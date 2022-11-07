Skip to main content
The Brothers' War

Journey back to The Brothers’ War, a brutal clash of mechanical armies that scarred the landscape of Magic forever. With the present in jeopardy, hope for the multiverse must come from the past. It's time to remake history.

에피소드 1: 끝

세계가 끝난다. 펜레곤에 눈이 내린다. 곡식이 부족해진다. 망자들이 걸어다닌다. 오래된 작업의 재개. 탈 교도들이 찾아온다.

에피소드 2: 시작

펜레곤 공성전. 아르기브의 마지막 여왕. 초록빛 서쪽. 얼음의 시대. 대상단. 크룩의 마지막 전쟁군주.

에피소드 3: 검 1호기

날틀 공장. 샌웰 생도. 검 1호기. 축하하는 날들. 용. 요티아의 신들. 전쟁이 시작된다. 아직은 아니지만.

에피소드 4: 왕국의 잉크

토마쿨에서 10마일. 참호의 쥐. 대체 병력. 밤이 시작된다. 정상을 넘어서. 잉크 반점. 청소부 토마쿨에서 11마일.

에피소드 5: 잔인한 만큼, 필요한 만큼

두 번 두드려라. 역사는 믿을 수 없다. 문을 열지 마라. 지옥. 당신의 교육학에는 노력이 필요하다. 당황할 때가 아니다.

The Brothers' War | Chapter 1: Stronghold

After the Gatewatch and their allies stop Sheoldred's invasion of Dominaria, Teferi leads a small contingent of Planeswalkers to Urza's Tower, where they regroup and take stock of the damage done.

The Brothers' War | Chapter 2: Antiquities

Saheeli attempts to crack the puzzle of time travel, while Kaya seeks to solve the mystery of why the brilliant artificer's efforts keep getting foiled.

The Brothers' War | Chapter 3: Nemesis

Tezzeret descends into the heart of New Phyrexia, where he'll face one more test before he receives his long-awaited reward.

The Brothers' War | Chapter 4: The Dark

Elspeth, to defend her allies, faces off against the nightmares of her past.

The Brothers' War | Chapter 5: Exodus

Nissa and Chandra reunite on Dominaria. The Phyrexian attack continues, the Gatewatch fights to hold their ground, and old friends arrive.

플레인즈워커 및 차원 소개

Dominaria
우르자

The Brothers' War
Dominaria United
Pride Across The Multiverse
Streets of New Capenna
Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

Dominaria
Kaladesh
Shandalar
뉴 피렉시아
라브니카
로윈 / 샤도우무어
