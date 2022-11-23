O Jumpstart 2022 chega em 2 de dezembro, pronto para você montar mais de 40 novas combinações selvagens de temas novos e entrar de cabeça no jogo!

Quer jogar com Gatos Teleportadores? Você pode entrar no campo de batalha com ferocidade felina. Talvez você queira ver como são as aulas quando os Zumbis Vão À Escola. Tem pedagogia para dificuldades corpusculares no currículo. Só quer regular tudo com a Lei de Urza? É só anexar ao processo! Pegue dois boosters de Jumpstart 2022 , embaralhe e jogue!

Cada Booster de Jumpstart 2022 contém 20 cards, todos os terrenos necessários e mais:

1 card de descrição do tema

1–2 cards raros ou míticos raros

1 card com inspiração em anime

Se 46 combinações não forem suficientes, você pode diversificar suas opções combinando Jumpstart 2022 com Boosters de Jumpstart de A Guerra dos Irmãos, Dominária Unida ou qualquer outro produto Jumpstart!

Confira abaixo as listas completas de cards e temas de todos os diferentes Boosters de Jumpstart 2022.

Editor's Note: The lists below generate card images automatically from our database and display printings of cards which are not in this product. These lists are not card-for-card product displays but rather interactive lists of the cards included in each Jumpstart Booster.

1 Lita, Mechanical Engineer 1 Peacewalker Colossus 1 Hotshot Mechanic 1 Imperial Recovery Unit 1 Aethershield Artificer 1 Aerial Modification 1 Kitsune Ace 1 Sanctum Gargoyle 1 Built to Last 1 Caught in the Brights 1 Giant Ox 1 Aradara Express 1 Thriving Heath 7 Plains

1 The Circle of Loyalty 1 Balan, Wandering Knight 1 Danitha Capashen, Paragon 1 Kwende, Pride of Femeref 1 Syr Alin, the Lion's Claw 1 Hero's Blade 1 Chains of Custody 1 Order of the Golden Cricket 1 Shining Armor 1 Jousting Lance 1 Benalish Honor Guard 1 Skyhunter Prowler 1 Thriving Heath 7 Plains

1 Archon of Sun's Grace 1 Sage's Reverie 1 Blessed Spirits 1 Favored of Iroas 1 Spectral Steel 1 Chains of Custody 1 Glory Bearers 1 Transcendent Envoy 1 Captivating Unicorn 1 Forced Worship 1 Pious Wayfarer 1 Spirited Companion 1 Thriving Heath 7 Plains

1 Sigil of the Empty Throne 1 Sage's Reverie 1 Blessed Spirits 1 Spectral Steel 1 Alseid of Life's Bounty 1 Chains of Custody 1 Transcendent Envoy 1 Auramancer 1 Glory Bearers 1 Captivating Unicorn 1 Dreadful Apathy 1 Spirited Companion 1 Thriving Heath 7 Plains

1 Agrus Kos, Eternal Soldier 1 Taranika, Akroan Veteran 1 Angelic Cub 1 Valorous Stance 1 Angelic Protector 1 Dragon Blood 1 Task Force 1 Infantry Veteran 1 Cavalry Drillmaster 1 Combat Professor 1 Moment of Triumph 1 Cage of Hands 1 Sandstone Bridge 1 Thriving Heath 6 Plains

1 Agrus Kos, Eternal Soldier 1 Angelic Cub 1 Valorous Stance 1 Tempered Veteran 1 Angelic Protector 1 Task Force 1 Infantry Veteran 1 Cavalry Drillmaster 1 Iron Bully 1 Combat Professor 1 Light of Hope 1 Weapon Rack 1 Sandstone Bridge 1 Thriving Heath 6 Plains

1 Angel of Flight Alabaster 1 Selfless Spirit 1 Eidolon of Rhetoric 1 Mausoleum Guard 1 Gallows Warden 1 Not Forgotten 1 Chains of Custody 1 Doomed Traveler 1 Pilgrim of the Ages 1 Apothecary Geist 1 Blessed Defiance 1 Divine Verdict 1 Thriving Heath 7 Plains

1 Hour of Reckoning 1 Eidolon of Rhetoric 1 Mausoleum Guard 1 Gallows Warden 1 Devouring Light 1 Chains of Custody 1 Doomed Traveler 1 Kami of Ancient Law 1 Pilgrim of the Ages 1 Martyr's Soul 1 Blessed Defiance 1 Triplicate Spirits 1 Thriving Heath 7 Plains

1 Preston, the Vanisher 1 Distinguished Conjurer 1 Brightmare 1 Wispweaver Angel 1 Faith's Fetters 1 Flicker of Fate 1 Thraben Inspector 1 Inspiring Overseer 1 Gallant Cavalry 1 Rambunctious Mutt 1 Acrobatic Maneuver 1 Settle Beyond Reality 1 Thriving Heath 7 Plains

1 Emiel the Blessed 1 Distinguished Conjurer 1 Brightmare 1 Imperial Aerosaur 1 Faith's Fetters 1 Flicker of Fate 1 Daybreak Charger 1 Inspiring Overseer 1 Valorous Steed 1 Rambunctious Mutt 1 Justiciar's Portal 1 Settle Beyond Reality 1 Thriving Heath 7 Plains

1 Restoration Angel 1 Preston, the Vanisher 1 Distinguished Conjurer 1 Brightmare 1 Valor in Akros 1 Faith's Fetters 1 Flicker of Fate 1 Cavalry Drillmaster 1 Inspiring Overseer 1 Valorous Steed 1 Rambunctious Mutt 1 Settle Beyond Reality 1 Thriving Heath 7 Plains

1 Panharmonicon 1 Distinguished Conjurer 1 Pierce Strider 1 Wispweaver Angel 1 Faith's Fetters 1 Flicker of Fate 1 Cavalry Drillmaster 1 Brightmare 1 Inspiring Overseer 1 Seller of Songbirds 1 Rambunctious Mutt 1 Settle Beyond Reality 1 Thriving Heath 7 Plains

1 Regal Caracal 1 Ingenious Leonin 1 King of the Pride 1 Savannah Lions 1 Make a Stand 1 Leonin Snarecaster 1 Felidar Cub 1 Basri's Acolyte 1 Skyhunter Patrol 1 Leonin Scimitar 1 Impeccable Timing 1 Weight of Conscience 1 Thriving Heath 7 Plains

1 Felidar Retreat 1 Trove Warden 1 Ingenious Leonin 1 King of the Pride 1 Savannah Lions 1 Make a Stand 1 Steppe Lynx 1 Mesa Lynx 1 Leonin Snarecaster 1 Prowling Felidar 1 Impeccable Timing 1 Weight of Conscience 1 Thriving Heath 7 Plains

1 Ajani, Strength of the Pride 1 Ingenious Leonin 1 King of the Pride 1 Ajani's Pridemate 1 Make a Stand 1 Trained Caracal 1 Leonin Snarecaster 1 Savannah Sage 1 Basri's Acolyte 1 Leonin Scimitar 1 Impeccable Timing 1 Weight of Conscience 1 Thriving Heath 7 Plains

1 Leonin Warleader 1 Ingenious Leonin 1 King of the Pride 1 Savannah Lions 1 Make a Stand 1 Leonin Snarecaster 1 Pouncing Lynx 1 Skyhunter Prowler 1 Basri's Acolyte 1 Leonin Scimitar 1 Impeccable Timing 1 Weight of Conscience 1 Thriving Heath 7 Plains

1 Archon of Justice 1 Magnanimous Magistrate 1 Arrest 1 Righteousness 1 Valorous Stance 1 Gideon's Lawkeeper 1 Ninth Bridge Patrol 1 Kami of Ancient Law 1 Midnight Guard 1 Nightguard Patrol 1 Skyhunter Patrol 1 Divine Verdict 1 Thriving Heath 7 Plains

1 Decree of Justice 1 Magnanimous Magistrate 1 Arrest 1 Phalanx Tactics 1 Unquestioned Authority 1 Law-Rune Enforcer 1 Ninth Bridge Patrol 1 Kami of Ancient Law 1 Midnight Guard 1 Nightguard Patrol 1 Skyhunter Patrol 1 Radiant's Judgment 1 Thriving Heath 7 Plains

1 Gideon, Champion of Justice 1 Magnanimous Magistrate 1 Arrest 1 Righteousness 1 Unquestioned Authority 1 Gideon's Lawkeeper 1 Ninth Bridge Patrol 1 Kami of Ancient Law 1 Midnight Guard 1 Nightguard Patrol 1 Skyhunter Patrol 1 Angelic Edict 1 Thriving Heath 7 Plains

1 Isamaru, Hound of Konda 1 Michiko Konda, Truth Seeker 1 Magnanimous Magistrate 1 Arrest 1 Murder Investigation 1 Edifice of Authority 1 Ninth Bridge Patrol 1 Kami of Ancient Law 1 Midnight Guard 1 Nightguard Patrol 1 Skyhunter Patrol 1 Bring to Trial 1 Thriving Heath 7 Plains

1 Blessed Sanctuary 1 Angelic Cub 1 Emancipation Angel 1 Goldnight Commander 1 Miraculous Recovery 1 Chains of Custody 1 Angelic Page 1 Pilgrim of the Ages 1 Pillardrop Rescuer 1 Anointer of Valor 1 Light of Hope 1 Divine Arrow 1 Thriving Heath 7 Plains

1 Lyra Dawnbringer 1 Angelic Cub 1 Emancipation Angel 1 Starnheim Aspirant 1 Defy Death 1 Chains of Custody 1 Pilgrim of the Ages 1 Stalwart Valkyrie 1 Dawning Angel 1 Anointer of Valor 1 Light of Hope 1 Divine Arrow 1 Thriving Heath 7 Plains

1 Dawn of Hope 1 Valkyrie Harbinger 1 Planar Atlas 1 Emancipation Angel 1 Serene Steward 1 Inspiring Cleric 1 Chains of Custody 1 Pilgrim of the Ages 1 Dawning Angel 1 Anointer of Valor 1 Light of Hope 1 Divine Arrow 1 Thriving Heath 7 Plains

1 Righteous Valkyrie 1 Emancipation Angel 1 Inspiring Cleric 1 Attended Healer 1 Faith's Fetters 1 Chains of Custody 1 Daybreak Chaplain 1 Pilgrim of the Ages 1 Pillardrop Rescuer 1 Anointer of Valor 1 Light of Hope 1 Divine Arrow 1 Thriving Heath 7 Plains

1 Pirated Copy 1 Gigantoplasm 1 Mirror Image 1 Bloodline Pretender 1 Lookout's Dispersal 1 Heirloom Blade 1 Universal Automaton 1 Amoeboid Changeling 1 Mistwalker 1 Littjara Kinseekers 1 Chilling Trap 1 Crashing Tide 1 Thriving Isle 7 Island

1 Isu the Abominable 1 Marit Lage's Slumber 1 Coldsteel Heart 1 Avalanche Caller 1 Phyrexian Ironfoot 1 Icebind Pillar 1 Pilfering Hawk 1 Frostpeak Yeti 1 Chillerpillar 1 Berg Strider 1 Winter's Rest 1 Crippling Chill 1 Shimmerdrift Vale 7 Snow-Covered Island

1 Barrin, Tolarian Archmage 1 Biblioplex Kraken 1 Kasmina, Enigmatic Mentor 1 Dismiss 1 Overwhelmed Apprentice 1 Merfolk Pupil 1 Wizard Mentor 1 Tragic Lesson 1 Elite Instructor 1 Tolarian Sentinel 1 Academy Journeymage 1 Bury in Books 1 Thriving Isle 7 Island

1 Rhystic Study 1 Multiple Choice 1 Biblioplex Kraken 1 Kasmina, Enigmatic Mentor 1 Overwhelmed Apprentice 1 Dismiss 1 Merfolk Pupil 1 Campus Guide 1 Teferi's Protege 1 Elite Instructor 1 Academy Journeymage 1 Bury in Books 1 Thriving Isle 7 Island

1 Kenessos, Priest of Thassa 1 Biblioplex Kraken 1 Cryptic Serpent 1 Perilous Voyage 1 Interpret the Signs 1 Preordain 1 Faerie Seer 1 Sage's Row Savant 1 Moonfolk Puzzlemaker 1 Octoprophet 1 No Escape 1 Raiders' Karve 1 Thriving Isle 7 Island

1 Djinn of Wishes 1 Kenessos, Priest of Thassa 1 Biblioplex Kraken 1 Cryptic Serpent 1 Anchor to the Aether 1 Condescend 1 Faerie Seer 1 Preordain 1 Augury Owl 1 Moonfolk Puzzlemaker 1 Octoprophet 1 Explorer's Scope 1 Thriving Isle 7 Island

1 Vendilion Clique 1 Wavebreak Hippocamp 1 Synchronized Eviction 1 Instruments of War 1 Brineborn Cutthroat 1 Glen Elendra Pranksters 1 Soul Read 1 Spellstutter Sprite 1 Pestermite 1 Sentinels of Glen Elendra 1 Undersea Invader 1 Fleeting Distraction 1 Thriving Isle 7 Island

1 Stolen by the Fae 1 Synchronized Eviction 1 Instruments of War 1 Stinging Lionfish 1 Glen Elendra Pranksters 1 Undersea Invader 1 Soul Read 1 Spellstutter Sprite 1 Faerie Seer 1 Pestermite 1 Sentinels of Glen Elendra 1 So Tiny 1 Thriving Isle 7 Island

1 Seafloor Oracle 1 Merrow Reejerey 1 River Sneak 1 Sage of the Falls 1 Aquatic Incursion 1 Soul Read 1 Triton Shorestalker 1 Shaper Apprentice 1 Watertrap Weaver 1 Storm Sculptor 1 One With the Wind 1 Crashing Tide 1 Thriving Isle 7 Island

1 Svyelun of Sea and Sky 1 Synchronized Eviction 1 Merrow Reejerey 1 River Sneak 1 Windrider Patrol 1 Merfolk Pupil 1 Soul Read 1 Triton Shorestalker 1 Watertrap Weaver 1 Saltwater Stalwart 1 One With the Wind 1 Crashing Tide 1 Thriving Isle 7 Island

1 Harbinger of the Tides 1 Wake Thrasher 1 Synchronized Eviction 1 Merrow Reejerey 1 Fallowsage 1 Windrider Patrol 1 Soul Read 1 Triton Shorestalker 1 Stonybrook Angler 1 Watertrap Weaver 1 One With the Wind 1 Crashing Tide 1 Thriving Isle 7 Island

1 Merfolk Sovereign 1 Merrow Reejerey 1 River Sneak 1 Windrider Patrol 1 Aquatic Incursion 1 Soul Read 1 Triton Shorestalker 1 Watertrap Weaver 1 Library Larcenist 1 Saltwater Stalwart 1 One With the Wind 1 Crashing Tide 1 Thriving Isle 7 Island

1 Mechanized Production 1 Hold for Questioning 1 Magnifying Glass 1 Shambling Suit 1 Filigree Attendant 1 Dutiful Replicator 1 Floodhound 1 Vedalken Engineer 1 Drownyard Explorers 1 Gearseeker Serpent 1 Press for Answers 1 Jace's Scrutiny 1 Thriving Isle 7 Island

1 Teferi's Puzzle Box 1 Psychosis Crawler 1 Hold for Questioning 1 Magnifying Glass 1 Oneirophage 1 Tolarian Kraken 1 Floodhound 1 Vedalken Engineer 1 Aeronaut Tinkerer 1 Drownyard Explorers 1 Press for Answers 1 Jace's Scrutiny 1 Thriving Isle 7 Island

1 Shimmer Dragon 1 Hold for Questioning 1 Magnifying Glass 1 Lumengrid Sentinel 1 Skilled Animator 1 Dutiful Replicator 1 Floodhound 1 Vedalken Engineer 1 Drownyard Explorers 1 Weldfast Wingsmith 1 Press for Answers 1 Jace's Scrutiny 1 Thriving Isle 7 Island

1 Tamiyo, the Moon Sage 1 Tamiyo's Journal 1 Hold for Questioning 1 Magnifying Glass 1 Erdwal Illuminator 1 Syr Elenora, the Discerning 1 Dutiful Replicator 1 Floodhound 1 Vedalken Engineer 1 Drownyard Explorers 1 Press for Answers 1 Jace's Scrutiny 1 Thriving Isle 7 Island

1 Jace, Arcane Strategist 1 Spectral Sailor 1 Faerie Vandal 1 Serum Visions 1 Memorial to Genius 1 Soul Read 1 Merfolk Pupil 1 Eyekite 1 Mystic Skyfish 1 Teferi's Protege 1 Tome Anima 1 Steelgaze Griffin 1 Drag Under 1 Thriving Isle 6 Island

1 Alandra, Sky Dreamer 1 Spectral Sailor 1 Faerie Vandal 1 Hedron Archive 1 Eternity Snare 1 Soul Read 1 Merfolk Pupil 1 Mystic Skyfish 1 Teferi's Protege 1 Tome Anima 1 Steelgaze Griffin 1 Opt 1 Thriving Isle 7 Island

1 Alandra, Sky Dreamer 1 Spectral Sailor 1 Faerie Vandal 1 Neutralize 1 Lay Claim 1 Merfolk Pupil 1 Mystic Skyfish 1 Teferi's Protege 1 Tome Anima 1 Steelgaze Griffin 1 Startling Development 1 Hieroglyphic Illumination 1 Thriving Isle 1 Desert of the Mindful 6 Island

1 Faerie Formation 1 Spectral Sailor 1 Faerie Vandal 1 Military Intelligence 1 Memorial to Genius 1 Soul Read 1 Merfolk Pupil 1 Mystic Skyfish 1 Teferi's Protege 1 Tome Anima 1 Steelgaze Griffin 1 Mantle of Tides 1 Leave in the Dust 1 Thriving Isle 6 Island

1 Tezzeret, Artifice Master 1 Planar Atlas 1 Launch Mishap 1 Whirler Rogue 1 Skilled Animator 1 Merfolk Pupil 1 Gearsmith Prodigy 1 Aviation Pioneer 1 Gearsmith Guardian 1 Gearseeker Serpent 1 Aether Spellbomb 1 Artificer's Epiphany 1 Thriving Isle 1 Seat of the Synod 6 Island

1 Hangarback Walker 1 Launch Mishap 1 Whirler Rogue 1 Renowned Weaponsmith 1 Juggernaut 1 Gearsmith Prodigy 1 Aeronaut Tinkerer 1 Aviation Pioneer 1 Gearseeker Serpent 1 Heart-Piercer Bow 1 Vial of Dragonfire 1 Artificer's Epiphany 1 Thriving Isle 1 Seat of the Synod 6 Island

1 Steel Overseer 1 Thopter Spy Network 1 Launch Mishap 1 Whirler Rogue 1 Clockwork Hydra 1 Whirlermaker 1 Gearsmith Prodigy 1 Aviation Pioneer 1 Pilgrim's Eye 1 Gearseeker Serpent 1 Aether Spellbomb 1 Artificer's Epiphany 1 Thriving Isle 1 Seat of the Synod 6 Island

1 Solemn Simulacrum 1 Launch Mishap 1 Whirler Rogue 1 Cogwork Assembler 1 Mishra's Factory 1 Dutiful Replicator 1 Gearsmith Prodigy 1 Aviation Pioneer 1 Assembly-Worker 1 Self-Assembler 1 Gearseeker Serpent 1 Aether Spellbomb 1 Artificer's Epiphany 1 Thriving Isle 1 Seat of the Synod 5 Island

1 Tree of Perdition 1 Triskaidekaphobia 1 Disciple of Perdition 1 Sling-Gang Lieutenant 1 Ruthless Disposal 1 Exsanguinate 1 Blight Keeper 1 Gnawing Zombie 1 Skirsdag Supplicant 1 Soulcage Fiend 1 Dread Rider 1 Tragic Slip 1 Piranha Marsh 1 Thriving Moor 6 Swamp

1 Ashcoat of the Shadow Swarm 1 Ogre Slumlord 1 Nezumi Bone-Reader 1 Crypt Rats 1 Infiltration Lens 1 Ulcerate 1 Ossuary Rats 1 Typhoid Rats 1 Burglar Rat 1 Sinuous Vermin 1 Chittering Rats 1 Eviscerate 1 Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

1 Kothophed, Soul Hoarder 1 Conductor of Cacophony 1 Disciple of Perdition 1 Demon's Disciple 1 Inner Demon 1 Infernal Idol 1 Diabolic Edict 1 Renegade Demon 1 Takenuma Bleeder 1 Fetid Imp 1 Soulcage Fiend 1 Demon's Grasp 1 Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

1 Demon of Catastrophes 1 Seizan, Perverter of Truth 1 Conductor of Cacophony 1 Disciple of Perdition 1 Demon's Disciple 1 Dreadhound 1 Infernal Idol 1 Diabolic Edict 1 Doomed Dissenter 1 Takenuma Bleeder 1 Demonic Gifts 1 Demon's Grasp 1 Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

1 Oversold Cemetery 1 Ossuary Rats 1 Stitcher's Supplier 1 Revenant 1 Necrotic Wound 1 Suspicious Shambler 1 Wailing Ghoul 1 Pit Keeper 1 Spark Reaper 1 Gorging Vulture 1 Moodmark Painter 1 Corpse Churn 1 Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

1 Shadowborn Demon 1 Graveblade Marauder 1 Ossuary Rats 1 Stitcher's Supplier 1 Liliana's Elite 1 Necrotic Wound 1 Suspicious Shambler 1 Ghoul's Feast 1 Wailing Ghoul 1 Gorging Vulture 1 Moodmark Painter 1 Corpse Churn 1 Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

1 Reaper from the Abyss 1 Disciple of Perdition 1 Morkrut Banshee 1 Spawning Pit 1 Bone Picker 1 Suspicious Shambler 1 Tragic Slip 1 Wakedancer 1 Liliana's Steward 1 Durable Coilbug 1 Village Rites 1 Reave Soul 1 Mortuary Mire 1 Thriving Moor 6 Swamp

1 Priest of the Blood Rite 1 Skirsdag High Priest 1 Morkrut Banshee 1 Reassembling Skeleton 1 Bone Picker 1 Vampiric Rites 1 Suspicious Shambler 1 Wakedancer 1 Tragic Slip 1 Liliana's Steward 1 Village Rites 1 Reave Soul 1 Mortuary Mire 1 Thriving Moor 6 Swamp

1 Termination Facilitator 1 Feast on the Fallen 1 Syr Konrad, the Grim 1 Talon of Pain 1 Ob Nixilis, the Hate-Twisted 1 Infernal Idol 1 Ossuary Rats 1 Creeping Bloodsucker 1 Tormented Soul 1 Alley Strangler 1 Wicked Guardian 1 Ob Nixilis's Cruelty 1 Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

1 Termination Facilitator 1 Feast on the Fallen 1 Plague Spitter 1 Nested Ghoul 1 Talon of Pain 1 Creeping Bloodsucker 1 Ossuary Rats 1 Infernal Idol 1 Alley Strangler 1 Lurking Deadeye 1 Mire Blight 1 Consign to the Pit 1 Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

1 Cruel Sadist 1 Dread Slaver 1 Conductor of Cacophony 1 Feast on the Fallen 1 Festering Evil 1 Talon of Pain 1 Infernal Idol 1 Ossuary Rats 1 Creeping Bloodsucker 1 Hooded Assassin 1 Alley Strangler 1 Mire Blight 1 Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

1 Dread Presence 1 Conductor of Cacophony 1 Feast on the Fallen 1 Nested Ghoul 1 Talon of Pain 1 Ossuary Rats 1 Infernal Idol 1 Creeping Bloodsucker 1 Tormented Soul 1 Hooded Assassin 1 Alley Strangler 1 Mire Blight 1 Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

1 Rodolf Duskbringer 1 Oathsworn Vampire 1 Feast of Blood 1 Bloodthirsty Aerialist 1 Falkenrath Noble 1 Creeping Bloodsucker 1 Marauding Blight-Priest 1 Vampire Envoy 1 Epicure of Blood 1 Moment of Craving 1 Ill-Gotten Inheritance 1 Blood Price 1 Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

1 Rodolf Duskbringer 1 Bloodtracker 1 Oathsworn Vampire 1 Bloodthirsty Aerialist 1 Falkenrath Noble 1 Vampiric Rites 1 Creeping Bloodsucker 1 Marauding Blight-Priest 1 Vampire Envoy 1 Moment of Craving 1 Ill-Gotten Inheritance 1 Certain Death 1 Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

1 Tivash, Gloom Summoner 1 Oathsworn Vampire 1 Blood Artist 1 Bloodbond Vampire 1 Ancient Craving 1 Creeping Bloodsucker 1 Vampire Envoy 1 Marauding Blight-Priest 1 Nirkana Assassin 1 Moment of Craving 1 Ill-Gotten Inheritance 1 Certain Death 1 Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

1 Vito, Thorn of the Dusk Rose 1 Oathsworn Vampire 1 Blood Artist 1 Feast of Blood 1 Bloodbond Vampire 1 Creeping Bloodsucker 1 Vampire Envoy 1 Marauding Blight-Priest 1 Kalastria Nightwatch 1 Moment of Craving 1 Ill-Gotten Inheritance 1 Blood Price 1 Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

1 Gravecrawler 1 Necromancer's Stockpile 1 Deadly Plot 1 Lord of the Accursed 1 Mire Triton 1 Gravedigger 1 Suspicious Shambler 1 Crow of Dark Tidings 1 Karfell Kennel-Master 1 Maalfeld Twins 1 Dead Weight 1 Cemetery Recruitment 1 Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

1 Liliana, Death's Majesty 1 Deadly Plot 1 Lord of the Accursed 1 Stitcher’s Supplier 1 Gravedigger 1 Suspicious Shambler 1 Returned Reveler 1 Crow of Dark Tidings 1 Ghoulraiser 1 Maalfeld Twins 1 Dead Weight 1 Cemetery Recruitment 1 Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

1 Endless Ranks of the Dead 1 Deadly Plot 1 Lord of the Accursed 1 Mire Triton 1 Graf Harvest 1 Suspicious Shambler 1 Gnawing Zombie 1 Crow of Dark Tidings 1 Gavony Unhallowed 1 Maalfeld Twins 1 Dead Weight 1 Cemetery Recruitment 1 Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

1 Liliana's Mastery 1 Deadly Plot 1 Lord of the Accursed 1 Undead Augur 1 Cellar Door 1 Suspicious Shambler 1 Shambling Ghoul 1 Crow of Dark Tidings 1 Marauding Boneslasher 1 Maalfeld Twins 1 Dead Weight 1 Cemetery Recruitment 1 Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

1 Massacre Wurm 1 Skullslither Worm 1 Plaguecrafter 1 Leechridden Swamp 1 Yargle, Glutton of Urborg 1 Infernal Idol 1 Blight Keeper 1 Black Cat 1 Durable Coilbug 1 Devouring Swarm 1 Eaten Alive 1 Grotesque Mutation 1 Strangling Spores 1 Thriving Moor 6 Swamp

1 Phyrexian Plaguelord 1 Plaguecrafter 1 Skullslither Worm 1 Phyrexian Reclamation 1 Blighted Fen 1 Blight Keeper 1 Durable Coilbug 1 Deathbloom Thallid 1 Devouring Swarm 1 Phyrexian Debaser 1 Eaten Alive 1 Fungal Infection 1 Grotesque Mutation 1 Thriving Moor 6 Swamp

1 Deathbringer Regent 1 Plaguecrafter 1 Skullslither Worm 1 Kraul Swarm 1 Death Wind 1 Blight Keeper 1 Durable Coilbug 1 Dune Beetle 1 Devouring Swarm 1 Eaten Alive 1 Grotesque Mutation 1 Infernal Idol 1 Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

1 Ophiomancer 1 Plaguecrafter 1 Skullslither Worm 1 Swarm of Bloodflies 1 Witch's Cauldron 1 Blight Keeper 1 Vermin Gorger 1 Durable Coilbug 1 Devouring Swarm 1 Ossuary Rats 1 Eaten Alive 1 Grotesque Mutation 1 Thriving Moor 7 Swamp

1 Auntie Blyte, Bad Influence 1 Loxodon Warhammer 1 Impending Doom 1 Goblin Artillery 1 Goblin Psychopath 1 Ravenous Giant 1 Spear Spewer 1 Fireslinger 1 Smoldering Efreet 1 Coalhauler Swine 1 Aftershock 1 Sarkhan's Rage 1 Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

1 Kiki-Jiki, Mirror Breaker 1 Ardoz, Cobbler of War 1 Bolt Hound 1 Warcry Phoenix 1 Markov Warlord 1 Fiery Conclusion 1 Fanatical Firebrand 1 Nest Robber 1 Mudbutton Torchrunner 1 Irreverent Revelers 1 Rush of Adrenaline 1 Swift Kick 1 Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

1 Ignite the Future 1 Mizzix, Replica Rider 1 Young Pyromancer 1 Grotag Night-Runner 1 Seize the Storm 1 Lightning Axe 1 Thermo-Alchemist 1 Spellgorger Weird 1 Catalyst Elemental 1 Goblin Researcher 1 Firebolt 1 Electric Revelation 1 Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

1 Mizzix, Replica Rider 1 Grotag Night-Runner 1 Cyclops Electromancer 1 Spark of Creativity 1 Act on Impulse 1 Thermo-Alchemist 1 Sparkmage Apprentice 1 Catalyst Elemental 1 Goblin Researcher 1 Firebolt 1 Electric Revelation 1 Electrify 1 Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

1 Sarkhan, the Dragonspeaker 1 Sarkhan's Whelp 1 Dragon Egg 1 Furnace Whelp 1 Dragon Mage 1 Dragon Fodder 1 Kargan Dragonrider 1 Bogardan Dragonheart 1 Plundering Predator 1 Tormenting Voice 1 Scorching Dragonfire 1 Sarkhan's Rage 1 Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

1 Lathliss, Dragon Queen 1 Dragon's Hoard 1 Dragonlord's Servant 1 Dragonspeaker Shaman 1 Furnace Whelp 1 Dragon Mage 1 Kargan Dragonrider 1 Plundering Predator 1 Sparktongue Dragon 1 Scorching Dragonfire 1 Tormenting Voice 1 Sarkhan's Rage 1 Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

1 Yidaro, Wandering Monster 1 Flameblade Adept 1 Rooting Moloch 1 Reptilian Reflection 1 Deem Worthy 1 Drannith Stinger 1 Prickly Marmoset 1 Quakefoot Cyclops 1 Plundering Predator 1 Lava Serpent 1 Go for Blood 1 Shredded Sails 1 Forgotten Cave 1 Thriving Bluff 6 Mountain

1 Irencrag Pyromancer 1 Starstorm 1 Deem Worthy 1 Mad Ratter 1 Rooting Moloch 1 Reptilian Reflection 1 Drannith Stinger 1 Bloodhaze Wolverine 1 Prickly Marmoset 1 Plundering Predator 1 Go for Blood 1 Raking Claws 1 Forgotten Cave 1 Thriving Bluff 6 Mountain

1 Krenko, Mob Boss 1 Hordeling Outburst 1 Volley Veteran 1 Battle Squadron 1 Goblin Grenade 1 Weaselback Redcap 1 Dragon Fodder 1 Subterranean Scout 1 Rummaging Goblin 1 Goblin Researcher 1 Burn Bright 1 Flame Lash 1 Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

1 Ib Halfheart, Goblin Tactician 1 Goblin Warchief 1 Volley Veteran 1 Goblin Rally 1 Goblin Grenade 1 Frenzied Goblin 1 Dragon Fodder 1 Goblin Trailblazer 1 Rummaging Goblin 1 Goblin Researcher 1 Burn Bright 1 Flame Lash 1 Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

1 Muxus, Goblin Grandee 1 Arms Dealer 1 Volley Veteran 1 Goblin Grenade 1 Instruments of War 1 Fanatical Firebrand 1 Dragon Fodder 1 Goblin Trailblazer 1 Rummaging Goblin 1 Goblin Researcher 1 Burn Bright 1 Destructive Tampering 1 Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

1 Ardoz, Cobbler of War 1 Goblin Rabblemaster 1 Hordeling Outburst 1 Volley Veteran 1 Goblin Rally 1 Goblin Grenade 1 Torch Courier 1 Dragon Fodder 1 Rummaging Goblin 1 Goblin Researcher 1 Outnumber 1 Burn Bright 1 Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

1 Captain Lannery Storm 1 Sokenzan Smelter 1 Blood Aspirant 1 Rapacious Dragon 1 Trove of Temptation 1 Goldhound 1 Dutiful Replicator 1 Brazen Freebooter 1 Ripscale Predator 1 Sudden Breakthrough 1 Goldvein Pick 1 Welding Sparks 1 Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

1 Professional Face-Breaker 1 Blood Aspirant 1 Pyre-Sledge Arsonist 1 Rapacious Dragon 1 Barrage Ogre 1 Goldhound 1 Reckless Fireweaver 1 Dutiful Replicator 1 Brazen Freebooter 1 Goldvein Pick 1 Improvised Weaponry 1 Welding Sparks 1 Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

1 Goldspan Dragon 1 Blood Aspirant 1 Rapacious Dragon 1 Kuldotha Flamefiend 1 Blaze 1 Goldhound 1 Vault Robber 1 Dutiful Replicator 1 Brazen Freebooter 1 Goldvein Pick 1 Welding Sparks 1 Big Score 1 Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

1 Gadrak, the Crown-Scourge 1 Blood Aspirant 1 Rapacious Dragon 1 Kuldotha Flamefiend 1 Trove of Temptation 1 Goldhound 1 Gleaming Barrier 1 Dutiful Replicator 1 Brazen Freebooter 1 Goldvein Pick 1 Welding Sparks 1 Improvised Weaponry 1 Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

1 Chandra, Flame's Fury 1 Chandra's Pyreling 1 Chandra's Spitfire 1 Spiteful Prankster 1 Coalborn Entity 1 Chandra's Magmutt 1 Goblin Researcher 1 Wildfire Elemental 1 Pillar of Flame 1 Chandra's Pyrohelix 1 Thrill of Possibility 1 Fiery Intervention 1 Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

1 Magmatic Channeler 1 Banefire 1 Chandra's Pyreling 1 Coalborn Entity 1 Flames of the Firebrand 1 Chandra's Spitfire 1 Blisterspit Gremlin 1 Goblin Researcher 1 Wildfire Elemental 1 Pillar of Flame 1 Thrill of Possibility 1 Fiery Intervention 1 Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

1 Ogre Battlecaster 1 Chandra's Pyreling 1 Chandra's Spitfire 1 Dance with Devils 1 Coalborn Entity 1 Thermo-Alchemist 1 Wildfire Elemental 1 Pillar of Flame 1 Thrill of Possibility 1 Hungry Flames 1 Flame Lash 1 Fiery Intervention 1 Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

1 Ogre Battlecaster 1 Chandra's Pyreling 1 Chandra's Spitfire 1 Coalborn Entity 1 Cone of Flame 1 Blisterspit Gremlin 1 Viashino Pyromancer 1 Wildfire Elemental 1 Pillar of Flame 1 Thrill of Possibility 1 Searing Spear 1 Fiery Intervention 1 Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

1 Kari Zev, Skyship Raider 1 Rigging Runner 1 War-Name Aspirant 1 Goblin Oriflamme 1 Daring Piracy 1 Lavastep Raider 1 Swaggering Corsair 1 Keldon Raider 1 Storm Fleet Pyromancer 1 Plundering Predator 1 Raze the Effigy 1 Firecannon Blast 1 Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

1 Glint-Horn Buccaneer 1 Bag of Holding 1 Rigging Runner 1 War-Name Aspirant 1 Lightning Axe 1 Daring Piracy 1 Immersturm Raider 1 Swaggering Corsair 1 Storm Fleet Pyromancer 1 Plundering Predator 1 Keldon Raider 1 Firecannon Blast 1 Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

1 Brazen Cannonade 1 Rigging Runner 1 War-Name Aspirant 1 Mardu Heart-Piercer 1 Daring Piracy 1 Axgard Cavalry 1 Swaggering Corsair 1 Keldon Raider 1 Storm Fleet Pyromancer 1 Plundering Predator 1 Fervent Strike 1 Firecannon Blast 1 Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

1 Brazen Cannonade 1 Rigging Runner 1 War-Name Aspirant 1 Ordeal of Purphoros 1 Daring Piracy 1 Borderland Marauder 1 Swaggering Corsair 1 Brazen Wolves 1 Keldon Raider 1 Storm Fleet Pyromancer 1 Plundering Predator 1 Firecannon Blast 1 Thriving Bluff 7 Mountain

1 World Breaker 1 Endbringer 1 Brood Monitor 1 Ruin in Their Wake 1 Planar Atlas 1 Titan's Presence 1 Blisterpod 1 Stalking Drone 1 Scion Summoner 1 Warden of Geometries 1 Ancient Stirrings 1 Unnatural Aggression 1 Warped Landscape 1 Ash Barrens 1 Wastes 5 Forest

1 Kibo, Uktabi Prince 1 Monkey Cage 1 Uktabi Orangutan 1 Towering Gibbon 1 Declare Dominance 1 Treetop Village 1 Wily Bandar 1 Scrounging Bandar 1 Silverback Shaman 1 Hooting Mandrills 1 Ram Through 1 Cultivate 1 Simian Brawler 1 Thriving Grove 6 Forest

1 Benevolent Hydra 1 Domesticated Hydra 1 Clockwork Hydra 1 Feral Hydra 1 Hydra's Growth 1 Servant of the Scale 1 Ilysian Caryatid 1 Fertilid 1 Adventurous Impulse 1 Scale the Heights 1 Hunter's Edge 1 Soul's Might 1 Thriving Grove 7 Forest

1 Primordial Hydra 1 Benevolent Hydra 1 Domesticated Hydra 1 Clockwork Hydra 1 Ordeal of Nylea 1 Hydra's Growth 1 Servant of the Scale 1 Kujar Seedsculptor 1 Ilysian Caryatid 1 Pridemalkin 1 Titanic Brawl 1 Hunter's Edge 1 Thriving Grove 7 Forest

1 Runadi, Behemoth Caller 1 Thrashing Brontodon 1 Towering Gibbon 1 Woodborn Behemoth 1 Enlarge 1 Naga Vitalist 1 Ondu Giant 1 Colossal Dreadmaw 1 Havenwood Wurm 1 Pounce 1 Overgrowth 1 Gift of the Gargantuan 1 Thriving Grove 7 Forest

1 Runadi, Behemoth Caller 1 Engulfing Slagwurm 1 Paradise Druid 1 Thrashing Brontodon 1 Towering Gibbon 1 Enlarge 1 Colossal Dreadmaw 1 Ondu Giant 1 Mammoth Spider 1 Prey Upon 1 Overgrowth 1 Gift of the Gargantuan 1 Thriving Grove 7 Forest

1 Rampaging Baloths 1 Courser of Kruphix 1 Turntimber Basilisk 1 Primeval Herald 1 Zendikar's Roil 1 Rampaging Growth 1 Oashra Cultivator 1 Snapping Gnarlid 1 Adventuring Gear 1 Canopy Baloth 1 Khalni Heart Expedition 1 Master's Rebuke 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Thriving Grove 6 Forest

1 Avenger of Zendikar 1 Turntimber Basilisk 1 Primeval Herald 1 Baloth Woodcrasher 1 Rampaging Growth 1 Oashra Cultivator 1 Snapping Gnarlid 1 Fertilid 1 Canopy Baloth 1 Groundswell 1 Khalni Heart Expedition 1 Broken Bond 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Thriving Grove 6 Forest

1 Elvish Warmaster 1 Dwynen's Elite 1 Reclamation Sage 1 Primeval Herald 1 Elven Bow 1 Reckless Amplimancer 1 Elvish Rejuvenator 1 Ivy Lane Denizen 1 Elderleaf Mentor 1 Might of the Masses 1 Roots of Wisdom 1 Band Together 1 Thriving Grove 7 Forest

1 Imperious Perfect 1 Dwynen's Elite 1 Ghirapur Guide 1 Primeval Herald 1 Elven Bow 1 Reckless Amplimancer 1 Elvish Rejuvenator 1 Ivy Lane Denizen 1 Elderleaf Mentor 1 Might of the Masses 1 Roots of Wisdom 1 Band Together 1 Thriving Grove 7 Forest

1 Wolverine Riders 1 Woodland Champion 1 Dwynen's Elite 1 Elven Bow 1 Instruments of War 1 Elvish Rejuvenator 1 Ivy Lane Denizen 1 Elderleaf Mentor 1 Lys Alana Huntmaster 1 Might of the Masses 1 Roots of Wisdom 1 Band Together 1 Thriving Grove 7 Forest

1 Wildborn Preserver 1 Woodland Champion 1 Dwynen's Elite 1 Elven Bow 1 Overcome 1 Elvish Rejuvenator 1 Dutiful Replicator 1 Ivy Lane Denizen 1 Elderleaf Mentor 1 Roots of Wisdom 1 Presence of Gond 1 Band Together 1 Thriving Grove 7 Forest

1 Wicked Wolf 1 Mild-Mannered Librarian 1 Packsong Pup 1 Wolfwillow Haven 1 Arlinn, Voice of the Pack 1 Ferocious Pup 1 Bounding Wolf 1 Fierce Witchstalker 1 Spectral Hunt-Caller 1 Wolf's Quarry 1 Prey Upon 1 Wolfkin Bond 1 Thriving Grove 7 Forest

1 Master of the Wild Hunt 1 Mild-Mannered Librarian 1 Howlgeist 1 Moonlight Hunt 1 Arlinn, Voice of the Pack 1 Young Wolf 1 Pestilent Wolf 1 Bounding Wolf 1 Ferocious Pup 1 Spectral Hunt-Caller 1 Prey Upon 1 Howl of the Hunt 1 Thriving Grove 7 Forest

1 Kessig Cagebreakers 1 Feed the Pack 1 Mild-Mannered Librarian 1 Predator's Howl 1 Wolfwillow Haven 1 Arlinn, Voice of the Pack 1 Sporeback Wolf 1 Ferocious Pup 1 Bounding Wolf 1 Spectral Hunt-Caller 1 Prey Upon 1 Hunger of the Howlpack 1 Thriving Grove 7 Forest

1 Nightpack Ambusher 1 Mild-Mannered Librarian 1 Briarpack Alpha 1 Wolfwillow Haven 1 Arlinn, Voice of the Pack 1 Pestilent Wolf 1 Ferocious Pup 1 Bounding Wolf 1 Spectral Hunt-Caller 1 Flourishing Hunter 1 Prey Upon 1 Howl of the Hunt 1 Thriving Grove 7 Forest

1 Rhonas the Indomitable 1 Challenger Troll 1 Roar of Challenge 1 Colossal Majesty 1 Rampaging Growth 1 Ilysian Caryatid 1 Drowsing Tyrannodon 1 Giant Ladybug 1 Gaea's Protector 1 Ornery Dilophosaur 1 Spectral Hunt-Caller 1 Savage Punch 1 Thriving Grove 7 Forest

1 Goreclaw, Terror of Qal Sisma 1 Nessian Hornbeetle 1 Challenger Troll 1 Roar of Challenge 1 Colossal Majesty 1 Ilysian Caryatid 1 Drowsing Tyrannodon 1 Giant Ladybug 1 Gaea's Protector 1 Spectral Hunt-Caller 1 Rosethorn Halberd 1 Savage Punch 1 Thriving Grove 7 Forest

1 Prowling Serpopard 1 Challenger Troll 1 Hammer of Ruin 1 Roar of Challenge 1 Colossal Majesty 1 Ilysian Caryatid 1 Drowsing Tyrannodon 1 Giant Ladybug 1 Ornery Dilophosaur 1 Bristling Boar 1 Spectral Hunt-Caller 1 Savage Punch 1 Thriving Grove 7 Forest

1 Creeperhulk 1 Bonders' Enclave 1 Towering Gibbon 1 Challenger Troll 1 Roar of Challenge 1 Colossal Majesty 1 Ilysian Caryatid 1 Drowsing Tyrannodon 1 Frontier Mastodon 1 Giant Ladybug 1 Spectral Hunt-Caller 1 Savage Punch 1 Kitesail 1 Thriving Grove 6 Forest

1 Swarm Shambler 1 Nessian Hornbeetle 1 Nantuko Cultivator 1 Iridescent Hornbeetle 1 Crawling Sensation 1 Caustic Caterpillar 1 Ironshell Beetle 1 Duskshell Crawler 1 Giant Ladybug 1 Moldgraf Millipede 1 Relentless Pursuit 1 Hunter's Edge 1 Thriving Grove 7 Forest

1 Zask, Skittering Swarmlord 1 Kraul Harpooner 1 Circuit Mender 1 Nantuko Cultivator 1 Crawling Sensation 1 Caustic Caterpillar 1 Ironshell Beetle 1 Giant Ladybug 1 Kraul Foragers 1 Moldgraf Millipede 1 Relentless Pursuit 1 Hunter's Edge 1 Thriving Grove 7 Forest

1 Deadbridge Goliath 1 Phantom Nantuko 1 Nessian Hornbeetle 1 Iridescent Hornbeetle 1 Nantuko Cultivator 1 Crawling Sensation 1 Caustic Caterpillar 1 Drudge Beetle 1 Ironshell Beetle 1 Giant Ladybug 1 Relentless Pursuit 1 Hunter's Edge 1 Thriving Grove 7 Forest

1 Zask, Skittering Swarmlord 1 Nantuko Cultivator 1 Quarry Beetle 1 Crawling Sensation 1 Rampaging Growth 1 Caustic Caterpillar 1 Ironshell Beetle 1 Kraul Warrior 1 Giant Ladybug 1 Giant Caterpillar 1 Relentless Pursuit 1 Hunter's Edge 1 Thriving Grove 7 Forest