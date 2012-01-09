News / Galería de cartas
Galería de imágenes de cartas de
Bienvenido a la galería de imágenes de cartas de Ascenso siniestro. Este es un archivo constantemente actualizado de todos los adelantos de cartas de Ascenso siniestro, así que ¡vuelve a menudo a ver las actualizaciones!
Monday, January 23: Entire Set Posted!
Monday, January 9: 15 Cards Added!
|Card
|Previewed By
|Color
|Gather the Townsfolk
|Magic Arcana
|White
|Ray of Revelation
|Dark Ascension Mechanics Article
|White
|Thraben Doomsayer
|Dark Ascension Mechanics Article
|White
|Increasing Confusion
|Dark Ascension Mechanics Article
|Blue
|Curse of Thirst
|Dark Ascension Mechanics Article
|Black
|Gravecrawler
|Magic Arcana
|Black
|Ravenous Demon (Archdemon of Greed)
|Dark Ascension Mechanics Article
|Black
|Zombie Apocalypse
|Magic Arcana
|Black
|Faithless Looting
|Magic: The Gathering Comic Book
|Red
|Mondronen Shaman (Tovolar's Magehunter)
|Magic Arcana
|Red
|Nearheath Stalker
|Magic Arcana
|Red
|Hunger of the Howlpack
|Dark Ascension Mechanics Article
|Green
|Strangleroot Geist
|Dark Ascension Mechanics Article
|Green
Tuesday, January 10: 1 Cards Added!
|Card
|Previewed By
|Color
|Soul Seizer (Ghastly Haunting)
|Making Magic
|Blue
Wednesday, January 11: 5 Cards Added!
|Card
|Previewed By
|Color
|Increasing Devotion
|Serious Fun
|White
|Ghoultree
|Geek Dad
|Green
|Drogskol Reaver
|GameHead
|Multicolored
|Altar of the Lost
|Limited Information
|Artifact
|Jar of Eyeballs
|@maro254
|Artifact
Thursday, January 12: 7 Cards Added!
|Card
|Previewed By
|Color
|Loyal Cathar (Unhallowed Cathar)
|Star City Games
|White
|Séance
|@mtgaaron
|White
|Secrets of the Dead
|Building on a Budget
|Blue
|Moonveil Dragon
|Dark Ascension Wallpaper
|Red
|Scorned Villager (Moonscarred Werewolf)
|Svenskamagic
|Green
|Falkenrath Aristocrat
|Channel Fireball
|Multicolored
|Sorin, Lord of Innistrad
|Savor the Flavor
|Multicolored
Friday, January 13: 6 Cards Added!
|Card
|Previewed By
|Color
|Thalia, Guardian of Thraben
|Top Decks
|White
|Beguiler of Wills
|Blue
|Lambholt Elder (Silverpelt Werewolf)
|Gathering Magic
|Green
|Wolfbitten Captive (Krallenhorde Killer)
|@wizards_magic
|Green
|Havengul Lich
|From the Lab
|Multicolored
|Immerwolf
|PlanetMTG
|Multicolored
Monday, January 16: 4 Cards Added!
|Card
|Previewed By
|Color
|Fiend of the Shadows
|Robot Viking
|Black
|Pyreheart Wolf
|MagicFriends.it
|Red
|Vorapede
|The Magic Show
|Green
|Huntmaster of the Fells (Ravager of the Fells)
|Latest Developments
|Multicolored
Tuesday, January 17: 7 Cards Added!
|Card
|Previewed By
|Color
|Mikaeus, the Unhallowed
|DailyMTG Feature Article
|Black
|Flayer of the Hatebound
|Making Magic
|Red
|Hellrider
|MTV Geek
|Red
|Feed the Pack
|Nico Nico Douga
|Green
|Grafdigger’s Cage
|PureMTGO
|Artifact
|Warden of the Wall
|AU/NZ OP Facebook
|Artifact
|Vault of the Archangel
|TCG Player
|Land
Wednesday, January 18: 4 Cards Added!
|Card
|Previewed By
|Color
|Chant of the Skifsang
|EU Community
|Blue
|Thought Scour
|Twitter Japan
|Blue
|Deadly Allure
|Limited Information
|Black
|Fling
|RenRen
|Red
Thursday, January 19: 7 Cards Added!
|Card
|Previewed By
|Color
|Lingering Souls
|Building on a Budget
|White
|Markov Blademaster
|The Examiner
|Red
|Briarpack Alpha
|Dengeki Online
|Green
|Lost in the Woods
|AU Judge Community
|Green
|Predator Ooze
|Serious Fun
|Green
|Stromkirk Captain
|Dark Ascension Wallpaper
|Multicolored
|Helvault
|Savor the Flavor
|Artifact
Friday, January 20: 4 Cards Added!
|Card
|Previewed By
|Color
|Sudden Disappearance
|From the Lab
|White
|Geralf’s Messenger
|Top Decks
|Black
|Gruesome Discovery
|Rebellion.es
|Black
|Increasing Savagery
|Blackborder
|Green
White | Blue | Black | Red | Green | Other | ALL CARDS