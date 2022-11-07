에피소드 1: 끝
세계가 끝난다. 펜레곤에 눈이 내린다. 곡식이 부족해진다. 망자들이 걸어다닌다. 오래된 작업의 재개. 탈 교도들이 찾아온다.
Journey back to The Brothers’ War, a brutal clash of mechanical armies that scarred the landscape of Magic forever. With the present in jeopardy, hope for the multiverse must come from the past. It's time to remake history.
펜레곤 공성전. 아르기브의 마지막 여왕. 초록빛 서쪽. 얼음의 시대. 대상단. 크룩의 마지막 전쟁군주.
날틀 공장. 샌웰 생도. 검 1호기. 축하하는 날들. 용. 요티아의 신들. 전쟁이 시작된다. 아직은 아니지만.
토마쿨에서 10마일. 참호의 쥐. 대체 병력. 밤이 시작된다. 정상을 넘어서. 잉크 반점. 청소부 토마쿨에서 11마일.
두 번 두드려라. 역사는 믿을 수 없다. 문을 열지 마라. 지옥. 당신의 교육학에는 노력이 필요하다. 당황할 때가 아니다.
After the Gatewatch and their allies stop Sheoldred's invasion of Dominaria, Teferi leads a small contingent of Planeswalkers to Urza's Tower, where they regroup and take stock of the damage done.
Saheeli attempts to crack the puzzle of time travel, while Kaya seeks to solve the mystery of why the brilliant artificer's efforts keep getting foiled.
Tezzeret descends into the heart of New Phyrexia, where he'll face one more test before he receives his long-awaited reward.
Elspeth, to defend her allies, faces off against the nightmares of her past.
Nissa and Chandra reunite on Dominaria. The Phyrexian attack continues, the Gatewatch fights to hold their ground, and old friends arrive.