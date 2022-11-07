The Brothers' War | Episode 1: The End
The world ends. Snow falls in Penregon. The grain runs low. The dead walk. A resumption of old work. The Talites arrive.
The siege of Penregon. The last queen of Argive. The green west. The ice age. Caravans. The last Warlord of Kroog.
The orniary. Cadet Sanwell. Sword One. Celebration days. The Dragon. The gods of Yotia. The war begins. Not yet.
Ten miles from Tomakul. Trench rats. Replacements. The night splits open. Over the top. Inkblots. Scavengers. Eleven miles from Tomakul.
Knock twice. History is unreliable. Don't open the door. Hell. Your pedagogy needs work. Not a time to panic.
After the Gatewatch and their allies stop Sheoldred's invasion of Dominaria, Teferi leads a small contingent of Planeswalkers to Urza's Tower, where they regroup and take stock of the damage done.
Saheeli attempts to crack the puzzle of time travel, while Kaya seeks to solve the mystery of why the brilliant artificer's efforts keep getting foiled.
Tezzeret descends into the heart of New Phyrexia, where he'll face one more test before he receives his long-awaited reward.
Elspeth, to defend her allies, faces off against the nightmares of her past.
Nissa and Chandra reunite on Dominaria. The Phyrexian attack continues, the Gatewatch fights to hold their ground, and old friends arrive.