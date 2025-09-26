Skip to main content
Magic The Gathering Logo

Magic: The Gathering | Lo Hobbit

UN VIAGGIO INASPETTATO

Unisciti all’avventura di una vita di Bilbo, con Nani con cui fare amicizia, Troll da ingannare, Elfi da superare e canzoni da cantare. Alla fine troverai oro o il fuoco del drago, quindi goditi il viaggio!

Uscita ufficiale: agosto 2026

RICEVI NOVITÀ E AGGIORNAMENTI

Incontra Nani, Troll, nuovi amici e un Drago... se riuscirai ad abbastanza lontano. Iscriviti ora per ricevere direttamente nella tua casella di posta aggiornamenti riguardo collaborazioni, eventi e uscite in arrivo.

icon-caret-down

© 2025 Middle-earth Enterprises. The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit and the names of the characters, events, items and places therein, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Middle-earth Enterprises, LLC used under license by Wizards of the Coast LLC. All rights reserved.