meta";O:8:"stdClass":2:{s:5:"title";s:12:"信實守衛";s:22:"field_card_image_front";a:0:{}}s:4:"type";s:8:"creature";s:10:"deck_count";s:1:"2";}i:7;O:8:"stdClass":3:{s:9:"card_meta";O:8:"stdClass":2:{s:5:"title";s:12:"顯貴遊魂";s:22:"field_card_image_front";a:0:{}}s:4:"type";s:8:"creature";s:10:"deck_count";s:1:"4";}i:8;O:8:"stdClass":3:{s:9:"card_meta";O:8:"stdClass":2:{s:5:"title";s:12:"空境亡靈";s:22:"field_card_image_front";a:0:{}}s:4:"type";s:8:"creature";s:10:"deck_count";s:1:"4";}i:9;O:8:"stdClass":3:{s:9:"card_meta";O:8:"stdClass":2:{s:5:"title";s:12:"虔心修補";s:22:"field_card_image_front";a:0:{}}s:4:"type";s:7:"instant";s:10:"deck_count";s:1:"3";}i:10;O:8:"stdClass":3:{s:9:"card_meta";O:8:"stdClass":2:{s:5:"title";s:18:"職業：聖武士";s:22:"field_card_image_front";a:0:{}}s:4:"type";s:11:"enchantment";s:10:"deck_count";s:1:"3";}i:11;O:8:"stdClass":3:{s:9:"card_meta";O:8:"stdClass":2:{s:5:"title";s:15:"卡彼拉獵捕";s:22:"field_card_image_front";a:0:{}}s:4:"type";s:7:"instant";s:10:"deck_count";s:1:"3";}i:12;O:8:"stdClass":3:{s:9:"card_meta";O:8:"stdClass":2:{s:5:"title";s:6:"平原";s:22:"field_card_image_front";a:0:{}}s:4:"type";s:4:"land";s:10:"deck_count";s:1:"5";}i:13;O:8:"stdClass":3:{s:9:"card_meta";O:8:"stdClass":2:{s:5:"title";s:6:"海島";s:22:"field_card_image_front";a:0:{}}s:4:"type";s:4:"land";s:10:"deck_count";s:1:"6";}i:14;O:8:"stdClass":3:{s:9:"card_meta";O:8:"stdClass":2:{s:5:"title";s:12:"柱扉通路";s:22:"field_card_image_front";a:0:{}}s:4:"type";s:4:"land";s:10:"deck_count";s:1:"4";}i:15;O:8:"stdClass":3:{s:9:"card_meta";O:8:"stdClass":2:{s:5:"title";s:12:"霜龍洞穴";s:22:"field_card_image_front";a:0:{}}s:4:"type";s:4:"land";s:10:"deck_count";s:1:"3";}i:16;O:8:"stdClass":3:{s:9:"card_meta";O:8:"stdClass":2:{s:5:"title";s:12:"荒廢沙灘";s:22:"field_card_image_front";a:0:{}}s:4:"type";s:4:"land";s:10:"deck_count";s:1:"4";}}
這是個粗略的大綱，也可以使用更多精靈的協同來特別只使用精靈。套牌也包含了一些張力—沒錯， 顯貴遊魂可以讓你的驚擾費用變得更低，但同時也會讓精靈變得更大。當它活著且你可以自由攻擊的時候，你或許不會作出任何有罪的判決。但如果不要那麼積極的攻擊，而是持續加速擴張自己來壓倒對手呢？
a:17:{i:0;O:8:"stdClass":3:{s:9:"card_meta";O:8:"stdClass":2:{s:5:"title";s:15:"延日泰菲力";s:22:"field_card_image_front";a:0:{}}s:4:"type";s:12:"planeswalker";s:10:"deck_count";s:1:"3";}i:1;O:8:"stdClass":3:{s:9:"card_meta";O:8:"stdClass":2:{s:5:"title";s:12:"忠信判官";s:22:"field_card_image_front";a:0:{}}s:4:"type";s:8:"creature";s:10:"deck_count";s:1:"4";}i:2;O:8:"stdClass":3:{s:9:"card_meta";O:8:"stdClass":2:{s:5:"title";s:15:"纏根匐行怪";s:22:"field_card_image_front";a:0:{}}s:4:"type";s:8:"creature";s:10:"deck_count";s:1:"4";}i:3;O:8:"stdClass":3:{s:9:"card_meta";O:8:"stdClass":2:{s:5:"title";s:15:"衝擊收成節";s:22:"field_card_image_front";a:0:{}}s:4:"type";s:7:"sorcery";s:10:"deck_count";s:1:"3";}i:4;O:8:"stdClass":3:{s:9:"card_meta";O:8:"stdClass":2:{s:5:"title";s:15:"雜生花晶石";s:22:"field_card_image_front";a:0:{}}s:4:"type";s:8:"creature";s:10:"deck_count";s:1:"4";}i:5;O:8:"stdClass":3:{s:9:"card_meta";O:8:"stdClass":2:{s:5:"title";s:12:"早知如此";s:22:"field_card_image_front";a:0:{}}s:4:"type";s:7:"instant";s:10:"deck_count";s:1:"4";}i:6;O:8:"stdClass":3:{s:9:"card_meta";O:8:"stdClass":2:{s:5:"title";s:12:"末日劫難";s:22:"field_card_image_front";a:0:{}}s:4:"type";s:7:"sorcery";s:10:"deck_count";s:1:"4";}i:7;O:8:"stdClass":3:{s:9:"card_meta";O:8:"stdClass":2:{s:5:"title";s:9:"穹天儀";s:22:"field_card_image_front";a:0:{}}s:4:"type";s:8:"artifact";s:10:"deck_count";s:1:"3";}i:8;O:8:"stdClass":3:{s:9:"card_meta";O:8:"stdClass":2:{s:5:"title";s:12:"虔心修補";s:22:"field_card_image_front";a:0:{}}s:4:"type";s:7:"instant";s:10:"deck_count";s:1:"4";}i:9;O:8:"stdClass":3:{s:9:"card_meta";O:8:"stdClass":2:{s:5:"title";s:12:"除數歸零";s:22:"field_card_image_front";a:0:{}}s:4:"type";s:7:"instant";s:10:"deck_count";s:1:"3";}i:10;O:8:"stdClass":3:{s:9:"card_meta";O:8:"stdClass":2:{s:5:"title";s:6:"海島";s:22:"field_card_image_front";a:0:{}}s:4:"type";s:4:"land";s:10:"deck_count";s:1:"2";}i:11;O:8:"stdClass":3:{s:9:"card_meta";O:8:"stdClass":2:{s:5:"title";s:6:"樹林";s:22:"field_card_image_front";a:0:{}}s:4:"type";s:4:"land";s:10:"deck_count";s:1:"2";}i:12;O:8:"stdClass":3:{s:9:"card_meta";O:8:"stdClass":2:{s:5:"title";s:12:"荒廢沙灘";s:22:"field_card_image_front";a:0:{}}s:4:"type";s:4:"land";s:10:"deck_count";s:1:"4";}i:13;O:8:"stdClass":3:{s:9:"card_meta";O:8:"stdClass":2:{s:5:"title";s:12:"柱扉通路";s:22:"field_card_image_front";a:0:{}}s:4:"type";s:4:"land";s:10:"deck_count";s:1:"4";}i:14;O:8:"stdClass":3:{s:9:"card_meta";O:8:"stdClass":2:{s:5:"title";s:12:"枝閣通路";s:22:"field_card_image_front";a:0:{}}s:4:"type";s:4:"land";s:10:"deck_count";s:1:"4";}i:15;O:8:"stdClass":3:{s:9:"card_meta";O:8:"stdClass":2:{s:5:"title";s:12:"蔓生農地";s:22:"field_card_image_front";a:0:{}}s:4:"type";s:4:"land";s:10:"deck_count";s:1:"4";}i:16;O:8:"stdClass":3:{s:9:"card_meta";O:8:"stdClass":2:{s:5:"title";s:12:"樹渠通路";s:22:"field_card_image_front";a:0:{}}s:4:"type";s:4:"land";s:10:"deck_count";s:1:"4";}}
這副同樣也是粗略的概念，但如果我們使用穹天儀、纏根匐行怪和泰菲力來加速擴張呢？忠信判官能透過虔心修補、除數歸零、 末日劫難的方式，或作為對手需要處理的 4/4 而找到去墳墓場的路。接著你就可以施放降罪判決，並躲在反擊咒語、神怒和一些加血咒語後面慢慢地看著對手倒數身亡。
這只是一些你可能可以用來倒數對手判決的方式，你還有更多想法嗎？在 Twitter 上發給我 @blakepr，或當我經過時在大街上亂吼一陣。不管怎麼樣，我都不會批判你的。