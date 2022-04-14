浮華的墮落。冷酷的調查員。這個城市由肌肉發達的執法者和五個強大家族掌管：新卡佩納：喧囂黑街將於4月29日上市，售前賽則於4月22日在您的當地遊戲店家展開，並將於4月28日登陸魔風競技場魔法風雲會線上版

想深入研究案件？有關新系列的詳細資訊，請查看以下的文章，其中涵蓋了有關新卡佩納：喧囂黑街的所有須知內容：

精選列表通常包含300張選自魔法風雲會歷史的牌張。這些牌有25%的機率會出現在系列補充包中的最後一個位置。在每一個新系列中，這些牌張的一部分會被替換為符合最新系列機制和主題的牌張。

但這一次，情況有些不同——甚至有人會說…很怪奇。現在，精選列表包含了以魔法風雲會為主題的Secret Lair x 怪奇物語牌張。它們的插畫有別於Secret Lair產品，但在構組套牌時，這些牌張與Secret Lair產品中的同名牌採相同機制，並且會視為相同的牌——在大多數情況下，同名牌可以有四張，但是如果您是進行指揮官遊戲，便只可以有一張。（Secret Lair產品中的牌張插畫依然是該產品獨有的。）

Arvinox, the Mind Flail Bjorna, Nightfall Alchemist Cecily, Haunted Mage

Elmar, Ulvenwald Informant Hargilde, Kindly Runechanter Othelm, Sigardian Outcast

Sophina, Spearsage Deserter Wernog, Rider's Chaplain

此外，為了容納Secret Lair x 怪奇物語的牌張，新卡佩納：喧囂黑街精選列表牌張數量較少，總共為67張。在這些牌當中，有58張選自魔法風雲會歷史，並與此系列的敘事和機制相輔相成。

系列補充包內的精選列表的總體分佈保持不變：它們有25%的機率會出現在系列補充包中的最後一個位置。平均而言，八分之一的系列補充包可能會有一張以魔法風雲會為主題的Secret Lair x 怪奇物語牌！

但這次精選列表更加精彩。我們一直在尋找增強系列補充包的新方法，因此在選自魔法風雲會歷史的新牌張當中，有一款特殊的非閃千印萊菲具有新插畫，以及新卡佩納：喧囂黑街黃金時代設計

具裝飾藝術設計的千印萊菲

請注意，先前在標準賽中不可使用的牌張即使在精選列表中出現，並不意味著它們能在標準賽中使用；這些牌在各種魔法風雲會賽制中的合法性與原先相同。

以下便是本次精選列表內新增及因此移除之各牌的詳細列表。其後便是當前版本之精選列表完整牌張名錄。

（註：牌張圖像或與精選列表所印製的版本不符。欲知精選列表所印製之具體版本，請參見右列所示的系列標識。）

精選列表新增牌張

牌名 系列
Arvinox, the Mind Flail SLX
Bjorna, Nightfall Alchemist SLX
Cecily, Haunted Mage SLX
Elmar, Ulvenwald Informant SLX
Hargilde, Kindly Runechanter SLX
Othelm, Sigardian Outcast SLX
Sophina, Spearsage Deserter SLX
Wernog, Rider's Chaplain SLX
Havengul Laboratory SLX
Havengul Mystery SLX
Admiral Beckett Brass XLN
Asmoranomardicadaistinaculdacar MH2
Crosis, the Purger C17
Elspeth, Undaunted Hero THB
Krenko, Tin Street Kingpin WAR
Ob Nixilis, the Fallen IMA
Outlaws' Merriment ELD
Remorseless Punishment OGW
Runed Halo M21
Treasury Thrull C15
Urabrask the Hidden IMA
Vivien Reid M19
Wasitora, Nekoru Queen C17
Zacama, Primal Calamity RIX
Rafiq of the Many SNC/ALA

精選列表移出牌張

牌名 系列
Always Watching SOI
Arcades, the Strategist M19
Daxos the Returned C15
Demonic Tutor UMA
Dragonlord Dromoka DTK
Entreat the Dead C18
General Kudro of Drannith IKO
Grenzo, Dungeon Warden A25
Korvold, Fae-Cursed King ELD
Olivia, Mobilized for War SOI
Spell Swindle XLN
Stonehewer Giant 2XM
Sun Titan E01
Teferi, Hero of Dominaria DOM
Yisan, the Wanderer Bard M15

精選列表完整牌張名錄

牌名 系列
Arvinox, the Mind Flail SLX
Bjorna, Nightfall Alchemist SLX
Cecily, Haunted Mage SLX
Elmar, Ulvenwald Informant SLX
Hargilde, Kindly Runechanter SLX
Othelm, Sigardian Outcast SLX
Sophina, Spearsage Deserter SLX
Wernog, Rider's Chaplain SLX
Havengul Laboratory SLX
Havengul Mystery SLX
Rafiq of the Many SNC/ALA
Abrupt Decay GK1
Angel of Serenity C15
Blood Moon A25
Cavalier of Night M20
Champion of the Parish DDQ
Coveted Jewel C18
Day's Undoing ORI
Exquisite Blood M21
Gisa and Geralf EMN
Lonis, Cryptozoologist MH2
Master of the Wild Hunt A25
Midnight Clock ELD
Mikaeus, the Unhallowed UMA
Nightmare AKH
Pir's Whim BBD
Profaner of the Dead DTK
Sanguine Sacrament XLN
Selfless Spirit EMN
Sidisi, Undead Vizier DTK
Speaker of the Heavens M21
Tempest Djinn DOM
Thalia's Lieutenant SOI
Transmogrifying Wand M19
Traverse the Outlands C17
Twilight Prophet RIX
Vampiric Tutor EMA
Witch of the Moors M21
Anointed Procession AKH
Brago, King Eternal EMA
Confront the Past STX
Jugan, the Rising Star IMA
Kaseto, Orochi Archmage STX
Mizzium Tank WAR
Roon of the Hidden Realm CMA
Ruin Grinder STX
Sakashima's Student PCA
Sensei's Divining Top EMA
Tamiyo, Collector of Tales WAR
Tezzeret, Artifice Master M19
Tezzeret's Betrayal AER
The Unspeakable DDS
Thousand Winds DDN
Whispersteel Dagger ZNR
Admiral Beckett Brass XLN
Asmoranomardicadaistinaculdacar MH2
Crosis, the Purger C17
Elspeth, Undaunted Hero THB
Krenko, Tin Street Kingpin WAR
Ob Nixilis, the Fallen IMA
Outlaws' Merriment ELD
Remorseless Punishment OGW
Runed Halo M21
Treasury Thrull C15
Urabrask the Hidden IMA
Vivien Reid M19
Wasitora, Nekoru Queen C17
Zacama, Primal Calamity RIX