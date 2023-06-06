The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™ Set Mastery

  • 33x The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth packs
  • 5x Mastery Orbs (redeemed for a card style or avatars on The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Mastery Tree)

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Mastery Pass

MTG Arena Mastery Pass with Gandalf holding a staff with magic energy at the top, with a spring ent and an autumn ent in the background

AVATARS

  • Gandalf
  • Frodo and Sam
  • Legolas
  • Eowyn
  • Galadriel
  • Gollum
  • Aragorn

CARDS AND PACKS

  • 20x packs:
    • 4x The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth
    • 4x March of the Machine
    • 4x Phyrexia: All Will Be One
    • 4x The Brothers' War
    • 4x Dominaria United
  • 10x The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs)
  • Level 81+: 1x Uncommon ICR

CARD SLEEVES

  • Frodo the Ring-bearer sleeve
  • Galadriel exquisite sleeve

CARD STYLES

  • 25x Mastery Orbs (redeemable for a card style or avatar on The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Mastery Tree)
  • 15x Common card styles
  • 10x Uncommon card styles

EVENT TOKENS

  • 1x Player Draft token (redeemable for either a Premier or Traditional Draft)

GOLD AND GEMS

  • 4,000 Gold
  • 1,200 Gems

PETS

  • Common Spring Ent
  • Uncommon Autumn Ent
  • Rare Winter Ent

How Many Levels Are There in The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Set Mastery?

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Set Mastery goes up to Level 80. All players receive rewards through Level 54, while players with the Mastery Pass will receive rewards up to Level 70—and beyond!