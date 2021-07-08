Set Mastery

The Set Mastery system is a way for players to receive in-game content through play. Players earn rewards based on their current Set Mastery level, including:

Booster Packs

Orbs redeemable for Sleeves and Common, Uncommon, Rare, and Mythic Rare Card Styles from The Brothers’ War.

The content made available through each specific Set Mastery may vary. Please refer to the appropriate Set Mastery for a full list of currently available rewards.

Set Mastery Level

A player’s Set Mastery level is based on the amount of experience they have earned through play. Players primarily earn experience by completing in-game quests and through weekly wins (up to fifteen; resets at 2AM PST). Weekly wins can be earned in any game mode; with the exception of Direct Challenge, and Bot Matches. Additional experience may be earned by limited time events or promotional items.

Extended Levels

For The Brothers’ War Set Mastery, players will be able to level past 80. All levels past level 80 will earn the player 1x Uncommon ICR that has a 5% upgrade rate.

Duration

Set Mastery spans the duration of a set release, starting when the applicable set releases on MTG Arena until the following set is released. Once a new Set Mastery is released, the previous Set Mastery will no longer be available. Players will keep any related content they earned; however, they will not be able to earn any additional rewards from previous Set Masteries once they are no longer available. Orbs that have been earned but not placed in the Mastery Web can still be placed on it and the appropriate rewards received.

Set Mastery Pass

Set Mastery Pass is an optional way for players to enhance the Set Mastery system. Players who purchase the Set Mastery Pass will be able to earn additional in-game currency or items through play by a secondary Set Mastery track. When purchased, players will receive rewards based on their Set Mastery level, including the Set Mastery Pass rewards from previously earned levels.

Set Mastery Pass Content

Set Mastery Pass allows players to earn in-game content including:

Gold

Gems

Booster Packs

The Brothers’ War Mythic Rare Individual Card Rewards (ICRs)

Player Draft Token

Rare cards

Card Sleeves

Common and Uncommon Card Styles

Orbs redeemable for Card Sleeves and Common, Uncommon, Rare, and Mythic Rare Card Styles

Pets

The content made available through each specific Set Mastery Pass may vary. Please refer to the appropriate Set Mastery Pass for a full list of currently available rewards. All other MTG Arena terms apply.

Set Mastery Track Rewards – Found on Drop Rates Page

The Set Mastery Track provides a variable number of current set booster packs based on the duration of the Set Mastery. Set Mastery length is variable and may be subject to change from set to set.

The Brothers' War Mastery Reward Tracks

Level Set Mastery Set Mastery Pass 1 Urzan Robot Avatar, Urzan Soldier Skin 1, Basic Sleeve 2 BRO Booster Common Depth CS: Overwhelming Remorse 3 BRO Booster 4 BRO Booster Common Depth CS: Excavation Explosion 5 Orb 1000 Gold 6 BRO Booster Orb x2 7 DMU Booster 8 BRO Booster Mythic Rare ICR 9 Common Depth CS: Argothian Opportunist, Orb 10 BRO Booster 300 Gems 11 Mythic Rare ICR 12 BRO Booster Common Depth CS: Weakstone's Subjugation, Orb 13 SNC Booster 14 BRO Booster Common Depth CS: Prison Sentence 15 Orb Player Draft Token 16 BRO Booster Orb x2 17 NEO Booster 18 BRO Booster Mythic Rare ICR 19 Common Depth CS: Epic Confrontation, Orb 20 BRO Booster VOW Booster 21 300 Gems 22 BRO Booster Common Depth CS: Wing Commando, Orb 23 MID Booster 24 BRO Booster Common Depth CS: Stern Lesson 25 Orb 4x Rescue Retriever (Jump In Rare Card) 26 BRO Booster Orb x2 27 BRO Booster 28 BRO Booster Mythic Rare ICR 29 Uncommon Depth CS: Arbalest Engineers 30 BRO Booster Urzan Soldier Pet Skin 2, Orb 31 Common Depth CS: Warlord's Elite 32 BRO Booster Mythic Rare ICR 33 DMU Booster 34 BRO Booster Common Depth CS: Disfigure, Orb 35 Orb 4x Geology Enthusiast (Jump In Rare Card) 36 BRO Booster Uncommon Depth CS: Battery Bearer 37 SNC Booster 38 BRO Booster 300 Gems 39 Orb x2 40 BRO Booster NEO Booster 41 Common Depth CS: Scrapwork Mutt 42 BRO Booster 1000 Gold 43 VOW Booster 44 BRO Booster Common Depth CS: Kill-Zone Acrobat, Orb 45 Orb 4x Terror Ballista (Jump In Rare Card) 46 BRO Booster Uncommon Depth CS: Evangel of Synthesis 47 MID Booster 48 BRO Booster 300 Gems 49 Uncommon Depth CS: Fallaji Vanguard 50 BRO Booster Urzan Soldier Pet Skin 3, Orb 51 Mythic Rare ICR 52 BRO Booster Common Depth CS: Mishra's Juggernaut 53 BRO Booster 54 BRO Booster Common Depth CS: Perimeter Patrol 55 4x Artificer's Dragon (Jump In Rare Card) 56 BRO Booster Orb x2 57 DMU Booster 58 BRO Booster 1000 Gold 59 Uncommon Depth CS: Hero of the Dunes, Orb 60 BRO Booster SNC Booster 61 Mythic Rare ICR 62 BRO Booster Common Depth CS: Aeronaut Cavalry 63 NEO Booster 64 BRO Booster Uncommon Depth CS: Junkyard Genius, Orb 65 4x Woodcaller Automaton (Jump In Rare Card) 66 BRO Booster Mythic Rare ICR 67 VOW Booster 68 1000 Gold 69 Orb x2 70 Gix, Yawgmoth Praetor Exquisite Sleeve 71 Uncommon Depth CS: Skyfisher Spider 72 Mythic Rare ICR 73 MID Booster 74 Uncommon Depth CS: Third Path Iconoclast, Orb 75 BRO Booster 76 Orb 77 DMU Booster 78 Uncommon Depth CS: Yotian Dissident, Orb 79 Mythic Rare ICR 80 Uncommon Depth CS: Yotian Tactician ∞ Uncommon ICR - 5% Upgrade

The Brothers' War Mastery Tree

Using earned Orbs, the following Card Styles and Sleeves are available from the Set Mastery Reward Tree: