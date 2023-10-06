Wizards of the Coast

Listas de mazos de Commander de Magic: The Gathering®—Doctor Who™

¿Tienes todo listo para tu viaje por el espacio y el tiempo? Únete al Doctor, a sus compañeros o incluso a sus enemigos en aventuras por todo el universo con los mazos de Commander de Magic: The Gathering—Doctor Who™. Con esta nueva incorporación a nuestra línea de Más allá del Multiverso, presentaremos cuatro mazos de Commander basados en distintos aspectos de Doctor Who™. Cada uno incluirá un mazo Commander de 100 cartas con ilustraciones nunca vistas de distintos temas de Doctor Who™. Tendrás diversión para rato con las 50 cartas nuevas en Magic que trae cada mazo.

Blast From The Past (verde-blanco-azul)

Timey-Wimey (azul-rojo-blanco) Timey-Wimey (azul-rojo-blanco)

Paradox Power (verde-azul-rojo)

Masters of Evil (azul-negro-rojo) Masters of Evil (azul-negro-rojo)

Puedes ver las cartas en la galería de Magic: The Gathering—Doctor Who™, que incluye los tratamientos resaltados disponibles en los sobres de coleccionista. Echa un vistazo al artículo Coleccionismo de Magic: The Gathering—Doctor Who™ para conocer todos los detalles de las emocionantes cartas de Diversión en Sobres de una colección que no querrás perderte.

¡Si quieres descubrir el contenido de los mazos, estás en el lugar adecuado! Aquí presentamos las listas de los cuatro mazos de Commander, incluyendo reimpresiones, cartas de Planechase, cartas nuevas en Magic y mucho más.

Magic: The Gathering—Doctor Who™ se lanzará el 13 de octubre de 2023. ¡Esperamos que te unas a nosotros para celebrar los 60 años de aventuras del Señor del tiempo! Ya puedes reservar estos mazos y más en tu tienda de juegos local, en tiendas en línea como Amazon y en cualquier otro establecimiento donde se vendan productos de Magic.

(Nota del editor: Las listas de mazos de debajo extraen automáticamente de nuestra base de datos de cartas la impresión más reciente de cada carta, incluidas impresiones que no están en el producto. Las listas de mazos no son exposiciones del producto carta a carta, sino más bien listas interactivas de las cartas incluidas en cada mazo).

Blast From The Past

The Fourth Doctor (foil tradicional) The Fourth Doctor (comandante foil grabado especial) Sarah Jane Smith (foil tradicional)

The Fourth Doctor y Sarah Jane Smith son cartas foil tradicionales. El comandante especial The Fourth Doctor está impreso con un tratamiento foil grabado en una cartulina más gruesa. Presumirás de comandante como nunca, pero ten en cuenta que no es legal en el juego sancionado.



1 The Fourth Doctor 1 Sarah Jane Smith 1 Romana II 1 Jo Grant 1 Tegan Jovanka 1 Barbara Wright 1 Ian Chesterton 1 Peri Brown 1 Crisis of Conscience 1 The Caves of Androzani 1 The War Games 1 Trial of a Time Lord 1 The Night of the Doctor 1 Traverse Eternity 1 K-9, Mark I 1 Adric, Mathematical Genius 1 Nyssa of Traken 1 Reverse the Polarity 1 Five Hundred Year Diary 1 An Unearthly Child 1 Leela, Sevateem Warrior 1 Ace, Fearless Rebel 1 Susan Foreman 1 The Five Doctors 1 Jamie McCrimmon 1 The Sea Devils 1 City of Death 1 Gallifrey Stands 1 Alistair, the Brigadier 1 The First Doctor 1 The Second Doctor 1 The Third Doctor 1 The Fifth Doctor 1 The Sixth Doctor 1 The Seventh Doctor 1 The Eighth Doctor 1 Vrestin, Menoptra Leader 1 Sergeant John Benton 1 The Curse of Fenric 1 Duggan, Private Detective 1 Bessie, the Doctor's Roadster 1 Ace's Baseball Bat 1 Gallifrey Council Chamber 1 Day of Destiny 1 Heroic Intervention 1 Time Wipe 1 Heroes' Podium 1 Trenzalore Clocktower 1 Twice Upon a Time 1 Port Town 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Temple of Enlightenment 1 Fortified Village 1 Prairie Stream 1 Canopy Vista 1 Sungrass Prairie 1 Temple of Plenty 1 Irrigated Farmland 1 Temple of Mystery 1 Vineglimmer Snarl 1 Scattered Groves 1 Celestial Colonnade 1 Deserted Beach 1 Glacial Fortress 1 Horizon Canopy 1 Overgrown Farmland 1 Waterlogged Grove 1 Dreamroot Cascade 1 Skycloud Expanse 1 Banish to Another Universe 1 Time Lord Regeneration 1 Displaced Dinosaurs 1 Sonic Screwdriver 1 TARDIS 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Path to Exile 1 Return to Dust 1 Explore 1 Three Visits 1 Arcane Signet 1 Sol Ring 1 Talisman of Unity 1 Hero's Blade 1 Talisman of Progress 1 Thought Vessel 1 Mind Stone 1 Thriving Isle 1 Thriving Grove 1 Thriving Heath 1 Ash Barrens 1 Seaside Citadel 1 Command Tower 1 Path of Ancestry 2 Plains 2 Island 3 Forest

Fichas de Blast from The Past

1 ficha de Food // Warrior

1 ficha de Treasure // Warrior

1 ficha de Clue // Human Rogue

1 ficha de Copy // Soldier

1 ficha de Mutant // Soldier

1 ficha de Mutant // Alien Insect

1 ficha de Alien Insect // Alien Salamander

1 ficha de Mutant // Alien Salamander

1 ficha de Soldier // Mutant

1 ficha de Soldier // Copy

Dale la vuelta Food (clásico) // Warrior Dale la vuelta Treasure (clásico) // Warrior Dale la vuelta Clue (clásico) // Human Rogue

Dale la vuelta Copy // Soldier Dale la vuelta Mutant // Soldier Dale la vuelta Mutant // Alien Insect

Dale la vuelta Alien Insect // Alien Salamander Dale la vuelta Mutant // Alien Salamander

Dale la vuelta Soldier // Mutant Dale la vuelta Soldier // Copy

Cartas de Planechase de Blast from The Past

The Pyramid of Mars

Caught in a Parallel Universe

Gardens of Tranquil Repose

Spectrox Mines

Coal Hill School

UNIT Headquarters

The Cheetah Planet

Antarctic Research Base

The Cave of Skulls

TARDIS Bay

The Pyramid of Mars Caught in a Parallel Universe

Gardens of Tranquil Repose Spectrox Mines

Coal Hill School UNIT Headquarters

The Cheetah Planet Antarctic Research Base

The Cave of Skulls TARDIS Bay

Timey-Wimey

The Tenth Doctor (foil tradicional) The Tenth Doctor (comandante foil grabado especial) Rose Tyler (foil tradicional)

The Tenth Doctor y Rose Tyler son cartas foil tradicionales. El comandante especial The Tenth Doctor está impreso con un tratamiento foil grabado en una cartulina más gruesa. Presumirás de comandante como nunca, pero ten en cuenta que no es legal en el juego sancionado.

1 The Tenth Doctor 1 Rose Tyler 1 Wilfred Mott 1 Everybody Lives! 1 Everything Comes to Dust 1 Four Knocks 1 The Pandorica 1 The Wedding of River Song 1 Adipose Offspring 1 Astrid Peth 1 Crack in Time 1 The Girl in the Fireplace 1 Martha Jones 1 Nanogene Conversion 1 Flesh Duplicate 1 The Eleventh Hour 1 All of History, All at Once 1 Donna Noble 1 Amy Pond 1 Ecstatic Beauty 1 RMS Titanic 1 Coward // Killer 1 The Parting of the Ways 1 The Ninth Doctor 1 Sally Sparrow 1 Jenny, Generated Anomaly 1 Rory Williams 1 The Eleventh Doctor 1 The War Doctor 1 Regenerations Restored 1 Idris, Soul of the TARDIS 1 The Face of Boe 1 Run for Your Life 1 The Day of the Doctor 1 Gallifrey Falls // No More 1 Dinosaurs on a Spaceship 1 Kate Stewart 1 Rotating Fireplace 1 The Moment 1 Trenzalore Clocktower 1 Grasp of Fate 1 Farewell 1 Out of Time 1 Wedding Ring 1 Inspiring Refrain 1 As Foretold 1 Fractured Identity 1 Port Town 1 Temple of Triumph 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Temple of Enlightenment 1 Prairie Stream 1 Irrigated Farmland 1 Deserted Beach 1 Glacial Fortress 1 Skycloud Expanse 1 Temple of Epiphany 1 Frostboil Snarl 1 Thespian's Stage 1 Furycalm Snarl 1 War Room 1 Sunbaked Canyon 1 Sundown Pass 1 Stormcarved Coast 1 Fiery Islet 1 Atraxi Warden 1 Wibbly-wobbly, Timey-wimey 1 Time Beetle 1 Star Whale 1 Sibylline Soothsayer 1 Judoon Enforcers 1 Psychic Paper 1 TARDIS 1 Sonic Screwdriver 1 Arcane Signet 1 Sol Ring 1 Clockspinning 1 Thought Vessel 1 Mind Stone 1 Talisman of Creativity 1 Lightning Greaves 1 Talisman of Conviction 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Command Tower 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Temple of the False God 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Thriving Bluff 1 Mystic Monastery 1Ominous Cemetery 1 Rogue's Passage 3 Plains 3 Island 3 Mountain

Fichas de Timey-Wimey

1 ficha de Soldier // Dinosaur

1 ficha de Soldier // Horse

1 ficha de Human // Treasure

1 ficha de Clue // Human Noble

1 ficha de Food // Copy

1 ficha de Alien // Dinosaur

1 ficha de Alien // Copy

1 ficha de Dinosaur // Copy

1 ficha de Dinosaur // Alien

1 ficha de Copy // Soldier

Dale la vuelta Soldier // Dinosaur Dale la vuelta Soldier // Horse Dale la vuelta Human (Décimo) // Treasure (Décimo)

Dale la vuelta Clue (Décimo) // Human Noble Dale la vuelta Food (Décimo) // Copy Dale la vuelta Alien // Dinosaur

Dale la vuelta Alien // Copy Dale la vuelta Dinosaur // Copy

Dale la vuelta Dinosaur // Alien Dale la vuelta Copy // Soldier

Cartas de Planechase de Timey-Wimey

The Lux Foundation Library

Lake Silencio

Amy's Home

Ood Sphere

Human-Time Lord Meta-Crisis

Bad Wolf Bay

Two Streams Facility

Prime Minister's Cabinet Room

New New York

Pompeii

The Lux Foundation Library Lake Silencio

Amy's Home Ood Sphere

Human-Time Lord Meta-Crisis Bad Wolf Bay

Two Streams Facility Prime Minister's Cabinet Room

New New York Pompeii

Paradox Power

The Thirteenth Doctor (foil tradicional) The Thirteenth Doctor (comandante foil grabado especial) Yasmin Khan (foil tradicional)

The Thirteenth Doctor y Yasmin Khan son cartas foil tradicionales. La comandante especial The Thirteenth Doctor está impresa con un tratamiento foil grabado en una cartulina más gruesa. Presumirás de comandante como nunca, pero ten en cuenta que no es legal en el juego sancionado.

1 The Thirteenth Doctor 1 Yasmin Khan 1 Danny Pink 1 Osgood, Operation Double 1 Twice Upon a Time 1 Become the Pilot 1 Quantum Misalignment 1 Nardole, Resourceful Cyborg 1 Flatline 1 Bill Potts 1 Into the Time Vortex 1 Dan Lewis 1 Flaming Tyrannosaurus 1 Ryan Sinclair 1 Return the Past 1 Impending Flux 1 The Flux 1 Sisterhood of Karn 1 Graham O'Brien 1 Karvanista, Loyal Lupari 1 The Foretold Soldier 1 Fugitive of the Judoon 1 River Song 1 Madame Vastra 1 Jenny Flint 1 Strax, Sontaran Nurse 1 The Twelfth Doctor 1 The Fugitive Doctor 1 Me, the Immortal 1 Frost Fair Lure Fish 1 Lunar Hatchling 1 Heaven Sent 1 Last Night Together 1 River Song's Diary 1 Confession Dial 1 Clara Oswald 1 Chaos Warp 1 Cursed Mirror 1 Carpet of Flowers 1 Dreamroot Cascade 1 Temple of Mystery 1 Vineglimmer Snarl 1 Waterlogged Grove 1 Desolate Lighthouse 1 Rockfall Vale 1 Rootbound Crag 1 Temple of Abandon 1 Cinder Glade 1 Sheltered Thicket 1 Temple of Epiphany 1 Frostboil Snarl 1 Stormcarved Coast 1 Fiery Islet 1 Game Trail 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Gallifrey Council Chamber 1 Psychic Paper 1 TARDIS 1 Sonic Screwdriver 1 Start the TARDIS 1 Surge of Brilliance 1 Iraxxa, Empress of Mars 1 Memory Worm 1 Decaying Time Loop 1 Thijarian Witness 1 Truth or Consequences 1 Bigger on the Inside 1 Wreck and Rebuild 1 Arcane Signet 1 Sol Ring 1 Ponder 1 Think Twice 1 Preordain 1 Throes of Chaos 1 Cultivate 1 Search for Tomorrow 1 Farseek 1 Beast Within 1 Growth Spiral 1 Talisman of Curiosity 1 Talisman of Impulse 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Frontier Bivouac 1 Reliquary Tower 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Temple of the False God 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Command Tower 1 Ominous Cemetery 4 Island 3 Mountain 4 Forest

Fichas de Paradox Power

1 ficha de Human // Fish

1 ficha de Fish // Beast

1 ficha de Clue // Copy

1 ficha de Food // Copy

1 ficha de Treasure // Alien Warrior

1 ficha de Alien // Copy

1 ficha de Alien Warrior // Alien Rhino

1 ficha de Alien Warrior // Food

1 ficha de Copy // Osgood, Operation Double

1 ficha de Alien Warrior // Treasure

Dale la vuelta Human (Decimotercera) // Fish Dale la vuelta Fish // Beast Dale la vuelta Clue (Decimotercera) // Copy

Dale la vuelta Food (Decomotercera) // Copy Dale la vuelta Treasure (Decimotercera) // Alien Warrior Dale la vuelta Alien // Copy

Dale la vuelta Alien Warrior // Alien Rhino Dale la vuelta Alien Warrior // Food (Decimotercera)

Dale la vuelta Copy // Osgood, Operation Double Dale la vuelta Alien Warrior // Treasure (Decimotercera)

Cartas de Planechase de Paradox Power

The Doctor's Childhood Barn

Stormcage Containment Facility

The Drum, Mining Facility

Singing Towers of Darillium

Fixed Point in Time

Besieged Viking Village

North Pole Research Base

Temple of Atropos

Kerblam! Warehouse

The Dining Car

The Doctor's Childhood Barn Stormcage Containment Facility

The Drum, Mining Facility Singing Towers of Darillium

Fixed Point in Time Besieged Viking Village

Kerblam! Warehouse The Dining Car

Masters of Evil

Davros, Dalek Creator (foil tradicional) Davros, Dalek Creator (comandante foil grabado especial) Missy (foil tradicional)

Davros, Dalek Creator y Missy son cartas foil tradicionales. El comandante especial Davros, Dalek Creator está impreso con un tratamiento foil grabado en una cartulina más gruesa. Presumirás de comandante como nunca, pero ten en cuenta que no es legal en el juego sancionado.

1 Davros, Dalek Creator 1 Missy 1 Auton Soldier 1 The Flood of Mars 1 Cyber Conversion 1 Hunted by The Family 1 Dalek Drone 1 Vashta Nerada 1 Time Reaper 1 Doomsday Confluence 1 The Toymaker's Trap 1 Vislor Turlough 1 Genesis of the Daleks 1 This Is How It Ends 1 Death in Heaven 1 Delete 1 Ensnared by the Mara 1 Day of the Moon 1 The Master, Multiplied 1 The Master, Mesmerist 1 Rassilon, the War President 1 The Master, Gallifrey's End 1 The Valeyard 1 Weeping Angel 1 The Beast, Deathless Prince 1 The Rani 1 Sycorax Commander 1 The Cyber-Controller 1 Cult of Skaro 1 The Dalek Emperor 1 Ashad, the Lone Cyberman 1 Blink 1 The Master, Formed Anew 1 Cybermen Squadron 1 Cybership 1 Wound Reflection 1 Blasphemous Act 1 Solemn Simulacrum 1 The Sound of Drums 1 River of Tears 1 Foreboding Ruins 1 Shadowblood Ridge 1 Smoldering Marsh 1 Temple of Deceit 1 Choked Estuary 1 Sunken Hollow 1 Darkwater Catacombs 1 Fetid Pools 1 Temple of Malice 1 Canyon Slough 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Temple of Epiphany 1 Frostboil Snarl 1 Stormcarved Coast 1 Fiery Islet 1 Lavaclaw Reaches 1 Shipwreck Marsh 1 Drowned Catacomb 1 Haunted Ridge 1 Dragonskull Summit 1 Creeping Tar Pit 1 Gallifrey Council Chamber 1 Renegade Silent 1 Zygon Infiltrator 1 Don't Blink 1 Exterminate! 1 Dalek Squadron 1 Sontaran General 1 Great Intelligence's Plan 1 Cyberman Patrol 1 Cybermat 1 Clockwork Droid 1 Midnight Crusader Shuttle 1 Laser Screwdriver 1 Arcane Signet 1 Sol Ring 1 Thought Vessel 1 Mind Stone 1 Lightning Greaves 1 Propaganda 1 Feed the Swarm 1 Snuff Out 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Wayfarer's Bauble 1 Talisman of Dominance 1 Talisman of Indulgence 1 Command Tower 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Thriving Moor 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Temple of the False God 1 Reliquary Tower 1 Crumbling Necropolis 1 Ominous Cemetery 2 Island 2 Swamp 2 Mountain

Fichas de Masters of Evil

1 ficha de Treasure // Dalek

1 ficha de Clue // Copy

1 ficha de Alien Angel // Dalek

1 ficha de Alien Angel // Cyberman

1 ficha de Alien Angel // Mark of the Rani

1 ficha de Alien Angel // Copy

1 ficha de Clue // Dalek

1 ficha de Mark of the Rani // Dalek

1 ficha de Cyberman // Mark of the Rani

1 ficha de Cyberman // Dalek

Dale la vuelta Treasure // Dalek Dale la vuelta Clue (Decimotercera) // Copy Dale la vuelta Alien Angel // Dalek

Dale la vuelta Alien Angel // Cyberman Dale la vuelta Alien Angel // Mark of the Rani Dale la vuelta Alien Angel // Copy

Dale la vuelta Clue (Decimotercera) // Dalek Dale la vuelta Mark of the Rani // Dalek

Dale la vuelta Cyberman // Mark of the Rani Dale la vuelta Cyberman // Dalek

Cartas de Planechase de Masters of Evil

City of the Daleks

The Moonbase

Dalek Intensive Care

Bowie Base One

The Doctor's Tomb

Aplan Mortarium

Unleash the Flux

The Matrix of Time

Hotel of Fears

Mondassian Colony Ship

City of the Daleks The Moonbase

Dalek Intensive Care Bowie Base One

The Doctor's Tomb Aplan Mortarium

Unleash the Flux The Matrix of Time

Hotel of Fears Mondassian Colony Ship

La TARDIS va a despegar

Pronto podrás llevar todas estas cartas a tu próxima sesión de Commander y disfrutar del mundo de Doctor Who™ en Magic: The Gathering. La colección saldrá a la venta el 13 de octubre de 2023. ¡Y eso no es todo! Puedes unirte a los eventos especiales de lanzamiento de Magic: The Gathering—Doctor Who™ en tu tienda de juegos local.

