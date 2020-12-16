¿Qué es exactamente la Lista? Bueno, uno de los aspectos más sensacionales de Magic es su larga historia, por lo que vamos a repetir un truco que usamos en Espiral del tiempo y los Mystery Booster. Hemos reunido una selección de 300 cartas interesantes del pasado de Magic conocida como la Lista.
Las cartas de la Lista pueden conseguirse en los sobres de edición, donde aparecerán en el espacio final del sobre un 25 % de las veces. La Lista contiene cartas comunes, poco comunes, raras y raras míticas que tendrán sus respectivas frecuencias de aparición. Formar parte de la Lista no las vuelve legales en Estándar, sino que serán legales en los formatos que ya les corresponda. Estas cartas pueden provenir de cualquiera de los 27 años de historia de Magic. Nuestro plan es realizar cambios sutiles a la Lista en cada colección, para así incorporar cartas que encajen con ellas, pero normalmente permanecerá intacta, de modo que los jugadores podrán ir descubriendo qué cartas forman la Lista.
Pues bien, ¡con Kaldheim hemos hecho los primeros cambios!
(Nota sobre la Lista que figura a continuación: puede que las imágenes de las cartas no se correspondan con las versiones utilizadas en la Lista; comprueba el identificador de colección en la parte derecha para ver la versión incluida en la Lista)
Estas son las cartas que se añadirán a la Lista en Kaldheim:
Haz clic para ver las novedades
Para hacerles un hueco a esas cartas, hemos quitado las siguientes:
Haz clic para ver las cartas retiradas
Y por si quieres ver la Lista al completo, aquí la tienes:
Haz clic para ver todas las cartas
|Nombre de la carta
|Colección
|Clearwater Goblet
|5DN
|Elspeth Conquers Death
|THB
|Helm of Kaldra
|5DN
|Mycosynth Golem
|5DN
|Wayfarer's Bauble
|5DN
|Brothers Yamazaki
|CHK
|Nezumi Graverobber
|CHK
|Rootrunner
|CHK
|Sensei Golden-Tail
|CHK
|Arcbound Slith
|DST
|Cadaverous Knight
|Mirage
|Enlightened Tutor
|Mirage
|Urborg Panther
|Mirage
|Broodstar
|MRD
|Isochron Scepter
|MRD
|Krark's Thumb
|MRD
|Seething Song
|DDG
|Alpha Kavu
|PN
|Ancestor's Prophet
|ONS
|Body Snatcher
|UDS
|Brain Freeze
|SCG
|Brink of Madness
|GU
|Cradle Guard
|USG
|Decree of Annihilation
|SCG
|Erratic Portal
|EX
|Fodder Cannon
|UDS
|Food Chain
|MM
|Gempalm Polluter
|LGN
|Grizzly Fate
|JUD
|Hammer Mage
|MM
|Ixidor, Reality Sculptor
|ONS
|Keeper of the Nine Gales
|LGN
|Lord of the Undead
|PN
|Mischievous Quanar
|SCG
|Moggcatcher
|NE
|Parallax Wave
|NE
|Parallel Evolution
|TOR
|Patron Wizard
|OD
|Pegasus Stampede
|EX
|Phyrexian Tyranny
|PN
|Panglacial Wurm
|CSP
|Release the Dogs
|JMP
|Saber Ants
|MM
|Skyshroud Behemoth
|NE
|Spike Weaver
|EX
|Runed Stalactite
|LRW
|Sunscape Battlemage
|PN
|Urza's Blueprints
|GU
|Wild Research
|AP
|Workhorse
|EX
|Worn Powerstone
|USG
|Yavimaya Scion
|GU
|Relentless Rats
|10E
|Oubliette
|2XM
|Living Death
|A25
|Nicol Bolas
|A25
|Pact of Negation
|A25
|Phyrexian Obliterator
|A25
|Swiftfoot Boots
|A25
|Anointer Priest
|AKH
|Cut // Ribbons
|AKH
|Regal Caracal
|AKH
|Godsire
|ALA
|Hell's Thunder
|ALA
|Necravolver
|AP
|Maelstrom Nexus
|ARB
|Llanowar Reborn
|ARC
|Nightshade Peddler
|AVR
|Horned Helm
|5DN
|Land Tax
|BBD
|Tibalt, Rakish Instigator
|WAR
|Hans Eriksson
|CMR
|Morophon, the Boundless
|MH1
|Read the Runes
|ONS
|Ruination Guide
|BFZ
|Chromanticore
|BNG
|Vanguard of Brimaz
|BNG
|Patron of the Akki
|BOK
|Shuriken
|BOK
|Imperious Perfect
|C06
|Hua Tuo, Honored Physician
|C13
|Oloro, Ageless Ascetic
|C13
|Primal Vigor
|C13
|Korvold, Fae-Cursed King
|ELD Brawl
|Song of the Dryads
|C14
|Command Beacon
|C15
|Ezuri, Claw of Progress
|C15
|Fellwar Stone
|C15
|Thought Vessel
|C15
|Prismatic Geoscope
|C16
|Loyal Unicorn
|C18
|Octopus Umbra
|C18
|Reality Shift
|C19
|Tuktuk the Explorer
|CM2
|Bonehoard
|CMA
|Victimize
|CMA
|Acorn Catapult
|CMD
|Skullclamp
|CMD
|Coveted Peacock
|CN2
|Platinum Angel
|CN2
|Council's Judgment
|CNS
|Iterative Analysis
|CNS
|Scourge of the Throne
|CNS
|Progenitus
|CON
|Voracious Dragon
|CON
|Grim Harvest
|CSP
|Skred
|CSP
|Thrumming Stone
|CSP
|Hunted Troll
|C13
|Ice-Fang Coatl
|MH1
|Muldrotha, the Gravetide
|DAR
|Slimefoot, the Stowaway
|DAR
|The Flame of Keld
|DAR
|Weatherlight
|DAR
|Promise of Power
|DDC
|Kilnmouth Dragon
|DDG
|Dark Depths
|CSP
|Goblin Chieftain
|DDT
|Elvish Archdruid
|DDU
|Beck // Call
|DGM
|Odds // Ends
|DIS
|Sky Hussar
|DIS
|Diregraf Captain
|DKA
|Brallin, Skyshark Rider
|C20
|Cavern of Souls
|AVR
|Combustible Gearhulk
|KLD
|Ishkanah, Grafwidow
|EMN
|Lashweed Lurker
|EMN
|Helix Pinnacle
|EVE
|Noggle Hedge-Mage
|EVE
|Scarecrone
|EVE
|Springjack Shepherd
|EVE
|Grim Haruspex
|FRF
|Monastery Mentor
|FRF
|Akroma's Memorial
|FUT
|Dryad Arbor
|FUT
|Fomori Nomad
|FUT
|Korlash, Heir to Blackblade
|FUT
|Tombstalker
|FUT
|Belfry Spirit
|GK2
|Fathom Mage
|GK2
|Djinn Illuminatus
|GPT
|Cranial Plating
|TSR Showcase
|Boros Challenger
|GRN
|Chemister's Insight
|GRN
|Lazav, the Multifarious
|GRN
|Moon-Eating Dog
|GS1
|Kingpin's Pet
|GTC
|Door to Nothingness
|HOP
|Abrade
|HOU Game Day Promo
|Hashep Oasis
|HOU
|Ohran Frostfang
|C19
|Dromar, the Banisher
|INV
|Tek
|INV
|Moonmist
|ISD
|Unburial Rites
|ISD
|Doomwake Giant
|JOU
|Electrostatic Pummeler
|KLD
|Inventors' Fair
|KLD
|Panharmonicon
|KLD
|Murderous Cut
|KTK
|Amoeboid Changeling
|LRW
|Cloudgoat Ranger
|LRW
|Cold Storage
|TMP
|Doran, the Siege Tower
|LRW
|Forced Fruition
|LRW
|Lash Out
|LRW
|Shelldock Isle
|LRW
|Wizened Cenn
|LRW
|Fabricate
|M10
|Vampire Nocturnus
|M10
|Bloodlord of Vaasgoth
|M12
|Crown of Empires
|M12
|Herald's Horn
|C17
|Battle of Wits
|M13
|Cathedral of War
|M13
|Bogbrew Witch
|M14
|Kalonian Hydra
|M14
|Giver of Runes
|MH1
|Rite of Flame
|SS3
|The Chain Veil
|M15
|Triplicate Spirits
|M15
|Gigantosaurus
|M19
|Marauding Raptor
|M20
|Arcum's Astrolabe
|MH1
|Endling
|MH1
|Splicer's Skill
|MH1
|Vernal Equinox
|MMQ
|Wrenn and Six
|MH1
|Entreat the Angels
|MM3
|Fiery Justice
|MM3
|Latchkey Faerie
|MOR
|Lightning Crafter
|MOR
|Stonybrook Banneret
|MOR
|Spined Thopter
|NPH
|Crested Sunmare
|HOU
|Frost Titan
|M11
|Scrying Sheets
|CSP
|Wastes
|OGW
|Yore-Tiller Nephilim
|GPT
|Vorinclex, Voice of Hunger
|NPH
|Disenchant
|Player Rewards
|Harmonize
|Player Rewards
|Negate
|Player Rewards
|Terminate
|Player Rewards
|Burst Lightning
|Player Rewards
|Doom Blade
|Player Rewards
|Ancient Craving
|Portal 2
|Goblin Lore
|Portal 2
|Trokin High Guard
|Portal 2
|Phyrexian Tower
|Urza's Saga
|Etherium-Horn Sorcerer
|Planechase 2
|Fractured Powerstone
|Planechase 2
|Aven Riftwatcher
|PLC
|Gaea's Anthem
|PLC
|Groundbreaker
|PLC
|Necrotic Sliver
|PLC
|Shivan Meteor
|PLC
|Simian Spirit Guide
|PLC
|Drift of Phantasms
|RAV
|Eye of the Storm
|RAV
|Golgari Thug
|RAV
|Ice Cave
|APC
|Shambling Shell
|RAV
|Warp World
|RAV
|Jadelight Ranger
|RIX
|Merfolk Mistbinder
|RIX
|Snubhorn Sentry
|RIX
|Light Up the Stage
|RNA
|Lightning Bolt
|RNA MagicFest Promo
|Pteramander
|RNA
|Emrakul, the Aeons Torn
|ROE
|Enclave Cryptologist
|ROE
|Kaya, Ghost Assassin
|CN2
|Training Grounds
|ROE
|Vitu-Ghazi Guildmage
|RTR
|Beseech the Queen
|SHM
|Blight Sickle
|SHM
|Boggart Arsonists
|SHM
|Goldenglow Moth
|SHM
|Murderous Redcap
|SHM
|Tamiyo's Journal
|SOI
|Ulvenwald Mysteries
|SOI
|Eternal Dominion
|SOK
|Evermind
|SOK
|Hidetsugu's Second Rite
|SOK
|Contagion Engine
|SOM
|Memnite
|SOM
|Skithiryx, the Blight Dragon
|SOM
|Bonecrusher Giant
|ELD Showcase
|Pillage
|A25
|Awakening
|ST
|Calming Licid
|ST
|Crystalline Sliver
|ST
|Tortured Existence
|ST
|Extinction
|TE
|Muscle Sliver
|TE
|Scroll Rack
|TE
|Soltari Monk
|TE
|Adarkar Valkyrie
|CSP
|Hammer of Purphoros
|THS
|Hundred-Handed One
|THS
|Nykthos, Shrine to Nyx
|THS
|Nylea, God of the Hunt
|THS
|Gemstone Mine
|TSB
|Lightning Angel
|TSB
|Angel's Grace
|TSP
|Ith, High Arcanist
|TSP
|Kher Keep
|TSP
|Lotus Bloom
|TSP
|Sedge Sliver
|TSP
|Vesuva
|TSP
|Reveillark
|UMA
|Temporal Manipulation
|UMA
|Army Ants
|VI
|Man-o'-War
|VI
|Necromancy
|VI
|Angrath, Captain of Chaos
|WAR
|Noble Benefactor
|WL
|Vodalian Illusionist
|WL
|Birthing Boughs
|MH1
|Freyalise, Llanowar's Fury
|C14
|Into the North
|CSP
|Jokulmorder
|CSP
|Beanstalk Giant
|ELD Showcase
|Daxos, Blessed by the Sun
|THB Showcase
|Desolation Angel
|APC
|Gatekeeper of Malakir
|ZEN
|Jötun Grunt
|CSP
|Kindred Discovery
|C17
|Liliana's Devotee
|M21 Showcase
|Mystical Tutor
|SS1
|Parcelbeast
|IKO Showcase
|Shabraz, the Skyshark
|C20
|Skyclave Shade
|ZNR Showcase
|Cruel Tutor
|Portal
|Stone Rain
|Portal
|Willow Dryad
|Portal
|Wrath of God
|Portal
|Plains
|Unglued