Skip to main content
Magic The Gathering Logo

Commander Party

Commander Party

Murders at Karlov Manor

Feb 16 - 18

매장 찾아보기

There's Been a Murder!


The Murders at Karlov Manor Commander Party will be held at all WPN Stores from February 16 - 18, 2024.

Investigation Rules


A murder has been committed and the culprit is in your Commander Pod! You'll need to ask yes or no questions to uncover the guilty guilds.

Retainers & Rewards


Sleuthing pays off! When you uncover information on the culprit, you'll gain bonuses. When you uncover both guilty guilds, you'll gain an even bigger bonus!

Earn Unique Prizes!


Everyone who participates in The Murders at Karlov Manor Commander Party will receive a retro frame Rouge's Passage!

클릭 한 번으로 매장 일정을 알 수 있습니다, 일찍 등록하세요!


매장 찾아보기
당사는 사이트가 올바르게 작동하고 익명 세션 데이터를 수집하기 위해 필요한 쿠키를 사용합니다. 브라우저 설정을 통해 필요한 쿠키 사용 거절 여부를 선택할 수 있습니다. 당사는 또한 콘텐츠와 광고를 개인화하고 소셜 미디어 기능을 제공하며 웹 트래픽을 분석하기 위해 선택적 쿠키를 사용합니다. "네 동의합니다"를 클릭하면 이러한 선택적 쿠키 사용을 허가하는 것입니다. (쿠키에 대해 더 알아보십시오.)