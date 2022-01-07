Skip to main content
파이어니어 형식

덱 크기
60장 이상
플레이어 수
2
게임 시간
20분

형식별 특징

  • 혁신적인 덱을 만들어 자신을 표현하세요!
  • 자신만의 게임플레이 전략을 새롭게 개발하세요.
  • 새로운 스탠다드 세트가 출시되면서 카드가 로테이션 되지 않습니다.

다양한 게임 방식

테이블탑
친구들과 모여서 대면으로 플레이하세요! 테이블탑은 한정 삽화, 포일, 테마 프레임 등 실물 카드의 마감처리를 눈으로 직접 볼 수 있는 기회입니다.
SpellTable
웹캠을 사용해 친구들과 함께 플레이하거나 전 세계의 플레이어들과 맞서 싸우세요! 이제 최첨단 카드 스캔 기술을 이용할 수 있습니다.
MTGO
20주년 기념! 사용 가능한 카드와 형식이 가장 다양한 매직: 더 개더링 온라인에서 카드를 모으고 덱을 구축해 다른 플레이어와 결투하세요.
플레이 규칙/수정 요인

로테이션이 없는 이 형식은 라브니카로의 귀환 이후의 세트를 사용합니다. 이 형식은 스탠다드보다는 강력하지만 모던이나 레거시보다는 약한 것을 목표로 합니다. 컨스트럭티드 덱은 덱과 사이드보드를 합쳐 동일한 카드를 4장까지만 넣을 수 있습니다. 기본 대지는 이 제한에 포함되지 않습니다.

- 덱 크기 최소 60장 - 사이드보드 최대 15장 (사용하는 경우)

What Sets Are Legal in Pioneer?
  • Foundations
  • Duskmourn: House of Horror
  • Bloomburrow

  • Outlaws of Thunder Junction

  • Murders at Karlov Manor

  • The Lost Caverns of Ixalan

  • Wilds of Eldraine

  • March of the Machine: The Aftermath

  • March of the Machine

  • Phyrexia: All Will Be One

  • The Brothers' War

  • Dominaria United

  • Streets of New Capenna

  • Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty

  • Innistrad: Crimson Vow

  • Innistrad: Midnight Hunt

  • Adventures in the Forgotten Realms

  • Strixhaven

  • Kaldheim

  • Zendikar Rising

  • Core 2021

  • Ikoria Lair of Behemoths

  • Theros Beyond Death

  • Throne of Eldraine

  • Core Set 2020

  • War of the Spark

  • Ravnica Allegiance

  • Guilds of Ravnica

  • Core Set 2019

  • Dominaria

  • Rivals of Ixalan

  • Ixalan

  • Hour of Devastation

  • Amonkhet

  • Aether Revolt

  • Kaladesh

  • Eldritch Moon

  • Shadows over Innistrad

  • Oath of the Gatewatch

  • Battle for Zendikar

  • Magic Origins

  • Dragons of Tarkir

  • Fate Reforged

  • Khans of Tarkir

  • Magic 2015

  • Journey into Nyx

  • Born of the Gods

  • Theros

  • Magic 2014

  • Dragon's Maze

  • Gatecrash

  • Return to Ravnica

