Skip to main content
Magic The Gathering Logo

Commander Party

Commander Party

Murders at Karlov Manor

Feb 16 - 18

TROUVEZ VOTRE MAGASIN

There's Been a Murder!


The Murders at Karlov Manor Commander Party will be held at all WPN Stores from February 16 - 18, 2024.

Investigation Rules


A murder has been committed and the culprit is in your Commander Pod! You'll need to ask yes or no questions to uncover the guilty guilds.

Retainers & Rewards


Sleuthing pays off! When you uncover information on the culprit, you'll gain bonuses. When you uncover both guilty guilds, you'll gain an even bigger bonus!

Earn Unique Prizes!


Everyone who participates in The Murders at Karlov Manor Commander Party will receive a retro frame Rouge's Passage!

La programmation de vos magasins est à portée de clic, inscrivez-vous vite !


TROUVEZ VOTRE MAGASIN
Nous utilisons des cookies nécessaires au bon fonctionnement de notre site et à la collecte des données anonymes de session. Vous pouvez refuser les cookies nécessaires via les paramètres de votre navigateur. Nous utilisons également des cookies optionnels pour personnaliser le contenu et les publicités, fournir des fonctionnalités de médias sociaux et analyser la fréquentation Internet. En cliquant sur « Oui, j'accepte », vous autorisez l'utilisation des cookies optionnels. (Plus d'informations sur les cookies)