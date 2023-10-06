¿Tienes todo listo para tu viaje por el espacio y el tiempo? Únete al Doctor, a sus compañeros o incluso a sus enemigos en aventuras por todo el universo con los mazos de Commander de Magic: The Gathering—Doctor Who™. Con esta nueva incorporación a nuestra línea de Más allá del Multiverso, presentaremos cuatro mazos de Commander basados en distintos aspectos de Doctor Who™. Cada uno incluirá un mazo Commander de 100 cartas con ilustraciones nunca vistas de distintos temas de Doctor Who™. Tendrás diversión para rato con las 50 cartas nuevas en Magic que trae cada mazo.
¡Si quieres descubrir el contenido de los mazos, estás en el lugar adecuado! Aquí presentamos las listas de los cuatro mazos de Commander, incluyendo reimpresiones, cartas de Planechase, cartas nuevas en Magic y mucho más.
Magic: The Gathering—Doctor Who™ se lanzará el 13 de octubre de 2023. ¡Esperamos que te unas a nosotros para celebrar los 60 años de aventuras del Señor del tiempo! Ya puedes reservar estos mazos y más en tu tienda de juegos local, en tiendas en línea como Amazon y en cualquier otro establecimiento donde se vendan productos de Magic.
(Nota del editor: Las listas de mazos de debajo extraen automáticamente de nuestra base de datos de cartas la impresión más reciente de cada carta, incluidas impresiones que no están en el producto. Las listas de mazos no son exposiciones del producto carta a carta, sino más bien listas interactivas de las cartas incluidas en cada mazo).
Blast From The Past
The Fourth Doctor y Sarah Jane Smith son cartas foil tradicionales. El comandante especial The Fourth Doctor está impreso con un tratamiento foil grabado en una cartulina más gruesa. Presumirás de comandante como nunca, pero ten en cuenta que no es legal en el juego sancionado.
1 The Fourth Doctor
1 Sarah Jane Smith
1 Romana II
1 Jo Grant
1 Tegan Jovanka
1 Barbara Wright
1 Ian Chesterton
1 Peri Brown
1 Crisis of Conscience
1 The Caves of Androzani
1 The War Games
1 Trial of a Time Lord
1 The Night of the Doctor
1 Traverse Eternity
1 K-9, Mark I
1 Adric, Mathematical Genius
1 Nyssa of Traken
1 Reverse the Polarity
1 Five Hundred Year Diary
1 An Unearthly Child
1 Leela, Sevateem Warrior
1 Ace, Fearless Rebel
1 Susan Foreman
1 The Five Doctors
1 Jamie McCrimmon
1 The Sea Devils
1 City of Death
1 Gallifrey Stands
1 Alistair, the Brigadier
1 The First Doctor
1 The Second Doctor
1 The Third Doctor
1 The Fifth Doctor
1 The Sixth Doctor
1 The Seventh Doctor
1 The Eighth Doctor
1 Vrestin, Menoptra Leader
1 Sergeant John Benton
1 The Curse of Fenric
1 Duggan, Private Detective
1 Bessie, the Doctor's Roadster
1 Ace's Baseball Bat
1 Gallifrey Council Chamber
1 Day of Destiny
1 Heroic Intervention
1 Time Wipe
1 Heroes' Podium
1 Trenzalore Clocktower
1 Twice Upon a Time
1 Port Town
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Temple of Enlightenment
1 Fortified Village
1 Prairie Stream
1 Canopy Vista
1 Sungrass Prairie
1 Temple of Plenty
1 Irrigated Farmland
1 Temple of Mystery
1 Vineglimmer Snarl
1 Scattered Groves
1 Celestial Colonnade
1 Deserted Beach
1 Glacial Fortress
1 Horizon Canopy
1 Overgrown Farmland
1 Waterlogged Grove
1 Dreamroot Cascade
1 Skycloud Expanse
1 Banish to Another Universe
1 Time Lord Regeneration
1 Displaced Dinosaurs
1 Sonic Screwdriver
1 TARDIS
1 Swords to Plowshares
1 Path to Exile
1 Return to Dust
1 Explore
1 Three Visits
1 Arcane Signet
1 Sol Ring
1 Talisman of Unity
1 Hero's Blade
1 Talisman of Progress
1 Thought Vessel
1 Mind Stone
1 Thriving Isle
1 Thriving Grove
1 Thriving Heath
1 Ash Barrens
1 Seaside Citadel
1 Command Tower
1 Path of Ancestry
2 Plains
2 Island
3 Forest
Fichas de Blast from The Past
1 ficha de Food // Warrior
1 ficha de Treasure // Warrior
1 ficha de Clue // Human Rogue
1 ficha de Copy // Soldier
1 ficha de Mutant // Soldier
1 ficha de Mutant // Alien Insect
1 ficha de Alien Insect // Alien Salamander
1 ficha de Mutant // Alien Salamander
1 ficha de Soldier // Mutant
1 ficha de Soldier // Copy
Food (clásico) // Warrior
Treasure (clásico) // Warrior
Clue (clásico) // Human Rogue
Copy // Soldier
Mutant // Soldier
Mutant // Alien Insect
Alien Insect // Alien Salamander
Mutant // Alien Salamander
Soldier // Mutant
Soldier // Copy
Cartas de Planechase de Blast from The Past
The Pyramid of Mars
Caught in a Parallel Universe
Gardens of Tranquil Repose
Spectrox Mines
Coal Hill School
UNIT Headquarters
The Cheetah Planet
Antarctic Research Base
The Cave of Skulls
TARDIS Bay
Timey-Wimey
The Tenth Doctor y Rose Tyler son cartas foil tradicionales. El comandante especial The Tenth Doctor está impreso con un tratamiento foil grabado en una cartulina más gruesa. Presumirás de comandante como nunca, pero ten en cuenta que no es legal en el juego sancionado.
1 The Tenth Doctor
1 Rose Tyler
1 Wilfred Mott
1 Everybody Lives!
1 Everything Comes to Dust
1 Four Knocks
1 The Pandorica
1 The Wedding of River Song
1 Adipose Offspring
1 Astrid Peth
1 Crack in Time
1 The Girl in the Fireplace
1 Martha Jones
1 Nanogene Conversion
1 Flesh Duplicate
1 The Eleventh Hour
1 All of History, All at Once
1 Donna Noble
1 Amy Pond
1 Ecstatic Beauty
1 RMS Titanic
1 Coward // Killer
1 The Parting of the Ways
1 The Ninth Doctor
1 Sally Sparrow
1 Jenny, Generated Anomaly
1 Rory Williams
1 The Eleventh Doctor
1 The War Doctor
1 Regenerations Restored
1 Idris, Soul of the TARDIS
1 The Face of Boe
1 Run for Your Life
1 The Day of the Doctor
1 Gallifrey Falls // No More
1 Dinosaurs on a Spaceship
1 Kate Stewart
1 Rotating Fireplace
1 The Moment
1 Trenzalore Clocktower
1 Grasp of Fate
1 Farewell
1 Out of Time
1 Wedding Ring
1 Inspiring Refrain
1 As Foretold
1 Fractured Identity
1 Port Town
1 Temple of Triumph
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Temple of Enlightenment
1 Prairie Stream
1 Irrigated Farmland
1 Deserted Beach
1 Glacial Fortress
1 Skycloud Expanse
1 Temple of Epiphany
1 Frostboil Snarl
1 Thespian's Stage
1 Furycalm Snarl
1 War Room
1 Sunbaked Canyon
1 Sundown Pass
1 Stormcarved Coast
1 Fiery Islet
1 Atraxi Warden
1 Wibbly-wobbly, Timey-wimey
1 Time Beetle
1 Star Whale
1 Sibylline Soothsayer
1 Judoon Enforcers
1 Psychic Paper
1 TARDIS
1 Sonic Screwdriver
1 Arcane Signet
1 Sol Ring
1 Clockspinning
1 Thought Vessel
1 Mind Stone
1 Talisman of Creativity
1 Lightning Greaves
1 Talisman of Conviction
1 Evolving Wilds
1 Command Tower
1 Path of Ancestry
1 Temple of the False God
1 Myriad Landscape
1 Thriving Bluff
1 Mystic Monastery
1Ominous Cemetery
1 Rogue's Passage
3 Plains
3 Island
3 Mountain
Fichas de Timey-Wimey
1 ficha de Soldier // Dinosaur
1 ficha de Soldier // Horse
1 ficha de Human // Treasure
1 ficha de Clue // Human Noble
1 ficha de Food // Copy
1 ficha de Alien // Dinosaur
1 ficha de Alien // Copy
1 ficha de Dinosaur // Copy
1 ficha de Dinosaur // Alien
1 ficha de Copy // Soldier
Soldier // Dinosaur
Soldier // Horse
Human (Décimo) // Treasure (Décimo)
Clue (Décimo) // Human Noble
Food (Décimo) // Copy
Alien // Dinosaur
Alien // Copy
Dinosaur // Copy
Dinosaur // Alien
Copy // Soldier
Cartas de Planechase de Timey-Wimey
The Lux Foundation Library
Lake Silencio
Amy's Home
Ood Sphere
Human-Time Lord Meta-Crisis
Bad Wolf Bay
Two Streams Facility
Prime Minister's Cabinet Room
New New York
Pompeii
Paradox Power
The Thirteenth Doctor y Yasmin Khan son cartas foil tradicionales. La comandante especial The Thirteenth Doctor está impresa con un tratamiento foil grabado en una cartulina más gruesa. Presumirás de comandante como nunca, pero ten en cuenta que no es legal en el juego sancionado.
1 The Thirteenth Doctor
1 Yasmin Khan
1 Danny Pink
1 Osgood, Operation Double
1 Twice Upon a Time
1 Become the Pilot
1 Quantum Misalignment
1 Nardole, Resourceful Cyborg
1 Flatline
1 Bill Potts
1 Into the Time Vortex
1 Dan Lewis
1 Flaming Tyrannosaurus
1 Ryan Sinclair
1 Return the Past
1 Impending Flux
1 The Flux
1 Sisterhood of Karn
1 Graham O'Brien
1 Karvanista, Loyal Lupari
1 The Foretold Soldier
1 Fugitive of the Judoon
1 River Song
1 Madame Vastra
1 Jenny Flint
1 Strax, Sontaran Nurse
1 The Twelfth Doctor
1 The Fugitive Doctor
1 Me, the Immortal
1 Frost Fair Lure Fish
1 Lunar Hatchling
1 Heaven Sent
1 Last Night Together
1 River Song's Diary
1 Confession Dial
1 Clara Oswald
1 Chaos Warp
1 Cursed Mirror
1 Carpet of Flowers
1 Dreamroot Cascade
1 Temple of Mystery
1 Vineglimmer Snarl
1 Waterlogged Grove
1 Desolate Lighthouse
1 Rockfall Vale
1 Rootbound Crag
1 Temple of Abandon
1 Cinder Glade
1 Sheltered Thicket
1 Temple of Epiphany
1 Frostboil Snarl
1 Stormcarved Coast
1 Fiery Islet
1 Game Trail
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Gallifrey Council Chamber
1 Psychic Paper
1 TARDIS
1 Sonic Screwdriver
1 Start the TARDIS
1 Surge of Brilliance
1 Iraxxa, Empress of Mars
1 Memory Worm
1 Decaying Time Loop
1 Thijarian Witness
1 Truth or Consequences
1 Bigger on the Inside
1 Wreck and Rebuild
1 Arcane Signet
1 Sol Ring
1 Ponder
1 Think Twice
1 Preordain
1 Throes of Chaos
1 Cultivate
1 Search for Tomorrow
1 Farseek
1 Beast Within
1 Growth Spiral
1 Talisman of Curiosity
1 Talisman of Impulse
1 Rogue's Passage
1 Frontier Bivouac
1 Reliquary Tower
1 Myriad Landscape
1 Temple of the False God
1 Path of Ancestry
1 Command Tower
1 Ominous Cemetery
4 Island
3 Mountain
4 Forest
Fichas de Paradox Power
1 ficha de Human // Fish
1 ficha de Fish // Beast
1 ficha de Clue // Copy
1 ficha de Food // Copy
1 ficha de Treasure // Alien Warrior
1 ficha de Alien // Copy
1 ficha de Alien Warrior // Alien Rhino
1 ficha de Alien Warrior // Food
1 ficha de Copy // Osgood, Operation Double
1 ficha de Alien Warrior // Treasure
Human (Decimotercera) // Fish
Fish // Beast
Clue (Decimotercera) // Copy
Food (Decomotercera) // Copy
Treasure (Decimotercera) // Alien Warrior
Alien // Copy
Alien Warrior // Alien Rhino
Alien Warrior // Food (Decimotercera)
Copy // Osgood, Operation Double
Alien Warrior // Treasure (Decimotercera)
Cartas de Planechase de Paradox Power
The Doctor's Childhood Barn
Stormcage Containment Facility
The Drum, Mining Facility
Singing Towers of Darillium
Fixed Point in Time
Besieged Viking Village
North Pole Research Base
Temple of Atropos
Kerblam! Warehouse
The Dining Car
Masters of Evil
Davros, Dalek Creator y Missy son cartas foil tradicionales. El comandante especial Davros, Dalek Creator está impreso con un tratamiento foil grabado en una cartulina más gruesa. Presumirás de comandante como nunca, pero ten en cuenta que no es legal en el juego sancionado.
1 Davros, Dalek Creator
1 Missy
1 Auton Soldier
1 The Flood of Mars
1 Cyber Conversion
1 Hunted by The Family
1 Dalek Drone
1 Vashta Nerada
1 Time Reaper
1 Doomsday Confluence
1 The Toymaker's Trap
1 Vislor Turlough
1 Genesis of the Daleks
1 This Is How It Ends
1 Death in Heaven
1 Delete
1 Ensnared by the Mara
1 Day of the Moon
1 The Master, Multiplied
1 The Master, Mesmerist
1 Rassilon, the War President
1 The Master, Gallifrey's End
1 The Valeyard
1 Weeping Angel
1 The Beast, Deathless Prince
1 The Rani
1 Sycorax Commander
1 The Cyber-Controller
1 Cult of Skaro
1 The Dalek Emperor
1 Ashad, the Lone Cyberman
1 Blink
1 The Master, Formed Anew
1 Cybermen Squadron
1 Cybership
1 Wound Reflection
1 Blasphemous Act
1 Solemn Simulacrum
1 The Sound of Drums
1 River of Tears
1 Foreboding Ruins
1 Shadowblood Ridge
1 Smoldering Marsh
1 Temple of Deceit
1 Choked Estuary
1 Sunken Hollow
1 Darkwater Catacombs
1 Fetid Pools
1 Temple of Malice
1 Canyon Slough
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Temple of Epiphany
1 Frostboil Snarl
1 Stormcarved Coast
1 Fiery Islet
1 Lavaclaw Reaches
1 Shipwreck Marsh
1 Drowned Catacomb
1 Haunted Ridge
1 Dragonskull Summit
1 Creeping Tar Pit
1 Gallifrey Council Chamber
1 Renegade Silent
1 Zygon Infiltrator
1 Don't Blink
1 Exterminate!
1 Dalek Squadron
1 Sontaran General
1 Great Intelligence's Plan
1 Cyberman Patrol
1 Cybermat
1 Clockwork Droid
1 Midnight Crusader Shuttle
1 Laser Screwdriver
1 Arcane Signet
1 Sol Ring
1 Thought Vessel
1 Mind Stone
1 Lightning Greaves
1 Propaganda
1 Feed the Swarm
1 Snuff Out
1 Commander's Sphere
1 Wayfarer's Bauble
1 Talisman of Dominance
1 Talisman of Indulgence
1 Command Tower
1 Terramorphic Expanse
1 Thriving Moor
1 Path of Ancestry
1 Temple of the False God
1 Reliquary Tower
1 Crumbling Necropolis
1 Ominous Cemetery
2 Island
2 Swamp
2 Mountain
Fichas de Masters of Evil
1 ficha de Treasure // Dalek
1 ficha de Clue // Copy
1 ficha de Alien Angel // Dalek
1 ficha de Alien Angel // Cyberman
1 ficha de Alien Angel // Mark of the Rani
1 ficha de Alien Angel // Copy
1 ficha de Clue // Dalek
1 ficha de Mark of the Rani // Dalek
1 ficha de Cyberman // Mark of the Rani
1 ficha de Cyberman // Dalek
Treasure // Dalek
Clue (Decimotercera) // Copy
Alien Angel // Dalek
Alien Angel // Cyberman
Alien Angel // Mark of the Rani
Alien Angel // Copy
Clue (Decimotercera) // Dalek
Mark of the Rani // Dalek
Cyberman // Mark of the Rani
Cyberman // Dalek
Cartas de Planechase de Masters of Evil
City of the Daleks
The Moonbase
Dalek Intensive Care
Bowie Base One
The Doctor's Tomb
Aplan Mortarium
Unleash the Flux
The Matrix of Time
Hotel of Fears
Mondassian Colony Ship
La TARDIS va a despegar
Pronto podrás llevar todas estas cartas a tu próxima sesión de Commander y disfrutar del mundo de Doctor Who™ en Magic: The Gathering. La colección saldrá a la venta el 13 de octubre de 2023. ¡Y eso no es todo! Puedes unirte a los eventos especiales de lanzamiento de Magic: The Gathering—Doctor Who™ en tu tienda de juegos local.
Ya puedes reservar estos mazos y más en tu tienda de juegos local, en tiendas en línea como Amazon y en cualquier otro establecimiento donde se vendan productos de Magic.
Usamos cookies necesarias para que nuestro sitio pueda funcionar correctamente y recopilar datos de sesión anónimos. Estas cookies se pueden rechazar desde la configuración de tu navegador. También usamos cookies opcionales para personalizar el contenido y los anuncios, proporcionar funciones de redes sociales y analizar el tráfico web. Si haces clic en “Sí, de acuerdo”, aceptas el uso de las cookies opcionales (más información acerca de las cookies).