Che cos’è questa Lista? Uno degli aspetti più affascinanti di Magic è la sua storia, quindi abbiamo deciso di prendere un’idea da Spirale Temporale e dai Mystery Booster. Abbiamo selezionato 300 carte interessanti del passato di Magic. Queste 300 carte compongono la Lista.
Le carte della Lista hanno una probabilità del 25% di essere trovate nell’ultimo slot delle buste dell'espansione. Della Lista fanno parte comuni, non comuni, rare e rare mitiche, che sono presenti con la frequenza appropriata. Far parte della Lista non rende le carte legali nel formato Standard. Le carte rimangono legali solo nei formati in cui sono già legali. Le carte possono provenire da ogni parte dei 27 anni di storia di Magic. Il nostro piano è che la Lista cambi in modo graduale da espansione a espansione, aggiungendo carte che hanno un senso nell’espansione, rimanendo per la maggior parte intatta nel tempo, con il risultato che sarà possibile scoprire quali carte fanno parte della Lista.
Con Kaldheim abbiamo fatto le prime modifiche!
(Nota per la Lista di seguito: l’immagine potrebbe non corrispondere alla versione che fa parte della Lista. Controllate a destra il simbolo che identifica l'espansione per scoprire la versione della Lista.)
Queste sono le aggiunte alla Lista per Kaldheim:
Clicca qui per visualizzare le carte aggiunte.
Per poter aggiungere queste carte, abbiamo rimosso le seguenti:
Clicca qui per visualizzare le carte rimosse.
Se siete curiosi di sapere tutto ciò che contiene l’intera Lista, eccola:
Clicca qui per visualizzare tutte le carte
|Nome carta
|Espansione
|Clearwater Goblet
|5DN
|Elspeth Conquers Death
|THB
|Helm of Kaldra
|5DN
|Mycosynth Golem
|5DN
|Wayfarer's Bauble
|5DN
|Brothers Yamazaki
|CHK
|Nezumi Graverobber
|CHK
|Rootrunner
|CHK
|Sensei Golden-Tail
|CHK
|Arcbound Slith
|DST
|Cadaverous Knight
|Mirage
|Enlightened Tutor
|Mirage
|Urborg Panther
|Mirage
|Broodstar
|MRD
|Isochron Scepter
|MRD
|Krark's Thumb
|MRD
|Seething Song
|DDG
|Alpha Kavu
|PN
|Ancestor's Prophet
|ONS
|Body Snatcher
|UDS
|Brain Freeze
|SCG
|Brink of Madness
|GU
|Cradle Guard
|USG
|Decree of Annihilation
|SCG
|Erratic Portal
|EX
|Fodder Cannon
|UDS
|Food Chain
|MM
|Gempalm Polluter
|LGN
|Grizzly Fate
|JUD
|Hammer Mage
|MM
|Ixidor, Reality Sculptor
|ONS
|Keeper of the Nine Gales
|LGN
|Lord of the Undead
|PN
|Mischievous Quanar
|SCG
|Moggcatcher
|NE
|Parallax Wave
|NE
|Parallel Evolution
|TOR
|Patron Wizard
|OD
|Pegasus Stampede
|EX
|Phyrexian Tyranny
|PN
|Panglacial Wurm
|CSP
|Release the Dogs
|JMP
|Saber Ants
|MM
|Skyshroud Behemoth
|NE
|Spike Weaver
|EX
|Runed Stalactite
|LRW
|Sunscape Battlemage
|PN
|Urza's Blueprints
|GU
|Wild Research
|AP
|Workhorse
|EX
|Worn Powerstone
|USG
|Yavimaya Scion
|GU
|Relentless Rats
|10E
|Oubliette
|2XM
|Living Death
|A25
|Nicol Bolas
|A25
|Pact of Negation
|A25
|Phyrexian Obliterator
|A25
|Swiftfoot Boots
|A25
|Anointer Priest
|AKH
|Cut // Ribbons
|AKH
|Regal Caracal
|AKH
|Godsire
|ALA
|Hell's Thunder
|ALA
|Necravolver
|AP
|Maelstrom Nexus
|ARB
|Llanowar Reborn
|ARC
|Nightshade Peddler
|AVR
|Horned Helm
|5DN
|Land Tax
|BBD
|Tibalt, Rakish Instigator
|WAR
|Hans Eriksson
|CMR
|Morophon, the Boundless
|MH1
|Read the Runes
|ONS
|Ruination Guide
|BFZ
|Chromanticore
|BNG
|Vanguard of Brimaz
|BNG
|Patron of the Akki
|BOK
|Shuriken
|BOK
|Imperious Perfect
|C06
|Hua Tuo, Honored Physician
|C13
|Oloro, Ageless Ascetic
|C13
|Primal Vigor
|C13
|Korvold, Fae-Cursed King
|ELD Brawl
|Song of the Dryads
|C14
|Command Beacon
|C15
|Ezuri, Claw of Progress
|C15
|Fellwar Stone
|C15
|Thought Vessel
|C15
|Prismatic Geoscope
|C16
|Loyal Unicorn
|C18
|Octopus Umbra
|C18
|Reality Shift
|C19
|Tuktuk the Explorer
|CM2
|Bonehoard
|CMA
|Victimize
|CMA
|Acorn Catapult
|CMD
|Skullclamp
|CMD
|Coveted Peacock
|CN2
|Platinum Angel
|CN2
|Council's Judgment
|CNS
|Iterative Analysis
|CNS
|Scourge of the Throne
|CNS
|Progenitus
|CON
|Voracious Dragon
|CON
|Grim Harvest
|CSP
|Skred
|CSP
|Thrumming Stone
|CSP
|Hunted Troll
|C13
|Ice-Fang Coatl
|MH1
|Muldrotha, the Gravetide
|DAR
|Slimefoot, the Stowaway
|DAR
|The Flame of Keld
|DAR
|Weatherlight
|DAR
|Promise of Power
|DDC
|Kilnmouth Dragon
|DDG
|Dark Depths
|CSP
|Goblin Chieftain
|DDT
|Elvish Archdruid
|DDU
|Beck // Call
|DGM
|Odds // Ends
|DIS
|Sky Hussar
|DIS
|Diregraf Captain
|DKA
|Brallin, Skyshark Rider
|C20
|Cavern of Souls
|AVR
|Combustible Gearhulk
|KLD
|Ishkanah, Grafwidow
|EMN
|Lashweed Lurker
|EMN
|Helix Pinnacle
|EVE
|Noggle Hedge-Mage
|EVE
|Scarecrone
|EVE
|Springjack Shepherd
|EVE
|Grim Haruspex
|FRF
|Monastery Mentor
|FRF
|Akroma's Memorial
|FUT
|Dryad Arbor
|FUT
|Fomori Nomad
|FUT
|Korlash, Heir to Blackblade
|FUT
|Tombstalker
|FUT
|Belfry Spirit
|GK2
|Fathom Mage
|GK2
|Djinn Illuminatus
|GPT
|Cranial Plating
|TSR Showcase
|Boros Challenger
|GRN
|Chemister's Insight
|GRN
|Lazav, the Multifarious
|GRN
|Moon-Eating Dog
|GS1
|Kingpin's Pet
|GTC
|Door to Nothingness
|HOP
|Abrade
|HOU Game Day Promo
|Hashep Oasis
|HOU
|Ohran Frostfang
|C19
|Dromar, the Banisher
|INV
|Tek
|INV
|Moonmist
|ISD
|Unburial Rites
|ISD
|Doomwake Giant
|JOU
|Electrostatic Pummeler
|KLD
|Inventors' Fair
|KLD
|Panharmonicon
|KLD
|Murderous Cut
|KTK
|Amoeboid Changeling
|LRW
|Cloudgoat Ranger
|LRW
|Cold Storage
|TMP
|Doran, the Siege Tower
|LRW
|Forced Fruition
|LRW
|Lash Out
|LRW
|Shelldock Isle
|LRW
|Wizened Cenn
|LRW
|Fabricate
|M10
|Vampire Nocturnus
|M10
|Bloodlord of Vaasgoth
|M12
|Crown of Empires
|M12
|Herald's Horn
|C17
|Battle of Wits
|M13
|Cathedral of War
|M13
|Bogbrew Witch
|M14
|Kalonian Hydra
|M14
|Giver of Runes
|MH1
|Rite of Flame
|SS3
|The Chain Veil
|M15
|Triplicate Spirits
|M15
|Gigantosaurus
|M19
|Marauding Raptor
|M20
|Arcum's Astrolabe
|MH1
|Endling
|MH1
|Splicer's Skill
|MH1
|Vernal Equinox
|MMQ
|Wrenn and Six
|MH1
|Entreat the Angels
|MM3
|Fiery Justice
|MM3
|Latchkey Faerie
|MOR
|Lightning Crafter
|MOR
|Stonybrook Banneret
|MOR
|Spined Thopter
|NPH
|Crested Sunmare
|HOU
|Frost Titan
|M11
|Scrying Sheets
|CSP
|Wastes
|OGW
|Yore-Tiller Nephilim
|GPT
|Vorinclex, Voice of Hunger
|NPH
|Disenchant
|Player Rewards
|Harmonize
|Player Rewards
|Negate
|Player Rewards
|Terminate
|Player Rewards
|Burst Lightning
|Player Rewards
|Doom Blade
|Player Rewards
|Ancient Craving
|Portal 2
|Goblin Lore
|Portal 2
|Trokin High Guard
|Portal 2
|Phyrexian Tower
|Urza’s Saga
|Etherium-Horn Sorcerer
|Planechase 2
|Fractured Powerstone
|Planechase 2
|Aven Riftwatcher
|PLC
|Gaea's Anthem
|PLC
|Groundbreaker
|PLC
|Necrotic Sliver
|PLC
|Shivan Meteor
|PLC
|Simian Spirit Guide
|PLC
|Drift of Phantasms
|RAV
|Eye of the Storm
|RAV
|Golgari Thug
|RAV
|Ice Cave
|APC
|Shambling Shell
|RAV
|Warp World
|RAV
|Jadelight Ranger
|RIX
|Merfolk Mistbinder
|RIX
|Snubhorn Sentry
|RIX
|Light Up the Stage
|RNA
|Lightning Bolt
|RNA MagicFest Promo
|Pteramander
|RNA
|Emrakul, the Aeons Torn
|ROE
|Enclave Cryptologist
|ROE
|Kaya, Ghost Assassin
|CN2
|Training Grounds
|ROE
|Vitu-Ghazi Guildmage
|RTR
|Beseech the Queen
|SHM
|Blight Sickle
|SHM
|Boggart Arsonists
|SHM
|Goldenglow Moth
|SHM
|Murderous Redcap
|SHM
|Tamiyo's Journal
|SOI
|Ulvenwald Mysteries
|SOI
|Eternal Dominion
|SOK
|Evermind
|SOK
|Hidetsugu's Second Rite
|SOK
|Contagion Engine
|SOM
|Memnite
|SOM
|Skithiryx, the Blight Dragon
|SOM
|Bonecrusher Giant
|ELD Showcase
|Pillage
|A25
|Awakening
|ST
|Calming Licid
|ST
|Crystalline Sliver
|ST
|Tortured Existence
|ST
|Extinction
|TE
|Muscle Sliver
|TE
|Scroll Rack
|TE
|Soltari Monk
|TE
|Adarkar Valkyrie
|CSP
|Hammer of Purphoros
|THS
|Hundred-Handed One
|THS
|Nykthos, Shrine to Nyx
|THS
|Nylea, God of the Hunt
|THS
|Gemstone Mine
|TSB
|Lightning Angel
|TSB
|Angel's Grace
|TSP
|Ith, High Arcanist
|TSP
|Kher Keep
|TSP
|Lotus Bloom
|TSP
|Sedge Sliver
|TSP
|Vesuva
|TSP
|Reveillark
|UMA
|Temporal Manipulation
|UMA
|Army Ants
|VI
|Man-o'-War
|VI
|Necromancy
|VI
|Angrath, Captain of Chaos
|WAR
|Noble Benefactor
|WL
|Vodalian Illusionist
|WL
|Birthing Boughs
|MH1
|Freyalise, Llanowar's Fury
|C14
|Into the North
|CSP
|Jokulmorder
|CSP
|Beanstalk Giant
|ELD Showcase
|Daxos, Blessed by the Sun
|THB Showcase
|Desolation Angel
|APC
|Gatekeeper of Malakir
|ZEN
|Jötun Grunt
|CSP
|Kindred Discovery
|C17
|Liliana's Devotee
|M21 Showcase
|Mystical Tutor
|SS1
|Parcelbeast
|IKO Showcase
|Shabraz, the Skyshark
|C20
|Skyclave Shade
|ZNR Showcase
|Cruel Tutor
|Portal
|Stone Rain
|Portal
|Willow Dryad
|Portal
|Wrath of God
|Portal
|Plains
|Unglued