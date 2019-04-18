拉尼卡戰火蔓延，來自多重宇宙中的鵬洛客們，為了抵抗尼可波拉斯並阻止他為回復神力而犧牲無數生靈的計畫齊聚一堂。

領導正義勢力的是傑斯與基定，為了不讓整個多重宇宙永遠落入波拉斯的魔掌，他們竭力阻止波拉斯得到足夠的力量。他們身邊還有其他守護者以及鵬洛客們，傑斯與基定必須擊退如潮水般湧來的永生者們，並阻止災禍發生。

鵬洛客套牌在售前賽開始時即行發售，也就是四月二十七日至二十八日，別忘了詢問當地的遊戲店家

在我們秀出牌表之前，有個關於牌表與它在網站呈現上的小提醒。在預覽期間 (也就是現在！)，卡牌尚未上傳到我們的網站上 (為了無趣的安全理由)，並且將會在下一次更新時加入 。於此同時，所有火花之戰的新牌 (以及鵬洛客套牌的專屬卡牌) 將無法在滑鼠滑過時呈現出來，也無法出現在正確的卡牌類別之中。這也是為什麼這裡的Gideon's Battle Cry將無法呈現，而析米克公會門也是舊版本的原因

你可以在牌圖集裡瀏覽火花之戰的卡牌，而這些套牌裡的專屬卡牌也會出現在牌表的右上方。

Gideon, the OathswornDesperate Lunge

Gideon's Battle CryGideon's Company

Gideon, the Oathsworn

Planeswalker (2)
1 亡者災禍卡婭 1 Gideon, the Oathsworn
生物 (19)
3 阿耶尼的群伴 4 迷人野貓 2 執法獅鷲 3 雜牌大隊 2 可靠飛馬 1 戰鳴獵鷹 1 投機吸血鬼 3 殘酷主祭
巫術 (2)
1 統領震懼軍 1 守律璧合
瞬間 (7)
3 歐尼希茲的酷行 4 Desperate Lunge
結界 (1)
1 卡婭的誓約
地 (20)
12 平原 8 沼澤
其他 (5)
2 Gideon’s Battle Cry 3 Gideon’s Company
地 ～ (4)
4 歐佐夫公會門
60 牌張
重抽手牌

Jace, Arcane StrategistGuildpact Informant

Jace's ProjectionJace's Ruse

Jace, Arcane Strategist

Planeswalker (2)
1 巨怪喚師奇奧拉 1 Jace, Arcane Strategist
生物 (19)
1 原初亞龍 1 火花替身 1 菁粹多頭龍 2 奇奧拉的夷壩怪 3 綻花巨體 3 孢光德魯伊 2 鱗護鱷魚 2 躍空人魚 4 Guildpact Informant
巫術 (5)
1 傑斯得勝 2 秘密行動 2 臨危不懼
瞬間 (2)
2 攜手出擊
結界 (2)
2 新天地
地 (25)
4 析米克公會門 10 海島 11 樹林
其他 (5)
2 Jace’s Ruse 3 Jace’s Projection
60 牌張
重抽手牌