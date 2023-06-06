The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™ Set Mastery

33x The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth packs

5x Mastery Orbs (redeemed for a card style or avatars on The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Mastery Tree)

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Mastery Pass

AVATARS

Gandalf

Frodo and Sam

Legolas

Eowyn

Galadriel

Gollum

Aragorn

CARDS AND PACKS

20x packs: 4x The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth 4x March of the Machine 4x Phyrexia: All Will Be One 4x The Brothers' War 4x Dominaria United

10x The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth mythic rare individual card rewards (ICRs)

Level 81+: 1x Uncommon ICR

CARD SLEEVES

Frodo the Ring-bearer sleeve

Galadriel exquisite sleeve

CARD STYLES

25x Mastery Orbs (redeemable for a card style or avatar on The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Mastery Tree)

15x Common card styles

10x Uncommon card styles

EVENT TOKENS

1x Player Draft token (redeemable for either a Premier or Traditional Draft)

GOLD AND GEMS

4,000 Gold

1,200 Gems

PETS

Common Spring Ent

Uncommon Autumn Ent

Rare Winter Ent

How Many Levels Are There in The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Set Mastery?

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Set Mastery goes up to Level 80. All players receive rewards through Level 54, while players with the Mastery Pass will receive rewards up to Level 70—and beyond!