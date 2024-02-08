Skip to main content
Magic The Gathering Logo

Commander Party

Commander Party

Murders at Karlov Manor

Feb 16 - 18

BUSCAR UNA TIENDA

There's Been a Murder!


The Murders at Karlov Manor Commander Party will be held at all WPN Stores from February 16 - 18, 2024.

Investigation Rules


A murder has been committed and the culprit is in your Commander Pod! You'll need to ask yes or no questions to uncover the guilty guilds.

Retainers & Rewards


Sleuthing pays off! When you uncover information on the culprit, you'll gain bonuses. When you uncover both guilty guilds, you'll gain an even bigger bonus!

Earn Unique Prizes!


Everyone who participates in The Murders at Karlov Manor Commander Party will receive a retro frame Rouge's Passage!

¡Estás a un clic de ver los programas de las tiendas! ¡Regístrate ya!


BUSCAR UNA TIENDA
Usamos cookies necesarias para que nuestro sitio pueda funcionar correctamente y recopilar datos de sesión anónimos. Estas cookies se pueden rechazar desde la configuración de tu navegador. También usamos cookies opcionales para personalizar el contenido y los anuncios, proporcionar funciones de redes sociales y analizar el tráfico web. Si haces clic en “Sí, de acuerdo”, aceptas el uso de las cookies opcionales (más información acerca de las cookies).