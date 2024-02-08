Skip to main content
Magic The Gathering Logo

Store Championship

Store Championship

Murders at Karlov Manor

Mar 2 - 10

매장 찾아보기

Grab your deck and get ready for the Store Championship, taking place at a WPN game store near you.

Prizes For Everyone

For the March 2-10 Store Championship, while supplies last, everyone who participates takes home Mortify. The top 8 players are awarded Angel of Despair. And the winner? They take home a foil textless version of Dauthi Voidwalker.

Even better, WPN Premium stores will have their store name printed on the Top 8 and winner promo cards, making your victory there clear.

Starting with the Lost Caverns of Ixalan Store Championship, all rounds of this event feature Standard Constructed. Assemble a Standard-legal Constructed deck and get ready to battle!

클릭 한 번으로 매장 일정을 알 수 있습니다, 일찍 등록하세요!


매장 찾아보기
당사는 사이트가 올바르게 작동하고 익명 세션 데이터를 수집하기 위해 필요한 쿠키를 사용합니다. 브라우저 설정을 통해 필요한 쿠키 사용 거절 여부를 선택할 수 있습니다. 당사는 또한 콘텐츠와 광고를 개인화하고 소셜 미디어 기능을 제공하며 웹 트래픽을 분석하기 위해 선택적 쿠키를 사용합니다. "네 동의합니다"를 클릭하면 이러한 선택적 쿠키 사용을 허가하는 것입니다. (쿠키에 대해 더 알아보십시오.)