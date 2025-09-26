Magic: The Gathering | El Hobbit
UNA IDA Y UNA VUELTA
Acompaña a Bilbo en una aventura única y entabla amistad con Enanos, engaña a todo Trol, triunfa sobre Elfos y canta canciones. Al final de la aventura encontrarás oro o el fuego de un dragón, ¡así que disfruta del viaje!
Fecha de lanzamiento: agosto de 2026
© 2025 Middle-earth Enterprises. The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit and the names of the characters, events, items and places therein, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Middle-earth Enterprises, LLC used under license by Wizards of the Coast LLC. All rights reserved.