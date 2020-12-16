Che cos’è questa Lista? Uno degli aspetti più affascinanti di Magic è la sua storia, quindi abbiamo deciso di prendere un’idea da Spirale Temporale e dai Mystery Booster. Abbiamo selezionato 300 carte interessanti del passato di Magic. Queste 300 carte compongono la Lista.

Le carte della Lista hanno una probabilità del 25% di essere trovate nell’ultimo slot delle buste dell'espansione. Della Lista fanno parte comuni, non comuni, rare e rare mitiche, che sono presenti con la frequenza appropriata. Far parte della Lista non rende le carte legali nel formato Standard. Le carte rimangono legali solo nei formati in cui sono già legali. Le carte possono provenire da ogni parte dei 27 anni di storia di Magic. Il nostro piano è che la Lista cambi in modo graduale da espansione a espansione, aggiungendo carte che hanno un senso nell’espansione, rimanendo per la maggior parte intatta nel tempo, con il risultato che sarà possibile scoprire quali carte fanno parte della Lista.

Con Kaldheim abbiamo fatto le prime modifiche!

(Nota per la Lista di seguito: l’immagine potrebbe non corrispondere alla versione che fa parte della Lista. Controllate a destra il simbolo che identifica l'espansione per scoprire la versione della Lista.)

Queste sono le aggiunte alla Lista per Kaldheim:

Clicca qui per visualizzare le carte aggiunte.

Nome cartaEspansione
Adarkar ValkyrieCSP
Beanstalk GiantELD Showcase
Birthing BoughsMH1
Bonecrusher GiantELD Showcase
Brallin, Skyshark RiderC20
Cavern of SoulsAVR
Cold StorageTMP
Combustible GearhulkKLD
Cranial PlatingTSR Showcase
Crested SunmareHOU
Dark DepthsCSP
Daxos, Blessed by the SunTHB Showcase
Desolation AngelAPC
Elspeth Conquers DeathTHB
Freyalise, Llanowar's FuryC14
Frost TitanM11
Giver of RunesMH1
Hans ErikssonCMR
Herald's HornC17
Horned Helm5DN
Hunted TrollC13
Ice CaveAPC
Ice-Fang CoatlMH1
Into the NorthCSP
JokulmorderCSP
Jötun GruntCSP
Kaya, Ghost AssassinCN2
Kindred DiscoveryC17
Korvold, Fae-Cursed KingELD Brawl
Liliana's DevoteeM21 Showcase
Morophon, the BoundlessMH1
Mystical TutorSS1
Ohran FrostfangC19
Panglacial WurmCSP
ParcelbeastIKO Showcase
PillageA25
Read the RunesONS
Release the DogsJMP
Rite of FlameSS3
Runed StalactiteLRW
Scrying SheetsCSP
Seething SongDDG
Shabraz, the SkysharkC20
Skyclave ShadeZNR Showcase
Tibalt, Rakish InstigatorWAR
Vernal EquinoxMMQ
Vorinclex, Voice of HungerNPH
Yore-Tiller NephilimGPT

Per poter aggiungere queste carte, abbiamo rimosso le seguenti:

Clicca qui per visualizzare le carte rimosse.

Nome carta
Anax, Hardened in the Forge
Bloodghast
Bojuka Bog
Brainstorm
Brazen Borrower
Chulane, Teller of Tales
Cryptic Command
Curious Pair
Dune-Brood Nephilim
Eldrazi Displacer
Eldrazi Temple
Emeria Angel
Emeria, the Sky Ruin
Eternal Witness
Everflowing Chalice
Fall of the Titans
Genesis Hydra
Gideon, Ally of Zendikar
Goblin Grenade
Gorm the Great
History of Benalia
Hunted Dragon
Jaya's Immolating Inferno
Jwari Shapeshifter
Kalastria Highborn
Kazandu Blademaster
Khalni Hydra
Lorthos, the Tidemaker
Nahiri, the Lithomancer
Nissa Revane
Omnath, Locus of Rage
Plated Geopede
Pouncing Shoreshark
Puppet's Verdict
Pyromancer Ascension
Rest in Peace
Retreat to Coralhelm
Riptide Laboratory
Soul of Zendikar
Squirrel Mob
Thought-Knot Seer
Tree of Tales
Trusty Machete
Vampire Nighthawk
Virtus the Veiled
Winds of Abandon
Zendikar Incarnate
Zendikar Resurgent

Se siete curiosi di sapere tutto ciò che contiene l’intera Lista, eccola:

Clicca qui per visualizzare tutte le carte

Nome cartaEspansione
Clearwater Goblet5DN
Elspeth Conquers DeathTHB
Helm of Kaldra5DN
Mycosynth Golem5DN
Wayfarer's Bauble5DN
Brothers YamazakiCHK
Nezumi GraverobberCHK
RootrunnerCHK
Sensei Golden-TailCHK
Arcbound SlithDST
Cadaverous KnightMirage
Enlightened TutorMirage
Urborg PantherMirage
BroodstarMRD
Isochron ScepterMRD
Krark's ThumbMRD
Seething SongDDG
Alpha KavuPN
Ancestor's ProphetONS
Body SnatcherUDS
Brain FreezeSCG
Brink of MadnessGU
Cradle GuardUSG
Decree of AnnihilationSCG
Erratic PortalEX
Fodder CannonUDS
Food ChainMM
Gempalm PolluterLGN
Grizzly FateJUD
Hammer MageMM
Ixidor, Reality SculptorONS
Keeper of the Nine GalesLGN
Lord of the UndeadPN
Mischievous QuanarSCG
MoggcatcherNE
Parallax WaveNE
Parallel EvolutionTOR
Patron WizardOD
Pegasus StampedeEX
Phyrexian TyrannyPN
Panglacial WurmCSP
Release the DogsJMP
Saber AntsMM
Skyshroud BehemothNE
Spike WeaverEX
Runed StalactiteLRW
Sunscape BattlemagePN
Urza's BlueprintsGU
Wild ResearchAP
WorkhorseEX
Worn PowerstoneUSG
Yavimaya ScionGU
Relentless Rats10E
Oubliette2XM
Living DeathA25
Nicol BolasA25
Pact of NegationA25
Phyrexian ObliteratorA25
Swiftfoot BootsA25
Anointer PriestAKH
Cut // RibbonsAKH
Regal CaracalAKH
GodsireALA
Hell's ThunderALA
NecravolverAP
Maelstrom NexusARB
Llanowar RebornARC
Nightshade PeddlerAVR
Horned Helm5DN
Land TaxBBD
Tibalt, Rakish InstigatorWAR
Hans ErikssonCMR
Morophon, the BoundlessMH1
Read the RunesONS
Ruination GuideBFZ
ChromanticoreBNG
Vanguard of BrimazBNG
Patron of the AkkiBOK
ShurikenBOK
Imperious PerfectC06
Hua Tuo, Honored PhysicianC13
Oloro, Ageless AsceticC13
Primal VigorC13
Korvold, Fae-Cursed KingELD Brawl
Song of the DryadsC14
Command BeaconC15
Ezuri, Claw of ProgressC15
Fellwar StoneC15
Thought VesselC15
Prismatic GeoscopeC16
Loyal UnicornC18
Octopus UmbraC18
Reality ShiftC19
Tuktuk the ExplorerCM2
BonehoardCMA
VictimizeCMA
Acorn CatapultCMD
SkullclampCMD
Coveted PeacockCN2
Platinum AngelCN2
Council's JudgmentCNS
Iterative AnalysisCNS
Scourge of the ThroneCNS
ProgenitusCON
Voracious DragonCON
Grim HarvestCSP
SkredCSP
Thrumming StoneCSP
Hunted TrollC13
Ice-Fang CoatlMH1
Muldrotha, the GravetideDAR
Slimefoot, the StowawayDAR
The Flame of KeldDAR
WeatherlightDAR
Promise of PowerDDC
Kilnmouth DragonDDG
Dark DepthsCSP
Goblin ChieftainDDT
Elvish ArchdruidDDU
Beck // CallDGM
Odds // EndsDIS
Sky HussarDIS
Diregraf CaptainDKA
Brallin, Skyshark RiderC20
Cavern of SoulsAVR
Combustible GearhulkKLD
Ishkanah, GrafwidowEMN
Lashweed LurkerEMN
Helix PinnacleEVE
Noggle Hedge-MageEVE
ScarecroneEVE
Springjack ShepherdEVE
Grim HaruspexFRF
Monastery MentorFRF
Akroma's MemorialFUT
Dryad ArborFUT
Fomori NomadFUT
Korlash, Heir to BlackbladeFUT
TombstalkerFUT
Belfry SpiritGK2
Fathom MageGK2
Djinn IlluminatusGPT
Cranial PlatingTSR Showcase
Boros ChallengerGRN
Chemister's InsightGRN
Lazav, the MultifariousGRN
Moon-Eating DogGS1
Kingpin's PetGTC
Door to NothingnessHOP
AbradeHOU Game Day Promo
Hashep OasisHOU
Ohran FrostfangC19
Dromar, the BanisherINV
TekINV
MoonmistISD
Unburial RitesISD
Doomwake GiantJOU
Electrostatic PummelerKLD
Inventors' FairKLD
PanharmoniconKLD
Murderous CutKTK
Amoeboid ChangelingLRW
Cloudgoat RangerLRW
Cold StorageTMP
Doran, the Siege TowerLRW
Forced FruitionLRW
Lash OutLRW
Shelldock IsleLRW
Wizened CennLRW
FabricateM10
Vampire NocturnusM10
Bloodlord of VaasgothM12
Crown of EmpiresM12
Herald's HornC17
Battle of WitsM13
Cathedral of WarM13
Bogbrew WitchM14
Kalonian HydraM14
Giver of RunesMH1
Rite of FlameSS3
The Chain VeilM15
Triplicate SpiritsM15
GigantosaurusM19
Marauding RaptorM20
Arcum's AstrolabeMH1
EndlingMH1
Splicer's SkillMH1
Vernal EquinoxMMQ
Wrenn and SixMH1
Entreat the AngelsMM3
Fiery JusticeMM3
Latchkey FaerieMOR
Lightning CrafterMOR
Stonybrook BanneretMOR
Spined ThopterNPH
Crested SunmareHOU
Frost TitanM11
Scrying SheetsCSP
WastesOGW
Yore-Tiller NephilimGPT
Vorinclex, Voice of HungerNPH
DisenchantPlayer Rewards
HarmonizePlayer Rewards
NegatePlayer Rewards
TerminatePlayer Rewards
Burst LightningPlayer Rewards
Doom BladePlayer Rewards
Ancient CravingPortal 2
Goblin LorePortal 2
Trokin High GuardPortal 2
Phyrexian TowerUrza’s Saga
Etherium-Horn SorcererPlanechase 2
Fractured PowerstonePlanechase 2
Aven RiftwatcherPLC
Gaea's AnthemPLC
GroundbreakerPLC
Necrotic SliverPLC
Shivan MeteorPLC
Simian Spirit GuidePLC
Drift of PhantasmsRAV
Eye of the StormRAV
Golgari ThugRAV
Ice CaveAPC
Shambling ShellRAV
Warp WorldRAV
Jadelight RangerRIX
Merfolk MistbinderRIX
Snubhorn SentryRIX
Light Up the StageRNA
Lightning BoltRNA MagicFest Promo
PteramanderRNA
Emrakul, the Aeons TornROE
Enclave CryptologistROE
Kaya, Ghost AssassinCN2
Training GroundsROE
Vitu-Ghazi GuildmageRTR
Beseech the QueenSHM
Blight SickleSHM
Boggart ArsonistsSHM
Goldenglow MothSHM
Murderous RedcapSHM
Tamiyo's JournalSOI
Ulvenwald MysteriesSOI
Eternal DominionSOK
EvermindSOK
Hidetsugu's Second RiteSOK
Contagion EngineSOM
MemniteSOM
Skithiryx, the Blight DragonSOM
Bonecrusher GiantELD Showcase
PillageA25
AwakeningST
Calming LicidST
Crystalline SliverST
Tortured ExistenceST
ExtinctionTE
Muscle SliverTE
Scroll RackTE
Soltari MonkTE
Adarkar ValkyrieCSP
Hammer of PurphorosTHS
Hundred-Handed OneTHS
Nykthos, Shrine to NyxTHS
Nylea, God of the HuntTHS
Gemstone MineTSB
Lightning AngelTSB
Angel's GraceTSP
Ith, High ArcanistTSP
Kher KeepTSP
Lotus BloomTSP
Sedge SliverTSP
VesuvaTSP
ReveillarkUMA
Temporal ManipulationUMA
Army AntsVI
Man-o'-WarVI
NecromancyVI
Angrath, Captain of ChaosWAR
Noble BenefactorWL
Vodalian IllusionistWL
Birthing BoughsMH1
Freyalise, Llanowar's FuryC14
Into the NorthCSP
JokulmorderCSP
Beanstalk GiantELD Showcase
Daxos, Blessed by the SunTHB Showcase
Desolation AngelAPC
Gatekeeper of MalakirZEN
Jötun GruntCSP
Kindred DiscoveryC17
Liliana's DevoteeM21 Showcase
Mystical TutorSS1
ParcelbeastIKO Showcase
Shabraz, the SkysharkC20
Skyclave ShadeZNR Showcase
Cruel TutorPortal
Stone RainPortal
Willow DryadPortal
Wrath of GodPortal
PlainsUnglued