L'8 marzo 2024, il distopico mondo post-nucleare di Fallout incontra Magic: The Gathering con l'uscita di Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout®, e abbiamo quattro nuovi mazzi Commander che ti faranno rovistare, irradiare, elaborare strategie e automatizzare sul campo di battaglia.

Ave, Cesare (rosso-bianco-nero)

Sopravvissuti Agguerriti (rosso-verde-bianco) Sopravvissuti Agguerriti (rosso-verde-bianco)

Scienza! (blu- bianco-rosso)

Minaccia Mutante (nero-verde-blu) Minaccia Mutante (nero-verde-blu)

Ogni confezione ha un mazzo Commander completo pronto all'uso:

2 carte creatura leggendaria foil inedite di Magic, entrambe utilizzabili come comandante del mazzo

98 carte non foil, con ogni mazzo contenente carte inedite di Magic: Ave, Cesare: 37 carte inedite di Magic Sopravvissuti Agguerriti: 38 carte inedite di Magic Scienza!: 38 carte inedite di Magic Minaccia Mutante: 41 arte inedite di Magic

1 comandante foil in rilievo da copertina (una copia su cartoncino spesso della carta comandante con foil in rilievo sul bordo e sull’illustrazione della carta; non è legale nel gioco Commander sanzionato)

10 pedine bifronte

1 Collector Booster Sample Pack con 2 carte con trattamento speciale, inclusa 1 carta rara o rara mitica

1 portamazzo che può contenere 100 carte con bustine protettive

1 ruota segnapunti vita

1 inserto strategico

1 carta-guida

Troverai anche nuove carte terra base non foil con illustrazione completa in ogni mazzo Commander, incluse cinque carte che raffigurano prospettive isometriche che ricordano il classico gioco di Fallout.

Pianura (illustrazione completa) Pianura (illustrazione completa)

Isola (illustrazione completa) Isola (illustrazione completa)

Palude (illustrazione completa) Palude (illustrazione completa)

Montagna (illustrazione completa) Montagna (illustrazione completa)

Foresta (illustrazione completa) Foresta (illustrazione completa)

Visita la nostra Galleria Immagini delle carte di Magic: The Gathering® - Fallout® per vedere le carte incluse nelle liste dei mazzi Commander ed esaminare tutte le carte e i trattamenti buste divertenti disponibili nell'espansione.

Di seguito, puoi trovare le liste complete di tutti i mazzi Commander di Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout®. Preordina ora dal tuo negozio di zona, dai rivenditori online come Amazon o ovunque siano venduti i prodotti di Magic!

(Nota del redattore: le seguenti liste dei mazzi mostrano automaticamente la ristampa più recente di ogni carta estratta dal nostro database delle carte, incluse versioni non incluse in questo prodotto. Le liste dei mazzi non sono rappresentazioni esatte carta per carta, bensì liste interattive delle carte incluse in ogni mazzo.)

Ave, Cesare (rosso-bianco-nero)

Caesar, Imperatore della Legione (foil arcobaleno) Signor House, Presidente e AD (foil arcobaleno) Caesar, Imperatore della Legione (comandante foil in rilievo da copertina)

Conduci il tuo esercito verso una spietata vittoria militare con Caesar! Ave, Cesare comprende 37 carte inedite di Magic. Caesar, Imperatore della Legione e Signor House, Presidente e AD sono carte foil arcobaleno. La carta comandante da copertina di Caesar, Imperatore della Legione è stampata con trattamento foil in rilievo su cartoncino spesso (fantastico da mostrare ma non è legale nel gioco sanzionato).

1 Caesar, Legion's Emperor 1 Mr. House, President and CEO 1 Aradesh, the Founder 1 Battle of Hoover Dam 1 Overseer of Vault 76 1 Securitron Squadron 1 Sierra, Nuka's Biggest Fan 1 Middle School 1 Yes Man, Personal Securitron 1 V.A.T.S. 1 Wasteland Raider 1 Mysterious Stranger 1 Powder Ganger 1 Rose, Cutthroat Raider 1 Thrill-Kill Disciple 1 Wild Wasteland 1 Boomer Scrapper 1 Colonel Autumn 1 Desdemona, Freedom's Edge 1 Elder Arthur Maxson 1 Kellogg, Dangerous Mind 1 MacCready, Lamplight Mayor 1 The Nipton Lottery 1 Paladin Elizabeth Taggerdy 1 Voter's Dilemma 1 ED-E, Lonesome Eyebot 1 Desolate Mire 1 Diamond City 1 Captain of the Watch 1 Entrapment Maneuver 1 Hour of Reckoning 1 Keeper of the Accord 1 Marshal's Anthem 1 Martial Coup 1 Secure the Wastes 1 Black Market 1 Lethal Scheme 1 Stolen Strategy 1 Anguished Unmaking 1 Assemble the Legion 1 Fervent Charge 1 Ruinous Ultimatum 1 Canyon Slough 1 Clifftop Retreat 1 Dragonskull Summit 1 Isolated Chapel 1 Shadowblood Ridge 1 Smoldering Marsh 1 Temple of Malice 1 Temple of Silence 1 Temple of Triumph 1 Windbrisk Heights 1 Gary Clone 1 Butch DeLoria, Tunnel Snake 1 Ruthless Radrat 1 Craig Boone, Novac Guard 1 Legate Lanius, Caesar's Ace 1 White Glove Gourmand 1 Charisma Bobblehead 1 Luck Bobblehead 1 Survivor's Med Kit 1 Impassioned Orator 1 Intangible Virtue 1 Bastion of Remembrance 1 Deadly Dispute 1 Morbid Opportunist 1 Pitiless Plunderer 1 General's Enforcer 1 Heroic Reinforcements 1 Wear // Tear 1 Arcane Signet 1 Skullclamp 1 Sol Ring 1 Talisman of Conviction 1 Talisman of Hierarchy 1 Talisman of Indulgence 1 Ash Barrens 1 Command Tower 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Memorial to Glory 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Nomad Outpost 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Tainted Field 1 Tainted Peak 1 Terramorphic Expanse 5 Plains 4 Swamp 5 Mountain

Pedine di Ave, Cesare

1 pedina Robot // Tesoro (militare)

1 pedina Copia // Tesoro (militare)

1 pedina Robot // Ferraglia

1 pedina Copia // Ferraglia

1 pedina Copia // Soldato Umano

1 pedina Soldato // Soldato Umano

1 pedina Soldato // Tesoro (militare)

1 pedina Soldato (rosso-bianco) // Cibo (militare)

1 pedina Guerriero // Cibo (militare)

1 pedina Guerriero // Soldato (rosso-bianco)

Gira Robot // Tesoro (militare) Gira Copia // Tesoro (militare) Gira Robot // Ferraglia

Gira Copia // Ferraglia Gira Copia // Soldato Umano Gira Soldato // Soldato Umano

Gira Soldato // Tesoro (militare) Gira Soldato (rosso-bianco) // Cibo (militare)

Sopravvissuti Agguerriti

Dogmeat, Amico Fedele (foil arcobaleno) Preston Garvey dei Minutemen (foil arcobaleno) Dogmeat, Amico Fedele (comandante foil in rilievo da copertina)

Raccogli tutto quello di cui hai bisogno per sconfiggere i tuoi nemici! Sopravvissuti Agguerriti comprende 38 carte inedite di Magic. Dogmeat, Amico Fedele e Preston Garvey dei Minutemen sono carte foil arcobaleno. La carta comandante da copertina Dogmeat, Amico Fedele è stampata con trattamento foil in rilievo su cartoncino spesso (fantastico da mostrare ma non è legale nel gioco sanzionato).

1 Dogmeat, Ever Loyal 1 Preston Garvey, Minuteman 1 Codsworth, Handy Helper 1 Idolized 1 Pre-War Formalwear 1 Birthday Party 1 Duchess, Wayward Tavernkeep 1 Grim Reaper's Sprint 1 Junk Jet 1 Megaton's Fate 1 House Gambit 1 Veronica, Dissident Scribe 1 Animal Friend 1 Strong Back 1 Almost Perfect 1 Armory Paladin 1 Cait, Cage Brawler 1 Cass, Hand of Vengeance 1 Inventory Management 1 Moira Brown, Guide Author 1 Three Dog, Galaxy News DJ 1 Mister Gutsy 1 Pip-Boy 3000 1 Junktown 1 Sunscorched Divide 1 Mantle of the Ancients 1 Puresteel Paladin 1 Single Combat 1 Blasphemous Act 1 Chaos Warp 1 Heroic Intervention 1 Basilisk Collar 1 Bloodforged Battle-Axe 1 Champion's Helm 1 Masterwork of Ingenuity 1 Canopy Vista 1 Cinder Glade 1 Clifftop Retreat 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Mossfire Valley 1 Rootbound Crag 1 Scattered Groves 1 Scavenger Grounds 1 Sheltered Thicket 1 Sungrass Prairie 1 Sunpetal Grove 1 Temple of Abandon 1 Temple of Plenty 1 Temple of Triumph 1 Brotherhood Outcast 1 Commander Sofia Daguerre 1 Acquired Mutation 1 Crimson Caravaneer 1 Ian the Reckless 1 Bighorner Rancher 1 Break Down 1 Gunner Conscript 1 Super Mutant Scavenger 1 Well Rested 1 Agility Bobblehead 1 Perception Bobblehead 1 Silver Shroud Costume 1 All That Glitters 1 Path to Exile 1 Valorous Stance 1 Sticky Fingers 1 Abundant Growth 1 Fertile Ground 1 Rancor 1 Squirrel Nest 1 Wild Growth 1 Behemoth Sledge 1 Arcane Signet 1 Brass Knuckles 1 Explorer's Scope 1 Fireshrieker 1 Sol Ring 1 Swiftfoot Boots 1 Ash Barrens 1 Buried Ruin 1 Command Tower 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Jungle Shrine 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Roadside Reliquary 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Temple of the False God 1 Terramorphic Expanse 4 Mountain 4 Forest 4 Plains

Pedine di Sopravvissuti Agguerriti

1 pedina Ferraglia // Scoiattolo

1 pedina Ferraglia // Tesoro (sopravvivenza, tecnologia)

1 pedina Insediamento // Soldato Umano

1 pedina Insediamento // Cibo (sopravvivenza)

1 pedina Tesoro (sopravvivenza, tecnologia) // Guida di Sopravvivenza nella Zona

1 pedina Cibo (sopravvivenza) // Scoiattolo

2 pedine Radiazione (carta guida) // Copia

2 pedine Radiazione (carta guida) // Tesoro (sopravvivenza, tecnologia)

Gira Ferraglia // Scoiattolo Gira Ferraglia // Tesoro (sopravvivenza, tecnologia) Gira Insediamento // Soldato Umano

Gira Insediamento // Cibo (sopravvivenza) Gira Tesoro (sopravvivenza, tecnologia) // Guida di Sopravvivenza nella Zona Gira Cibo (sopravvivenza) // Scoiattolo

Gira Radiazione (carta guida) // Copia Gira Radiazione (carta guida) // Tesoro (sopravvivenza, tecnologia)

Scienza!

Dott.ssa Madison Li (foil arcobaleno) Liberty Prime, Ricaricato (foil arcobaleno) Dott.ssa Madison Li (comandante foil in rilievo da copertina)

Sfrutta il potere della tecnologia per combattere per il destino della Terra! Scienza! comprende 38 carte inedite di Magic. Dott.ssa Madison Li e Liberty Prime, Ricaricato sono carte foil arcobaleno. La carta comandante da copertina Dott.ssa Madison Li è stampata con trattamento foil in rilievo su cartoncino spesso (fantastico da mostrare ma non è legale nel gioco sanzionato).

1 Dr. Madison Li 1 Liberty Prime, Recharged 1 Automated Assembly Line 1 Brotherhood Scribe 1 Overencumbered 1 The Prydwen, Steel Flagship 1 Sentry Bot 1 Dweller's Journey 1 Curie, Emergent Intelligence 1 James, Wandering Dad 1 Nick Valentine, Private Eye 1 Synth Infiltrator 1 Assaultron Dominator 1 The Motherlode, Excavator 1 Plasma Caster 1 Synth Eradicator 1 Arcade Gannon 1 Electrosiphon 1 Red Death, Shipwrecker 1 Rex, Cyber-Hound 1 Sentinel Sarah Lyons 1 Shaun, Father of Synths 1 Sadistic Simulation 1 Brotherhood Vertibird 1 T-45 Power Armor 1 Ferrous Lake 1 HELIOS One 1 Austere Command 1 Open the Vaults 1 Mechanized Production 1 One with the Machine 1 Wake the Past 1 Mystic Forge 1 Panharmonicon 1 Solemn Simulacrum 1 Steel Overseer 1 Clifftop Retreat 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Glacial Fortress 1 Irrigated Farmland 1 Prairie Stream 1 Skycloud Expanse 1 Spire of Industry 1 Sulfur Falls 1 Temple of Enlightenment 1 Temple of Epiphany 1 Treasure Vault 1 Paladin Danse, Steel Maverick 1 Nerd Rage 1 Robobrain War Mind 1 Bottle-Cap Blast 1 Elder Owyn Lyons 1 Behemoth of Vault 0 1 C.A.M.P. 1 Endurance Bobblehead 1 Expert-Level Safe 1 Intelligence Bobblehead 1 Nuka-Cola Vending Machine 1 Crush Contraband 1 Dispatch 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Glimmer of Genius 1 Thirst for Knowledge 1 Whirler Rogue 1 Loyal Apprentice 1 Unexpected Windfall 1 Arcane Signet 1 Everflowing Chalice 1 Lightning Greaves 1 Mind Stone 1 Sol Ring 1 Talisman of Conviction 1 Talisman of Creativity 1 Talisman of Progress 1 Thought Vessel 1 Wayfarer's Bauble 1 Ash Barrens 1 Buried Ruin 1 Command Tower 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Mystic Monastery 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Razortide Bridge 1 Rustvale Bridge 1 Silverbluff Bridge 1 Terramorphic Expanse 5 Island 4 Mountain 4 Plains

Scienza! Pedine

1 pedina Riserva di energia (carta guida) // Tesoro (sopravvivenza, tecnologia)

1 pedina Cavaliere Umano // Cibo (tecnologia)

1 pedina Cavaliere Umano // Copia

1 pedina Tottero // Tesoro (sopravvivenza, tecnologia)

1 pedina Tottero // Ferraglia

1 pedina Copia // Indizio

1 pedina Tesoro (sopravvivenza, tecnologia) // Indizio

1 pedina Tesoro (sopravvivenza, tecnologia) // Cavaliere Umano

1 pedina Cibo (tecnologia) // Robot

1 pedina Robot // Tesoro (sopravvivenza, tecnologia)

Gira Riserva di energia (carta guida) // Tesoro (sopravvivenza, tecnologia) Gira Cavaliere Umano // Cibo (tecnologia) Gira Cavaliere Umano // Copia

Gira Tottero // Tesoro (sopravvivenza, tecnologia) Gira Tottero // Ferraglia Gira Copia // Indizio

Gira Tesoro (sopravvivenza, tecnologia) // Indizio Gira Tesoro (sopravvivenza, tecnologia) // Cavaliere Umano

Gira Cibo (tecnologia) // Robot Gira Robot // Tesoro (sopravvivenza, tecnologia)

Minaccia Mutante

Il Saggio Uomo Falena (foil arcobaleno) Maestro, il Trascendente (foil arcobaleno) Il Saggio Uomo Falena (comandante foil in rilievo da copertina)

1 The Wise Mothman 1 The Master, Transcendent 1 Jason Bright, Glowing Prophet 1 Mirelurk Queen 1 Piper Wright, Publick Reporter 1 Radstorm 1 Struggle for Project Purity 1 Feral Ghoul 1 Hancock, Ghoulish Mayor 1 Nuclear Fallout 1 Screeching Scorchbeast 1 The Necropolis 1 Harold and Bob, First Numens 1 Lily Bowen, Raging Grandma 1 Power Fist 1 Rampaging Yao Guai 1 Strong, the Brutish Thespian 1 Tato Farmer 1 Watchful Radstag 1 Agent Frank Horrigan 1 Alpha Deathclaw 1 Atomize 1 Marcus, Mutant Mayor 1 Mutational Advantage 1 Forced Evolution 1 Nuka-Nuke Launcher 1 Recon Craft Theta 1 Mariposa Military Base 1 Overflowing Basin 1 Viridescent Bog 1 Fraying Sanity 1 Inexorable Tide 1 Branching Evolution 1 Guardian Project 1 Hardened Scales 1 Tireless Tracker 1 Biomass Mutation 1 Casualties of War 1 Find // Finality 1 Darkwater Catacombs 1 Drowned Catacomb 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Fetid Pools 1 Hinterland Harbor 1 Nesting Grounds 1 Sunken Hollow 1 Temple of Deceit 1 Temple of Malady 1 Temple of Mystery 1 Woodland Cemetery 1 Vexing Radgull 1 Bloatfly Swarm 1 Infesting Radroach 1 Cathedral Acolyte 1 Glowing One 1 Lumbering Megasloth 1 Contaminated Drink 1 Nightkin Ambusher 1 Raul, Trouble Shooter 1 Young Deathclaws 1 Strength Bobblehead 1 Cultivate 1 Farseek 1 Harmonize 1 Inspiring Call 1 Rampant Growth 1 Corpsejack Menace 1 Putrefy 1 Winding Constrictor 1 Arcane Signet 1 Contagion Clasp 1 Sol Ring 1 Talisman of Curiosity 1 Talisman of Dominance 1 Talisman of Resilience 1 Ash Barrens 1 Command Tower 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Mortuary Mire 1 Opulent Palace 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Tainted Isle 1 Tainted Wood 1 Temple of the False God 1 Terramorphic Expanse 5 Swamp 5 Forest 5 Island

Scegli di credere nel Saggio Uomo Falena! Minaccia Mutante comprende 41 carte inedite di Magic. Il Saggio Uomo Falena e Maestro, il Trascendente sono carte foil arcobaleno. La carta comandante da copertina Il Saggio Uomo Falena è stampata con trattamento foil in rilievo su cartoncino spesso (fantastico da mostrare ma non è legale nel gioco sanzionato).

Pedine di Minaccia Mutante

2 pedine Alieno // Indizio

3 pedine Mutante Zombie // Copia

1 pedina Mutante Zombie // Indizio

4 pedine Radiazione (carta guida) // Mutante Zombie

Gira Alieno // Indizio Gira Mutante Zombie // Copia

Gira Mutante Zombie // Indizio Gira Radiazione (carta guida) // Mutante Zombie

Questi mazzi Commander usciranno con Magic: The Gathering® – Fallout® l'8 marzo 2024. Puoi preordinarli subito dal tuo negozio di zona, dai rivenditori online come Amazon o ovunque siano venduti i prodotti di Magic!