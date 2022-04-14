최소 60장(사이드보드 최대 15장)의 메인 덱으로 플레이하는 1대 1 게임입니다. 모던 게임은 평균적으로 게임당 대략 20분이 소요됩니다.
덱과 사이드보드를 모두 합쳐, 기본 대지(들, 섬, 늪, 산, 숲, 불모지)를 제외하고는 영어 카드 명칭이 동일한 카드를 네 장 이상 포함할 수 없습니다. 이 형식에는 최근 20년간의 매직에 녹아들어 있는 강력한 카드와 전략들이 담겨있습니다.
모던은 컨스트럭티드 형식으로 다음과 같은 컨스트럭티드 규칙을 따릅니다.
- Bloomburrow
- Assassin's Creed
- Modern Horizons 3
- Outlaws of Thunder Junction
- Murders at Karlov Manor
- The Lost Caverns of Ixalan
- Wilds of Eldraine
- The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle Earth
- March of the Machine: The Aftermath
- March of the Machine
- Phyrexia: All Will Be One
- The Brothers' War
- Dominaria United
- Streets of New Capenna
- Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty
- Innistrad: Crimson Vow
- Innistrad: Midnight Hunt
- Adventures in the Forgotten Realms
- Modern Horizons 2
- Strixhaven
- Kaldheim
- Zendikar Rising
- Core 2021
- Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths
- Theros Beyond Death
- Throne of Eldraine
- Core Set 2020
- Modern Horizons
- War of the Spark
- Ravnica Allegiance
- Guilds of Ravnica
- Core Set 2019
- Dominaria
- Rivals of Ixalan
- Ixalan
- Hour of Devastation
- Amonkhet
- Aether Revolt
- Kaladesh
- Eldritch Moon
- Shadows over Innistrad
- Oath of the Gatewatch
- Battle for Zendikar
- Magic Origins
- Dragons of Tarkir
- Fate Reforged
- Khans of Tarkir
- Magic 2015
- Journey into Nyx
- Born of the Gods
- Theros
- Magic 2014
- Dragon's Maze
- Gatecrash
- Return to Ravnica
- Magic 2013
- Avacyn Restored
- Dark Ascension
- Innistrad
- Magic 2012
- New Phyrexia
- Mirrodin Besieged
- Scars of Mirrodin
- Magic 2011
- Rise of the Eldrazi
- Worldwake
- Zendikar
- Magic 2010
- Alara Reborn
- Conflux
- Shards of Alara
- Eventide
- Shadowmoor
- Morningtide
- Lorwyn
- Tenth Edition
- Future Sight
- Planar Chaos
- Time Spiral
- Coldsnap
- Dissension
- Guildpact
- Ravnica: City of Guilds
- Ninth Edition
- Saviors of Kamigawa
- Eighth Edition
- Betrayers of Kamigawa
- Champions of Kamigawa
- Fifth Dawn
- Darksteel
- Mirrodin