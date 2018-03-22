Liliana cruzaba la ciénaga bajo la brumosa luz matutina, rozando con el vestido la hierba embarrada. Más adelante, una bandada de cuervos levantó el vuelo entre las sombras de un árbol muerto.

—¡Sé que estás aquí! ¡Da la cara, maldito! —gritó ella con furia. Había recorrido el pantano desde el amanecer. Estaba repleto de criaturas retorcidas, creadas por los hechizos de la Cábala, pero todo lo que se había interpuesto en su camino había descubierto quién era la auténtica amenaza.

El Hombre Cuervo tenía que estar allí y debía saber cómo había convertido Belzenlok a Josu en un liche. Liliana no había pensado en otra cosa la noche anterior, cuando el posadero ayudó a llevar al semiinconsciente Gideon de vuelta a la habitación y ella empleó las hierbas que había recogido para sanarle las heridas. Eso mismo había querido hacer por Josu tantos años atrás: curar a su hermano, salvarle la vida. Ahora resultaba fácil ver que había sido obstinada y egoísta en su empeño. Había ignorado las advertencias, se había precipitado como si los minutos fuesen cruciales y solo había querido triunfar donde los demás habían fracasado para convertirse en la heroína de la familia. Había demostrado el egoísmo de una adolescente, el egocentrismo de una niña. No se merecía aquello.

Josu no se merecía aquello.

Mientras aplicaba las curas a Gideon, había sentido el temor irracional de que volvería a ocurrir lo mismo. Que mataría o transformaría de algún modo a su único aliado. Sin embargo, esa mañana lo había dejado recuperándose en la posada, a salvo y durmiendo profundamente.

Ahora tenía que encontrar al Hombre Cuervo. Necesitaba respuestas.

Los cuervos que sobrevolaban una arboleda cercana viraron en el aire y descendieron en picado, trazando una espiral que formó un remolino oscuro justo por encima del suelo. El frenético batir de sus alas formó un amasijo negro, como si se hubieran fusionado en una única criatura. Y de aquella oscuridad surgió el Hombre Cuervo.

Ilustración de Chris Rahn

Seguía teniendo el mismo aspecto de siempre: un hombre alto vestido de negro, con cabellos blancos como el hueso y penetrantes ojos dorados. La había seguido a través de los planos pretendiendo querer ayudarla, aunque ella no tenía idea alguna de cuál era su auténtica razón.

—¿Eres el causante de todo esto? ¿Le contaste a Belzenlok cómo murió mi hermano? ¿Sabes cómo lo ha revivido?

—Ya conoces las respuestas a esas preguntas, Lili —contestó el Hombre Cuervo con una tranquilidad exasperante.

—Es por tu culpa —lo acusó avanzando hacia él. Había cuervos por todas partes, posados en rocas, tocones y restos de árboles podridos. Observaban la confrontación en silencio, inmóviles. Liliana desconocía qué era el Hombre Cuervo y por qué estaba tan decidido a interferir en su vida. Podía ser cualquier cosa, desde un poderoso Planeswalker hasta un dragón anciano con forma humana—. Tú provocaste esto. Enmiéndalo. Haz que Josu descanse de nuevo.

—Eso no es posible. —Sus ojos dorados la miraban con calma, como si el dolor de Liliana lo divirtiera—. Si tanto echas en falta a tu hermano, deberías haber accedido a acompañarme.

La ira de Liliana se acumulaba en su pecho y los espíritus onakke del Velo de Cadenas comenzaban a susurrarle.

—¿Con qué propósito? —preguntó ella—. ¿Qué quieres de mí? —El Hombre Cuervo no respondía, solo se limitaba a observarla con atención mientras la brisa húmeda agitaba las plumas de las aves—. ¿Por qué me persigues de un plano a otro? ¿Por qué me engañaste para convertir a mi hermano en un muerto viviente, cuando yo solo quería ayudar? —Notó que su voz se volvía más aguda, como si estuviera a punto de quebrarse. Calló para tomar aire. No se sentía vulnerable por las emociones, sino que ardía en deseos de hacer pedazos a aquella criatura, fuese lo que fuese. Sin embargo, no podía permitirse mostrar ni un solo gesto que pudiera interpretarse como debilidad.

—Creo que sabes el porqué.

Las palabras cayeron en el silencio del pantano. Liliana no quería ni podía responder. ¿Realmente lo sabía?

—¿Intentabas encender mi chispa? —aventuró—. ¿Por qué querías que me convirtiera en Planeswalker?

Los cuervos de los alrededores levantaron el vuelo y Liliana corrió hacia su interlocutor.

—No, ni se te ocurra... —Sin embargo, antes de que pudiera actuar, los pájaros formaron un nuevo torbellino y desaparecieron junto con el Hombre Cuervo.

Liliana soltó una maldición, con furia frustrada.

—¡Inútil!

Emprendió a pasos fuertes el camino de regreso. Las serpientes y demás criaturillas de la ciénaga huían aterrorizadas ante ella.

¿Cómo podía ayudar a Josu? El hecho de que Belzenlok utilizara a su hermano como sirviente no era lo único que le producía dolor en todos los huesos del cuerpo: también estaba el hecho de que su intento de curarlo hubiera tenido un resultado catastrófico hacía tantas décadas. El Hombre Cuervo la había manipulado y engañado para actuar así, en efecto, pero ella era la que había llevado a cabo el acto, la que había convertido a Josu en un muerto viviente irracional. De algún modo, sus restos se habían vuelto vulnerables a la magia de Belzenlok y el demonio había vuelto a levantar a Josu de la tumba para esclavizarlo, pero manteniendo intactos su intelecto y su conocimiento militar.

Ilustración de Daarken

"Si pudiese utilizar el Velo de Cadenas...", pensó de repente. Ahora que Josu se había transformado en un liche, el artefacto podría devolverlo a su lugar de descanso, igual que le permitía destruir demonios... Liliana se dio cuenta de algo y soltó una maldición en voz baja. "Ahora lo entiendo".

Aquel era el plan de Belzenlok, el motivo por el que había elegido a Josu para liderar a sus fuerzas en Cáligo. Sabía que si ella utilizaba el Velo para acabar con Josu, quedaría tan debilitada que no podría emplearlo para destruir al propio Belzenlok.

Arrugó los labios con desprecio. El exceso de confianza de Belzenlok era tan inapropiado como lo había sido el de ella durante el lejano día en que su hermano había muerto. Cuando ella lo había matado. Pensaba utilizar el Velo de Cadenas para acabar con Josu. "Soy Liliana Vess", se dijo a sí misma. "Si hay una manera de matar a Belzenlok sin emplear el Velo, daré con ella".

Sin embargo, antes tendría que llevar a Josu de vuelta a la mansión Vess, al lugar donde se había convertido en muerto viviente. Solo allí funcionaría el hechizo para deshacer su condición; solo allí podría devolverlo a su reposo.

El sol matutino iluminaba los tejados reparados del pueblo cuando Liliana regresó a la posada. Los vecinos estaban en la plaza, algunos montando guardia mientras otros retiraban los restos de los tenderetes calcinados. Cuando pasó cerca, varios de ellos bajaron la cabeza en señal de respeto y algunos de los más jóvenes la saludaron con la mano. Liliana se quedó mirándolos, perpleja, y siguió caminando hacia la pensión.

Gideon ya había despertado y se encontraba en el jardín interior, entre macizos de plantas y hierbas. Practicaba movimientos de combate con una espada prestada, moviéndose despacio para comprobar qué tal habían funcionado los remedios del hombro. Liliana se detuvo en el acceso al jardín, preparada para discutir y armada con una expresión de desprecio y una contestación mordaz. Sin embargo, Gideon tan solo envainó el arma y caminó hacia ella con calma:

—¿Alguna novedad?

―¿Cómo? —se extrañó Liliana.

—El dueño me ha dicho que saliste antes del amanecer —explicó él arrugando la frente—. He supuesto que estabas observando a las fuerzas de Belzenlok.

—Estaba reuniendo información, sí, pero... —Liliana hizo un gesto de impaciencia y soltó un suspiro. Contaba con que Gideon también la abandonase, porque era lo que habían hecho Nissa y Chandra. Porque ella era como era. Sin embargo, no lo había hecho y ella estaba siendo una necia por no pedirle ayuda.

Durante el regreso por la ciénaga, había tratado de pensar en un modo de explicarle lo que necesitaba, pero sin contar la verdad. Sin embargo, las historias que se le habían ocurrido eran cada vez más absurdas.

—Tengo un problema... más personal, podríamos decir —empezó a relatar de mala gana—. Como te dije, nací aquí. —Le resultó inesperadamente difícil pronunciar aquellas palabras—. Y el liche que lidera a las fuerzas de la Cábala en esta región es mi hermano, Josu.

No estaba segura de cómo reaccionaría Gideon, pero él simplemente escuchó, se sentó lentamente en un banco y, con el ceño fruncido de consternación, le hizo un gesto para que continuase. Liliana caminó por el empedrado irregular del patio y reveló su situación.

—Hace muchos años, convertí a Josu en un muerto viviente. Fue un accidente. Yo era joven, necia e inexperta. Intenté curarlo y... —Hizo un gesto brusco—. Y ocurrió. Los hechizos y la magia oscura fueron parte del motivo por el que se encendió mi chispa, y abandoné el plano involuntariamente. No había regresado aquí desde entonces. Ayer, cuando fui a buscar hierbas para tratarte, encontré restos de un poderoso hechizo nigromántico en las ruinas del hogar de mi familia. Belzenlok ha debido de reanimar a Josu de algún modo para utilizarlo contra mí. —Se detuvo y se volvió hacia Gideon—. Necesito que mi hermano vuelva a descansar.

De nuevo, contaba con que Gideon se marchara. Aquello no era lo que habían hablado ni les ayudaría a combatir a Nicol Bolas. Si Liliana estuviera en el lugar de Gideon, ya se habría ido. En cambio, él asintió, pensativo:

—Sí, ese debe ser nuestro próximo paso, obviamente.

—¿Cómo que obviamente? —se extrañó ella.

—Belzenlok está utilizando a la Cábala para amenazar a toda Dominaria. Si logramos acabar con Josu, no solo liberaremos a tu hermano, sino que la Cábala perderá a su líder en Cáligo. Eso dará una oportunidad a las fuerzas benalitas para reagruparse y expulsar de Aerona a Belzenlok y la Cábala. —Gideon la miró a los ojos y forzó una sonrisa—. Es un buen comienzo.

Dispuesta a discutir y defender su postura, Liliana se había quedado desarmada ante la aprobación de Gideon. Volvió a caminar por el patio mientras ponía en orden sus pensamientos y entonces recordó que aún no le había contado la peor parte:

—Tendré que usar el Velo de Cadenas para poner fin a Josu. Después de eso, no tendré fuerzas para utilizarlo contra Belzenlok.

—Entiendo... —Gideon lo meditó por unos segundos—. No hay más remedio. Tendremos que buscar otra forma de destruir a Belzenlok —dijo encogiéndose un poco de hombros—. Nadie ha dicho que esto fuera a resultar sencillo ni fácil. Los dos lo sabíamos.

Liliana apretó los labios. Era una tontería sentir una molesta sensación de emoción. Gideon estaba siendo práctico y ella solo tenía la suerte de que ambos compartieran el mismo objetivo por el momento.

—Tendré que llevar a Josu a la mansión Vess para deshacer el hechizo, pero no sé cómo lograrlo. Si es el comandante de la Cábala, estará rodeado de sus tropas.

Gideon se levantó con esfuerzo.

—Para eso, creo que sé exactamente lo que debemos hacer.

Gideon encabezaba la marcha por la ciénaga, guiándose por las indicaciones que le habían dado el posadero y los demás líderes de las defensas del pueblo. Mientras seguían el camino apenas discernible entre las aguas estancadas y los restos de árboles podridos, se dirigió a Liliana:

—Josu y la Cábala derrotaron a una hueste benalita cerca de aquí hace pocos días. Algunos soldados continúan recuperándose en el pueblo, mientras que otros se han dividido en pequeños grupos por toda la zona. Si los reunimos y nos atrincheramos en la mansión Vess, Josu tendrá que atacarnos allí.

—Tu optimismo no tiene límites —opinó Liliana con un deje de burla en la voz.

—Te noto alterada —contestó él—. No estás esforzándote mucho con tus insultos.

—¡No estoy alterada! ―estalló Liliana―. Estoy... cavilando. ¿Por qué motivo habrían de hacernos caso los benalitas?

—Bueno, de eso me encargo yo —respondió Gideon.

Más adelante descubrieron una plataforma redonda de piedra, rodeada de hierba alta. Cerca de ella había tres columnas lisas de unos veinte metros de altura que formaban un semicírculo. Eran los restos de unas ruinas antiguas, un lugar que antaño había permanecido oculto en el bosque, pero ahora estaba al descubierto y parcialmente hundido en el suelo pantanoso. En los extremos superiores se veía vegetación marchita; por contra, la piedra estaba impoluta e intacta, al igual que en las demás estructuras antiguas que Gideon había visto en los alrededores. Posada en lo alto de la columna central se encontraba la persona que estaba buscando.

Se trataba de un ángel de piel broncínea y cabellos semejantes a una nube oscura. Tenía las alas medio extendidas, con brillantes plumas blancas que adoptaban un tono gris oscuro en las puntas, y vestía armadura de placas sobre cota de malla. Su espada yacía junto a ella y tenía una longitud comparable a la altura de Gideon.

—¿Podemos hablar? —preguntó él alzando la voz—. Gerrel, el posadero del pueblo de Vess, nos ha dicho dónde encontrarte.

Por un momento creyó que ella no respondería, pero entonces el ángel extendió las alas y descendió de la columna. Aterrizó con suavidad, doblando las rodillas para aguantar su peso. Al verla de cerca, Gideon advirtió que su tabardo tenía manchas de sangre y que su armadura presentaba abolladuras y arañazos de una batalla reciente.

—¿Quiénes sois? —preguntó ella con semblante inexpresivo.

—Me llamo Gideon y ella es Liliana. —Habían acordado no revelar a nadie la relación de Liliana con la familia Vess. Gideon ya tenía bastante con lo que lidiar—. Sabemos que eres Rael, ángel de batalla y protectora de Cáligo. Lideraste a las fuerzas benalitas contra la Cábala en esta región.

—Entonces, sabéis que fracasé —dijo ella llanamente.

—Perdiste una batalla —comentó Gideon—, pero eso no significa que fracasases.

Rael arrugó la frente y su expresión cobró un poco de vida; era enfado, pero al menos era vida.

—Repetir tópicos no detendrá a la Cábala —respondió ella dando a su voz un matiz irónico.

—Sí, este hombre es muy molesto en ese sentido —terció Liliana cruzándose de brazos—. Aun así, venimos a ofrecer nuestra ayuda.

—Tendríais que haber llegado antes. —La mirada seria de Rael pasó de Gideon a Liliana, estudiando a ambos—. Mis tropas están dispersas, escondidas. Si vuelvo a presentar batalla a la Cábala, acabarán con ellas. Dejaré que se defiendan a sí mismas y a su gente lo mejor que puedan. Aquí no lograremos derrotar a la Cábala en combate abierto.

—Lo entiendo, pero no queremos aportar solo nuestra fuerza física —aclaró Gideon—. Liliana es una maga poderosa y destruyó a los caballeros no muertos que atacaron Vess anoche. Con tu ayuda, tendremos una forma de derrotar al liche Josu, el comandante de los Siniestros en esta región.

—¿Conocéis el nombre de su comandante? —preguntó Rael bajando sus cejas oscuras.

Gideon lanzó una mirada a Liliana, cuya expresión no revelaba nada.

—No solo eso: también conocemos una forma de acabar con él.

Rael lo meditó y en su rostro se percibió un conflicto entre la esperanza y la resignación. Gideon observó mientras la esperanza ganaba el enfrentamiento y el ángel respiraba hondo.

—Contadme vuestro plan.

Mientras Liliana preparaba el hechizo, Gideon acompañó a Rael durante el resto del día para reunir a las fuerzas benalitas que quedaban en Cáligo. A la mañana siguiente, se encontraban en la colina de la mansión Vess con un batallón de soldados, caballeros y aven exploradores.

Ilustración de Mark Zug

El cielo estaba cubierto de nubarrones que amenazaban con lluvia cuando Gideon y Liliana se reunieron con Rael y sus tenientes en las ruinas cubiertas de vegetación del jardín amurallado de la casa. Nada más pasar revista a las tropas, Gideon supo que necesitarían una buena estrategia defensiva. Gran parte de los soldados y caballeros estaban heridos; demasiados de ellos se sentían abatidos por las muertes de sus compañeros y la devastación que la Cábala había provocado en Cáligo. No tenía intención de permitir que ellos se llevaran la peor parte durante el ataque que estaba por venir.

—¿Contamos con más magos? —preguntó Gideon.

—Solo nos queda Corin —respondió Rael señalando a un chico bajo y pálido que estaba entre los soldados benalitas—. Es un mago tolariano.

Corin parecía muy joven, desalentado, y sus vestimentas rozaban la hierba húmeda. Llevaba una especie de cristal y un guantelete metálico de artífice en un brazo, pero no tenía un aspecto muy formidable.

—Ya veo —confirmó Gideon educadamente, aunque en su fuero interno decidió buscar un plan que no requiriera asistencia mágica.

Era cierto que eliminar a Josu privaría a Belzenlok de su general en aquella zona de Benalia, pero también era una parte vital del plan de Gideon para acabar con Nicol Bolas. Aun así, no dejaría que aquella gente sufriera un nuevo revés en batalla solo para alcanzar sus objetivos, incluso si dichos objetivos resultarían provechosos para el plano entero.

Por supuesto, Gideon era consciente de que sus estrategias defensivas consistían, ante todo, en interponerse entre sus compañeros y el enemigo. En cualquier caso, si no se le ocurría ninguna otra idea, sería la mejor solución.

—¿Por qué nos hemos reunido aquí? —preguntó Thiago, un caballero benalita y segundo al mando de Rael. Levantó la vista hacia el muro cubierto de liquen que se elevaba junto a ellos—. Esta mansión está maldita. No me parece un lugar adecuado para librar batalla contra la Cábala.

—La maldición desaparecerá cuando ponga fin a la existencia del liche —explicó Liliana. Mostraba una expresión fría y astuta, como si nada de aquello la afectara personalmente, pero Gideon la conocía demasiado bien. Liliana había hecho todo lo posible por mantener a raya sus emociones cuando le habló de Josu. Sin embargo, Gideon sabía que en realidad se sentía horrorizada y consternada. Ella habría podido aprovechar aquel momento para mentir o intentar manipularle, pero no lo había hecho. Aquello lo había sorprendido y le hacía pensar que tal vez tuvieran una oportunidad para matar a Belzenlok y, luego, a Nicol Bolas. Si de verdad conseguían colaborar como aliados, cualquier cosa era posible—. Mi hechizo debe realizarse aquí —añadió ella.

—¿El liche fue creado por la maldición de Vess? —preguntó uno de los capitanes.

Gideon no sabía nada al respecto y miró a Liliana, que ofreció una respuesta:

—Cómo fuera creado no importa. Lo que importa es que este es el sitio donde lo destruiré.

Un aven entregó un mapa a Rael, quien lo desplegó sobre una mesa de piedra. En él se mostraban la ciénaga, el pueblo, el río y todos los alrededores.

—El liche esclavizó a una criatura para utilizarla contra nosotros. Es un ente oscuro, una sombra aterradora. También cuenta con muchas brujas arrancapiel entre sus filas.

—¿Qué poderes tienen la sombra y las brujas? —preguntó Gideon.

—No lo sabemos a ciencia cierta —respondió Rael con tono grave—. Nadie ha sobrevivido para informarnos al respecto.

—Ah, las brujas arrancapiel no son nada excepcional —intervino Liliana—. Emplean magia de muerte, pero lo que más les interesa es quitarles la piel a sus víctimas. —Gideon enarcó las cejas, sin comprender a qué se refería—. Para vestirse con ella —aclaró Liliana.

—Claro, cómo no... —respondió él con un suspiro.

—¿Has visto a una bruja arrancapiel? —preguntó Thiago, incrédulo. Rael también observó a Liliana con desconfianza.

—A muchas —contestó Liliana mientras se ajustaba un guante, aparentando despreocupación.

—¿Y sombras aterradoras? —intervino Gideon de inmediato.

—Esas sí que son más interesantes. Pueden cambiar de tamaño, así que no solo son capaces de volverse increíblemente grandes, sino que también pueden encoger para introducirse en un cadáver y reanimarlo. —Levantó una mano y movió los dedos hacia abajo—. Como si fuera una marioneta.

Gideon se mantuvo inexpresivo mientras los demás observaban a Liliana y se preguntaban de dónde había sacado aquella información.

—Cosas que aprende una —añadió ella con calma y mirándolos a todos.

Tras otro vistazo de desconfianza a Liliana, Rael tomó la palabra de nuevo:

—Los exploradores aven han visto a la sombra aproximándose desde la orilla del río, aquí. La siguen un grupo de Siniestros y los muertos vivientes controlados por sus clérigos. El liche debe de estar cerca, esperando para atacarnos cuando la sombra y sus fuerzas lancen la ofensiva inicial. —El ángel se irguió y agitó un poco las alas—. Eso significa que hoy probablemente no nos enfrentemos a las brujas: el liche nunca las ha enviado al combate al mismo tiempo.

—Ya tendremos bastantes problemas solo con la sombra —comentó Thiago.

—No debemos contar con que solo nos enfrentaremos a una cosa o la otra; hay una primera vez para todo —terció un capitán.

Gideon no quería que los benalitas se enfrentaran a las criaturas del liche.

—¿Podrías controlar a la sombra aterradora? —preguntó a Liliana.

La nigromante se quedó pensativa.

—No, controlarla no. Al menos hasta que... nos libremos de Josu. ¿Qué tienes en mente?

Gideon se volvió hacia Corin. No quería poner en peligro al joven mago tolariano, pero su papel en aquella estrategia debería ser bastante seguro.

—Corin, ¿podrías crear una ilusión con la ayuda de Liliana? ¿Lograrías hacer creer a una sombra que soy una bruja?

—¡Sí, puedo hacerlo! —Corin corrió a situarse entre Thiago y otro capitán. Parecía aliviado por tener la posibilidad de ayudar—. Se me da bien crear ilusiones.

Liliana esbozó una sonrisa mientras estudiaba el mapa.

—Ya veo lo que estás pensando. Me parece una idea encantadora.

Rael y los demás se marcharon para ponerse en posición.

—¿Estás preparada para esto? —preguntó Gideon a Liliana.

—Por supuesto —respondió ella en tono molesto—. Preocúpate por sobrevivir mientras me encargo de Josu.

Gideon suspiró y, cuando Liliana desapareció por los pasillos de la casa, fue junto a Corin. Habían hecho algunos preparativos breves, pero la mayoría del plan dependía de los hechizos del mago.

Cuando se internaron en la arboleda que había en la linde de la finca, Gideon se echó a la espalda una lanza de tres puntas arrebatada la Cábala. Rael había dicho que tenía un propósito ritual, además de ser un arma, por lo que otorgaría verosimilitud a la ilusión. O eso esperaba él. Si el plan no funcionaba, tendría que enfrentarse en solitario a una sombra aterradora y al grueso de las fuerzas de la Cábala. Eso sería interesante.

Mientras Corin lanzaba el hechizo, Gideon sintió cómo la ilusión lo envolvía cual sábana húmeda. Inclinó la cabeza para mirarse, pero no notó diferencia alguna.

—No veo la ilusión.

—Es porque no hay influencia nigromántica en ti —explicó Corin—. He tenido que modificar la ilusión para que la sombra pueda verla. —El mago titubeó con cierto nerviosismo—. Espero que funcione.

—Lo mismo digo —secundó Gideon, que deseó que Liliana fuese una maga tolariana en vez de una nigromante—. Vamos, regresa junto a los soldados —le dijo antes de ponerse en camino.

Mientras avanzaba entre la hierba alta, notaba que esta tiraba de él, como si llevara puesta una túnica larga que arrastraba por el suelo. Era una sensación extraña, pero demostraba que el hechizo de Corin funcionaba en cierto modo.

Tras abrirse camino por el fango y los fétidos matorrales de la ciénaga, por fin llegó al río. Una vez que atravesó un bosquecillo de árboles muertos, vio un trecho de tierra llana que conducía al mar de fango que había sido el río. Entre las hileras de árboles podridos, unas siluetas tenebrosas marchaban con decisión.

Eran las fuerzas de la Cábala, una legión de muertos vivientes. En ella había cadáveres tambaleantes, aparecidos de soldados de infantería con armas saqueadas y jinetes que cabalgaban sobre criaturas que antaño habían sido caballos. Entre ellos caminaban Siniestros y clérigos con armaduras y hábitos negros. Y a la vanguardia de la hueste...

"De modo que ese es el aspecto de una sombra aterradora", pensó Gideon. Como si aún no tuviera suficientes imágenes aterradoras para alimentar sus pesadillas.

La altura del ser duplicaba fácilmente la de Gideon. Era una criatura grisácea, desnuda hasta la cintura y con el cuerpo de un musculoso cadáver disecado. Su torso estaba desgarrado desde el cuello hasta el vientre, revelando una cavidad hueca que emitía una luz espectral bajo un rostro anguloso con una gran mandíbula repleta de colmillos.

Ilustración de G-host Lee

Gideon respiró hondo y caminó hacia la horda con las manos en alto.

La sombra se detuvo y retorció la cabeza de un lado a otro, como si intentara verlo mejor. Un Siniestro se adelantó a los demás y le gritó:

—Bruja, ¿qué haces aquí? ¿Por qué desobedeces las órdenes del amo?

"Muévete rápido y mantén el pico cerrado", le había aconsejado Liliana. "Tendrás muy poco tiempo antes de que la ilusión atraiga la atención de Josu, y él la reconocerá de inmediato". Gideon avanzó sin bajar las manos y esperando que sus gestos fueran lo bastante apropiados para una bruja.

De pronto, ante él aparecieron las siluetas de Drasus y Olexo: sus amigos, sus Milicianos del barrio de los extranjeros de Akros. El corazón se le congeló en el pecho. Eran muertos vivientes. Sus cadáveres mutilados y pálidos habían llegado allí de algún modo, por obra de Belzenlok.

Gideon estuvo a punto de retroceder, pero se armó de valor. "No, no puede ser real". Algún clérigo de la Cábala debía de estar proyectando magia de demencia sobre una zona amplia. Aquellas imágenes solo eran pesadillas extraídas de su subconsciente. Sin embargo, el Siniestro cercano a la sombra había reparado en su comportamiento extraño:

—¡No es una...!

Gideon cargó hacia delante y asestó una lanzada contra el boquete en el pecho de la sombra. El golpe alcanzó de lleno a la criatura, que se tambaleó y rugió con furia. Gideon dio media vuelta para huir y la sombra corrió detrás de él.

Antes de llegar a la arboleda, lanzó una mirada hacia el cielo para asegurarse de que el explorador aven había presenciado la escena. Su cometido era indicar a Rael que enviase a las tropas contra los Siniestros, quienes esperaban contar con la sombra para liderar el ataque. "La clave para lidiar con sombras como esta", le había dicho Liliana, "es saber que siempre tienen hambre y que su cerebro parece papilla. Si las provocas lo suficiente, irán a por ti, sean cuales sean sus órdenes".

Gideon corrió colina abajo. Esquivó los árboles de un bosquecillo y patinó hasta detenerse. Delante de él había una figura con aspecto de saga, envuelta en restos desgarrados de piel humana, con otras dos a poca distancia de ella. Eran brujas arrancapiel. De modo que Josu había enviado a todo su ejército contra ellos.

La primera idea de Gideon fue evitarlas y dejar que la sombra se topara con ellas, para que pensase que una la había atacado. Entonces se fijó en los rostros de las pieles que llevaba al cuello la bruja más cercana: sus ojos se movían y estaban anegados de dolor y terror. Una especie de magia impía mantenía con vida a las víctimas. Gideon optó por su segunda idea: en cuanto la bruja alzó las manos para lanzar un hechizo, desenvainó su espada y arremetió contra ella.

La bruja exhaló y despidió una nube de aire venenoso en dirección a él. Con una reacción instantánea, Gideon empleó su hechizo protector, la égida eterna, y el vapor tóxico fluyó en torno a él sin provocar daño alguno. El primer espadazo decapitó a la bruja.

Cuando la cabeza con expresión atónita salió rodando por la hierba y el cuerpo se desplomó, la sombra aterradora surgió del bosquecillo. La criatura se abalanzó sobre la primera bruja que vio, separándola del suelo de un tirón y aplastándola contra el agujero de su torso. La bruja sufrió convulsiones y su cuerpo se estremeció a medida que se marchitaba y se arrugaba: la sombra estaba absorbiendo su fuerza vital.

La última bruja gritó con furia y vomitó otra nube tóxica contra Gideon, que recurrió de nuevo a su hechizo protector y la apuñaló en el estómago, haciendo presión hacia abajo para destriparla mientras esta intentaba lanzar más hechizos. Cuando la bruja cayó al suelo, Gideon notó que la ilusión se había desvanecido.

Giró sobre sí mismo para enfrentarse a la sombra. "Espero que Corin no haya muerto", pensó. Si el hechizo se había disipado de aquella manera, debían de haber neutralizado al joven mago.

La sombra se volvió hacia Gideon sin comprender lo ocurrido y lanzó un rugido ensordecedor.

El plan no había salido tal como había pensado, pero lo importante era mantener a la sombra ocupada y alejada de las tropas benalitas. Gideon era perfectamente capaz de hacerlo. Le devolvió el rugido a la sobresaltada criatura y cargó contra ella.

Liliana se encontraba en la linde de la finca. Percibía el fragor de la lejana batalla y entonces vio al aven sobrevolando la ciénaga. No muy lejos de allí, oyó cómo Gideon mataba a un ser ruidoso y enfurecido, pero ella debía centrar toda su atención en Josu.

De repente notó que un ser poderoso se aproximaba. Un viento frío se levantó en la ciénaga. La hierba se agitaba, en el fango de los estanques se formaban ondulaciones y las ramas secas de los árboles se partían. Liliana encontró su origen: una concentración de poder nigromántico entremezclado con magia de demencia. Y una ira gélida.

Liliana notó resquicios de su hermano en aquella ira, fragmentos de recuerdos y una presencia familiar. Sabía que no podía contar con la posibilidad de dialogar con el hombre que había sido su hermano. Lo que quedara del auténtico Josu estaría enterrado, encerrado bajo capas de la magia de muerte de Belzenlok.

Liliana transformó su arrebato de emoción en una determinación afilada. El tormento de Josu terminaría ese día y Belzenlok perdería a su instrumento en Cáligo.

Liliana proyectó sus palabras en el viento:

―Josu Vess, estoy aquí. Sabes quién soy.

La atención de Josu se concentró en ella, revelando su paradero. La rabia y la desconfianza fluían a través de su vínculo. Liliana sintió la respuesta de él:

―Esto es un engaño.

Liliana dejó que el viento transportara su carcajada:

―Estoy segura de que reconoces a tu propia hermana.

Un rugido de furia psíquica llegó hasta ella y Liliana giró sobre sí para dirigirse hacia la mansión.

Se detuvo justo delante de los escalones que conducían al vestíbulo principal y miró hacia atrás. Josu había aparecido entre las sombras de los árboles.

Mientras su hermano avanzaba a grandes pasos, Liliana fue incapaz de ver su rostro. La magia que lo había transformado en el general liche de Belzenlok había cubierto su cuerpo con una armadura de metal oscuro. De sus hombros y su espalda sobresalían púas agudas y el pesado casco ocultaba sus facciones. Josu se detuvo en el centro del montículo yerboso que había sido el patio delantero de la mansión.

―En verdad eres tú, hermana.

―Ojalá pudiese reconocerte con tanta facilidad, hermano. Tu amo te ha cambiado.

―Fuiste tú quien me cambió. ―La ira impregnaba su tono y, perversamente, lo hacía sonar más como su hermano, aunque el Josu que recordaba nunca se había enfurecido de verdad con ella―. Tú me hiciste esto.

Liliana tenía razón: su hechizo sanador corrompido había permitido de algún modo que Belzenlok lo reanimase.

―Sabes que solo quería ayudarte. Me engañaron, y mi magia... ―Contuvo sus palabras. Hablar con él de aquel modo era una trampa. No podrían conversar de verdad hasta que lo liberara de su maldición. Dio el primer paso hacia el salón principal.

Josu fue detrás de ella y Liliana corrió escaleras arriba para cruzar la planta y llegar al sitio en el que Belzenlok había llevado a cabo su hechizo. Se volvió y se topó con Josu prácticamente encima de ella, con su martillo de guerra en alto. Liliana aferró el Velo de Cadenas.

Los Onakke vinculados al Velo le susurraron en la mente cuando recurrió a su poder puro. Percibió superficialmente cómo los muertos vivientes de toda la ciénaga caían como piedras a medida que el Velo absorbía el poder nigromántico que los reanimaba. Las marcas de su cuerpo comenzaron a arder, pero ahora podía ver a Josu con claridad: era una pequeña figura enterrada en la armadura, el hombre que había sido antes de que los hechizos de Liliana destruyeran su vida y Belzenlok lo transformase. Su cabello azabache y su piel pálida eran muy similares a los de Liliana. "Es imposible", advirtió. Estaba usando magia de demencia con ella, nublando su visión. Tenía que actuar de inmediato.

El poder de los Onakke del Velo fluyó a través de ella como una ráfaga de fuego.

Desapareció en un instante, llevándose consigo las fuerzas de Liliana. La nigromante trastabilló y su cuerpo sufrió una debilidad repentina, como si fuera una marioneta sin hilos. Quería desplomarse, pero ante ella, en el suelo de piedra, yacía el cadáver en descomposición de su hermano. Josu levantó la cabeza hacia ella con los ojos vacíos.

La mortecina luz del día le permitió ver los huesos entre los huecos de la piel marchita de su hermano. Estupefacta, Liliana levantó la mirada y vio que la mitad superior del salón había desaparecido. El poder nigromántico de Belzenlok lo había mantenido intacto, pero el Velo de Cadenas lo había disipado todo, provocando que la casa envejeciera hasta convertirse en unas ruinas colapsadas. No estaba segura de cuánto tiempo había transcurrido, pero entre los agujeros de la entrada vio a Rael y a los soldados benalitas reunidos en el patio delantero y a Gideon subiendo los peldaños con cautela.

Liliana temblaba de agotamiento y la sangre manaba de las marcas de su pacto. Sabía que la presencia de Josu solo era temporal, que los restos de su alma y su cuerpo estaban a punto de desvanecerse. Dentro de poco desaparecería por siempre, llevado al reposo. Liliana no estaba segura de que pudiese oírla, pero tenía que intentarlo:

―Tranquilo, Josu. Ya ha terminado. La maldición de la casa Vess ha terminado.

Sin embargo, la mandíbula escuálida de su hermano se abrió y de ella surgió una voz chirriante:

―No puede terminar, Liliana. No mientras sigas viva.

El odio puro en la voz de él la perturbó.

―¿Qué quieres decir?

Los restos de los labios de Josu formaron una mueca de desprecio.

―Tú destruiste a la casa Vess, Liliana.

Era imposible. Debía de estar confuso; los hechizos de Belzenlok todavía afectaban a sus recuerdos.

―Josu, yo no estaba aquí...

―Claro que no. ―La voz de su hermano ganó vigor, aunque su cuerpo se debilitase―. ¿Qué crees que ocurrió cuando te marchaste? Murieron. Todos ellos. Padre intentó ponerme fin. Lo maté con mis propias manos. Madre huyó con nuestras hermanas en busca de una cura para mí. Y en tu busca. Creía que seguías viva, que te habían raptado. Siguió los rumores sobre una magia que podría salvarme, pero el viaje le costó la vida. Otros asumieron la carga. Nuestras hermanas y nuestros primos intentaron detenerme, destruirme. Todos murieron. ―Josu empezó a desvanecerse; los fragmentos de su cuerpo desaparecían como polvo llevado por el viento―. Tú me mataste. Tú los mataste. Eres tú, Liliana. Siempre lo serás. Tú eres la maldición de la casa Vess.

Y entonces, Josu desapareció.

Ilustración de Eric Deschamps

Liliana se quedó atónita bajo el peso de aquellas palabras. Josu había sido un muerto viviente durante todo aquel tiempo, todos aquellos años. Una conmoción gélida se apoderó de ella. Era horripilante. Y peor aún: su familia entera había muerto tratando de poner fin al mal que ella había creado. "Fue un accidente", se dijo a sí misma. "Me engañaron". Pero aquello no importaba. El desenlace había sido el mismo que si se hubiera propuesto destruir deliberadamente a su familia.

Gideon se acercó a ella.

―Lo siento mucho, Liliana... ―dijo con un hilo de voz.

"Lo ha escuchado. Lo ha escuchado todo", pensó ella con horror. Sin embargo, apretó la mandíbula y rechazó aquella humillación. Cuando Gideon intentó agarrarle un brazo para ofrecerle apoyo, Liliana hizo un giro brusco con la cabeza y retrocedió un paso. Obligó a su espalda a enderezarse. No se ablandaría. Había sobrevivido a cosas peores. Y Belzenlok pagaría por su papel en todo aquello. Pagaría por el sufrimiento de su hermano. Pagaría por el entendimiento de que ella había provocado la destrucción de su familia.

―Si Belzenlok cree que esto me detendrá, es un necio ―afirmó con voz dura y furiosa―. Echaré abajo las puertas de su Fortaleza, masacraré a sus Siniestros y destruiré su legado. Cueste lo que cueste. ¡Si he de ser una maldición, seré la de Belzenlok!

Archivo de relatos de Dominaria

Perfil de Planeswalker: Gideon Jura

Perfil de Planeswalker: Liliana Vess

Perfil de plano: Dominaria

The Raven Man had to be here, had to know how Belzenlok had managed to turn Josu into his lich. She had thought of nothing else last night, when the innkeeper had half-carried a semiconscious Gideon back to their room, and she had used the herbs she had collected to heal his wounds. She had meant to do this for Josu all those years ago, to make him whole, to save her brother's life. It was easy to see now that she had been single-minded and selfish about it, ignoring warnings, rushing as if minutes were meaningful, wanting only to succeed where others had failed and make herself the hero of her family. But it was a teenager's selfishness, a childish self-absorption. It didn't deserve this.

Josu didn't deserve this.

And while she had been working her healing on Gideon, she had been irrationally terrified it would happen again. That she would somehow kill or transform her only ally. But she had left him in the inn still recovering, whole and sleeping deeply.

She had to find the Raven Man. She had to find answers.

Above the trees ahead, ravens wheeled in the air, then dove to spiral into a dark whirlwind just above the ground. The rapid flap of their wings coalesced into a black mass, as if they had all joined together into one creature. Out of that mass stepped the Raven Man.

Art by Chris Rahn

He looked the same as the last time she had seen him, a tall pale figure dressed in black with hair white as bone and eyes of piercing gold. He had followed her across planes, making a pretense of wanting to help her, though she had no idea what his real motive was. She demanded, "Did you do this? Did you tell Belzenlok how my brother died? How did Belzenlok raise him again?"

"You already know the answers to these questions, Lili," he said, his calm infuriating.

"It's because of you." She stalked forward. There were ravens everywhere, perched on every rock or stump or rotted tree limb. They watched the confrontation silently, unmoving. She had never known what the Raven Man was, or why he was so determined to interfere in her life. He could be anything from a powerful Planeswalker to an elder dragon in human form. "You did this. Fix it. Lay Josu to rest."

"It can't be done." His golden eyes regarded her calmly, as if her pain was amusing. "If you miss your brother so much, you should have agreed to follow me."

Liliana's anger gathered in her chest, and at her side the Onnake spirits in the Chain Veil whispered. She rasped out, "For what purpose? What do you want of me?" He didn't answer, watching her thoughtfully while the damp wind stirred the birds' feathers. "Why stalk me from plane to plane? Why trick me into making my own brother undead when all I wanted was to help—" She felt her voice climb higher, as if it was about to break, and stopped. She took a breath. She wasn't vulnerable with emotion, she was raging with the desire to tear this creature apart, whatever he was. But she couldn't afford to show any sign that might be interpreted as weakness.

He said, "I think you know why."

The words fell into the silence of the marsh. Liliana didn't want to answer, couldn't answer. Did she know? She asked, "Were you trying to ignite my spark? Why did you want me to become a Planeswalker?"

The ravens around him took flight and Liliana lunged forward. "Oh no, don't you—" Before she could lift a hand the birds swirled into motion and he and every raven in sight abruptly vanished.

Liliana swore in thwarted fury. "Useless!"

She paced hard, sending snakes and the foul little creatures of the Morass fleeing in terror.

How could she help Josu? It wasn't just Belzenlok using her brother as a servant that rankled every bone in her body. It was her own healing work that went so terribly wrong all those years ago. The Raven Man had manipulated her, tricked her into performing the work, yes, but she was the one who had done it, the one who had turned Josu into a mindless undead remnant. And somehow it left his remains vulnerable to Belzenlok's magic, allowing Belzenlok to raise Josu from the grave once more, enslaving him, but with his wits and military knowledge intact.

Art by Daarken

I could use the Chain Veil, she thought suddenly. Now that Josu was transformed into a lich, it would lay him to rest just as it would destroy a demon . . . She swore under her breath in realization. Oh, so that's it.

That was Belzenlok's plan, his purpose in choosing Josu to lead his forces in Caligo. He knew if Liliana used the Chain Veil to unmake Josu, it would leave her so weak she wouldn't be able to use it to destroy Belzenlok.

Her lips curled in contempt. Belzenlok's overconfidence was just as misplaced as hers had been, that long-ago day when Josu had died. When she had killed him. She would use the Chain Veil to unmake her brother. I am Liliana Vess, she thought. If there's a way to kill Belzenlok without the Chain Veil, I can find it.

But first she had to get Josu back to Vess Manor, back to the spot where he had been made undead in the first place. Only there would the spell of unmaking work; only there could she lay him to rest.

The morning sun was breaking over the patched roofs of the town when she reached the inn again. Townspeople were out in the plaza, some keeping watch while others shoveled out the burned market stalls. As she passed they nodded to her respectfully, and a few of the younger ones waved. She stared, nonplussed, and strode past them into the inn.

She found Gideon awake and in the inn's garden court amid herb and vegetable beds. He was slowly moving through attack forms with a borrowed sword, clearly testing her work on his shoulder. She stopped in front of him, braced for a confrontation, her face set in a sneer, a cutting rejoinder ready.

Gideon sheathed the sword and faced her. He said mildly, "News?"

"What?" She frowned.

Gideon's brow quirked. "The innkeep said you'd gone out before dawn. I thought you were scouting out Belzenlok's forces."

She made an impatient gesture. "I was looking for information, yes, but—" She took a sharp breath. She had expected Gideon to be ready to abandon her cause because Nissa and Chandra had. Because of who she was. But he hadn't, and she was a fool not to ask for his help.

Walking back through the Morass, she had tried to think of a way to explain what she needed without telling him the truth, but every story she had come up with was more ridiculous than the last. She began reluctantly, "I have a problem . . . closer to home, shall we say. I told you I used to live here." It was unexpectedly hard to force the words out. "The lich leading the Cabal forces in this area is my brother, Josu."

She wasn't sure what reaction she had expected. But Gideon said nothing. His brow furrowed in consternation and he slowly took a seat on a bench, gesturing for her to go on. Liliana paced the uneven stone of the court and found herself explaining. "I made Josu undead, many years ago. It was an accident. I was young, foolish, inexperienced. I was trying to heal him and . . ." She made a sharp gesture. "It happened. The spells, the dark magic, was part of what ignited my spark, and I involuntarily planeswalked away. I haven't been back here since. Yesterday when I went to look for herbs, I found evidence of a powerful necromantic spell in the ruin of my family home. Belzenlok must have somehow been able to raise Josu again to use against me." She stopped and faced him. "I need to lay my brother to rest."

Again, she was expecting Gideon to leave. This was not what they had discussed and would not serve their goal of destroying Nicol Bolas. In Gideon's place, Liliana would have already been gone. But he nodded, his expression thoughtful. "Yes, that's our next step, obviously."

"Obviously?" she said, startled.

"Belzenlok is using the Cabal to threaten all of Dominaria. If we can unmake Josu, not only will your brother be free, but the Cabal will lose his leadership in Caligo Morass. This will give the Benalish forces a chance to regroup and force Belzenlok and the Cabal off Aerona." Gideon glanced up at her and smiled grimly. "It's a good start."

Braced to argue, to make her case, she was left flailing by his agreement. She paced away, trying to get her thoughts together, and remembered she hadn't told him the worst part yet. "I'll need the Chain Veil to unmake Josu. After that, I won't have the strength to use it against Belzenlok."

Gideon considered that for a moment. "That can't be helped. We'll have to think of another way to destroy Belzenlok." He shrugged a little. "Nothing about this was ever going to be simple, or easy. We both knew that."

Liliana pressed her lips together. It was stupid to feel an annoying ripple of emotion. Gideon was being practical. She was just lucky that they temporarily shared the same goal. She said, "I'll need to get Josu back to Vess Manor to unmake him, but I'm not sure how. He's leading the Cabal forces, surrounded by them."

Gideon pushed to his feet. "For that, I think I know exactly what we need to do."

Gideon led the way into the marsh, using the directions he had gotten from the innkeeper and the other leaders of the town's defenses. As they followed the barely discernible path between stagnant pools and the heaped remains of rotting trees, he told Liliana, "Josu and the Cabal defeated a large Benalish force not far from here just a few days ago. Some of their wounded are still being sheltered in the town, and others have gone to ground in small groups all over this area. If we rally them and make Vess Manor our staging ground, Josu will have to come attack us there."

"Your optimism is boundless," Liliana said, a tinge of mockery in her voice.

"I can tell you're upset," he told her. "You're not putting much effort into your insults."

"I'm not upset!" Liliana snapped. "I'm . . . plotting. Why should these people listen to us?"

"Well, that's my job," Gideon said.

Ahead stood a perfectly round stone platform, surrounded by tall grass. Near it, three smooth columns, each a good sixty feet high, formed a half-circle. It was the remains of an ancient ruin, a place that had once been surrounded by heavy forest but was now exposed and partially sunken into the marshy ground. Dying vines clung to the upper portions, but like the other ancient structures Gideon had seen here, the stone was unstained and unweathered. Perched on the center column was the person Gideon had come to see.

It was an angel, with skin like burnished bronze and hair a dark cloud. Her wings were half-extended, the brilliant white feathers shading down to dark gray at the tips. She wore plate armor over chain mail and the sword that lay at her feet was nearly as tall as Gideon. He called up to her, "Will you speak with us? Gerrel, innkeeper of the town of Vess, sent us here to find you."

For a moment he thought she wouldn't answer. Then her wings extended fully and she rose, stepping off the column. She landed lightly, her knees flexing to take the weight. This close, he could see her white tabard was stained with blood and her armor bore the dents and scrapes of recent battle. Her face expressionless, she said, "Who are you?"

"I'm Gideon Jura and this is Liliana." They had decided not to tell anyone of Liliana's past association with Vess. Gideon already had enough to cope with. "We know you're Rael, Battle Angel and Protector of Caligo. You led the Benalish forces against the Cabal here."

Rael said flatly, "Then you know I failed."

"You lost a battle," Gideon told her. "It doesn't mean you failed."

Her brows lifted, a little life coming into her expression. It was irritation, but at least it was life. Her voice tinged with irony, she said, "Platitudes will not stop the Cabal."

"Yes, he's very annoying that way," Liliana said, folding her arms. "But we're here to offer you our help."

"You should have arrived earlier." Rael's grim gaze moved from Gideon to Liliana, evaluating them. "My forces are scattered, in hiding. If I engage the Cabal again, they'll be destroyed. Let them defend themselves and their own as best they can. We can't defeat the Cabal here in open battle."

"I understand, but it's not just strength of arms we're here to offer," Gideon said. "Liliana is a powerful mage, and she destroyed the undead knights who attacked Vess last night. With your help, we have a way to defeat the lich Josu who commands the grimnants here."

Rael's dark brows lowered. "You know the name of their commander?"

Gideon glanced at Liliana, whose expression gave nothing away. "Not only that, we have a way to lay him to rest."

Rael hesitated, and in her expression hope warred with resignation. Gideon watched hope win out. She took a deep breath, and said, "Tell me your plan."

While Liliana prepared for her spell, Gideon spent the rest of their day with Rael, gathering the Benalish forces left in Caligo. When the next day dawned, they were at the high ground around Vess Manor with a small force of Benalish soldiers, knights, and aven scouts.

Art by Mark Zug

The sky was heavy with clouds, threatening rain, as Gideon and Liliana met with Rael and her lieutenants in the overgrown remnants of the house's walled garden. Looking around at them all, Gideon knew he would need a good defensive strategy. Too many of the soldiers and knights were walking wounded, too many were disheartened by the deaths of their companions and the devastation the Cabal had caused in Caligo. He had no intention of letting them bear the brunt of the attack.

"Are there any other mages here?" Gideon had asked earlier.

"There's Corin." Rael had pointed to a small pale figure standing with the Benalish soldiers. "He's a Tolarian mage."

Corin seemed very young and dispirited, his robes dragging in the wet grass. He had some sort of crystal and metal artificer's gauntlet on one arm, but he didn't look formidable. "I see," Gideon said, and nodded politely, privately deciding to try to come up with a plan that didn't include mages.

It was true that laying Josu to rest would deprive Belzenlok of his general in this part of Benalia, but it was also a vital part of Gideon's plan to kill Nicol Bolas. He couldn't let these weary people take the brunt of a battle to further his goals, even if those goals would ultimately benefit their plane.

Of course, Gideon was well aware that his defensive strategies largely consisted of throwing himself between whatever was attacking and his companions. It was still the best solution if he couldn't think of anything else.

"Why are we meeting here?" asked Thiago, a Benalish knight who was Rael's second in command. He glanced up at the lichen-covered stone wall looming over them. "This house is cursed. It can't be a good spot to stage a battle against the Cabal."

"The curse will end when I unmake the lich," Liliana told him. Her expression was cool and arch, as if nothing they discussed here affected her personally, but Gideon knew better. She had tried her best to keep her emotions in check when she told him about Josu, but he knew her just well enough to sense the real horror and dismay she felt. She might have used the moment to lie or try to manipulate him, but she hadn't. It had surprised him, and made him think they might actually have a chance to kill Belzenlok and then Nicol Bolas. If they could really work together as allies, anything was possible. She added, "The spell has to be performed here."

The captain of the soldiers asked, "The lich was created by the curse of Vess?"

Gideon had no idea. He glanced at Liliana, who said, "It doesn't matter how it was created. This is where I'll destroy it."

An aven brought Rael a map, and she unrolled it on a stone table. It showed the Morass, the town, the river, and all the surrounding area. "The lich has a creature enslaved to him that he's used against us in Caligo. It's an undead remnant, a dread shade. There are also several skin witches in the lich's ranks."

Gideon nodded. "What are the powers of these dread shades and skin witches?"

"We're not entirely sure." Rael looked up at him, her mouth set in a grim line. "No one's ever survived to report back to us."

Liliana said, "Oh, skin witches are nothing too unusual. They wield death magic, but are mostly concerned with peeling the skin from their victims." Gideon raised his brows in inquiry. Liliana clarified, "They wear it."

Gideon sighed. "Of course they do."

"You've seen a skin witch?" Thiago asked, incredulous. Rael eyed Liliana dubiously.

"Several." Liliana adjusted one of her bracelets, apparently oblivious.

Gideon prompted, "And dread shades?"

Liliana said, "Now, those are more interesting. They can change size, so they're not only capable of becoming extremely large, they can also shrink down small enough to crawl inside a corpse and animate it." She waggled her fingers. "Rather like a puppet."

Gideon kept his expression neutral as the others stared at Liliana, baffled by how she had come by this information. She glanced around at them and said, her voice dry, "I know things."

After another thoughtful glance at Liliana, Rael continued, "The aven scouts have seen a dread shade coming from the riverside, here. It will be followed by grimnants and undead under their clerics' control. The lich will be somewhere nearby, waiting to move against us once the dread shade and the force with it attack." She straightened, shaking out her wings a little. "This means the skin witches probably won't take the field against us today. The lich has never before sent them into battle at the same time."

"Even one dread shade is bad enough," Thiago commented.

The captain said, "There's a first time for everything; we can't count on only facing one or the other."

Gideon didn't want the Benalish forces to face any of the lich's creatures. He asked Liliana, "Could you control a dread shade?"

Liliana frowned in thought. "Control, no. Not until Josu is . . . out of the way. What are you thinking?"

Instead Gideon turned to look for the young mage. He didn't want to put Corin in harm's way, but his part in this strategy should be safe enough. "Corin, with Liliana's help, could you create an illusion? Make a dread shade think I'm a skin witch?"

"Yes, I can do that!" Corin pushed forward between Thiago and the captain, apparently relieved to have some way to help. "I'm good with illusions."

Liliana's mouth quirked as she studied the map. "Oh, I see what you're thinking. That's a delightful idea."

Rael and the others left to get into position, and Gideon asked Liliana, "Are you ready for this?"

Her expression was annoyed. "Of course I am. Now try to stay alive while I take care of Josu."

Gideon sighed, and as she slipped away around the house, he went to join Corin. They had managed some quick preparations, but most of the plan depended on Corin's spells.

As they went into the trees at the edge of the manor's grounds, Gideon slung the triple-bladed Cabal spear across his back. Rael had said it had a ritual purpose as well as being a weapon, which would lend more verisimilitude to his act. He hoped. If this didn't work, he would be facing a dread shade and the main Cabal force alone. That would be interesting.

As Corin cast the spell, Gideon felt the illusion settle over him like a wet blanket. He looked down at himself, but couldn't see any difference. "I can't see it."

"Because you're untouched by necromancy," Corin explained. "I've had to modify the illusion so a dread shade will be able to see it." He hesitated anxiously. "I hope it works."

"I hope it does too," Gideon agreed, and wished Liliana was a Tolarian mage instead of a necromancer. He sent Corin to join the soldiers and headed away.

As Gideon walked through the high grass, he felt it tug at him, as if he wore long skirts that dragged over it. An odd sensation, but it was proof Corin's spell was working to some extent.

Pushing through the mud and the dense foul growth of brush, he made his way toward the river. Once he emerged from a vine-tangled copse of dead trees, he saw the stretch of flat ground leading up to the sea of mud that had once been the river. Among the stands of rotted trees, dark shapes moved purposefully.

It was the Cabal force, a legion of the undead. Shambling corpses, the revenants of foot soldiers, carried looted weapons, and undead knights rode on creatures that had once been horses. Black-cloaked and black-armored grimnants and clerics strode among them. And leading the way . . .

So that's what a dread shade looks like, Gideon thought. As if he didn't already have enough fodder for his nightmares.

It stood easily twice Gideon's height, a gray figure naked to the waist, its body like a muscular, desiccated corpse. Its chest had been ripped open collar to waist, revealing an empty cavity that glowed with spectral light, below a pointed face with a wide fanged jaw.

Art by G-host Lee

Gideon took a deep breath and started forward, lifting his hands.

The shade halted, its head twisting from side to side, as if trying to see him better. A grimnant moved forward and called out, "Witch, what are you doing here? Why do you disobey the orders of our master?"

Move fast and keep your big mouth shut, Liliana had advised him. You'll have very little time before the illusion draws Josu's attention and he'll know immediately what it is. Gideon strode forward, keeping his hands lifted, hoping his posture was witch-like enough.

Suddenly in front of him he saw the shapes of Drasus and Olexo, his friends, his Irregulars from the Foreigners' Quarter in Akros, and his heart froze in his chest. They were undead, their bodies mutilated, bloodless corpses, brought here somehow by Belzenlok.

Gideon almost fell back but steeled himself. No, it's not real. A Cabal cleric somewhere in the approaching force must be casting dementia magic over a wide area. The images were just nightmares, drawn out of his unconscious mind. The grimnant near the shade yelled, "That's not—"

Gideon lunged forward and cast the spear straight at the gaping hole in the shade's chest. It hit dead center and the shade staggered and roared in rage. Gideon ran and the shade rushed after him.

Before he reached the trees, Gideon spared a glance upward to make sure the aven scout flying high overhead had seen him. The scout would signal Rael to send the Benalish force after the grimnants who had counted on the dread shade to lead the attack. The trick with shades like this, Liliana had told him, is that they're always hungry and their brains are like porridge. Antagonize it enough, and it'll chase you no matter what its orders are.

Gideon pelted downhill. He dodged through a sodden copse of trees and slid to an abrupt halt. Facing him was a tall hag-like figure draped in the shredded remnants of human skins, with two others not far behind her. Skin witches. So Josu had sent all his most formidable weapons after them.

Gideon's first thought was that he should dodge away and let the dread shade encounter the skin witches, thinking one of them had attacked it. Then he saw the faces of the skins tied around the closest witch's neck. Their eyes rolled and watered in pain and terror. Some foul magic kept her victims alive. So Gideon went with his second thought, and as she lifted her hands to cast a spell, he drew his sword and lunged.

The witch blew out a breath and a cloud of dark poisonous air flowed toward Gideon. Reacting instinctively, he used his shield spell, the eternal aegis, and the poisonous air flowed around it, harmless. The first stroke of his sword took her head off.

As the witch's surprised head bounced away through the grass and her body sunk to the ground, the dread shade burst out of the copse behind him. It leapt on the first skin witch it saw, snatching her off the ground and clasping her to the hole in its chest. The witch convulsed, her body jerking as it shrunk and crumpled; the dread shade was drinking the life force out of her.

The last witch screamed in fury and threw another toxic cloud at Gideon. He used his shield spell again and stabbed her through the stomach, ripping his sword downward to gut her as she flung more spells. As she fell to the ground, Gideon felt the illusion around him vanish.

He swung around to face the dread shade. I hope Corin's not dead, he thought. The young mage must have been incapacitated for the illusion spell to break like that.

The dread shade stared at Gideon in incomprehension, then roared.

The plan hadn't worked quite as intended, but the point was to keep the shade confused and away from the Benalish force. There was no reason Gideon couldn't continue to do that. He roared back at the startled shade and charged.

Liliana stood at the edge of the manor's grounds. She heard fighting in the distance, saw the aven flying over the Morass. Not far away, she could hear Gideon killing something loud and angry, but she could spare no attention for anything but Josu.

Then she felt something powerful approach. A cold wind rose over the marsh, stirring tall grass and rippling muddy pools, snapping the frail branches of dying trees. She traced its source, a concentrated center of necromantic power shot through with dementia magic. And a cold rage.

Liliana could sense pieces of her brother in that rage, fragments of memory and a familiar presence. She knew better than to expect to speak to the man who had been her brother. Whatever was left of the real Josu's personality was buried, locked away under layers of Belzenlok's death magic.

She turned her surge of emotion into a sharp blade of purpose; Josu's torment would end today and Belzenlok would lose his tool in Caligo.

She sent words into the wind: Josu Vess, I am here. You know me.

Josu's attention snapped to her, pinpointing her location. Anger and disbelief flowed through their connection. His answer came to her: This is a trick.

She let the wind hear her laughter. Surely you know your own sister.

A roar of psychic rage reached her and she turned away, walking over the wet earth toward the manor.

She stopped just before the steps up to the main hall and looked back. Josu had moved out of the shadows of the trees.

As he strode forward, she could see nothing of his face. The magic that had transformed him from a mindless undead remnant into Belzenlok's lich general had covered his shape with dark metal armor. Sharp spikes stood up from his shoulders and back, and the heavy helm concealed his features. He stopped in the center of the grassy mound that had been the house's forecourt. So it is you, sister.

She answered, I wish I could recognize you as easily, brother. Your master has changed you.

It was you who changed me. The rage colored his tone and perversely made him sound more like himself, though the Josu she remembered had never been truly angry with her. You did this to me.

She was right: her corrupted healing spell had somehow allowed Belzenlok to raise him. You know I only wanted to help you. I was tricked, my magic— She stopped herself. It was a trap, to talk to him in this form. They couldn't truly speak until she freed him from this curse. She took the first step up toward the main hall.

He surged after her and she ran up the steps, across the floor to the spot where Belzenlok had performed his spell. She turned and Josu was nearly on top of her, looming over her, his warhammer lifted. She gripped the Chain Veil.

The Onnake bound into the Chain Veil whispered in her mind as she drew on raw power. She was vaguely conscious of the undead all over the Morass dropping like stones as the Veil drew off the necromantic power that animated them. The lines on her body began to burn, but she could see Josu clearly now, a smaller figure buried in the encasing armor, the man he had been before her spells had destroyed his life, before Belzenlok had transformed him. His dark hair and pale skin, features so much like her own. That's impossible, she realized. He was using dementia magic on her, clouding her vision. She had to act now.

The power of the Onnake in the Chain Veil flowed through her like a blast of fire.

It was gone in an instant, taking her strength with it. She stumbled, her body suddenly as weak as an unstrung puppet. She wanted to drop to the ground, but crumpled before her on the paving stones was the decomposing corpse of her brother. He looked up at her with empty eyes.

Wan gray daylight let her see the bones through the gaps in his desiccated skin. Dazed, she looked up, realizing the entire top half of the main hall was gone. Belzenlok's necromantic power had held it intact and the Chain Veil had blasted it all away, aging the house until it was a crumbled ruin. She was uncertain how much time had passed, but through the gaping holes in the front wall she could see Rael and her Benalish soldiers gathered on the forecourt, and Gideon cautiously climbing the steps.

She trembled with exhaustion and blood ran from the lines of her pact. She knew Josu's presence here was temporary, just the dissipating remnants of his soul and body. In a moment he would be gone, laid to rest. Not sure if he could hear her or not, she said, "Josu, it's all right. It's over. The curse of the House of Vess is ended."

But his bony jaw dropped open and he rasped, "It cannot end, Liliana. Not while you still live."

The raw hatred in his voice shocked her. "What do you mean?"

What was left of his lips formed a sneer. "You destroyed the House of Vess, Liliana"

She shook her head. He must be confused, his memory affected by Belzenlok's spells. "Josu, I wasn't here—"

"Of course you weren't." Josu's voice strengthened, even as his body failed. "What do you think happened after you left? They died. All of them. Father tried to lay me to rest. I killed him myself. Mother took our sisters away, searching for a cure for me. And searching for you. She thought you lived, thought you'd been stolen away. She followed a rumor of magic that could save me and the journey killed her. Others took up the burden, our sisters, our cousins, trying to stop me, to destroy me. All of them died." He was fading now, fragments of his body disappearing into windblown dust. "You killed me. You killed them. It is you, Liliana. It will always be you. You are the curse of the House of Vess."

And he was gone.

Art by Eric Deschamps

Liliana staggered under the weight of his words. He had been undead all this time, all these years. Cold shock washed over her. It was horrifying. And worse still, her family, all dead trying to end the evil she had created. It was an accident, she told herself. I was tricked. But that didn't matter. The outcome had been the same as if she had deliberately set out to destroy her family.

Gideon came toward her. His expression was shocked, and he said, "Liliana, I'm sorry—"

He heard it, he heard all of it, she thought, reeling. But she set her jaw and refused to be humiliated. As he reached for her arm to steady her, she shook her head and took a step back. She forced her spine to straighten. She wouldn't weaken. She had survived worse than this. And Belzenlok would pay for his part in it. Pay for her brother's suffering. Pay for the realization that she had caused her family's destruction.

Her voice hard with fury, she said, "If Belzenlok thinks this will stop me, he's a fool. I will pry open his Stronghold, slaughter his grimnants, and destroy his legacy. No matter what it takes. If I must be a curse, then let me be Belzenlok's!"

Dominaria Story Archive

Planeswalker Profile: Gideon Jura

Planeswalker Profile: Liliana Vess

Plane Profile: Dominaria