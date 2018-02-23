Wizards of the Coast

Es la compra ideal para los jugadores que deseen iniciarse en el formato Estándar en los FNM.

Los Challenger Decks son una forma rápida de empezar a jugar en Estándar. Están dirigidos a jugadores que quieren saltarse la construcción del mazo y pasar directamente al juego en el Friday Night Magic de su tienda más cercana.

Hay cuatro mazos basados en algunas de las mejores estrategias de Estándar.

Cada Challenger Deck viene con un mazo principal completo de 60 cartas y un sideboard de 15 cartas. Este producto está listo para jugar y es competitivo a nivel local nada más sacarlo de la caja. Todas las cartas se habrán imprimido con anterioridad en Estándar y serán legales en este formato.

Estos mazos son una compra perfecta para los jugadores más nuevos que desean iniciarse en el formato Estándar, pero también pueden ser atractivos para jugadores veteranos gracias a las poderosas cartas que contienen.

Los Challenger Decks estarán disponibles en todo el mundo, aunque solo en inglés.

Fecha de lanzamiento

6 de Abril

[decklist]

Title: Hazoret Aggro

Format: Standard

1 Chandra, Torch of Defiance

1 Hazoret the Fervent___426838

3 Soul-Scar Mage

4 Bomat Courier

3 Kari Zev, Skyship Raider

3 Harsh Mentor

1 Glorybringer

4 Fanatical Firebrand

4 Ahn-Crop Crasher

4 Shock

4 Lightning Strike

2 Abrade

2 Magma Spray

4 Sunscorched Desert

20 Mountain

*2 Key to the City

*2 Pia Nalaar

*2 Kari Zev's Expertise

*3 Sentinel Totem

*4 Chandra's Defeat

*2 Magma Spray

[/decklist]

[decklist]

Title: Vehicle Rush

Format: Standard

4 Heart of Kiran

4 Bomat Courier

4 Toolcraft Exemplar

4 Scrapheap Scrounger

2 Pia Nalaar

3 Depala, Pilot Exemplar

1 Cultivator's Caravan

1 Aethersphere Harvester

1 Skysovereign, Consul Flagship

4 Spire of Industry

1 Dragonskull Summit

1 Inspiring Vantage

1 Concealed Courtyard

4 Veteran Motorist

4 Unlicensed Disintegration

4 Lightning Strike

3 Aether Hub

3 Unclaimed Territory

2 Evolving Wilds

5 Plains

3 Mountain

1 Swamp

*3 Harsh Mentor

*1 Aethersphere Harvester

*2 Crook of Condemnation

*4 Duress

*2 Chandra's Defeat

*2 Magma Spray

*1 Cast Out

[/decklist]

[decklist]

Title: Second Sun Control

Format: Standard

3 Approach of the Second Sun

1 Settle the Wreckage

3 Fumigate

1 Kefnet the Mindful___426761

4 Irrigated Farmland

4 Opt

4 Aether Meltdown

4 Censor

4 Supreme Will

4 Cast Out

1 Renewed Faith

4 Glimmer of Genius

1 Farm // Market

2 Field of Ruin

2 Ipnu Rivulet

10 Island

8 Plains

*4 Regal Caracal

*2 Glyph Keeper

*1 Kefnet the Mindful___426761

*2 Spell Pierce___435234

*4 Negate

*2 Renewed Faith

[/decklist]

[decklist]

Title: Counter Surge

Format: Standard

4 Winding Constrictor

4 Glint-Sleeve Siphoner

2 Scrapheap Scrounger

1 Walking Ballista

3 Rishkar, Peema Renegade

3 Dreamstealer

2 Gonti, Lord of Luxury

3 Verdurous Gearhulk

2 Hour of Glory

4 Longtusk Cub

4 Blossoming Defense

2 Walk the Plank

1 Fatal Push

4 Aether Hub

4 Foul Orchard

2 Hashep Oasis

8 Swamp

7 Forest

*2 Lifecrafter's Bestiary

*1 Dispossess

*2 Die Young

*3 Cartouche of Ambition

*4 Duress

*2 Appetite for the Unnatural

*1 Slice in Twain

[/decklist]