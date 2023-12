Magic Online Banned and Restricted Policies

Formats unique to Magic Online have their own Banned and Restricted lists. Those lists are maintained on the format pages themselves. Use the links below to view any of those pages.

For formats that exist in tabletop as well as Magic Online, banned and restricted announcements are announced on Mondays by Tabletop Studio (R&D), and are effective on Magic Online at noon Pacific Time on the following day.

When a card is banned or restricted, players using the newly banned card in a league have until the Magic Online effective time to finish their league courses. At that time, any remaining players with newly illegal decks will be removed from the league with their entry option returned to their collection. If a card is unbanned or unrestricted, players can join existing leagues with decks containing those cards after the update.

MAGIC ONLINE COMMANDER

Build a 100-card singleton deck around a Commander, typically a single legendary creature.

FREEFORM

All sets and cards are allowed in this 40-card minimum format.

MOMIR BASIC

Decks must have exactly 60 basic lands and one “Momir Vig” Vanguard card.

PLANESWALKER

Limited to gold-bordered cards, available in Magic Online Planeswalker deck packs.

