Alchemy: Dominaria Card Image Gallery
BLANCO
Caballero consejero benalita
Sacerdote de la posibilidad
Atracción de la Luna Brumosa
AZUL
Oráculo de las alfas
Djinn escribecielos
Mago del tesoro
Niebla vesuvana
NEGRO
Cría de Dárigaaz
Regresado deteriorado
Reezug, el Ensamblahuesos
Carro escupesmog
ROJO
Enrollabrasas ghitu
Sistema de afluencia trasga
Sargento motivadora trasga
Cadena de hechizos dispersada
VERDE
Allegados de Marwyn
Acuchillador nantuko
Araña almaenramada
Pueblo arbóreo errante
MULTICOLOR
Arvad, contrabandista del Vientoligero
Talismán brote de sangre
Dárigaaz, campeón shivano
Vendedor de destructores
Niambi, protectora apreciada
Máquina bélica proteica
Pies de Fango, tálido trasplantado
Contingencia de Teferi
Tiana, mecánica angelical
Mago de mareas vodaliano
ARTEFACTO
Constructo de la Coalición
Darigaaz, Shivan Champion's spellbook includes the following cards:
- Shivan Dragon
- Moonveil Regent
- Terror of the Peaks
- Leyline Tyrant
- Immersturm Predator
- Manaform Hellkite
- Bone Dragon
- Demanding Dragon
- Skarrgan Hellkite
- Thunderbreak Regent
- Black Dragon
- Skyship Stalker
- Red Dragon
Goblin Influx Array's spellbook includes the following cards:
- Goblin Warchief
- Goblin Chieftain
- Skirk Prospector
- Brash Taunter
- Wily Goblin
- Goblin Trashmaster
- Ember Hauler
- Relic Robber
- Fanatical Firebrand
- Goblin Arsonist
- Reckless Ringleader
- Battle Cry Goblin
- Beetleback Chief
- Goblin Instigator
- Legion Warboss
Oracle of the Alpha's spellbook includes the following cards:
Protean War Engine's spellbook includes the following cards:
- Serra Angel
- Resplendent Angel
- Steel-Plume Marshal
- Duelcraft Trainer
- Falconer Adept
- Seraph of Dawn
- Star-Crowned Stag
- Benalish Marshal
- Serra Paragon
- Blade Historian
- Captivating Crew
- Manaform Hellkite
- Moonveil Regent
- Skyship Stalker
- Ogre Battledriver
Skywriter Djinn's spellbook includes the following cards:
- See the Truth
- Teferi's Time Twist
- Flood of Recollection
- Keep Safe
- Hard Evidence
- Ghostform
- Startle
- Hampering Snare
- Stifle
- Contentious Plan
- Majestic Metamorphosis
- Befuddle
- Bury in Books
- Choking Tethers
- Suit Up
Slimefoot, Thallid Transplant's spellbook includes the following cards: