Magic: The Gathering | Le Hobbit
UNE HISTOIRE D'ALLERS ET RETOURS
Rejoignez Bilbo dans son aventure ultime, pour vous lier d'amitié avec les nains, jouer des tours aux trolls, surpasser les elfes et chanter des chansons. Vous trouverez un trésor ou les flammes d'un dragon au bout du chemin, alors profitez du voyage !
Date de sortie : août 2026
© 2025 Middle-earth Enterprises. The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit and the names of the characters, events, items and places therein, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Middle-earth Enterprises, LLC used under license by Wizards of the Coast LLC. All rights reserved.