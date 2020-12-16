Che cos’è questa Lista? Uno degli aspetti più affascinanti di Magic è la sua storia, quindi abbiamo deciso di prendere un’idea da Spirale Temporale e dai Mystery Booster. Abbiamo selezionato 300 carte interessanti del passato di Magic. Queste 300 carte compongono la Lista.

Le carte della Lista hanno una probabilità del 25% di essere trovate nell’ultimo slot delle buste dell'espansione. Della Lista fanno parte comuni, non comuni, rare e rare mitiche, che sono presenti con la frequenza appropriata. Far parte della Lista non rende le carte legali nel formato Standard. Le carte rimangono legali solo nei formati in cui sono già legali. Le carte possono provenire da ogni parte dei 27 anni di storia di Magic. Il nostro piano è che la Lista cambi in modo graduale da espansione a espansione, aggiungendo carte che hanno un senso nell’espansione, rimanendo per la maggior parte intatta nel tempo, con il risultato che sarà possibile scoprire quali carte fanno parte della Lista.

Con Kaldheim abbiamo fatto le prime modifiche!

(Nota per la Lista di seguito: l’immagine potrebbe non corrispondere alla versione che fa parte della Lista. Controllate a destra il simbolo che identifica l'espansione per scoprire la versione della Lista.)

Queste sono le aggiunte alla Lista per Kaldheim:

Per poter aggiungere queste carte, abbiamo rimosso le seguenti:

Se siete curiosi di sapere tutto ciò che contiene l’intera Lista, eccola: