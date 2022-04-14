新卡佩納：喧囂黑街精選列表新內容
浮華的墮落。冷酷的調查員。這個城市由肌肉發達的執法者和五個強大家族掌管：新卡佩納：喧囂黑街將於4月29日上市，售前賽則於4月22日在您的當地遊戲店家展開，並將於4月28日登陸魔風競技場和魔法風雲會線上版。
想深入研究案件？有關新系列的詳細資訊，請查看以下的文章，其中涵蓋了有關新卡佩納：喧囂黑街的所有須知內容：
精選列表通常包含300張選自魔法風雲會歷史的牌張。這些牌有25%的機率會出現在系列補充包中的最後一個位置。在每一個新系列中，這些牌張的一部分會被替換為符合最新系列機制和主題的牌張。
但這一次，情況有些不同——甚至有人會說…很怪奇。現在，精選列表包含了以魔法風雲會為主題的Secret Lair x 怪奇物語牌張。它們的插畫有別於Secret Lair產品，但在構組套牌時，這些牌張與Secret Lair產品中的同名牌採相同機制，並且會視為相同的牌——在大多數情況下，同名牌可以有四張，但是如果您是進行指揮官遊戲，便只可以有一張。（Secret Lair產品中的牌張插畫依然是該產品獨有的。）
此外，為了容納Secret Lair x 怪奇物語的牌張，新卡佩納：喧囂黑街精選列表牌張數量較少，總共為67張。在這些牌當中，有58張選自魔法風雲會歷史，並與此系列的敘事和機制相輔相成。
系列補充包內的精選列表的總體分佈保持不變：它們有25%的機率會出現在系列補充包中的最後一個位置。平均而言，八分之一的系列補充包可能會有一張以魔法風雲會為主題的Secret Lair x 怪奇物語牌！
但這次精選列表更加精彩。我們一直在尋找增強系列補充包的新方法，因此在選自魔法風雲會歷史的新牌張當中，有一款特殊的非閃千印萊菲具有新插畫，以及新卡佩納：喧囂黑街黃金時代設計！
請注意，先前在標準賽中不可使用的牌張即使在精選列表中出現，並不意味著它們能在標準賽中使用；這些牌在各種魔法風雲會賽制中的合法性與原先相同。
關於過往精選列表變動的回顧，請看：
-
精選列表過往變動
-
以下便是本次精選列表內新增及因此移除之各牌的詳細列表。其後便是當前版本之精選列表完整牌張名錄。
（註：牌張圖像或與精選列表所印製的版本不符。欲知精選列表所印製之具體版本，請參見右列所示的系列標識。）
-
精選列表新增牌張
-
牌名 系列 Arvinox, the Mind Flail SLX Bjorna, Nightfall Alchemist SLX Cecily, Haunted Mage SLX Elmar, Ulvenwald Informant SLX Hargilde, Kindly Runechanter SLX Othelm, Sigardian Outcast SLX Sophina, Spearsage Deserter SLX Wernog, Rider's Chaplain SLX Havengul Laboratory SLX Havengul Mystery SLX Admiral Beckett Brass XLN Asmoranomardicadaistinaculdacar MH2 Crosis, the Purger C17 Elspeth, Undaunted Hero THB Krenko, Tin Street Kingpin WAR Ob Nixilis, the Fallen IMA Outlaws' Merriment ELD Remorseless Punishment OGW Runed Halo M21 Treasury Thrull C15 Urabrask the Hidden IMA Vivien Reid M19 Wasitora, Nekoru Queen C17 Zacama, Primal Calamity RIX Rafiq of the Many SNC/ALA
-
精選列表移出牌張
-
牌名 系列 Always Watching SOI Arcades, the Strategist M19 Daxos the Returned C15 Demonic Tutor UMA Dragonlord Dromoka DTK Entreat the Dead C18 General Kudro of Drannith IKO Grenzo, Dungeon Warden A25 Korvold, Fae-Cursed King ELD Olivia, Mobilized for War SOI Spell Swindle XLN Stonehewer Giant 2XM Sun Titan E01 Teferi, Hero of Dominaria DOM Yisan, the Wanderer Bard M15
-
精選列表完整牌張名錄
-
牌名 系列 Arvinox, the Mind Flail SLX Bjorna, Nightfall Alchemist SLX Cecily, Haunted Mage SLX Elmar, Ulvenwald Informant SLX Hargilde, Kindly Runechanter SLX Othelm, Sigardian Outcast SLX Sophina, Spearsage Deserter SLX Wernog, Rider's Chaplain SLX Havengul Laboratory SLX Havengul Mystery SLX Rafiq of the Many SNC/ALA Abrupt Decay GK1 Angel of Serenity C15 Blood Moon A25 Cavalier of Night M20 Champion of the Parish DDQ Coveted Jewel C18 Day's Undoing ORI Exquisite Blood M21 Gisa and Geralf EMN Lonis, Cryptozoologist MH2 Master of the Wild Hunt A25 Midnight Clock ELD Mikaeus, the Unhallowed UMA Nightmare AKH Pir's Whim BBD Profaner of the Dead DTK Sanguine Sacrament XLN Selfless Spirit EMN Sidisi, Undead Vizier DTK Speaker of the Heavens M21 Tempest Djinn DOM Thalia's Lieutenant SOI Transmogrifying Wand M19 Traverse the Outlands C17 Twilight Prophet RIX Vampiric Tutor EMA Witch of the Moors M21 Anointed Procession AKH Brago, King Eternal EMA Confront the Past STX Jugan, the Rising Star IMA Kaseto, Orochi Archmage STX Mizzium Tank WAR Roon of the Hidden Realm CMA Ruin Grinder STX Sakashima's Student PCA Sensei's Divining Top EMA Tamiyo, Collector of Tales WAR Tezzeret, Artifice Master M19 Tezzeret's Betrayal AER The Unspeakable DDS Thousand Winds DDN Whispersteel Dagger ZNR Admiral Beckett Brass XLN Asmoranomardicadaistinaculdacar MH2 Crosis, the Purger C17 Elspeth, Undaunted Hero THB Krenko, Tin Street Kingpin WAR Ob Nixilis, the Fallen IMA Outlaws' Merriment ELD Remorseless Punishment OGW Runed Halo M21 Treasury Thrull C15 Urabrask the Hidden IMA Vivien Reid M19 Wasitora, Nekoru Queen C17 Zacama, Primal Calamity RIX