Pronto para viajar pelo tempo e pelo espaço? Você pode se juntar ao Doutor, aos seus companheiros ou até mesmo a seus inimigos em aventuras por todo o universo com os decks de Commander de Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™. A mais recente adição à nossa linha de produtos Universes Beyond apresenta quatro decks de Commander centrados em diferentes aspectos de Doctor Who™. Cada deck incluirá um deck de Commander de 100 cards com artes inéditas da série Doctor Who™. Os decks também incluirão 50 cards inéditos em Magic, portanto a sua diversão é garantida.
Se está procurando apenas os conteúdos dos decks, você veio ao lugar certo! Temos as listas dos quatro decks de Commander aqui mesmo. Com reimpressões, cards de Planechase, cards inéditos em Magic e muito mais, temos muitas novidades para você.
Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™ será lançado no dia 13 de outubro de 2023. Esperamos que você se junte a nós na comemoração de 60 anos de aventuras do Senhor do Tempo! Você pode reservar esses decks e muito mais em sua loja de jogos local, em revendedores on-line como a Amazon e em todos os demais lugares onde Magic é vendido.
(Nota do editor: as listas de decks abaixo apresentam a impressão mais recente de cada card automaticamente do nosso banco de dados, incluindo impressões que não estão neste produto. As listas de deck não são apresentações card a card do produto, mas sim listas interativas dos cards incluídos em cada deck.)
Blast From The Past
The Fourth Doctor e Sarah Jane Smith são cards metalizados tradicionais. O comandante de exibição The Fourth Doctor foi impresso com o tratamento metalizado em alto-relevo impresso em cartão grosso — ótimo para mostrar seu comandante, mas não é permitido em jogos de sancionados.
1 The Fourth Doctor
1 Sarah Jane Smith
1 Romana II
1 Jo Grant
1 Tegan Jovanka
1 Barbara Wright
1 Ian Chesterton
1 Peri Brown
1 Crisis of Conscience
1 The Caves of Androzani
1 The War Games
1 Trial of a Time Lord
1 The Night of the Doctor
1 Traverse Eternity
1 K-9, Mark I
1 Adric, Mathematical Genius
1 Nyssa of Traken
1 Reverse the Polarity
1 Five Hundred Year Diary
1 An Unearthly Child
1 Leela, Sevateem Warrior
1 Ace, Fearless Rebel
1 Susan Foreman
1 The Five Doctors
1 Jamie McCrimmon
1 The Sea Devils
1 City of Death
1 Gallifrey Stands
1 Alistair, the Brigadier
1 The First Doctor
1 The Second Doctor
1 The Third Doctor
1 The Fifth Doctor
1 The Sixth Doctor
1 The Seventh Doctor
1 The Eighth Doctor
1 Vrestin, Menoptra Leader
1 Sergeant John Benton
1 The Curse of Fenric
1 Duggan, Private Detective
1 Bessie, the Doctor's Roadster
1 Ace's Baseball Bat
1 Gallifrey Council Chamber
1 Day of Destiny
1 Heroic Intervention
1 Time Wipe
1 Heroes' Podium
1 Trenzalore Clocktower
1 Twice Upon a Time
1 Port Town
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Temple of Enlightenment
1 Fortified Village
1 Prairie Stream
1 Canopy Vista
1 Sungrass Prairie
1 Temple of Plenty
1 Irrigated Farmland
1 Temple of Mystery
1 Vineglimmer Snarl
1 Scattered Groves
1 Celestial Colonnade
1 Deserted Beach
1 Glacial Fortress
1 Horizon Canopy
1 Overgrown Farmland
1 Waterlogged Grove
1 Dreamroot Cascade
1 Skycloud Expanse
1 Banish to Another Universe
1 Time Lord Regeneration
1 Displaced Dinosaurs
1 Sonic Screwdriver
1 TARDIS
1 Swords to Plowshares
1 Path to Exile
1 Return to Dust
1 Explore
1 Three Visits
1 Arcane Signet
1 Sol Ring
1 Talisman of Unity
1 Hero's Blade
1 Talisman of Progress
1 Thought Vessel
1 Mind Stone
1 Thriving Isle
1 Thriving Grove
1 Thriving Heath
1 Ash Barrens
1 Seaside Citadel
1 Command Tower
1 Path of Ancestry
2 Plains
2 Island
3 Forest
Fichas de Blast From The Past
1 ficha de Comida // Guerreiro
1 ficha de Tesouro // Guerreiro
1 ficha de Pista // Humano Ladino
1 ficha de Cópia // Soldado
1 ficha de Mutante // Soldado
1 ficha de Mutante // Alienígena Inseto
1 ficha de Alienígena Inseto // Alienígena Salamandra
1 ficha de Mutante // Alienígena Salamandra
1 ficha de Soldado // Mutante
1 ficha de Soldado // Cópia
Comida (Clássico) // Guerreiro
Tesouro (Clássico) // Guerreiro
Pista (Clássico) // Humano Ladino
Cópia // Soldado
Mutante // Soldado
Mutante // Alienígena Inseto
Alienígena Inseto // Alienígena Salamandra
Mutante // Alienígena Salamandra
Soldado // Mutante
Soldado // Cópia
Cards de Planechase de Blast From The Past
The Pyramid of Mars
Caught in a Parallel Universe
Gardens of Tranquil Repose
Spectrox Mines
Coal Hill School
UNIT Headquarters
The Cheetah Planet
Antarctic Research Base
The Cave of Skulls
TARDIS Bay
Timey-Wimey
The Tenth Doctor e Rose Tyler são cards metalizados tradicionais. O comandante de exibição The Tenth Doctor foi impresso com o tratamento metalizado em alto-relevo impresso em cartão grosso — ótimo para mostrar seu comandante, mas não é permitido em jogos de sancionados.
1 The Tenth Doctor
1 Rose Tyler
1 Wilfred Mott
1 Everybody Lives!
1 Everything Comes to Dust
1 Four Knocks
1 The Pandorica
1 The Wedding of River Song
1 Adipose Offspring
1 Astrid Peth
1 Crack in Time
1 The Girl in the Fireplace
1 Martha Jones
1 Nanogene Conversion
1 Flesh Duplicate
1 The Eleventh Hour
1 All of History, All at Once
1 Donna Noble
1 Amy Pond
1 Ecstatic Beauty
1 RMS Titanic
1 Coward // Killer
1 The Parting of the Ways
1 The Ninth Doctor
1 Sally Sparrow
1 Jenny, Generated Anomaly
1 Rory Williams
1 The Eleventh Doctor
1 The War Doctor
1 Regenerations Restored
1 Idris, Soul of the TARDIS
1 The Face of Boe
1 Run for Your Life
1 The Day of the Doctor
1 Gallifrey Falls // No More
1 Dinosaurs on a Spaceship
1 Kate Stewart
1 Rotating Fireplace
1 The Moment
1 Trenzalore Clocktower
1 Grasp of Fate
1 Farewell
1 Out of Time
1 Wedding Ring
1 Inspiring Refrain
1 As Foretold
1 Fractured Identity
1 Port Town
1 Temple of Triumph
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Temple of Enlightenment
1 Prairie Stream
1 Irrigated Farmland
1 Deserted Beach
1 Glacial Fortress
1 Skycloud Expanse
1 Temple of Epiphany
1 Frostboil Snarl
1 Thespian's Stage
1 Furycalm Snarl
1 War Room
1 Sunbaked Canyon
1 Sundown Pass
1 Stormcarved Coast
1 Fiery Islet
1 Atraxi Warden
1 Wibbly-wobbly, Timey-wimey
1 Time Beetle
1 Star Whale
1 Sibylline Soothsayer
1 Judoon Enforcers
1 Psychic Paper
1 TARDIS
1 Sonic Screwdriver
1 Arcane Signet
1 Sol Ring
1 Clockspinning
1 Thought Vessel
1 Mind Stone
1 Talisman of Creativity
1 Lightning Greaves
1 Talisman of Conviction
1 Evolving Wilds
1 Command Tower
1 Path of Ancestry
1 Temple of the False God
1 Myriad Landscape
1 Thriving Bluff
1 Mystic Monastery
1Ominous Cemetery
1 Rogue's Passage
3 Plains
3 Island
3 Mountain
Fichas de Timey-Wimey
1 ficha de Soldado // Dinossauro
1 ficha de Soldado // Cavalo
1 ficha de Humano // Tesouro
1 ficha de Pista // Humano Nobre
1 ficha de Comida // Cópia
1 ficha de Alienígena // Dinossauro
1 ficha de Alienígena // Cópia
1 ficha de Dinossauro // Cópia
1 ficha de Dinossauro // Alienígena
1 ficha de Cópia // Soldado
Soldado // Dinossauro
Soldado // Cavalo
Humano (Tenth) // Tesouro (Tenth)
Pista (Tenth) // Humano Nobre
Comida (Tenth) // Cópia
Alienígena // Dinossauro
Alienígena // Cópia
Dinossauro // Cópia
Dinossauro // Alienígena
Cópia // Soldado
Cards de Planechase de Timey-Wimey
The Lux Foundation Library
Lake Silencio
Amy's Home
Ood Sphere
Human-Time Lord Meta-Crisis
Bad Wolf Bay
Two Streams Facility
Prime Minister's Cabinet Room
New New York
Pompeii
Paradox Power
The Thirteenth Doctor e Yasmin Khan são cards metalizados tradicionais. O comandante de exibição The Thirteenth Doctor foi impresso com o tratamento metalizado em alto-relevo impresso em cartão grosso — ótimo para mostrar seu comandante, mas não é permitido em jogos de sancionados.
1 The Thirteenth Doctor
1 Yasmin Khan
1 Danny Pink
1 Osgood, Operation Double
1 Twice Upon a Time
1 Become the Pilot
1 Quantum Misalignment
1 Nardole, Resourceful Cyborg
1 Flatline
1 Bill Potts
1 Into the Time Vortex
1 Dan Lewis
1 Flaming Tyrannosaurus
1 Ryan Sinclair
1 Return the Past
1 Impending Flux
1 The Flux
1 Sisterhood of Karn
1 Graham O'Brien
1 Karvanista, Loyal Lupari
1 The Foretold Soldier
1 Fugitive of the Judoon
1 River Song
1 Madame Vastra
1 Jenny Flint
1 Strax, Sontaran Nurse
1 The Twelfth Doctor
1 The Fugitive Doctor
1 Me, the Immortal
1 Frost Fair Lure Fish
1 Lunar Hatchling
1 Heaven Sent
1 Last Night Together
1 River Song's Diary
1 Confession Dial
1 Clara Oswald
1 Chaos Warp
1 Cursed Mirror
1 Carpet of Flowers
1 Dreamroot Cascade
1 Temple of Mystery
1 Vineglimmer Snarl
1 Waterlogged Grove
1 Desolate Lighthouse
1 Rockfall Vale
1 Rootbound Crag
1 Temple of Abandon
1 Cinder Glade
1 Sheltered Thicket
1 Temple of Epiphany
1 Frostboil Snarl
1 Stormcarved Coast
1 Fiery Islet
1 Game Trail
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Gallifrey Council Chamber
1 Psychic Paper
1 TARDIS
1 Sonic Screwdriver
1 Start the TARDIS
1 Surge of Brilliance
1 Iraxxa, Empress of Mars
1 Memory Worm
1 Decaying Time Loop
1 Thijarian Witness
1 Truth or Consequences
1 Bigger on the Inside
1 Wreck and Rebuild
1 Arcane Signet
1 Sol Ring
1 Ponder
1 Think Twice
1 Preordain
1 Throes of Chaos
1 Cultivate
1 Search for Tomorrow
1 Farseek
1 Beast Within
1 Growth Spiral
1 Talisman of Curiosity
1 Talisman of Impulse
1 Rogue's Passage
1 Frontier Bivouac
1 Reliquary Tower
1 Myriad Landscape
1 Temple of the False God
1 Path of Ancestry
1 Command Tower
1 Ominous Cemetery
4 Island
3 Mountain
4 Forest
Fichas de Paradox Power
1 ficha de Humano // Peixe
1 ficha de Peixe // Besta
1 ficha de Pista // Cópia
1 ficha de Comida // Cópia
1 ficha de Tesouro // Alienígena Guerreiro
1 ficha de Alienígena // Cópia
1 ficha de Alienígena Guerreiro // Alienígena Rinoceronte
1 ficha de Alienígena Guerreiro // Comida
1 ficha de Cópia // Osgood, Operation Double
1 ficha de Alienígena Guerreiro // Tesouro
Humano (Thirteenth) // Peixe
Peixe // Besta
Pista (Thirteenth) // Cópia
Comida (Thirteenth) // Cópia
Tesouro (Thirteenth) // Alienígena Guerreiro
Alienígena // Cópia
Alienígena Guerreiro // Alienígena Rinoceronte
Alienígena Guerreiro // Comida (Thirteenth)
Cópia // Osgood, Operation Double
Alienígena Guerreiro // Tesouro (Thirteenth)
Cards de Planechase de Paradox Power
The Doctor's Childhood Barn
Stormcage Containment Facility
The Drum, Mining Facility
Singing Tower of Darillium
Fixed Point in Time
Beseiged Viking Village
North Pole Research Base
Temple of Atropos
Kerblam! Warehouse
The Dining Car
Masters of Evil
Davros, Dalek Creator e Missy são cards metalizados tradicionais. O comandante de exibição The Davros, Dalek Creator foi impresso com o tratamento metalizado em alto-relevo impresso em cartão grosso — ótimo para mostrar seu comandante, mas não é permitido em jogos de sancionados.
1 Davros, Dalek Creator
1 Missy
1 Auton Soldier
1 The Flood of Mars
1 Cyber Conversion
1 Hunted by The Family
1 Dalek Drone
1 Vashta Nerada
1 Time Reaper
1 Doomsday Confluence
1 The Toymaker's Trap
1 Vislor Turlough
1 Genesis of the Daleks
1 This Is How It Ends
1 Death in Heaven
1 Delete
1 Ensnared by the Mara
1 Day of the Moon
1 The Master, Multiplied
1 The Master, Mesmerist
1 Rassilon, the War President
1 The Master, Gallifrey's End
1 The Valeyard
1 Weeping Angel
1 The Beast, Deathless Prince
1 The Rani
1 Sycorax Commander
1 The Cyber-Controller
1 Cult of Skaro
1 The Dalek Emperor
1 Ashad, the Lone Cyberman
1 Blink
1 The Master, Formed Anew
1 Cybermen Squadron
1 Cybership
1 Wound Reflection
1 Blasphemous Act
1 Solemn Simulacrum
1 The Sound of Drums
1 River of Tears
1 Foreboding Ruins
1 Shadowblood Ridge
1 Smoldering Marsh
1 Temple of Deceit
1 Choked Estuary
1 Sunken Hollow
1 Darkwater Catacombs
1 Fetid Pools
1 Temple of Malice
1 Canyon Slough
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Temple of Epiphany
1 Frostboil Snarl
1 Stormcarved Coast
1 Fiery Islet
1 Lavaclaw Reaches
1 Shipwreck Marsh
1 Drowned Catacomb
1 Haunted Ridge
1 Dragonskull Summit
1 Creeping Tar Pit
1 Gallifrey Council Chamber
1 Renegade Silent
1 Zygon Infiltrator
1 Don't Blink
1 Exterminate!
1 Dalek Squadron
1 Sontaran General
1 Great Intelligence's Plan
1 Cyberman Patrol
1 Cybermat
1 Clockwork Droid
1 Midnight Crusader Shuttle
1 Laser Screwdriver
1 Arcane Signet
1 Sol Ring
1 Thought Vessel
1 Mind Stone
1 Lightning Greaves
1 Propaganda
1 Feed the Swarm
1 Snuff Out
1 Commander's Sphere
1 Wayfarer's Bauble
1 Talisman of Dominance
1 Talisman of Indulgence
1 Command Tower
1 Terramorphic Expanse
1 Thriving Moor
1 Path of Ancestry
1 Temple of the False God
1 Reliquary Tower
1 Crumbling Necropolis
1 Ominous Cemetery
2 Island
2 Swamp
2 Mountain
Fichas de Masters of Evil
1 ficha de Tesouro // Dalek
1 ficha de Pista // Cópia
1 ficha de Alienígena Anjo // Dalek
1 ficha de Alienígena Anjo // Cyberman
1 ficha de Alienígena Anjo // Mark of the Rani
1 ficha de Alienígena Anjo // Cópia
1 ficha de Pista // Dalek
1 ficha de Mark of the Rani // Dalek
1 ficha de Cyberman // Mark of the Rani
1 ficha de Cyberman // Dalek
Tesouro // Dalek
Pista (Thirteenth) // Cópia
Alienígena Anjo // Dalek
Alienígena Anjo // Cyberman
Alienígena Anjo // Mark of the Rani
Alienígena Anjo // Cópia
Pista (Thirteenth) // Dalek
Mark of the Rani // Dalek
Cyberman // Mark of the Rani
Cyberman // Dalek
Cards de Planechase de Masters of Evil
City of the Daleks
The Moonbase
Dalek Intensive Care
Bowie Base One
The Doctor's Tomb
Aplan Mortarium
Unleash the Flux
The Matrix of Time
Hotel of Fears
Mondassian Colony Ship
A TARDIS alça voo
Em breve, você poderá trazer todos esses cards para seu próximo jogo de Commander e o mundo de Doctor Who™ para Magic: The Gathering. A coleção será lançada no dia 13 de outubro de 2023, mas a diversão não para por aí! Você pode participar de eventos especiais de lançamento celebrando Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™ na sua loja local.
Você pode reservar esses decks e muito mais em sua loja de jogos local, em revendedores on-line como a Amazon e em todos os demais lugares onde Magic é vendido.
