Skip to main content
Magic The Gathering Logo

Store Championship

Store Championship

Murders at Karlov Manor

Mar 2 - 10

BUSCAR UNA TIENDA

Grab your deck and get ready for the Store Championship, taking place at a WPN game store near you.

Prizes For Everyone

For the March 2-10 Store Championship, while supplies last, everyone who participates takes home Mortify. The top 8 players are awarded Angel of Despair. And the winner? They take home a foil textless version of Dauthi Voidwalker.

Even better, WPN Premium stores will have their store name printed on the Top 8 and winner promo cards, making your victory there clear.

Starting with the Lost Caverns of Ixalan Store Championship, all rounds of this event feature Standard Constructed. Assemble a Standard-legal Constructed deck and get ready to battle!

¡Estás a un clic de ver los programas de las tiendas! ¡Regístrate ya!


BUSCAR UNA TIENDA
Usamos cookies necesarias para que nuestro sitio pueda funcionar correctamente y recopilar datos de sesión anónimos. Estas cookies se pueden rechazar desde la configuración de tu navegador. También usamos cookies opcionales para personalizar el contenido y los anuncios, proporcionar funciones de redes sociales y analizar el tráfico web. Si haces clic en “Sí, de acuerdo”, aceptas el uso de las cookies opcionales (más información acerca de las cookies).