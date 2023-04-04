L'invasion des machines sera disponible dans les magasins du monde entier le 21 avril et, pour les fans de Commander, nous avons cinq nouveaux decks Commander, chacun contenant de magnifiques légendes, des réimpressions, 10 cartes Planechase différentes, 10 jetons recto-verso et un dé planaire unique.

Deck Commander L'invasion des machines Menace grandissante (blanc-noir)
Deck Commander L'invasion des machines Charge des cavaliers (blanc-bleu-noir)
Deck Commander L'invasion des machines Convocation divine (bleu-rouge-blanc)
Deck Commander L'invasion des machines Main-forte (rouge-vert-blanc)
Deck Commander L'invasion des machines Bricoleur dans l'âme (vert-bleu-rouge)
Vous pouvez voir les cartes de ces decks Commander et les cartes Planechase exclusives aux decks Commander dans les visuels des cartes Commander et les visuels des cartes Planechase de L'invasion des machines, ainsi que les cartes de l'extension dans les visuels des cartes, les visuels des variantes, et les visuels des cartes Légendes du Multivers de L'invasion des machines.

Pour un récapitulatif de toutes les cartes de l'extension ainsi que des produits dans lesquels les trouver, consultez notre article Collectionner L'invasion des machines !

Retrouvez les decks Commander L'invasion des machines dans votre magasin de jeux local, en ligne sur Amazon, et partout où se vend Magic : The Gathering.

(Note de l'éditeur : Les listes de deck ci-dessous affichent la dernière impression de chaque carte tirée automatiquement de notre base de données de cartes, y compris des impressions qui ne sont pas dans ce produit. Les listes de deck ne sont pas des présentations de produit carte par carte, mais plutôt des listes interactives des cartes incluses dans chaque deck.)

MENACE GRANDISSANTE

Brimaz, gangrène d’Oreskos
Moira et Teshar
Commandant de présentation Brimaz, gangrène d’Oreskos
Brimaz, gangrène d'Oreskos et Moira et Teshar sont des cartes Premium traditionnelles. Le commandant de présentation Brimaz, gangrène d'Oreskos est imprimé avec le traitement super Premium sur papier cartonné plus épais. C'est parfait pour présenter votre commandant, mais ce n'est pas légal en format Commander homologué.

1 Brimaz, Blight of Oreskos 1 Moira and Teshar 1 Ichor Elixir 1 Blight Titan 1 Darksteel Splicer 1 Excise the Imperfect 1 Filigree Vector 1 Path of the Schemer 1 Bitterthorn, Nissa's Animus 1 Vulpine Harvester 1 Cataclysmic Gearhulk 1 Massacre Wurm 1 Noxious Gearhulk 1 Phyrexian Scriptures 1 Phyrexian Triniform 1 Soul of New Phyrexia 1 Ancient Stone Idol 1 Angel of the Ruins 1 Blade Splicer 1 Coveted Jewel 1 Duplicant 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Fetid Heath 1 Karn's Bastion 1 Myr Battlesphere 1 Nettlecyst 1 Phyrexian Delver 1 Phyrexian Rebirth 1 Psychosis Crawler 1 Scrap Trawler 1 Sculpting Steel 1 Scytheclaw 1 Shineshadow Snarl 1 Spire of Industry 1 Temple of Silence 1 Utter End 1 Vault of the Archangel 1 Yawgmoth's Vile Offering 1 Bojuka Bog 1 Command Tower 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Evolving Wilds 1 First-Sphere Gargantua 1 Fractured Powerstone 1 Goldmire Bridge 1 Night's Whisper 1 Orzhov Locket 1 Orzhov Signet 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Phyrexian Ghoul 1 Phyrexian Rager 1 Silverquill Campus 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Wayfarer's Bauble 1 Hedron Archive 1 Ambition's Cost 1 Arcane Signet 1 Bloodline Pretender 1 Bone Shredder 1 Burnished Hart 1 Despark 1 Go for the Throat 1 Graveshifter 1 Keskit, the Flesh Sculptor 1 Master Splicer 1 Meteor Golem 1 Mind Stone 1 Mortify 1 Shattered Angel 1 Shimmer Myr 1 Sol Ring 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Tainted Field 1 Talisman of Hierarchy 1 Victimize 1 Compleated Huntmaster 1 Phyrexian Gargantua 10 Plains 13 Swamp

Cartes Planechase Menace grandissante

Jetons Menace grandissante

  • 1 jeton Phyrexian et Golem // Phyrexian et Horreur
  • 1 jeton Phyrexian et Golem // Construction (6/12)
  • 3 jetons Incubateur // Phyrexian (chacun avec une illustration différente)
  • 2 jetons Phyrexian et Germe // Myr
  • 3 jetons Ange (3/3) // Démon
Phyrexian et Golem // Phyrexian et Horreur
Phyrexian et Golem // Construction (6/12)
Incubateur // Phyrexian
Incubateur // Phyrexian
Incubateur // Phyrexian
Phyrexian et Germe // Myr
Ange (3/3) // Démon

CHARGE DES CAVALIERS

Sidar Jabari de Zhalfir
Elenda et Azor
Commandant de présentation Sidar Jabari de Zhalfir
Sidar Jabari de Zhalfir et Elenda et Azor sont des cartes Premium traditionnelles. Le commandant de présentation Sidar Jabari de Zhalfir est imprimé avec le traitement super Premium sur papier cartonné plus épais. C'est parfait pour présenter votre commandant, mais ce n'est pas légal en format Commander homologué.

1 Sidar Jabari of Zhalfir 1 Elenda and Azor 1 Exsanguinator Cavalry 1 Ichor Elixir 1 Herald of Hoofbeats 1 Locthwain Lancer 1 Chivalric Alliance 1 Path of the Enigma 1 Vodalian Wave-Knight 1 Conjurer's Mantle 1 Ethersworn Adjudicator 1 Hero of Bladehold 1 Vona, Butcher of Magan 1 Acclaimed Contender 1 Adeline, Resplendent Cathar 1 Aryel, Knight of Windgrace 1 Choked Estuary 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Fell the Mighty 1 Haakon, Stromgald Scourge 1 Josu Vess, Lich Knight 1 Knight Exemplar 1 Knight of the White Orchid 1 Knights' Charge 1 Liliana's Standard Bearer 1 Maul of the Skyclaves 1 Midnight Reaper 1 Murderous Rider 1 Painful Truths 1 Port Town 1 Prairie Stream 1 Promise of Loyalty 1 Pull from Tomorrow 1 Shineshadow Snarl 1 Sigiled Sword of Valeron 1 Silverwing Squadron 1 Sunken Hollow 1 Temple of Deceit 1 Temple of Enlightenment 1 Temple of Silence 1 Time Wipe 1 Unbreakable Formation 1 Valiant Knight 1 Vanquisher's Banner 1 Worthy Knight 1 Bojuka Bog 1 Command Tower 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Distant Melody 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Fractured Powerstone 1 Orzhov Signet 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Read the Bones 1 Smitten Swordmaster 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Thriving Heath 1 Thriving Isle 1 Thriving Moor 1 Arcane Sanctum 1 Arcane Signet 1 Arvad the Cursed 1 Corpse Knight 1 Despark 1 Fellwar Stone 1 Foulmire Knight 1 Herald's Horn 1 Knight of the Last Breath 1 Knights of the Black Rose 1 Mind Stone 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Order of Midnight 1 Path to Exile 1 Return to Dust 1 Sol Ring 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Syr Elenora, the Discerning 1 Syr Konrad, the Grim 1 Temple of the False God 1 Wintermoor Commander 1 Xerex Strobe-Knight 8 Plains 6 Island 5 Swamp

Cartes Planechase Charge des cavaliers

Jetons Charge des cavaliers

  • 2 jetons Chevalier // Esprit (blanc-noir)
  • 2 jetons Vampire et Chevalier // Soldat
  • 1 jeton Sang // Changeforme
  • 2 jetons Zombie et Chevalier // Humain
  • 2 jetons Chevalier (blanc-bleu) // Assassin
  • 1 jeton Le Monarque // Changeforme
Chevalier // Esprit (blanc-noir)
Vampire et Chevalier // Soldat
Sang // Changeforme
Zombie et Chevalier // Humain
Chevalier (blanc-bleu) // Assassin
Le Monarque // Changeforme

MAIN-FORTE

Brille-paume, éveilleuse de l’âme
Shalaï et Hallar
Commandant de présentation Brille-paume, éveilleuse de l’âme
Brille-paume, éveilleuse de l'âme et Shalaï et Hallar sont des cartes Premium traditionnelles. Le commandant de présentation Brille-paume, éveilleuse de l'âme est imprimé avec le traitement super Premium sur papier cartonné plus épais. C'est parfait pour présenter votre commandant, mais ce n'est pas légal en format Commander homologué.

1 Bright-Palm, Soul Awakener 1 Shalai and Hallar 1 Death-Greeter's Champion 1 Uncivil Unrest 1 Ichor Elixir 1 Mirror-Style Master 1 Guardian Scalelord 1 Emergent Woodwurm 1 Path of the Pyromancer 1 Conclave Sledge-Captain 1 Kalonian Hydra 1 Mikaeus, the Lunarch 1 Canopy Vista 1 Champion of Lambholt 1 Cinder Glade 1 Dromoka's Command 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Flamerush Rider 1 Flameshadow Conjuring 1 Forgotten Ancient 1 Fortified Village 1 Furycalm Snarl 1 Game Trail 1 Gavony Township 1 Genesis Hydra 1 Gyre Sage 1 Heaven /// Earth 1 High Sentinels of Arashin 1 Incubation Druid 1 Inscription of Abundance 1 Ion Storm 1 Kessig Wolf Run 1 Krenko, Tin Street Kingpin 1 Managorger Hydra 1 Mossfire Valley 1 Mosswort Bridge 1 Restoration Angel 1 Rishkar, Peema Renegade 1 Semester's End 1 Strionic Resonator 1 Sungrass Prairie 1 Sunscorch Regent 1 Temple of Abandon 1 Temple of Plenty 1 Temple of Triumph 1 Together Forever 1 Triskelion 1 Command Tower 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Cultivate 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Fertilid 1 Fractured Powerstone 1 Kodama's Reach 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Pridemalkin 1 Return to Nature 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Wood Elves 1 Abzan Battle Priest 1 Abzan Falconer 1 Alharu, Solemn Ritualist 1 Arcane Signet 1 Armorcraft Judge 1 Brawn 1 Bretagard Stronghold 1 Conclave Mentor 1 Constable of the Realm 1 Elite Scaleguard 1 Enduring Scalelord 1 Falkenrath Exterminator 1 Field of Ruin 1 Generous Gift 1 Good-Fortune Unicorn 1 Hamza, Guardian of Arashin 1 Hindervines 1 Inspiring Call 1 Jungle Shrine 1 Juniper Order Ranger 1 Krosan Verge 1 Llanowar Reborn 1 Mindless Automaton 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Slurrk, All-Ingesting 1 Sol Ring 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Temple of the False God 5 Plains 2 Mountain 6 Forest

Cartes Planechase Main-forte

Jetons Main-forte

  • 2 jetons Esprit (blanc) // Trésor
  • 4 jetons Gobelin // Slivoïde
  • 1 jeton Éléphant // Agrément de la cité
  • 3 jetons Papillon // Agrément de la cité
Esprit (blanc) // Trésor
Gobelin // Slivoïde
Éléphant // Agrément de la cité
Papillon // Agrément de la cité

CONVOCATION DIVINE

Kasla au halo brisé
Saint Traft et Rem Karolus
Commandant de présentation Kasla au halo brisé
Kasla au halo brisé et Saint Traft et Rem Karolus sont des cartes Premium traditionnelles. Le commandant de présentation Kasla au halo brisé est imprimé avec le traitement super Premium sur papier cartonné plus épais. C'est parfait pour présenter votre commandant, mais ce n'est pas légal en format Commander homologué.

1 Kasla, the Broken Halo 1 Saint Traft and Rem Karolus 1 Wand of the Worldsoul 1 Flockchaser Phantom 1 Wildfire Awakener 1 Ichor Elixir 1 Path of the Ghosthunter 1 Deluxe Dragster 1 Mistmeadow Vanisher 1 Nesting Dovehawk 1 Kykar, Wind's Fury 1 Elspeth, Sun's Champion 1 The Locust God 1 Angel of Finality 1 Angel of Salvation 1 Austere Command 1 Chasm Skulker 1 Cultivator's Caravan 1 Emeria Angel 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Frostboil Snarl 1 Furycalm Snarl 1 Hour of Reckoning 1 Keeper of the Accord 1 Kher Keep 1 Mentor of the Meek 1 Nadir Kraken 1 Port Town 1 Prairie Stream 1 Secure the Wastes 1 Skycloud Expanse 1 Temple of Enlightenment 1 Temple of Epiphany 1 Temple of Triumph 1 Venerated Loxodon 1 Whirlwind of Thought 1 Cloud of Faeries 1 Command Tower 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Ephemeral Shields 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Fractured Powerstone 1 Goblin Instigator 1 Goblin Medics 1 Impact Tremors 1 Spirited Companion 1 Suture Priest 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Village Bell-Ringer 1 Banisher Priest 1 Arcane Signet 1 Battle Screech 1 Chant of Vitu-Ghazi 1 Conclave Tribunal 1 Devouring Light 1 Duergar Hedge-Mage 1 Fallowsage 1 Flight of Equenauts 1 Improbable Alliance 1 Migratory Route 1 Mystic Monastery 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Seraph of the Masses 1 Skullclamp 1 Sol Ring 1 Stoke the Flames 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Tetsuko Umezawa, Fugitive 1 Wear // Tear 1 Temporal Cleansing 1 Meeting of Minds 1 Shatter the Source 1 Wrenn's Resolve 1 Cut Short 1 Joyful Stormsculptor 1 Artistic Refusal 8 Plains 8 Island 8 Mountain

Cartes Planechase Convocation divine

Jetons Convocation divine

  • 1 jeton Oiseau // Kobolds de Castel Kher
  • 1 jeton Esprit (blanc) // Esprit (bleu)
  • 1 jeton Guerrier // Emblème (Elspeth, championne du Soleil)
  • 1 jeton Soldat // Insecte
  • 1 jeton Eldrazi // Ange (4/4)
  • 1 jeton Calamar // Humain (rouge)
  • 1 jeton Tentacule // Humain (rouge)
  • 1 jeton Gobelin // Eldrazi
  • 1 jeton Élémental // Élémental (bleu-rouge)
  • 1 jeton Élémental // Peuple fée
Oiseau // Kobolds de Castel Kher
Esprit (blanc) // Esprit (bleu)
Guerrier // Emblème (Elspeth, championne du Soleil)
Soldat // Insecte
Eldrazi // Ange (4/4)
Calamar // Humain (rouge)
Tentacule // Humain (rouge)
Gobelin // Eldrazi
Élémental // Élémental (bleu-rouge)
Élémental // Peuple fée

BRICOLEUR DANS L'ÂME

Gimbal, prodige gremlin
Rashmi et Ragavan
Commandant de présentation Gimbal, prodige gremlin
Gimbal, prodige gremlin et Rashmi et Ragavan sont des cartes Premium traditionnelles. Le commandant de présentation Gimbal, prodige gremlin est imprimé avec le traitement super Premium sur papier cartonné plus épais. C'est parfait pour présenter votre commandant, mais ce n'est pas légal en format Commander homologué.

1 Gimbal, Gremlin Prodigy 1 Rashmi and Ragavan 1 Schema Thief 1 Sandsteppe War Riders 1 Cutthroat Negotiator 1 Hedron Detonator 1 Ichor Elixir 1 Path of the Animist 1 Pain Distributor 1 Dance with Calamity 1 Pia and Kiran Nalaar 1 Feldon of the Third Path 1 Chaos Warp 1 Stroke of Genius 1 Academy Manufactor 1 Aid from the Cowl 1 Bloodforged Battle-Axe 1 Brass's Bounty 1 Cinder Glade 1 Echo Storm 1 Everquill Phoenix 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Fiery Confluence 1 Frostboil Snarl 1 Game Trail 1 Gilded Goose 1 Hellkite Igniter 1 Imprisoned in the Moon 1 Inspiring Statuary 1 Master of Etherium 1 Masterful Replication 1 Perplexing Test 1 Rise and Shine 1 Saheeli's Artistry 1 Sharding Sphinx 1 Shimmer Dragon 1 Skyclave Relic 1 Spell Swindle 1 Spine of Ish Sah 1 Temple of Abandon 1 Temple of Epiphany 1 Temple of Mystery 1 Thopter Assembly 1 Thopter Spy Network 1 Tireless Tracker 1 Vedalken Humiliator 1 Vineglimmer Snarl 1 Workshop Elders 1 Command Tower 1 Crack Open 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Fractured Powerstone 1 Gruul Signet 1 Izzet Signet 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Reverse Engineer 1 Root Out 1 Simic Growth Chamber 1 Simic Signet 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Thoughtcast 1 Replicating Ring 1 Arcane Signet 1 Combine Chrysalis 1 Curse of Opulence 1 Frontier Bivouac 1 Ghirapur Aether Grid 1 Junk Winder 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Reality Shift 1 Saheeli, Sublime Artificer 1 Sol Ring 1 Struggle /// Survive 1 Tireless Provisioner 1 Vampires' Vengeance 1 Weirding Wood 1 Whirler Rogue 8 Island 8 Mountain 7 Forest

Cartes Planechase Bricoleur dans l'âme

Jetons Bricoleur dans l’âme

  • 2 jetons Mécanoptère // Bête (4/4)
  • 2 jetons Trésor // Gremlin
  • 1 jeton Golem // Sang
  • 1 jeton Golem // Indice
  • 2 jetons Mécanoptère (1/1 bleu) // Or
  • 1 jeton Plume // Servo
  • 1 jeton Nourriture // Anneau répliqué
Mécanoptère // Bête (4/4)
Trésor // Gremlin
Golem // Sang
Golem // Indice
Mécanoptère (1/1 bleu) // Or
Plume // Servo
Nourriture // Anneau répliqué

