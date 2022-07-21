Leyendas perdidas
Hace mucho mucho tiempo (1994, para ser exactos), en un almacén algo lejano, Legends se
Ahora puedes hacerte con un pedacito de historia, porque las cartas de Legends de 1994 van a llegar a los sobres de coleccionista de Dominaria unida. ¡De verdad de la buena! No se trata de reimpresiones. No son cartas que hayan estado en el banquillo 28 años, sino cartas que abrimos directamente de sus sobres originales al azar y pusimos en los sobres de coleccionista de Dominaria unida como parte de una promoción especial. Lo hicimos con mucho mimo.
¿Te huele a chamusquina? ¿Crees que hay gato encerrado? Eso creíamos nosotros también. Por eso nos grabamos mientras abríamos estos sobres. Porque, de lo contrario, ¿quién se iba a creer esta leyenda?
Sí, lo leíste bien. Podrías abrir un sobre de coleccionista de Dominaria unida y quedarte mirando una de estas:
Hay unos detalles a tener en cuenta. Incluimos cartas de todas las rarezas, así que puede haber desde comunes hasta raras (por aquel entonces no existían las raras míticas). Tenemos existencias limitadas de las cartas de esta colección, así que solo el 3 % de los sobres de coleccionista tendrán una carta de Leyendas perdidas. Las cartas de Leyendas perdidas sustituirán a una carta común foil del sobre de coleccionista, estarán en inglés y, por supuesto, no serán foil.
Además, no estarán incluidas todas las cartas de la colección Legends original. Por alguna extraña tirada de recopilación de 1994, no conseguimos ciertas cartas a pesar de haber abierto todas las cajas. Entre ellas, tenemos:
- Adventurer's Guildhouse
- Arboria
- Backdraft
- Blight
- Blue Mana Battery
- Brine Hag
- Cathedral of Serra
- Cocoon
- Deadfall
- Eternal Warrior
- Floral Spuzzem
- Frost Giant
- Great Defender
- Green Mana Battery
- Heaven's Gate
- Hunding Gjornersen
- Ivory Guardians
- Kry Shield
- Land Tax
- Lord Magnus
- Mana Drain
- Marhault Elsdragon
- Mountain Yeti
- Presence of the Master
- Princess Lucrezia
- Puppet Master
- Rabid Wombat
- Radjan Spirit
- Ramirez DePietro
- Relic Bind
- Sea King's Blessing
- Seafarer's Quay
- Seeker
- Shimian Night Stalker
- Silhouette
- Sir Shandlar of Eberyn
- Sivitri Scarzam
- Spectral Cloak
- Spirit Link
- Sunastian Falconer
- Takklemaggot
- Tor Wauki
- Undertow
- Underworld Dreams
- Unholy Citadel
- Wall of Dust
- Wall of Light
- Wall of Putrid Flesh
- Wall of Tombstones
- White Mana Battery
Y las siguientes cartas no estarán incluidas:
- Alabaster Potion
- Barbary Apes
- Caverns of Despair
- Cleanse
- Craw Giant
- Darkness
- Flash Counter
- Gwendlyn Di Corci
- Imprison
- Invoke Prejudice
- Nether Void
- Pradesh Gypsies
- Pyrotechnics
- Relic Barrier
- Sylvan Library
- Wall of Opposition
Pero sí todo lo demás. Podría ser una copia del Active Volcano o de Adun Oakenshield hasta otra de Xira Arien o del Zephyr Falcon. ¡Imagínate que es una copia del Moat!
Aquí tienes una lista de todas las cartas de Legends que podrás encontrar en los sobres:
- Abomination
- Acid Rain
- Active Volcano
- Adun Oakenshield
- Aerathi Berserker
- Aisling Leprechaun
- Akron Legionnaire
- Al-abara's Carpet
- Alchor's Tomb
- All Hallow's Eve
- Amrou Kithkin
- Angelic Voices
- Angus Mackenzie
- Anti-Magic Aura
- Arcades Sabboth
- Arena of the Ancients
- Avoid Fate
- Axelrod Gunnarson
- Ayesha Tanaka
- Azure Drake
- Backfire
- Barktooth Warbeard
- Bartel Runeaxe
- Beasts of Bogardan
- Black Mana Battery
- Blazing Effigy
- Blood Lust
- Boomerang
- Boris Devilboon
- Bronze Horse
- Carrion Ants
- Cat Warriors
- Chain Lightning
- Chains of Mephistopheles
- Chromium
- Clergy of the Holy Nimbus
- Concordant Crossroads
- Cosmic Horror
- Crevasse
- Crimson Kobolds
- Crimson Manticore
- Crookshank Kobolds
- Cyclopean Mummy
- Dakkon Blackblade
- D'Avenant Archer
- Demonic Torment
- Devouring Deep
- Disharmony
- Divine Intervention
- Divine Offering
- Divine Transformation
- Dream Coat
- Durkwood Boars
- Dwarven Song
- Elder Land Wurm
- Elder Spawn
- Elven Riders
- Emerald Dragonfly
- Enchanted Being
- Enchantment Alteration
- Energy Tap
- Equinox
- Eureka
- Evil Eye of Orms-by-Gore
- Fallen Angel
- Falling Star
- Feint
- Field of Dreams
- Fire Sprites
- Firestorm Phoenix
- Flash Flood
- Force Spike
- Forethought Amulet
- Fortified Area
- Gabriel Angelfire
- Gaseous Form
- Gauntlets of Chaos
- Ghosts of the Damned
- Giant Slug
- Giant Strength
- Giant Turtle
- Glyph of Delusion
- Glyph of Destruction
- Glyph of Doom
- Glyph of Life
- Glyph of Reincarnation
- Gosta Dirk
- Gravity Sphere
- Great Wall
- Greater Realm of Preservation
- Greed
- Halfdane
- Hammerheim
- Hazezon Tamar
- Headless Horseman
- Hell Swarm
- Hellfire
- Hell's Caretaker
- Holy Day
- Horn of Deafening
- Hornet Cobra
- Horror of Horrors
- Hyperion Blacksmith
- Ichneumon Druid
- Immolation
- In the Eye of Chaos
- Indestructible Aura
- Infernal Medusa
- Infinite Authority
- Jacques le Vert
- Jasmine Boreal
- Jedit Ojanen
- Jerrard of the Closed Fist
- Johan
- Jovial Evil
- Juxtapose
- Karakas
- Kasimir the Lone Wolf
- Keepers of the Faith
- Kei Takahashi
- Killer Bees
- Kismet
- Knowledge Vault
- Kobold Drill Sergeant
- Kobold Overlord
- Kobold Taskmaster
- Kobolds of Kher Keep
- Lady Caleria
- Lady Evangela
- Lady Orca
- Land Equilibrium
- Land's Edge
- Lesser Werewolf
- Life Chisel
- Life Matrix
- Lifeblood
- Living Plane
- Livonya Silone
- Lost Soul
- Mana Matrix
- Marble Priest
- Master of the Hunt
- Mirror Universe
- Moat
- Mold Demon
- Moss Monster
- Mountain Stronghold
- Nebuchadnezzar
- Nicol Bolas
- North Star
- Nova Pentacle
- Osai Vultures
- Palladia-Mors
- Part Water
- Pavel Maliki
- Pendelhaven
- Petra Sphinx
- Pit Scorpion
- Pixie Queen
- Planar Gate
- Primordial Ooze
- Psionic Entity
- Psychic Purge
- Quagmire
- Quarum Trench Gnomes
- Raging Bull
- Ragnar
- Ramses Overdark
- Rapid Fire
- Rasputin Dreamweaver
- Rebirth
- Recall
- Red Mana Battery
- Reincarnation
- Remove Enchantments
- Remove Soul
- Reset
- Revelation
- Reverberation
- Righteous Avengers
- Ring of Immortals
- Riven Turnbull
- Rohgahh of Kher Keep
- Rubinia Soulsinger
- Rust
- Segovian Leviathan
- Sentinel
- Serpent Generator
- Shelkin Brownie
- Shield Wall
- Sol'kanar the Swamp King
- Spinal Villain
- Spirit Shackle
- Spiritual Sanctuary
- Stangg
- Storm Seeker
- Storm World
- Subdue
- Sword of the Ages
- Sylvan Paradise
- Syphon Soul
- Telekinesis
- Teleport
- Tempest Efreet
- Tetsuo Umezawa
- The Abyss
- The Brute
- The Lady of the Mountain
- The Tabernacle at Pendrell Vale
- The Wretched
- Thunder Spirit
- Time Elemental
- Tobias Andrion
- Tolaria
- Torsten Von Ursus
- Touch of Darkness
- Transmutation
- Triassic Egg
- Tuknir Deathlock
- Tundra Wolves
- Typhoon
- Untamed Wilds
- Urborg
- Ur-Drago
- Vaevictis Asmadi
- Vampire Bats
- Venarian Gold
- Visions
- Voodoo Doll
- Walking Dead
- Wall of Caltrops
- Wall of Earth
- Wall of Heat
- Wall of Shadows
- Wall of Vapor
- Wall of Wonder
- Whirling Dervish
- Willow Satyr
- Winds of Change
- Winter Blast
- Wolverine Pack
- Wood Elemental
- Xira Arien
- Zephyr Falcon
Dominaria unida se lanza el 9 de septiembre, pero apunta el 18 de agosto en tu calendario, porque mostraremos los adelantos y nuestra extensa celebración de 30 años de Magic: The Gathering.