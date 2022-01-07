파이어니어 형식
형식별 특징
- 혁신적인 덱을 만들어 자신을 표현하세요!
- 자신만의 게임플레이 전략을 새롭게 개발하세요.
- 새로운 스탠다드 세트가 출시되면서 카드가 로테이션 되지 않습니다.
다양한 게임 방식
플레이 규칙/수정 요인
로테이션이 없는 이 형식은 라브니카로의 귀환 이후의 세트를 사용합니다. 이 형식은 스탠다드보다는 강력하지만 모던이나 레거시보다는 약한 것을 목표로 합니다. 컨스트럭티드 덱은 덱과 사이드보드를 합쳐 동일한 카드를 4장까지만 넣을 수 있습니다. 기본 대지는 이 제한에 포함되지 않습니다.
- 덱 크기 최소 60장 - 사이드보드 최대 15장 (사용하는 경우)
What Sets Are Legal in Pioneer?
- Foundations
- Duskmourn: House of Horror
Bloomburrow
Outlaws of Thunder Junction
Murders at Karlov Manor
The Lost Caverns of Ixalan
Wilds of Eldraine
March of the Machine: The Aftermath
March of the Machine
Phyrexia: All Will Be One
The Brothers' War
Dominaria United
Streets of New Capenna
Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty
Innistrad: Crimson Vow
Innistrad: Midnight Hunt
Adventures in the Forgotten Realms
Strixhaven
Kaldheim
Zendikar Rising
Core 2021
Ikoria Lair of Behemoths
Theros Beyond Death
Throne of Eldraine
Core Set 2020
War of the Spark
Ravnica Allegiance
Guilds of Ravnica
Core Set 2019
Dominaria
Rivals of Ixalan
Ixalan
Hour of Devastation
Amonkhet
Aether Revolt
Kaladesh
Eldritch Moon
Shadows over Innistrad
Oath of the Gatewatch
Battle for Zendikar
Magic Origins
Dragons of Tarkir
Fate Reforged
Khans of Tarkir
Magic 2015
Journey into Nyx
Born of the Gods
Theros
Magic 2014
Dragon's Maze
Gatecrash
Return to Ravnica