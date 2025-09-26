Magic: The Gathering | Lo Hobbit
UN VIAGGIO INASPETTATO
Unisciti all’avventura di una vita di Bilbo, con Nani con cui fare amicizia, Troll da ingannare, Elfi da superare e canzoni da cantare. Alla fine troverai oro o il fuoco del drago, quindi goditi il viaggio!
Uscita ufficiale: agosto 2026
© 2025 Middle-earth Enterprises. The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit and the names of the characters, events, items and places therein, are trademarks or registered trademarks of Middle-earth Enterprises, LLC used under license by Wizards of the Coast LLC. All rights reserved.