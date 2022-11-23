速戰2022將於1 2月2日送達，準備使用超過40種的狂野新主題盡情混搭，暢快遊戲！

想要使用閃靈貓咪大軍嗎？你可以帶著貓族虎威進入戰場。或許你想看看班上有以學業至上的殭屍時如何上課？課程教學中肯定有考慮到血球異常的學生。還是你只想遵循克撒法律？這些都在法則中了！打開兩包速戰2022補充包，混合洗牌後即可遊玩！

每包速戰2022補充包內含20張牌以及所有你需要的地牌，外加：

1 主題說明卡

1-2 張稀有或秘稀牌

1 動漫風格牌

如果46種主題組合還不夠你玩，你可以結合速戰2022、兄弟之戰速戰補充包、多明納里亞：眾志成城速戰補充包，或任何其他的速戰產品來增加你的選擇！

快來看看下列各種速戰2022補充包的完整牌張清單及主題。

Editor's Note: The lists below generate card images automatically from our database and display printings of cards which are not in this product. These lists are not card-for-card product displays but rather interactive lists of the cards included in each Jumpstart Booster.

1 Lita, Mechanical Engineer 1 Peacewalker Colossus 1 Hotshot Mechanic 1 Imperial Recovery Unit 1 Aethershield Artificer 1 Aerial Modification 1 Kitsune Ace 1 Sanctum Gargoyle 1 Built to Last 1 Caught in the Brights 1 Giant Ox 1 Aradara Express 1 Thriving Heath 7 Plains

1 The Circle of Loyalty 1 Balan, Wandering Knight 1 Danitha Capashen, Paragon 1 Kwende, Pride of Femeref 1 Syr Alin, the Lion's Claw 1 Hero's Blade 1 Chains of Custody 1 Order of the Golden Cricket 1 Shining Armor 1 Jousting Lance 1 Benalish Honor Guard 1 Skyhunter Prowler 1 Thriving Heath 7 Plains

1 Archon of Sun's Grace 1 Sage's Reverie 1 Blessed Spirits 1 Favored of Iroas 1 Spectral Steel 1 Chains of Custody 1 Glory Bearers 1 Transcendent Envoy 1 Captivating Unicorn 1 Forced Worship 1 Pious Wayfarer 1 Spirited Companion 1 Thriving Heath 7 Plains

1 Sigil of the Empty Throne 1 Sage's Reverie 1 Blessed Spirits 1 Spectral Steel 1 Alseid of Life's Bounty 1 Chains of Custody 1 Transcendent Envoy 1 Auramancer 1 Glory Bearers 1 Captivating Unicorn 1 Dreadful Apathy 1 Spirited Companion 1 Thriving Heath 7 Plains

1 Agrus Kos, Eternal Soldier 1 Taranika, Akroan Veteran 1 Angelic Cub 1 Valorous Stance 1 Angelic Protector 1 Dragon Blood 1 Task Force 1 Infantry Veteran 1 Cavalry Drillmaster 1 Combat Professor 1 Moment of Triumph 1 Cage of Hands 1 Sandstone Bridge 1 Thriving Heath 6 Plains

1 Agrus Kos, Eternal Soldier 1 Angelic Cub 1 Valorous Stance 1 Tempered Veteran 1 Angelic Protector 1 Task Force 1 Infantry Veteran 1 Cavalry Drillmaster 1 Iron Bully 1 Combat Professor 1 Light of Hope 1 Weapon Rack 1 Sandstone Bridge 1 Thriving Heath 6 Plains

1 Angel of Flight Alabaster 1 Selfless Spirit 1 Eidolon of Rhetoric 1 Mausoleum Guard 1 Gallows Warden 1 Not Forgotten 1 Chains of Custody 1 Doomed Traveler 1 Pilgrim of the Ages 1 Apothecary Geist 1 Blessed Defiance 1 Divine Verdict 1 Thriving Heath 7 Plains

1 Hour of Reckoning 1 Eidolon of Rhetoric 1 Mausoleum Guard 1 Gallows Warden 1 Devouring Light 1 Chains of Custody 1 Doomed Traveler 1 Kami of Ancient Law 1 Pilgrim of the Ages 1 Martyr's Soul 1 Blessed Defiance 1 Triplicate Spirits 1 Thriving Heath 7 Plains

1 Preston, the Vanisher 1 Distinguished Conjurer 1 Brightmare 1 Wispweaver Angel 1 Faith's Fetters 1 Flicker of Fate 1 Thraben Inspector 1 Inspiring Overseer 1 Gallant Cavalry 1 Rambunctious Mutt 1 Acrobatic Maneuver 1 Settle Beyond Reality 1 Thriving Heath 7 Plains

1 Emiel the Blessed 1 Distinguished Conjurer 1 Brightmare 1 Imperial Aerosaur 1 Faith's Fetters 1 Flicker of Fate 1 Daybreak Charger 1 Inspiring Overseer 1 Valorous Steed 1 Rambunctious Mutt 1 Justiciar's Portal 1 Settle Beyond Reality 1 Thriving Heath 7 Plains

1 Restoration Angel 1 Preston, the Vanisher 1 Distinguished Conjurer 1 Brightmare 1 Valor in Akros 1 Faith's Fetters 1 Flicker of Fate 1 Cavalry Drillmaster 1 Inspiring Overseer 1 Valorous Steed 1 Rambunctious Mutt 1 Settle Beyond Reality 1 Thriving Heath 7 Plains

1 Panharmonicon 1 Distinguished Conjurer 1 Pierce Strider 1 Wispweaver Angel 1 Faith's Fetters 1 Flicker of Fate 1 Cavalry Drillmaster 1 Brightmare 1 Inspiring Overseer 1 Seller of Songbirds 1 Rambunctious Mutt 1 Settle Beyond Reality 1 Thriving Heath 7 Plains

1 Regal Caracal 1 Ingenious Leonin 1 King of the Pride 1 Savannah Lions 1 Make a Stand 1 Leonin Snarecaster 1 Felidar Cub 1 Basri's Acolyte 1 Skyhunter Patrol 1 Leonin Scimitar 1 Impeccable Timing 1 Weight of Conscience 1 Thriving Heath 7 Plains

1 Felidar Retreat 1 Trove Warden 1 Ingenious Leonin 1 King of the Pride 1 Savannah Lions 1 Make a Stand 1 Steppe Lynx 1 Mesa Lynx 1 Leonin Snarecaster 1 Prowling Felidar 1 Impeccable Timing 1 Weight of Conscience 1 Thriving Heath 7 Plains

1 Ajani, Strength of the Pride 1 Ingenious Leonin 1 King of the Pride 1 Ajani's Pridemate 1 Make a Stand 1 Trained Caracal 1 Leonin Snarecaster 1 Savannah Sage 1 Basri's Acolyte 1 Leonin Scimitar 1 Impeccable Timing 1 Weight of Conscience 1 Thriving Heath 7 Plains

1 Leonin Warleader 1 Ingenious Leonin 1 King of the Pride 1 Savannah Lions 1 Make a Stand 1 Leonin Snarecaster 1 Pouncing Lynx 1 Skyhunter Prowler 1 Basri's Acolyte 1 Leonin Scimitar 1 Impeccable Timing 1 Weight of Conscience 1 Thriving Heath 7 Plains

1 Archon of Justice 1 Magnanimous Magistrate 1 Arrest 1 Righteousness 1 Valorous Stance 1 Gideon's Lawkeeper 1 Ninth Bridge Patrol 1 Kami of Ancient Law 1 Midnight Guard 1 Nightguard Patrol 1 Skyhunter Patrol 1 Divine Verdict 1 Thriving Heath 7 Plains

1 Decree of Justice 1 Magnanimous Magistrate 1 Arrest 1 Phalanx Tactics 1 Unquestioned Authority 1 Law-Rune Enforcer 1 Ninth Bridge Patrol 1 Kami of Ancient Law 1 Midnight Guard 1 Nightguard Patrol 1 Skyhunter Patrol 1 Radiant's Judgment 1 Thriving Heath 7 Plains

1 Gideon, Champion of Justice 1 Magnanimous Magistrate 1 Arrest 1 Righteousness 1 Unquestioned Authority 1 Gideon's Lawkeeper 1 Ninth Bridge Patrol 1 Kami of Ancient Law 1 Midnight Guard 1 Nightguard Patrol 1 Skyhunter Patrol 1 Angelic Edict 1 Thriving Heath 7 Plains

1 Isamaru, Hound of Konda 1 Michiko Konda, Truth Seeker 1 Magnanimous Magistrate 1 Arrest 1 Murder Investigation 1 Edifice of Authority 1 Ninth Bridge Patrol 1 Kami of Ancient Law 1 Midnight Guard 1 Nightguard Patrol 1 Skyhunter Patrol 1 Bring to Trial 1 Thriving Heath 7 Plains

1 Blessed Sanctuary 1 Angelic Cub 1 Emancipation Angel 1 Goldnight Commander 1 Miraculous Recovery 1 Chains of Custody 1 Angelic Page 1 Pilgrim of the Ages 1 Pillardrop Rescuer 1 Anointer of Valor 1 Light of Hope 1 Divine Arrow 1 Thriving Heath 7 Plains

1 Lyra Dawnbringer 1 Angelic Cub 1 Emancipation Angel 1 Starnheim Aspirant 1 Defy Death 1 Chains of Custody 1 Pilgrim of the Ages 1 Stalwart Valkyrie 1 Dawning Angel 1 Anointer of Valor 1 Light of Hope 1 Divine Arrow 1 Thriving Heath 7 Plains

1 Dawn of Hope 1 Valkyrie Harbinger 1 Planar Atlas 1 Emancipation Angel 1 Serene Steward 1 Inspiring Cleric 1 Chains of Custody 1 Pilgrim of the Ages 1 Dawning Angel 1 Anointer of Valor 1 Light of Hope 1 Divine Arrow 1 Thriving Heath 7 Plains

1 Righteous Valkyrie 1 Emancipation Angel 1 Inspiring Cleric 1 Attended Healer 1 Faith's Fetters 1 Chains of Custody 1 Daybreak Chaplain 1 Pilgrim of the Ages 1 Pillardrop Rescuer 1 Anointer of Valor 1 Light of Hope 1 Divine Arrow 1 Thriving Heath 7 Plains

1 Pirated Copy 1 Gigantoplasm 1 Mirror Image 1 Bloodline Pretender 1 Lookout's Dispersal 1 Heirloom Blade 1 Universal Automaton 1 Amoeboid Changeling 1 Mistwalker 1 Littjara Kinseekers 1 Chilling Trap 1 Crashing Tide 1 Thriving Isle 7 Island

1 Isu the Abominable 1 Marit Lage's Slumber 1 Coldsteel Heart 1 Avalanche Caller 1 Phyrexian Ironfoot 1 Icebind Pillar 1 Pilfering Hawk 1 Frostpeak Yeti 1 Chillerpillar 1 Berg Strider 1 Winter's Rest 1 Crippling Chill 1 Shimmerdrift Vale 7 Snow-Covered Island

1 Barrin, Tolarian Archmage 1 Biblioplex Kraken 1 Kasmina, Enigmatic Mentor 1 Dismiss 1 Overwhelmed Apprentice 1 Merfolk Pupil 1 Wizard Mentor 1 Tragic Lesson 1 Elite Instructor 1 Tolarian Sentinel 1 Academy Journeymage 1 Bury in Books 1 Thriving Isle 7 Island

1 Rhystic Study 1 Multiple Choice 1 Biblioplex Kraken 1 Kasmina, Enigmatic Mentor 1 Overwhelmed Apprentice 1 Dismiss 1 Merfolk Pupil 1 Campus Guide 1 Teferi's Protege 1 Elite Instructor 1 Academy Journeymage 1 Bury in Books 1 Thriving Isle 7 Island

1 Kenessos, Priest of Thassa 1 Biblioplex Kraken 1 Cryptic Serpent 1 Perilous Voyage 1 Interpret the Signs 1 Preordain 1 Faerie Seer 1 Sage's Row Savant 1 Moonfolk Puzzlemaker 1 Octoprophet 1 No Escape 1 Raiders' Karve 1 Thriving Isle 7 Island

1 Djinn of Wishes 1 Kenessos, Priest of Thassa 1 Biblioplex Kraken 1 Cryptic Serpent 1 Anchor to the Aether 1 Condescend 1 Faerie Seer 1 Preordain 1 Augury Owl 1 Moonfolk Puzzlemaker 1 Octoprophet 1 Explorer's Scope 1 Thriving Isle 7 Island

1 Vendilion Clique 1 Wavebreak Hippocamp 1 Synchronized Eviction 1 Instruments of War 1 Brineborn Cutthroat 1 Glen Elendra Pranksters 1 Soul Read 1 Spellstutter Sprite 1 Pestermite 1 Sentinels of Glen Elendra 1 Undersea Invader 1 Fleeting Distraction 1 Thriving Isle 7 Island

1 Stolen by the Fae 1 Synchronized Eviction 1 Instruments of War 1 Stinging Lionfish 1 Glen Elendra Pranksters 1 Undersea Invader 1 Soul Read 1 Spellstutter Sprite 1 Faerie Seer 1 Pestermite 1 Sentinels of Glen Elendra 1 So Tiny 1 Thriving Isle 7 Island

1 Seafloor Oracle 1 Merrow Reejerey 1 River Sneak 1 Sage of the Falls 1 Aquatic Incursion 1 Soul Read 1 Triton Shorestalker 1 Shaper Apprentice 1 Watertrap Weaver 1 Storm Sculptor 1 One With the Wind 1 Crashing Tide 1 Thriving Isle 7 Island

1 Svyelun of Sea and Sky 1 Synchronized Eviction 1 Merrow Reejerey 1 River Sneak 1 Windrider Patrol 1 Merfolk Pupil 1 Soul Read 1 Triton Shorestalker 1 Watertrap Weaver 1 Saltwater Stalwart 1 One With the Wind 1 Crashing Tide 1 Thriving Isle 7 Island

1 Harbinger of the Tides 1 Wake Thrasher 1 Synchronized Eviction 1 Merrow Reejerey 1 Fallowsage 1 Windrider Patrol 1 Soul Read 1 Triton Shorestalker 1 Stonybrook Angler 1 Watertrap Weaver 1 One With the Wind 1 Crashing Tide 1 Thriving Isle 7 Island

1 Merfolk Sovereign 1 Merrow Reejerey 1 River Sneak 1 Windrider Patrol 1 Aquatic Incursion 1 Soul Read 1 Triton Shorestalker 1 Watertrap Weaver 1 Library Larcenist 1 Saltwater Stalwart 1 One With the Wind 1 Crashing Tide 1 Thriving Isle 7 Island

1 Mechanized Production 1 Hold for Questioning 1 Magnifying Glass 1 Shambling Suit 1 Filigree Attendant 1 Dutiful Replicator 1 Floodhound 1 Vedalken Engineer 1 Drownyard Explorers 1 Gearseeker Serpent 1 Press for Answers 1 Jace's Scrutiny 1 Thriving Isle 7 Island

1 Teferi's Puzzle Box 1 Psychosis Crawler 1 Hold for Questioning 1 Magnifying Glass 1 Oneirophage 1 Tolarian Kraken 1 Floodhound 1 Vedalken Engineer 1 Aeronaut Tinkerer 1 Drownyard Explorers 1 Press for Answers 1 Jace's Scrutiny 1 Thriving Isle 7 Island

1 Shimmer Dragon 1 Hold for Questioning 1 Magnifying Glass 1 Lumengrid Sentinel 1 Skilled Animator 1 Dutiful Replicator 1 Floodhound 1 Vedalken Engineer 1 Drownyard Explorers 1 Weldfast Wingsmith 1 Press for Answers 1 Jace's Scrutiny 1 Thriving Isle 7 Island

1 Tamiyo, the Moon Sage 1 Tamiyo's Journal 1 Hold for Questioning 1 Magnifying Glass 1 Erdwal Illuminator 1 Syr Elenora, the Discerning 1 Dutiful Replicator 1 Floodhound 1 Vedalken Engineer 1 Drownyard Explorers 1 Press for Answers 1 Jace's Scrutiny 1 Thriving Isle 7 Island

1 Jace, Arcane Strategist 1 Spectral Sailor 1 Faerie Vandal 1 Serum Visions 1 Memorial to Genius 1 Soul Read 1 Merfolk Pupil 1 Eyekite 1 Mystic Skyfish 1 Teferi's Protege 1 Tome Anima 1 Steelgaze Griffin 1 Drag Under 1 Thriving Isle 6 Island

1 Alandra, Sky Dreamer 1 Spectral Sailor 1 Faerie Vandal 1 Hedron Archive 1 Eternity Snare 1 Soul Read 1 Merfolk Pupil 1 Mystic Skyfish 1 Teferi's Protege 1 Tome Anima 1 Steelgaze Griffin 1 Opt 1 Thriving Isle 7 Island

1 Alandra, Sky Dreamer 1 Spectral Sailor 1 Faerie Vandal 1 Neutralize 1 Lay Claim 1 Merfolk Pupil 1 Mystic Skyfish 1 Teferi's Protege 1 Tome Anima 1 Steelgaze Griffin 1 Startling Development 1 Hieroglyphic Illumination 1 Thriving Isle 1 Desert of the Mindful 6 Island

1 Faerie Formation 1 Spectral Sailor 1 Faerie Vandal 1 Military Intelligence 1 Memorial to Genius 1 Soul Read 1 Merfolk Pupil 1 Mystic Skyfish 1 Teferi's Protege 1 Tome Anima 1 Steelgaze Griffin 1 Mantle of Tides 1 Leave in the Dust 1 Thriving Isle 6 Island

1 Tezzeret, Artifice Master 1 Planar Atlas 1 Launch Mishap 1 Whirler Rogue 1 Skilled Animator 1 Merfolk Pupil 1 Gearsmith Prodigy 1 Aviation Pioneer 1 Gearsmith Guardian 1 Gearseeker Serpent 1 Aether Spellbomb 1 Artificer's Epiphany 1 Thriving Isle 1 Seat of the Synod 6 Island

1 Hangarback Walker 1 Launch Mishap 1 Whirler Rogue 1 Renowned Weaponsmith 1 Juggernaut 1 Gearsmith Prodigy 1 Aeronaut Tinkerer 1 Aviation Pioneer 1 Gearseeker Serpent 1 Heart-Piercer Bow 1 Vial of Dragonfire 1 Artificer's Epiphany 1 Thriving Isle 1 Seat of the Synod 6 Island

1 Steel Overseer 1 Thopter Spy Network 1 Launch Mishap 1 Whirler Rogue 1 Clockwork Hydra 1 Whirlermaker 1 Gearsmith Prodigy 1 Aviation Pioneer 1 Pilgrim's Eye 1 Gearseeker Serpent 1 Aether Spellbomb 1 Artificer's Epiphany 1 Thriving Isle 1 Seat of the Synod 6 Island

1 Solemn Simulacrum 1 Launch Mishap 1 Whirler Rogue 1 Cogwork Assembler 1 Mishra's Factory 1 Dutiful Replicator 1 Gearsmith Prodigy 1 Aviation Pioneer 1 Assembly-Worker 1 Self-Assembler 1 Gearseeker Serpent 1 Aether Spellbomb 1 Artificer's Epiphany 1 Thriving Isle 1 Seat of the Synod 5 Island

1 Tree of Perdition 1 Triskaidekaphobia 1 Disciple of Perdition 1 Sling-Gang Lieutenant 1 Ruthless Disposal 1 Exsanguinate 1 Blight Keeper 1 Gnawing Zombie 1 Skirsdag Supplicant 1 Soulcage Fiend 1 Dread Rider 1 Tragic Slip 1 Piranha Marsh 1 Thriving Moor 6 Swamp

1 Ashcoat of the Shadow Swarm 1 Ogre Slumlord 1 Nezumi Bone-Reader 1 Crypt Rats 1 Infiltration Lens 1 Ulcerate 1 Ossuary Rats 1 Typhoid Rats 1 Burglar Rat 1 Sinuous Vermin 1 Chittering Rats 1 Eviscerate 1 Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

1 Kothophed, Soul Hoarder 1 Conductor of Cacophony 1 Disciple of Perdition 1 Demon's Disciple 1 Inner Demon 1 Infernal Idol 1 Diabolic Edict 1 Renegade Demon 1 Takenuma Bleeder 1 Fetid Imp 1 Soulcage Fiend 1 Demon's Grasp 1 Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

1 Demon of Catastrophes 1 Seizan, Perverter of Truth 1 Conductor of Cacophony 1 Disciple of Perdition 1 Demon's Disciple 1 Dreadhound 1 Infernal Idol 1 Diabolic Edict 1 Doomed Dissenter 1 Takenuma Bleeder 1 Demonic Gifts 1 Demon's Grasp 1 Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

1 Oversold Cemetery 1 Ossuary Rats 1 Stitcher's Supplier 1 Revenant 1 Necrotic Wound 1 Suspicious Shambler 1 Wailing Ghoul 1 Pit Keeper 1 Spark Reaper 1 Gorging Vulture 1 Moodmark Painter 1 Corpse Churn 1 Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

1 Shadowborn Demon 1 Graveblade Marauder 1 Ossuary Rats 1 Stitcher's Supplier 1 Liliana's Elite 1 Necrotic Wound 1 Suspicious Shambler 1 Ghoul's Feast 1 Wailing Ghoul 1 Gorging Vulture 1 Moodmark Painter 1 Corpse Churn 1 Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

1 Reaper from the Abyss 1 Disciple of Perdition 1 Morkrut Banshee 1 Spawning Pit 1 Bone Picker 1 Suspicious Shambler 1 Tragic Slip 1 Wakedancer 1 Liliana's Steward 1 Durable Coilbug 1 Village Rites 1 Reave Soul 1 Mortuary Mire 1 Thriving Moor 6 Swamp

1 Priest of the Blood Rite 1 Skirsdag High Priest 1 Morkrut Banshee 1 Reassembling Skeleton 1 Bone Picker 1 Vampiric Rites 1 Suspicious Shambler 1 Wakedancer 1 Tragic Slip 1 Liliana's Steward 1 Village Rites 1 Reave Soul 1 Mortuary Mire 1 Thriving Moor 6 Swamp

1 Termination Facilitator 1 Feast on the Fallen 1 Syr Konrad, the Grim 1 Talon of Pain 1 Ob Nixilis, the Hate-Twisted 1 Infernal Idol 1 Ossuary Rats 1 Creeping Bloodsucker 1 Tormented Soul 1 Alley Strangler 1 Wicked Guardian 1 Ob Nixilis's Cruelty 1 Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

1 Termination Facilitator 1 Feast on the Fallen 1 Plague Spitter 1 Nested Ghoul 1 Talon of Pain 1 Creeping Bloodsucker 1 Ossuary Rats 1 Infernal Idol 1 Alley Strangler 1 Lurking Deadeye 1 Mire Blight 1 Consign to the Pit 1 Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

1 Cruel Sadist 1 Dread Slaver 1 Conductor of Cacophony 1 Feast on the Fallen 1 Festering Evil 1 Talon of Pain 1 Infernal Idol 1 Ossuary Rats 1 Creeping Bloodsucker 1 Hooded Assassin 1 Alley Strangler 1 Mire Blight 1 Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

1 Dread Presence 1 Conductor of Cacophony 1 Feast on the Fallen 1 Nested Ghoul 1 Talon of Pain 1 Ossuary Rats 1 Infernal Idol 1 Creeping Bloodsucker 1 Tormented Soul 1 Hooded Assassin 1 Alley Strangler 1 Mire Blight 1 Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

1 Rodolf Duskbringer 1 Oathsworn Vampire 1 Feast of Blood 1 Bloodthirsty Aerialist 1 Falkenrath Noble 1 Creeping Bloodsucker 1 Marauding Blight-Priest 1 Vampire Envoy 1 Epicure of Blood 1 Moment of Craving 1 Ill-Gotten Inheritance 1 Blood Price 1 Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

1 Rodolf Duskbringer 1 Bloodtracker 1 Oathsworn Vampire 1 Bloodthirsty Aerialist 1 Falkenrath Noble 1 Vampiric Rites 1 Creeping Bloodsucker 1 Marauding Blight-Priest 1 Vampire Envoy 1 Moment of Craving 1 Ill-Gotten Inheritance 1 Certain Death 1 Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

1 Tivash, Gloom Summoner 1 Oathsworn Vampire 1 Blood Artist 1 Bloodbond Vampire 1 Ancient Craving 1 Creeping Bloodsucker 1 Vampire Envoy 1 Marauding Blight-Priest 1 Nirkana Assassin 1 Moment of Craving 1 Ill-Gotten Inheritance 1 Certain Death 1 Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

1 Vito, Thorn of the Dusk Rose 1 Oathsworn Vampire 1 Blood Artist 1 Feast of Blood 1 Bloodbond Vampire 1 Creeping Bloodsucker 1 Vampire Envoy 1 Marauding Blight-Priest 1 Kalastria Nightwatch 1 Moment of Craving 1 Ill-Gotten Inheritance 1 Blood Price 1 Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

1 Gravecrawler 1 Necromancer's Stockpile 1 Deadly Plot 1 Lord of the Accursed 1 Mire Triton 1 Gravedigger 1 Suspicious Shambler 1 Crow of Dark Tidings 1 Karfell Kennel-Master 1 Maalfeld Twins 1 Dead Weight 1 Cemetery Recruitment 1 Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

1 Liliana, Death's Majesty 1 Deadly Plot 1 Lord of the Accursed 1 Stitcher’s Supplier 1 Gravedigger 1 Suspicious Shambler 1 Returned Reveler 1 Crow of Dark Tidings 1 Ghoulraiser 1 Maalfeld Twins 1 Dead Weight 1 Cemetery Recruitment 1 Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

1 Endless Ranks of the Dead 1 Deadly Plot 1 Lord of the Accursed 1 Mire Triton 1 Graf Harvest 1 Suspicious Shambler 1 Gnawing Zombie 1 Crow of Dark Tidings 1 Gavony Unhallowed 1 Maalfeld Twins 1 Dead Weight 1 Cemetery Recruitment 1 Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

1 Liliana's Mastery 1 Deadly Plot 1 Lord of the Accursed 1 Undead Augur 1 Cellar Door 1 Suspicious Shambler 1 Shambling Ghoul 1 Crow of Dark Tidings 1 Marauding Boneslasher 1 Maalfeld Twins 1 Dead Weight 1 Cemetery Recruitment 1 Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

1 Massacre Wurm 1 Skullslither Worm 1 Plaguecrafter 1 Leechridden Swamp 1 Yargle, Glutton of Urborg 1 Infernal Idol 1 Blight Keeper 1 Black Cat 1 Durable Coilbug 1 Devouring Swarm 1 Eaten Alive 1 Grotesque Mutation 1 Strangling Spores 1 Thriving Moor 6 Swamp

1 Phyrexian Plaguelord 1 Plaguecrafter 1 Skullslither Worm 1 Phyrexian Reclamation 1 Blighted Fen 1 Blight Keeper 1 Durable Coilbug 1 Deathbloom Thallid 1 Devouring Swarm 1 Phyrexian Debaser 1 Eaten Alive 1 Fungal Infection 1 Grotesque Mutation 1 Thriving Moor 6 Swamp

1 Deathbringer Regent 1 Plaguecrafter 1 Skullslither Worm 1 Kraul Swarm 1 Death Wind 1 Blight Keeper 1 Durable Coilbug 1 Dune Beetle 1 Devouring Swarm 1 Eaten Alive 1 Grotesque Mutation 1 Infernal Idol 1 Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

1 Ophiomancer 1 Plaguecrafter 1 Skullslither Worm 1 Swarm of Bloodflies 1 Witch's Cauldron 1 Blight Keeper 1 Vermin Gorger 1 Durable Coilbug 1 Devouring Swarm 1 Ossuary Rats 1 Eaten Alive 1 Grotesque Mutation 1 Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

1 Auntie Blyte, Bad Influence 1 Loxodon Warhammer 1 Impending Doom 1 Goblin Artillery 1 Goblin Psychopath 1 Ravenous Giant 1 Spear Spewer 1 Fireslinger 1 Smoldering Efreet 1 Coalhauler Swine 1 Aftershock 1 Sarkhan's Rage 1 Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

1 Kiki-Jiki, Mirror Breaker 1 Ardoz, Cobbler of War 1 Bolt Hound 1 Warcry Phoenix 1 Markov Warlord 1 Fiery Conclusion 1 Fanatical Firebrand 1 Nest Robber 1 Mudbutton Torchrunner 1 Irreverent Revelers 1 Rush of Adrenaline 1 Swift Kick 1 Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

1 Ignite the Future 1 Mizzix, Replica Rider 1 Young Pyromancer 1 Grotag Night-Runner 1 Seize the Storm 1 Lightning Axe 1 Thermo-Alchemist 1 Spellgorger Weird 1 Catalyst Elemental 1 Goblin Researcher 1 Firebolt 1 Electric Revelation 1 Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

1 Mizzix, Replica Rider 1 Grotag Night-Runner 1 Cyclops Electromancer 1 Spark of Creativity 1 Act on Impulse 1 Thermo-Alchemist 1 Sparkmage Apprentice 1 Catalyst Elemental 1 Goblin Researcher 1 Firebolt 1 Electric Revelation 1 Electrify 1 Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

1 Sarkhan, the Dragonspeaker 1 Sarkhan's Whelp 1 Dragon Egg 1 Furnace Whelp 1 Dragon Mage 1 Dragon Fodder 1 Kargan Dragonrider 1 Bogardan Dragonheart 1 Plundering Predator 1 Tormenting Voice 1 Scorching Dragonfire 1 Sarkhan's Rage 1 Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

1 Lathliss, Dragon Queen 1 Dragon's Hoard 1 Dragonlord's Servant 1 Dragonspeaker Shaman 1 Furnace Whelp 1 Dragon Mage 1 Kargan Dragonrider 1 Plundering Predator 1 Sparktongue Dragon 1 Scorching Dragonfire 1 Tormenting Voice 1 Sarkhan's Rage 1 Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

1 Yidaro, Wandering Monster 1 Flameblade Adept 1 Rooting Moloch 1 Reptilian Reflection 1 Deem Worthy 1 Drannith Stinger 1 Prickly Marmoset 1 Quakefoot Cyclops 1 Plundering Predator 1 Lava Serpent 1 Go for Blood 1 Shredded Sails 1 Forgotten Cave 1 Thriving Bluff 6 Mountain

1 Irencrag Pyromancer 1 Starstorm 1 Deem Worthy 1 Mad Ratter 1 Rooting Moloch 1 Reptilian Reflection 1 Drannith Stinger 1 Bloodhaze Wolverine 1 Prickly Marmoset 1 Plundering Predator 1 Go for Blood 1 Raking Claws 1 Forgotten Cave 1 Thriving Bluff 6 Mountain

1 Krenko, Mob Boss 1 Hordeling Outburst 1 Volley Veteran 1 Battle Squadron 1 Goblin Grenade 1 Weaselback Redcap 1 Dragon Fodder 1 Subterranean Scout 1 Rummaging Goblin 1 Goblin Researcher 1 Burn Bright 1 Flame Lash 1 Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

1 Ib Halfheart, Goblin Tactician 1 Goblin Warchief 1 Volley Veteran 1 Goblin Rally 1 Goblin Grenade 1 Frenzied Goblin 1 Dragon Fodder 1 Goblin Trailblazer 1 Rummaging Goblin 1 Goblin Researcher 1 Burn Bright 1 Flame Lash 1 Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

1 Muxus, Goblin Grandee 1 Arms Dealer 1 Volley Veteran 1 Goblin Grenade 1 Instruments of War 1 Fanatical Firebrand 1 Dragon Fodder 1 Goblin Trailblazer 1 Rummaging Goblin 1 Goblin Researcher 1 Burn Bright 1 Destructive Tampering 1 Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

1 Ardoz, Cobbler of War 1 Goblin Rabblemaster 1 Hordeling Outburst 1 Volley Veteran 1 Goblin Rally 1 Goblin Grenade 1 Torch Courier 1 Dragon Fodder 1 Rummaging Goblin 1 Goblin Researcher 1 Outnumber 1 Burn Bright 1 Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

1 Captain Lannery Storm 1 Sokenzan Smelter 1 Blood Aspirant 1 Rapacious Dragon 1 Trove of Temptation 1 Goldhound 1 Dutiful Replicator 1 Brazen Freebooter 1 Ripscale Predator 1 Sudden Breakthrough 1 Goldvein Pick 1 Welding Sparks 1 Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

1 Professional Face-Breaker 1 Blood Aspirant 1 Pyre-Sledge Arsonist 1 Rapacious Dragon 1 Barrage Ogre 1 Goldhound 1 Reckless Fireweaver 1 Dutiful Replicator 1 Brazen Freebooter 1 Goldvein Pick 1 Improvised Weaponry 1 Welding Sparks 1 Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

1 Goldspan Dragon 1 Blood Aspirant 1 Rapacious Dragon 1 Kuldotha Flamefiend 1 Blaze 1 Goldhound 1 Vault Robber 1 Dutiful Replicator 1 Brazen Freebooter 1 Goldvein Pick 1 Welding Sparks 1 Big Score 1 Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

1 Gadrak, the Crown-Scourge 1 Blood Aspirant 1 Rapacious Dragon 1 Kuldotha Flamefiend 1 Trove of Temptation 1 Goldhound 1 Gleaming Barrier 1 Dutiful Replicator 1 Brazen Freebooter 1 Goldvein Pick 1 Welding Sparks 1 Improvised Weaponry 1 Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

1 Chandra, Flame's Fury 1 Chandra's Pyreling 1 Chandra's Spitfire 1 Spiteful Prankster 1 Coalborn Entity 1 Chandra's Magmutt 1 Goblin Researcher 1 Wildfire Elemental 1 Pillar of Flame 1 Chandra's Pyrohelix 1 Thrill of Possibility 1 Fiery Intervention 1 Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

1 Magmatic Channeler 1 Banefire 1 Chandra's Pyreling 1 Coalborn Entity 1 Flames of the Firebrand 1 Chandra's Spitfire 1 Blisterspit Gremlin 1 Goblin Researcher 1 Wildfire Elemental 1 Pillar of Flame 1 Thrill of Possibility 1 Fiery Intervention 1 Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

1 Ogre Battlecaster 1 Chandra's Pyreling 1 Chandra's Spitfire 1 Dance with Devils 1 Coalborn Entity 1 Thermo-Alchemist 1 Wildfire Elemental 1 Pillar of Flame 1 Thrill of Possibility 1 Hungry Flames 1 Flame Lash 1 Fiery Intervention 1 Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

1 Ogre Battlecaster 1 Chandra's Pyreling 1 Chandra's Spitfire 1 Coalborn Entity 1 Cone of Flame 1 Blisterspit Gremlin 1 Viashino Pyromancer 1 Wildfire Elemental 1 Pillar of Flame 1 Thrill of Possibility 1 Searing Spear 1 Fiery Intervention 1 Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

1 Kari Zev, Skyship Raider 1 Rigging Runner 1 War-Name Aspirant 1 Goblin Oriflamme 1 Daring Piracy 1 Lavastep Raider 1 Swaggering Corsair 1 Keldon Raider 1 Storm Fleet Pyromancer 1 Plundering Predator 1 Raze the Effigy 1 Firecannon Blast 1 Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

1 Glint-Horn Buccaneer 1 Bag of Holding 1 Rigging Runner 1 War-Name Aspirant 1 Lightning Axe 1 Daring Piracy 1 Immersturm Raider 1 Swaggering Corsair 1 Storm Fleet Pyromancer 1 Plundering Predator 1 Keldon Raider 1 Firecannon Blast 1 Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

1 Brazen Cannonade 1 Rigging Runner 1 War-Name Aspirant 1 Mardu Heart-Piercer 1 Daring Piracy 1 Axgard Cavalry 1 Swaggering Corsair 1 Keldon Raider 1 Storm Fleet Pyromancer 1 Plundering Predator 1 Fervent Strike 1 Firecannon Blast 1 Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

1 Brazen Cannonade 1 Rigging Runner 1 War-Name Aspirant 1 Ordeal of Purphoros 1 Daring Piracy 1 Borderland Marauder 1 Swaggering Corsair 1 Brazen Wolves 1 Keldon Raider 1 Storm Fleet Pyromancer 1 Plundering Predator 1 Firecannon Blast 1 Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

1 World Breaker 1 Endbringer 1 Brood Monitor 1 Ruin in Their Wake 1 Planar Atlas 1 Titan's Presence 1 Blisterpod 1 Stalking Drone 1 Scion Summoner 1 Warden of Geometries 1 Ancient Stirrings 1 Unnatural Aggression 1 Warped Landscape 1 Ash Barrens 1 Wastes 5 Forest

1 Kibo, Uktabi Prince 1 Monkey Cage 1 Uktabi Orangutan 1 Towering Gibbon 1 Declare Dominance 1 Treetop Village 1 Wily Bandar 1 Scrounging Bandar 1 Silverback Shaman 1 Hooting Mandrills 1 Ram Through 1 Cultivate 1 Simian Brawler 1 Thriving Grove 6 Forest

1 Benevolent Hydra 1 Domesticated Hydra 1 Clockwork Hydra 1 Feral Hydra 1 Hydra's Growth 1 Servant of the Scale 1 Ilysian Caryatid 1 Fertilid 1 Adventurous Impulse 1 Scale the Heights 1 Hunter's Edge 1 Soul's Might 1 Thriving Grove 7 Forest

1 Primordial Hydra 1 Benevolent Hydra 1 Domesticated Hydra 1 Clockwork Hydra 1 Ordeal of Nylea 1 Hydra's Growth 1 Servant of the Scale 1 Kujar Seedsculptor 1 Ilysian Caryatid 1 Pridemalkin 1 Titanic Brawl 1 Hunter's Edge 1 Thriving Grove 7 Forest

1 Runadi, Behemoth Caller 1 Thrashing Brontodon 1 Towering Gibbon 1 Woodborn Behemoth 1 Enlarge 1 Naga Vitalist 1 Ondu Giant 1 Colossal Dreadmaw 1 Havenwood Wurm 1 Pounce 1 Overgrowth 1 Gift of the Gargantuan 1 Thriving Grove 7 Forest

1 Runadi, Behemoth Caller 1 Engulfing Slagwurm 1 Paradise Druid 1 Thrashing Brontodon 1 Towering Gibbon 1 Enlarge 1 Colossal Dreadmaw 1 Ondu Giant 1 Mammoth Spider 1 Prey Upon 1 Overgrowth 1 Gift of the Gargantuan 1 Thriving Grove 7 Forest

1 Rampaging Baloths 1 Courser of Kruphix 1 Turntimber Basilisk 1 Primeval Herald 1 Zendikar's Roil 1 Rampaging Growth 1 Oashra Cultivator 1 Snapping Gnarlid 1 Adventuring Gear 1 Canopy Baloth 1 Khalni Heart Expedition 1 Master's Rebuke 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Thriving Grove 6 Forest

1 Avenger of Zendikar 1 Turntimber Basilisk 1 Primeval Herald 1 Baloth Woodcrasher 1 Rampaging Growth 1 Oashra Cultivator 1 Snapping Gnarlid 1 Fertilid 1 Canopy Baloth 1 Groundswell 1 Khalni Heart Expedition 1 Broken Bond 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Thriving Grove 6 Forest

1 Elvish Warmaster 1 Dwynen's Elite 1 Reclamation Sage 1 Primeval Herald 1 Elven Bow 1 Reckless Amplimancer 1 Elvish Rejuvenator 1 Ivy Lane Denizen 1 Elderleaf Mentor 1 Might of the Masses 1 Roots of Wisdom 1 Band Together 1 Thriving Grove 7 Forest

1 Imperious Perfect 1 Dwynen's Elite 1 Ghirapur Guide 1 Primeval Herald 1 Elven Bow 1 Reckless Amplimancer 1 Elvish Rejuvenator 1 Ivy Lane Denizen 1 Elderleaf Mentor 1 Might of the Masses 1 Roots of Wisdom 1 Band Together 1 Thriving Grove 7 Forest

1 Wolverine Riders 1 Woodland Champion 1 Dwynen's Elite 1 Elven Bow 1 Instruments of War 1 Elvish Rejuvenator 1 Ivy Lane Denizen 1 Elderleaf Mentor 1 Lys Alana Huntmaster 1 Might of the Masses 1 Roots of Wisdom 1 Band Together 1 Thriving Grove 7 Forest

1 Wildborn Preserver 1 Woodland Champion 1 Dwynen's Elite 1 Elven Bow 1 Overcome 1 Elvish Rejuvenator 1 Dutiful Replicator 1 Ivy Lane Denizen 1 Elderleaf Mentor 1 Roots of Wisdom 1 Presence of Gond 1 Band Together 1 Thriving Grove 7 Forest

1 Wicked Wolf 1 Mild-Mannered Librarian 1 Packsong Pup 1 Wolfwillow Haven 1 Arlinn, Voice of the Pack 1 Ferocious Pup 1 Bounding Wolf 1 Fierce Witchstalker 1 Spectral Hunt-Caller 1 Wolf's Quarry 1 Prey Upon 1 Wolfkin Bond 1 Thriving Grove 7 Forest

1 Master of the Wild Hunt 1 Mild-Mannered Librarian 1 Howlgeist 1 Moonlight Hunt 1 Arlinn, Voice of the Pack 1 Young Wolf 1 Pestilent Wolf 1 Bounding Wolf 1 Ferocious Pup 1 Spectral Hunt-Caller 1 Prey Upon 1 Howl of the Hunt 1 Thriving Grove 7 Forest

1 Kessig Cagebreakers 1 Feed the Pack 1 Mild-Mannered Librarian 1 Predator's Howl 1 Wolfwillow Haven 1 Arlinn, Voice of the Pack 1 Sporeback Wolf 1 Ferocious Pup 1 Bounding Wolf 1 Spectral Hunt-Caller 1 Prey Upon 1 Hunger of the Howlpack 1 Thriving Grove 7 Forest

1 Nightpack Ambusher 1 Mild-Mannered Librarian 1 Briarpack Alpha 1 Wolfwillow Haven 1 Arlinn, Voice of the Pack 1 Pestilent Wolf 1 Ferocious Pup 1 Bounding Wolf 1 Spectral Hunt-Caller 1 Flourishing Hunter 1 Prey Upon 1 Howl of the Hunt 1 Thriving Grove 7 Forest

1 Rhonas the Indomitable 1 Challenger Troll 1 Roar of Challenge 1 Colossal Majesty 1 Rampaging Growth 1 Ilysian Caryatid 1 Drowsing Tyrannodon 1 Giant Ladybug 1 Gaea's Protector 1 Ornery Dilophosaur 1 Spectral Hunt-Caller 1 Savage Punch 1 Thriving Grove 7 Forest

1 Goreclaw, Terror of Qal Sisma 1 Nessian Hornbeetle 1 Challenger Troll 1 Roar of Challenge 1 Colossal Majesty 1 Ilysian Caryatid 1 Drowsing Tyrannodon 1 Giant Ladybug 1 Gaea's Protector 1 Spectral Hunt-Caller 1 Rosethorn Halberd 1 Savage Punch 1 Thriving Grove 7 Forest

1 Prowling Serpopard 1 Challenger Troll 1 Hammer of Ruin 1 Roar of Challenge 1 Colossal Majesty 1 Ilysian Caryatid 1 Drowsing Tyrannodon 1 Giant Ladybug 1 Ornery Dilophosaur 1 Bristling Boar 1 Spectral Hunt-Caller 1 Savage Punch 1 Thriving Grove 7 Forest

1 Creeperhulk 1 Bonders' Enclave 1 Towering Gibbon 1 Challenger Troll 1 Roar of Challenge 1 Colossal Majesty 1 Ilysian Caryatid 1 Drowsing Tyrannodon 1 Frontier Mastodon 1 Giant Ladybug 1 Spectral Hunt-Caller 1 Savage Punch 1 Kitesail 1 Thriving Grove 6 Forest

1 Swarm Shambler 1 Nessian Hornbeetle 1 Nantuko Cultivator 1 Iridescent Hornbeetle 1 Crawling Sensation 1 Caustic Caterpillar 1 Ironshell Beetle 1 Duskshell Crawler 1 Giant Ladybug 1 Moldgraf Millipede 1 Relentless Pursuit 1 Hunter's Edge 1 Thriving Grove 7 Forest

1 Zask, Skittering Swarmlord 1 Kraul Harpooner 1 Circuit Mender 1 Nantuko Cultivator 1 Crawling Sensation 1 Caustic Caterpillar 1 Ironshell Beetle 1 Giant Ladybug 1 Kraul Foragers 1 Moldgraf Millipede 1 Relentless Pursuit 1 Hunter's Edge 1 Thriving Grove 7 Forest

1 Deadbridge Goliath 1 Phantom Nantuko 1 Nessian Hornbeetle 1 Iridescent Hornbeetle 1 Nantuko Cultivator 1 Crawling Sensation 1 Caustic Caterpillar 1 Drudge Beetle 1 Ironshell Beetle 1 Giant Ladybug 1 Relentless Pursuit 1 Hunter's Edge 1 Thriving Grove 7 Forest

1 Zask, Skittering Swarmlord 1 Nantuko Cultivator 1 Quarry Beetle 1 Crawling Sensation 1 Rampaging Growth 1 Caustic Caterpillar 1 Ironshell Beetle 1 Kraul Warrior 1 Giant Ladybug 1 Giant Caterpillar 1 Relentless Pursuit 1 Hunter's Edge 1 Thriving Grove 7 Forest