Magic: The Gathering is setting out to explore time and space in Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™. Doctor Who™ first premiered in 1963, so we're helping celebrate their anniversary with a new Universes Beyond set. As Magic turns 30 and Doctor Who™ turns 60, it's time to learn all about the new cards you can find in Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™.

If you missed our debut livestream, don't worry! We'll provide you with a handy guide of the different treatments, products, and secrets in this exciting Universes Beyond release. We're so excited to have you join us on this timey-wimey adventure when the set releases on October 13, 2023. You can preorder it now from online retailers like Amazon, your local game store, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.

Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™ Set Details

Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™

Set Code: WHO

Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™ Set Legality: Legacy, Vintage, and Commander

MTG Arena Legality: Not available on MTG Arena

Website: Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™

Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™ Important Dates

Previews : October 3–6

: October 3–6 The Command Zone Podcast's Extra Turns Gameplay : October 11

: October 11 Global Launch : October 13

: October 13 Launch Party Events: October 13–15

The Booster Fun of Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™

We wanted to capture the otherworldly beauty seen in the Doctor Who™ series through Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™. Throughout their many journeys, the Doctor has visited several planets, timelines, and even met themself. With Doctor Who™, there's no telling where you'll end up next. That's why when you shuffle up one of the four Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™ Commander decks, it'll feel just like you're taking off in the TARDIS with the Doctor.

Traditional Foils and Surge Foils

If you're a fan of foils, you've come to the right place in time and space! Each Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™ Commander deck contains two traditional foil cards: the face commander and the featured commander. Those hoping to join the Doctor can find the Doctors and their companions leading three of the four decks. For fans of villainy in all its forms, you'll find Davros, Dalek Creator and Missy in the Masters of Evil deck.

The Fourth Doctor (Traditional Foil) Sarah Jane Smith (Traditional Foil)

The Tenth Doctor (Traditional Foil) Rose Tyler (Traditional Foil)

The Thirteenth Doctor (Traditional Foil) Yasmin Khan (Traditional Foil)

Davros, Dalek Creator (Traditional Foil) Missy (Traditional Foil)

You'll also be able to find every card in the Commander decks, apart from the plane cards, in traditional foil in Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™ Collector Boosters. Every Eternal-legal card, like reprints, new-to-Magic cards, and tokens, will be available in Collector Boosters!

In addition, we've brought back a fan-favorite foil treatment: surge foils! These give an electrifying shine to your cards that's sure to catch the eye of your fellow Commander players.

Farewell (Surge Foil) Exterminate! (Surge Foil) Sol Ring (Surge Foil)

In addition to traditional foil versions, surge foil versions of Commander cards (except plane cards) from this set can be found in Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™ Collector Boosters, too!

TARDIS Showcase Treatments

The TARDIS is travelling somewhere new: into the Magic card frame! In this set, 30 cards—3 uncommons, 23 rares, and 5 mythic rares—have variant TARDIS showcase treatments. They depict the characters of Doctor Who™ with special stylized artwork inside of a beautiful blue TARDIS frame. The Doctor, their companions, and even their enemies can be found in the TARDIS showcase frame.

The Tenth Doctor (TARDIS Showcase) Rose Tyler (TARDIS Showcase)

Davros, Dalek Creator (TARDIS Showcase) TARDIS (TARDIS Showcase)

Cards with the TARDIS showcase treatment are only available in Collector Boosters. While the traditional versions of these cards more closely resemble their live-action counterparts, the TARDIS showcase variants add a stylistic flourish that Whovians are sure to love. You can find these treatments in Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™ Collector Boosters.

Extended-Art Cards

While Magic cards aren't bigger on the inside (yet!), you'll be able to find extended-art variants of these cards where more of the Doctor Who™ artwork is on display. Rare and mythic rare reprints and new-to-Magic cards will receive the extended-art treatment. Please note: Sagas do not have extended-art frames and won't receive the extended-art treatment.

The Foretold Soldier (Extended Art) River Song (Extended Art) The Valeyard (Extended Art)

Extended-art cards can also be found in traditional foil and surge foil. All extended-art reprints and new-to-Magic cards can be found in Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™ Collector Boosters in non-foil, traditional foil, and surge foil.

Serialized Doctor Cards

You may cross timelines with serialized variants of the Doctor. Each main incarnation of the Doctor, from the First Doctor to the Thirteenth Doctor, will receive a serialized variant with the TARDIS showcase treatment. Printed in beautiful double rainbow foil and marked with their own serial number, each card will receive only about 500 printings and can only be found in Collector Boosters.

Serialized Doctor cards are localized in English only and are available in Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™ Collector Boosters of any language. Non-serialized Doctor cards are mechanically identical to serialized variants. See product packaging for details. Images are digital renderings, not actual cards.

Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™ Product Overview

Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™ Commander Decks

Blast from the Past (Green-White-Blue)

Timey-Wimey (Blue-Red-White) Timey-Wimey (Blue-Red-White)

Paradox Power (Green-Blue-Red)

Masters of Evil (Blue-Black-Red) Masters of Evil (Blue-Black-Red)

Each Commander deck contains a 100-card Commander deck themed around a portion of Doctor Who™. These decks each contain the following:

A 100-card Commander deck Contains 50 new-to-Magic cards Face commander and featured commander appear in traditional foil.

10 Double-faced tokens

10 Oversized new-to-Magic plane cards

1 Planar die

1 Deck box

1 Life tracker

1 Collector Booster Sample Pack 2 Alternate-frame cards, at least one of which will appear as rare or mythic rare



Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™ Collector Boosters

Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™ Collector Booster Display

1 Traditional foil basic land 1 in 3 appear in surge foil.

1 Traditional foil Doctor card 1 in 10 appear in surge foil.

1 Traditional foil card from Blast from the Past 1 in 10 appear in surge foil.

1 Traditional foil card from Timey-Wimey 1 in 10 appear in surge foil.

1 Traditional foil card from Paradox Power 1 in 10 appear in surge foil.

1 Traditional foil card from Masters of Evil 1 in 10 appear in surge foil.

1 Non-foil extended-art new-to-Magic card

1 Traditional foil extended-art new-to-Magic card

1 Non-foil extended-art reprint Magic card

1 Traditional foil extended-art reprint Magic card

1 Surge foil extended-art new-to-Magic card

1 Surge foil extended-art reprint Magic card

1 Surge foil wildcard Cannot be a TARDIS showcase variant or basic land.

1 Non-foil TARDIS showcase variant 3 Uncommons, 23 rares, and 4 mythic rares are available, each appearing equally to each other.

1 Traditional foil TARDIS showcase variant 3 Uncommons, 23 rares, and 4 mythic rares are available, each appearing equally to each other. 1 in 10 boosters feature a surge foil version. Serialized Doctor cards appear in this slot.

1 Traditional foil double-faced token 1 in 3 boosters feature a surge foil.



Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™ x Secret Lair

Secret Lair is joining in on the fun of this exciting Magic crossover! We'll be releasing three Doctor Who™ Secret Lair drops as part of this set. Two of them are available for preorder now as part of Spookydrop 2023! The third drop will be released later, so stay tuned for more information on these releases.

Into the TARDIS!

There's one more Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™ card reveal today:

Past in Flames (Traditional Foil Launch Party Promo)

This traditional foil promo card is available by playing in a Launch Party event held October 13–15 at your local WPN game store—check with yours for all the details!

Now, you're all equipped to venture out into space with these Magic: The Gathering® – Doctor Who™ Commander decks. The set releases on October 13, 2023, and you can preorder it now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.