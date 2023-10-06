Wizards of the Coast

Pronto para viajar pelo tempo e pelo espaço? Você pode se juntar ao Doutor, aos seus companheiros ou até mesmo a seus inimigos em aventuras por todo o universo com os decks de Commander de Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™. A mais recente adição à nossa linha de produtos Universes Beyond apresenta quatro decks de Commander centrados em diferentes aspectos de Doctor Who™. Cada deck incluirá um deck de Commander de 100 cards com artes inéditas da série Doctor Who™. Os decks também incluirão 50 cards inéditos em Magic, portanto a sua diversão é garantida.

Blast From The Past (verde, branco e azul)

Timey-Wimey (azul, vermelho e branco) Timey-Wimey (azul, vermelho e branco)

Paradox Power (vermelho, azul e verde)

Masters of Evil (azul, preto e vermelho) Masters of Evil (azul, preto e vermelho)

Navegue pelos cards inclusos nos decks na Galeria de imagens de cards de Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™, incluindo seus tratamentos de exibição disponíveis nos boosters de Colecionador! Confira Colecionando Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™ para saber tudo sobre os imperdíveis cards Booster Fun da coleção, que você definitivamente não vai querer perder.

Se está procurando apenas os conteúdos dos decks, você veio ao lugar certo! Temos as listas dos quatro decks de Commander aqui mesmo. Com reimpressões, cards de Planechase, cards inéditos em Magic e muito mais, temos muitas novidades para você.

Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™ será lançado no dia 13 de outubro de 2023. Esperamos que você se junte a nós na comemoração de 60 anos de aventuras do Senhor do Tempo! Você pode reservar esses decks e muito mais em sua loja de jogos local, em revendedores on-line como a Amazon e em todos os demais lugares onde Magic é vendido.

(Nota do editor: as listas de decks abaixo apresentam a impressão mais recente de cada card automaticamente do nosso banco de dados, incluindo impressões que não estão neste produto. As listas de deck não são apresentações card a card do produto, mas sim listas interativas dos cards incluídos em cada deck.)

Blast From The Past

The Fourth Doctor (metalizado tradicional) The Fourth Doctor (comandante de exibição metalizado gravado) Sarah Jane Smith (metalizado tradicional)

The Fourth Doctor e Sarah Jane Smith são cards metalizados tradicionais. O comandante de exibição The Fourth Doctor foi impresso com o tratamento metalizado em alto-relevo impresso em cartão grosso — ótimo para mostrar seu comandante, mas não é permitido em jogos de sancionados.



1 The Fourth Doctor 1 Sarah Jane Smith 1 Romana II 1 Jo Grant 1 Tegan Jovanka 1 Barbara Wright 1 Ian Chesterton 1 Peri Brown 1 Crisis of Conscience 1 The Caves of Androzani 1 The War Games 1 Trial of a Time Lord 1 The Night of the Doctor 1 Traverse Eternity 1 K-9, Mark I 1 Adric, Mathematical Genius 1 Nyssa of Traken 1 Reverse the Polarity 1 Five Hundred Year Diary 1 An Unearthly Child 1 Leela, Sevateem Warrior 1 Ace, Fearless Rebel 1 Susan Foreman 1 The Five Doctors 1 Jamie McCrimmon 1 The Sea Devils 1 City of Death 1 Gallifrey Stands 1 Alistair, the Brigadier 1 The First Doctor 1 The Second Doctor 1 The Third Doctor 1 The Fifth Doctor 1 The Sixth Doctor 1 The Seventh Doctor 1 The Eighth Doctor 1 Vrestin, Menoptra Leader 1 Sergeant John Benton 1 The Curse of Fenric 1 Duggan, Private Detective 1 Bessie, the Doctor's Roadster 1 Ace's Baseball Bat 1 Gallifrey Council Chamber 1 Day of Destiny 1 Heroic Intervention 1 Time Wipe 1 Heroes' Podium 1 Trenzalore Clocktower 1 Twice Upon a Time 1 Port Town 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Temple of Enlightenment 1 Fortified Village 1 Prairie Stream 1 Canopy Vista 1 Sungrass Prairie 1 Temple of Plenty 1 Irrigated Farmland 1 Temple of Mystery 1 Vineglimmer Snarl 1 Scattered Groves 1 Celestial Colonnade 1 Deserted Beach 1 Glacial Fortress 1 Horizon Canopy 1 Overgrown Farmland 1 Waterlogged Grove 1 Dreamroot Cascade 1 Skycloud Expanse 1 Banish to Another Universe 1 Time Lord Regeneration 1 Displaced Dinosaurs 1 Sonic Screwdriver 1 TARDIS 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Path to Exile 1 Return to Dust 1 Explore 1 Three Visits 1 Arcane Signet 1 Sol Ring 1 Talisman of Unity 1 Hero's Blade 1 Talisman of Progress 1 Thought Vessel 1 Mind Stone 1 Thriving Isle 1 Thriving Grove 1 Thriving Heath 1 Ash Barrens 1 Seaside Citadel 1 Command Tower 1 Path of Ancestry 2 Plains 2 Island 3 Forest

Fichas de Blast From The Past

1 ficha de Comida // Guerreiro

1 ficha de Tesouro // Guerreiro

1 ficha de Pista // Humano Ladino

1 ficha de Cópia // Soldado

1 ficha de Mutante // Soldado

1 ficha de Mutante // Alienígena Inseto

1 ficha de Alienígena Inseto // Alienígena Salamandra

1 ficha de Mutante // Alienígena Salamandra

1 ficha de Soldado // Mutante

1 ficha de Soldado // Cópia

Gire o card Comida (Clássico) // Guerreiro Gire o card Tesouro (Clássico) // Guerreiro Gire o card Pista (Clássico) // Humano Ladino

Gire o card Cópia // Soldado Gire o card Mutante // Soldado Gire o card Mutante // Alienígena Inseto

Gire o card Alienígena Inseto // Alienígena Salamandra Gire o card Mutante // Alienígena Salamandra

Gire o card Soldado // Mutante Gire o card Soldado // Cópia

Cards de Planechase de Blast From The Past

The Pyramid of Mars

Caught in a Parallel Universe

Gardens of Tranquil Repose

Spectrox Mines

Coal Hill School

UNIT Headquarters

The Cheetah Planet

Antarctic Research Base

The Cave of Skulls

TARDIS Bay

The Pyramid of Mars Caught in a Parallel Universe

Gardens of Tranquil Repose Spectrox Mines

Coal Hill School UNIT Headquarters

The Cheetah Planet Antarctic Research Base

The Cave of Skulls TARDIS Bay

Timey-Wimey

The Tenth Doctor (metalizado tradicional) The Tenth Doctor (comandante de exibição metalizado gravado) Rose Tyler (metalizado tradicional)

The Tenth Doctor e Rose Tyler são cards metalizados tradicionais. O comandante de exibição The Tenth Doctor foi impresso com o tratamento metalizado em alto-relevo impresso em cartão grosso — ótimo para mostrar seu comandante, mas não é permitido em jogos de sancionados.

1 The Tenth Doctor 1 Rose Tyler 1 Wilfred Mott 1 Everybody Lives! 1 Everything Comes to Dust 1 Four Knocks 1 The Pandorica 1 The Wedding of River Song 1 Adipose Offspring 1 Astrid Peth 1 Crack in Time 1 The Girl in the Fireplace 1 Martha Jones 1 Nanogene Conversion 1 Flesh Duplicate 1 The Eleventh Hour 1 All of History, All at Once 1 Donna Noble 1 Amy Pond 1 Ecstatic Beauty 1 RMS Titanic 1 Coward // Killer 1 The Parting of the Ways 1 The Ninth Doctor 1 Sally Sparrow 1 Jenny, Generated Anomaly 1 Rory Williams 1 The Eleventh Doctor 1 The War Doctor 1 Regenerations Restored 1 Idris, Soul of the TARDIS 1 The Face of Boe 1 Run for Your Life 1 The Day of the Doctor 1 Gallifrey Falls // No More 1 Dinosaurs on a Spaceship 1 Kate Stewart 1 Rotating Fireplace 1 The Moment 1 Trenzalore Clocktower 1 Grasp of Fate 1 Farewell 1 Out of Time 1 Wedding Ring 1 Inspiring Refrain 1 As Foretold 1 Fractured Identity 1 Port Town 1 Temple of Triumph 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Temple of Enlightenment 1 Prairie Stream 1 Irrigated Farmland 1 Deserted Beach 1 Glacial Fortress 1 Skycloud Expanse 1 Temple of Epiphany 1 Frostboil Snarl 1 Thespian's Stage 1 Furycalm Snarl 1 War Room 1 Sunbaked Canyon 1 Sundown Pass 1 Stormcarved Coast 1 Fiery Islet 1 Atraxi Warden 1 Wibbly-wobbly, Timey-wimey 1 Time Beetle 1 Star Whale 1 Sibylline Soothsayer 1 Judoon Enforcers 1 Psychic Paper 1 TARDIS 1 Sonic Screwdriver 1 Arcane Signet 1 Sol Ring 1 Clockspinning 1 Thought Vessel 1 Mind Stone 1 Talisman of Creativity 1 Lightning Greaves 1 Talisman of Conviction 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Command Tower 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Temple of the False God 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Thriving Bluff 1 Mystic Monastery 1Ominous Cemetery 1 Rogue's Passage 3 Plains 3 Island 3 Mountain

Fichas de Timey-Wimey

1 ficha de Soldado // Dinossauro

1 ficha de Soldado // Cavalo

1 ficha de Humano // Tesouro

1 ficha de Pista // Humano Nobre

1 ficha de Comida // Cópia

1 ficha de Alienígena // Dinossauro

1 ficha de Alienígena // Cópia

1 ficha de Dinossauro // Cópia

1 ficha de Dinossauro // Alienígena

1 ficha de Cópia // Soldado

Gire o card Soldado // Dinossauro Gire o card Soldado // Cavalo Gire o card Humano (Tenth) // Tesouro (Tenth)

Gire o card Pista (Tenth) // Humano Nobre Gire o card Comida (Tenth) // Cópia Gire o card Alienígena // Dinossauro

Gire o card Alienígena // Cópia Gire o card Dinossauro // Cópia

Gire o card Dinossauro // Alienígena Gire o card Cópia // Soldado

Cards de Planechase de Timey-Wimey

The Lux Foundation Library

Lake Silencio

Amy's Home

Ood Sphere

Human-Time Lord Meta-Crisis

Bad Wolf Bay

Two Streams Facility

Prime Minister's Cabinet Room

New New York

Pompeii

The Lux Foundation Library Lake Silencio

Amy's Home Ood Sphere

Human-Time Lord Meta-Crisis Bad Wolf Bay

Two Streams Facility Prime Minister's Cabinet Room

New New York Pompeii

Paradox Power

The Thirteenth Doctor (metalizado tradicional) The Thirteenth Doctor (comandante de exibição metalizado gravado) Yasmin Khan (metalizado tradicional)

The Thirteenth Doctor e Yasmin Khan são cards metalizados tradicionais. O comandante de exibição The Thirteenth Doctor foi impresso com o tratamento metalizado em alto-relevo impresso em cartão grosso — ótimo para mostrar seu comandante, mas não é permitido em jogos de sancionados.

1 The Thirteenth Doctor 1 Yasmin Khan 1 Danny Pink 1 Osgood, Operation Double 1 Twice Upon a Time 1 Become the Pilot 1 Quantum Misalignment 1 Nardole, Resourceful Cyborg 1 Flatline 1 Bill Potts 1 Into the Time Vortex 1 Dan Lewis 1 Flaming Tyrannosaurus 1 Ryan Sinclair 1 Return the Past 1 Impending Flux 1 The Flux 1 Sisterhood of Karn 1 Graham O'Brien 1 Karvanista, Loyal Lupari 1 The Foretold Soldier 1 Fugitive of the Judoon 1 River Song 1 Madame Vastra 1 Jenny Flint 1 Strax, Sontaran Nurse 1 The Twelfth Doctor 1 The Fugitive Doctor 1 Me, the Immortal 1 Frost Fair Lure Fish 1 Lunar Hatchling 1 Heaven Sent 1 Last Night Together 1 River Song's Diary 1 Confession Dial 1 Clara Oswald 1 Chaos Warp 1 Cursed Mirror 1 Carpet of Flowers 1 Dreamroot Cascade 1 Temple of Mystery 1 Vineglimmer Snarl 1 Waterlogged Grove 1 Desolate Lighthouse 1 Rockfall Vale 1 Rootbound Crag 1 Temple of Abandon 1 Cinder Glade 1 Sheltered Thicket 1 Temple of Epiphany 1 Frostboil Snarl 1 Stormcarved Coast 1 Fiery Islet 1 Game Trail 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Gallifrey Council Chamber 1 Psychic Paper 1 TARDIS 1 Sonic Screwdriver 1 Start the TARDIS 1 Surge of Brilliance 1 Iraxxa, Empress of Mars 1 Memory Worm 1 Decaying Time Loop 1 Thijarian Witness 1 Truth or Consequences 1 Bigger on the Inside 1 Wreck and Rebuild 1 Arcane Signet 1 Sol Ring 1 Ponder 1 Think Twice 1 Preordain 1 Throes of Chaos 1 Cultivate 1 Search for Tomorrow 1 Farseek 1 Beast Within 1 Growth Spiral 1 Talisman of Curiosity 1 Talisman of Impulse 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Frontier Bivouac 1 Reliquary Tower 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Temple of the False God 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Command Tower 1 Ominous Cemetery 4 Island 3 Mountain 4 Forest

Fichas de Paradox Power

1 ficha de Humano // Peixe

1 ficha de Peixe // Besta

1 ficha de Pista // Cópia

1 ficha de Comida // Cópia

1 ficha de Tesouro // Alienígena Guerreiro

1 ficha de Alienígena // Cópia

1 ficha de Alienígena Guerreiro // Alienígena Rinoceronte

1 ficha de Alienígena Guerreiro // Comida

1 ficha de Cópia // Osgood, Operation Double

1 ficha de Alienígena Guerreiro // Tesouro

Gire o card Humano (Thirteenth) // Peixe Gire o card Peixe // Besta Gire o card Pista (Thirteenth) // Cópia

Gire o card Comida (Thirteenth) // Cópia Gire o card Tesouro (Thirteenth) // Alienígena Guerreiro Gire o card Alienígena // Cópia

Gire o card Alienígena Guerreiro // Alienígena Rinoceronte Gire o card Alienígena Guerreiro // Comida (Thirteenth)

Gire o card Cópia // Osgood, Operation Double Gire o card Alienígena Guerreiro // Tesouro (Thirteenth)

Cards de Planechase de Paradox Power

The Doctor's Childhood Barn

Stormcage Containment Facility

The Drum, Mining Facility

Singing Tower of Darillium

Fixed Point in Time

Beseiged Viking Village

North Pole Research Base

Temple of Atropos

Kerblam! Warehouse

The Dining Car

The Doctor's Childhood Barn Stormcage Containment Facility

The Drum, Mining Facility Singing Tower of Darillium

Fixed Point in Time Besieged Viking Village

Kerblam! Warehouse The Dining Car

Masters of Evil

Davros, Dalek Creator (metalizado tradicional) Davros, Dalek Creator (comandante de exibição metalizado gravado) Missy (metalizado tradicional)

Davros, Dalek Creator e Missy são cards metalizados tradicionais. O comandante de exibição The Davros, Dalek Creator foi impresso com o tratamento metalizado em alto-relevo impresso em cartão grosso — ótimo para mostrar seu comandante, mas não é permitido em jogos de sancionados.

1 Davros, Dalek Creator 1 Missy 1 Auton Soldier 1 The Flood of Mars 1 Cyber Conversion 1 Hunted by The Family 1 Dalek Drone 1 Vashta Nerada 1 Time Reaper 1 Doomsday Confluence 1 The Toymaker's Trap 1 Vislor Turlough 1 Genesis of the Daleks 1 This Is How It Ends 1 Death in Heaven 1 Delete 1 Ensnared by the Mara 1 Day of the Moon 1 The Master, Multiplied 1 The Master, Mesmerist 1 Rassilon, the War President 1 The Master, Gallifrey's End 1 The Valeyard 1 Weeping Angel 1 The Beast, Deathless Prince 1 The Rani 1 Sycorax Commander 1 The Cyber-Controller 1 Cult of Skaro 1 The Dalek Emperor 1 Ashad, the Lone Cyberman 1 Blink 1 The Master, Formed Anew 1 Cybermen Squadron 1 Cybership 1 Wound Reflection 1 Blasphemous Act 1 Solemn Simulacrum 1 The Sound of Drums 1 River of Tears 1 Foreboding Ruins 1 Shadowblood Ridge 1 Smoldering Marsh 1 Temple of Deceit 1 Choked Estuary 1 Sunken Hollow 1 Darkwater Catacombs 1 Fetid Pools 1 Temple of Malice 1 Canyon Slough 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Temple of Epiphany 1 Frostboil Snarl 1 Stormcarved Coast 1 Fiery Islet 1 Lavaclaw Reaches 1 Shipwreck Marsh 1 Drowned Catacomb 1 Haunted Ridge 1 Dragonskull Summit 1 Creeping Tar Pit 1 Gallifrey Council Chamber 1 Renegade Silent 1 Zygon Infiltrator 1 Don't Blink 1 Exterminate! 1 Dalek Squadron 1 Sontaran General 1 Great Intelligence's Plan 1 Cyberman Patrol 1 Cybermat 1 Clockwork Droid 1 Midnight Crusader Shuttle 1 Laser Screwdriver 1 Arcane Signet 1 Sol Ring 1 Thought Vessel 1 Mind Stone 1 Lightning Greaves 1 Propaganda 1 Feed the Swarm 1 Snuff Out 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Wayfarer's Bauble 1 Talisman of Dominance 1 Talisman of Indulgence 1 Command Tower 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Thriving Moor 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Temple of the False God 1 Reliquary Tower 1 Crumbling Necropolis 1 Ominous Cemetery 2 Island 2 Swamp 2 Mountain

Fichas de Masters of Evil

1 ficha de Tesouro // Dalek

1 ficha de Pista // Cópia

1 ficha de Alienígena Anjo // Dalek

1 ficha de Alienígena Anjo // Cyberman

1 ficha de Alienígena Anjo // Mark of the Rani

1 ficha de Alienígena Anjo // Cópia

1 ficha de Pista // Dalek

1 ficha de Mark of the Rani // Dalek

1 ficha de Cyberman // Mark of the Rani

1 ficha de Cyberman // Dalek

Gire o card Tesouro // Dalek Gire o card Pista (Thirteenth) // Cópia Gire o card Alienígena Anjo // Dalek

Gire o card Alienígena Anjo // Cyberman Gire o card Alienígena Anjo // Mark of the Rani Gire o card Alienígena Anjo // Cópia

Gire o card Pista (Thirteenth) // Dalek Gire o card Mark of the Rani // Dalek

Gire o card Cyberman // Mark of the Rani Gire o card Cyberman // Dalek

Cards de Planechase de Masters of Evil

City of the Daleks

The Moonbase

Dalek Intensive Care

Bowie Base One

The Doctor's Tomb

Aplan Mortarium

Unleash the Flux

The Matrix of Time

Hotel of Fears

Mondassian Colony Ship

City of the Daleks The Moonbase

Dalek Intensive Care Bowie Base One

The Doctor's Tomb Aplan Mortarium

Unleash the Flux The Matrix of Time

Hotel of Fears Mondassian Colony Ship

A TARDIS alça voo

Em breve, você poderá trazer todos esses cards para seu próximo jogo de Commander e o mundo de Doctor Who™ para Magic: The Gathering. A coleção será lançada no dia 13 de outubro de 2023, mas a diversão não para por aí! Você pode participar de eventos especiais de lançamento celebrando Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™ na sua loja local.

Você pode reservar esses decks e muito mais em sua loja de jogos local, em revendedores on-line como a Amazon e em todos os demais lugares onde Magic é vendido.