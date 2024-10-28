Temi delle buste Jumpstart di Fondamenti

Il Jumpstart di Fondamenti ti permette di tuffarti nel cuore di Magic con migliaia di combinazioni di temi. Prendi due buste di Jumpstart, le mescoli e ottieni un mazzo pronto da giocare contro altri mazzi di Jumpstart. Ogni busta ha un tema speciale che collega le carte al suo interno, per cui mischia e combina le buste per vedere quale portentoso mazzo riuscirai a ottenere. Il divertimento ti aspetta in ogni busta, per cui fai un salto in questo formato emozionante e a portata di tutti.

0017_MTGJ25_Main: Hearts on Fire 0039_MTGJ25_NewAnime: Taeko, the Patient Avalanche

Ogni busta di Jumpstart di Jumpstart di Fondamenti contiene 20 carte, fra cui almeno una carta nuova di Magic e tutte le terre di cui hai bisogno per il tuo mazzo di Jumpstart. Ogni busta di Jumpstart contiene una carta con illustrazione in stile anime, con 27 carte nuove di Magic e 24 ristampe che raffigurano un'illustrazione in stile anime. In ogni busta troverai anche una carta tematica, che ti fornirà una lista del mazzo, nonché il nome del tema della tua busta. Puoi esplorare e familiarizzare con tutt i temi possibili di Jumpstart di Fondamenti qui sotto.

Ogni busta di Jumpstart include:

20 carte di Magic 46 possibili temi di Jumpstart 1-2 carte rare o mitiche rare per busta (33% di possibilità per entrambe) 1 di 51 carte con illustrazione in stile anime Include terre

1 carta tematica

Fondamenti di Magic: The Gathering e Jumpstart di Fondamenti sono già disponibili per il preordine. Puoi esplorare tutte le carte in questa uscita con la Galleria immagini delle carte di Fondamenti. Che tu stia cercando di iniziare il tuo viaggio in Magic oppure di sovraccaricare i tuoi mazzi preferiti, Fondamenti ha sicuramente qualcosa per te. L'espansione è già disponibile per il preordine presso il tuo negozio di zona, online su Amazon e ovunque si vendano prodotti di Magic: The Gathering.