BLANCO

Caballero consejero benalita
Sacerdote de la posibilidad
Atracción de la Luna Brumosa
AZUL

Oráculo de las alfas
Djinn escribecielos
Mago del tesoro
Niebla vesuvana
NEGRO

Cría de Dárigaaz
Regresado deteriorado
Reezug, el Ensamblahuesos
Carro escupesmog
ROJO

Enrollabrasas ghitu
Sistema de afluencia trasga
Sargento motivadora trasga
Cadena de hechizos dispersada
VERDE

Allegados de Marwyn
Acuchillador nantuko
Araña almaenramada
Pueblo arbóreo errante
MULTICOLOR

Arvad, contrabandista del Vientoligero
Talismán brote de sangre
Dárigaaz, campeón shivano
Vendedor de destructores
Niambi, protectora apreciada
Máquina bélica proteica
Pies de Fango, tálido trasplantado
Contingencia de Teferi
Tiana, mecánica angelical
Mago de mareas vodaliano
ARTEFACTO

Constructo de la Coalición
