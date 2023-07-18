Commander Masters llega a las tiendas de todo el mundo el 4 de agosto de 2023. Junto con Commander Masters, lanzamos cuatro nuevos mazos de Commander: cada uno tiene cartas totalmente nuevas, reimpresiones increíbles y diez fichas de dos caras para prepararte para tu próximo juego de Commander.
(Nota del editor: Las listas de mazos de debajo extraen automáticamente de nuestra base de datos de cartas la impresión más reciente de cada carta, incluidas impresiones que no están en el producto. Las listas de mazos no son exposiciones del producto carta a carta, sino más bien listas interactivas de las cartas incluidas en cada mazo).
ELDRAZI UNBOUND
Zhulodok, Void Gorger y Omarthis, Ghostfire Initiate son cartas foil tradicionales. El comandante especial Zhulodok, Void Gorger está impreso con un tratamiento foil grabado en una cartulina más gruesa. Presumirás de comandante como nunca, pero ten en cuenta que no es legal en el juego sancionado.
1 Zhulodok, Void Gorger
1 Omarthis, Ghostfire Initiate
1 Kozilek, the Great Distortion
1 Abstruse Archaic
1 Calamity of the Titans
1 Desecrate Reality
1 Flayer of Loyalties
1 Rise of the Eldrazi
1 Skittering Cicada
1 Ugin's Mastery
1 Darksteel Monolith
1 All Is Dust
1 Endbringer
1 Endless One
1 It That Betrays
1 Matter Reshaper
1 Oblivion Sower
1 Ugin, the Ineffable
1 Ancient Stone Idol
1 Duplicant
1 Endless Atlas
1 Forsaken Monument
1 Hangarback Walker
1 Investigator's Journal
1 Kaldra Compleat
1 Mazemind Tome
1 Metalwork Colossus
1 Mirage Mirror
1 Myriad Construct
1 Mystic Forge
1 Perilous Vault
1 Phyrexian Triniform
1 Solemn Simulacrum
1 Soul of New Phyrexia
1 Steel Hellkite
1 Stonecoil Serpent
1 Transmogrifying Wand
1 Arch of Orazca
1 Blast Zone
1 Bonders' Enclave
1 Geier Reach Sanitarium
1 Mirrorpool
1 Ruins of Oran-Rief
1 Scavenger Grounds
1 Sea Gate Wreckage
1 Shrine of the Forsaken Gods
1 Tyrite Sanctum
1 War Room
1 Burnished Hart
1 Geode Golem
1 Lightning Greaves
1 Meteor Golem
1 Sol Ring
1 Thought Vessel
1 Thran Dynamo
1 Unstable Obelisk
1 Reliquary Tower
1 Rogue's Passage
1 Artisan of Kozilek
1 Bane of Bala Ged
1 Not of This World
1 Spatial Contortion
1 Titan's Presence
1 Warping Wail
1 Crashing Drawbridge
1 Dreamstone Hedron
1 Everflowing Chalice
1 Fireshrieker
1 Hedron Archive
1 Mind Stone
1 Ornithopter of Paradise
1 Palladium Myr
1 Scaretiller
1 Suspicious Bookcase
1 Worn Powerstone
1 Arcane Lighthouse
1 Eldrazi Temple
1 Forge of Heroes
1 Guildless Commons
1 Mage-Ring Network
1 Temple of the False God
1 Tomb of the Spirit Dragon
1 Urza's Mine
1 Urza's Power Plant
1 Urza's Tower
15 Wastes
Fichas de Eldrazi Unbound
1 ficha de Tóptero // Constructo
1 ficha de Espíritu // Vástago eldrazi
3 fichas de Manifestación // Vástago eldrazi
1 ficha de Manifestación // Germen pirexiano
1 ficha de Bendición de la ciudad // Constructo
3 fichas de Gólem pirexiano // Buey
Tóptero // Constructo
Espíritu // Vástago eldrazi
Manifestación // Vástago eldrazi
Manifestación // Germen pirexiano
Bendición de la ciudad // Constructo
Gólem pirexiano // Buey
Enduring Enchantments
Anikthea, Hand of Erebos y Narci, Fable Singer son cartas foil tradicionales. La comandante especial Anikthea, Hand of Erebos está impresa con un tratamiento foil grabado en una cartulina más gruesa. Presumirás de comandante como nunca, pero ten en cuenta que no es legal en el juego sancionado.
1 Anikthea, Hand of Erebos
1 Narci, Fable Singer
1 Battle at the Helvault
1 Boon of the Spirit Realm
1 Ondu Spiritdancer
1 Cacophony Unleashed
1 Demon of Fate's Design
1 Ghoulish Impetus
1 Composer of Spring
1 Nyxborn Behemoth
1 Archon of Sun's Grace
1 Felidar Retreat
1 Grasp of Fate
1 Heliod, God of the Sun
1 Mesa Enchantress
1 Sigil of the Empty Throne
1 Starfield Mystic
1 Starfield of Nyx
1 Cunning Rhetoric
1 Doomwake Giant
1 Dreadhorde Invasion
1 Erebos, Bleak-Hearted
1 Abundance
1 Arasta of the Endless Web
1 Courser of Kruphix
1 Dryad of the Ilysian Grove
1 Eidolon of Blossoms
1 Enchantress's Presence
1 Herald of the Pantheon
1 The Mending of Dominaria
1 Sanctum Weaver
1 Sandwurm Convergence
1 Setessan Champion
1 Verduran Enchantress
1 Battle for Bretagard
1 Calix, Destiny's Hand
1 Culling Ritual
1 Mirari's Wake
1 Sythis, Harvest's Hand
1 Canopy Vista
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Fortified Village
1 Necroblossom Snarl
1 Shineshadow Snarl
1 Sungrass Prairie
1 Temple of Malady
1 Temple of Plenty
1 Temple of Silence
1 Path to Exile
1 Extinguish All Hope
1 Kodama's Reach
1 Arcane Signet
1 Sol Ring
1 Ash Barrens
1 Command Tower
1 Cast Out
1 Love Song of Night and Day
1 Omen of the Sun
1 Spirited Companion
1 The Eldest Reborn
1 Mindwrack Harpy
1 The Binding of the Titans
1 Destiny Spinner
1 Farseek
1 Font of Fertility
1 Greater Tanuki
1 Khalni Heart Expedition
1 Nessian Wanderer
1 Omen of the Hunt
1 Rampant Growth
1 Binding the Old Gods
1 Jukai Naturalist
1 Nyx Weaver
1 Satyr Enchanter
1 Golgari Rot Farm
1 Krosan Verge
1 Orzhov Basilica
1 Sandsteppe Citadel
1 Selesnya Sanctuary
1 Tainted Field
1 Tainted Wood
6 Plains
5 Swamp
8 Forest
Fichas de Enduring Enchantments
2 fichas de Copia // Soldado
1 ficha de Copia // Ave
1 ficha de Copia // Avacyn
1 ficha de Copia // Pegaso
1 ficha de Copia // Ángel (4/4)
1 ficha de Clérigo // Bestia felino
1 ficha de Guerrero elfo // Clérigo
1 ficha de Guerrero humano // Ejército zombie
1 ficha de Sierpe // Araña
Copia // Soldado
Copia // Ave
Copia // Avacyn
Copia // Pegaso
Copia // Ángel (4/4)
Clérigo // Bestia felino
Guerrero elfo // Clérigo
Guerrero humano // Ejército zombie
Sierpe // Araña
Planeswalker Party
Commodore Guff y Leori, Sparktouched Hunter son cartas foil tradicionales. El comandante especial Commodore Guff está impreso con un tratamiento foil grabado en una cartulina más gruesa. Presumirás de comandante como nunca, pero ten en cuenta que no es legal en el juego sancionado.
1 Commodore Guff
1 Leori, Sparktouched Hunter
1 Mangara, the Diplomat
1 Gatewatch Beacon
1 Onakke Oathkeeper
1 Teyo, Geometric Tactician
1 Sparkshaper Visionary
1 Vronos, Masked Inquisitor
1 Chandra, Legacy of Fire
1 Guff Rewrites History
1 Jaya's Phoenix
1 Ajani Steadfast
1 Deploy the Gatewatch
1 Elspeth, Sun's Champion
1 Gideon Jura
1 Norn's Annex
1 Oath of Gideon
1 Promise of Loyalty
1 Semester's End
1 Urza's Ruinous Blast
1 Deepglow Skate
1 Jace Beleren
1 Jace, Architect of Thought
1 Jace, Mirror Mage
1 Oath of Jace
1 Spark Double
1 Blasphemous Act
1 Chandra, Awakened Inferno
1 Chandra, Torch of Defiance
1 Repeated Reverberation
1 Sarkhan the Masterless
1 Nahiri, the Harbinger
1 Narset of the Ancient Way
1 Narset, Enlightened Master
1 Oath of Teferi
1 The Chain Veil
1 Nevinyrral's Disk
1 Silent Arbiter
1 Cascade Bluffs
1 Exotic Orchard
1 Frostboil Snarl
1 Furycalm Snarl
1 Karn's Bastion
1 Mobilized District
1 Mystic Gate
1 Port Town
1 Prairie Stream
1 Rugged Prairie
1 Skycloud Expanse
1 Temple of Enlightenment
1 Temple of Epiphany
1 Temple of Triumph
1 Cartographer's Hawk
1 Path to Exile
1 Kazuul, Tyrant of the Cliffs
1 Arcane Signet
1 Fellwar Stone
1 Sol Ring
1 Command Tower
1 Myriad Landscape
1 Reliquary Tower
1 Grateful Apparition
1 Oreskos Explorer
1 Swords to Plowshares
1 The Wanderer
1 Flux Channeler
1 Fog Bank
1 Narset, Parter of Veils
1 Thrummingbird
1 Saheeli, Sublime Artificer
1 Wall of Denial
1 Azorius Signet
1 Boros Signet
1 Honor-Worn Shaku
1 Izzet Signet
1 Talisman of Conviction
1 Talisman of Creativity
1 Talisman of Progress
1 Wayfarer's Bauble
1 Forge of Heroes
1 Interplanar Beacon
1 Mystic Monastery
7 Island
4 Mountain
7 Plains
Fichas de Planeswalker Party
1 ficha de Muro // Aliado kor
1 ficha de Dragón (4/4) // Aliado kor
1 ficha de Emblema (Ajani tenaz) // Hechicero
1 ficha de Emblema (Chandra, el Infierno Despertado) // Hechicero
1 ficha de Emblema (Chandra, aurora de la rebeldía) // Hechicero
1 ficha de Emblema (Narset de los métodos antiguos) // Hechicero
1 ficha de Emblema (Elspeth, campeona del sol) // Copia (Jace)
1 ficha de Soldado // Servo
2 fichas de Soldado // Ogro
Muro // Aliado kor
Dragón (4/4) // Aliado kor
Emblema (Ajani tenaz) // Hechicero
Emblema (Chandra, el Infierno Despertado) // Hechicero
Emblema (Chandra, aurora de la rebeldía) // Hechicero
Emblema (Narset de los métodos antiguos) // Hechicero
Emblema (Elspeth, campeona del sol) // Copia (Jace)
Soldado // Servo
Soldado // Ogro
Sliver Swarm
Sliver Gravemother y Rukarumel, Biologist son cartas foil tradicionales. El comandante especial Sliver Gravemother está impreso con un tratamiento foil grabado en una cartulina más gruesa. Presumirás de comandante como nunca, pero ten en cuenta que no es legal en el juego sancionado.
Estos mazos se lanzarán con Commander Masters el 4 de agosto de 2023. Haz ya tu pedido anticipado en línea en tiendas como Amazon, en tu tienda de juegos local y en todos los establecimientos donde se venda Magic.
