Skip to main content
Magic The Gathering Logo

모던

형식 허브
덱 크기
60장 이상
플레이어 수
2
게임 시간
20분

형식별 특징

  • 형식 로테이션 없음
  • 다양한 메타게임
  • 시간을 들여 선호하는 덱 마스터 가능

다양한 게임 방식

테이블탑
친구들과 모여서 대면으로 플레이하세요! 테이블탑은 한정 삽화, 포일, 테마 프레임 등 실물 카드의 마감처리를 눈으로 직접 볼 수 있는 기회입니다.
지금 확인하기
SpellTable
웹캠을 사용해 친구들과 함께 플레이하거나 전 세계의 플레이어들과 맞서 싸우세요! 이제 최첨단 카드 스캔 기술을 이용할 수 있습니다.
지금 확인하기
MTGO
20주년 기념! 사용 가능한 카드와 형식이 가장 다양한 매직: 더 개더링 온라인에서 카드를 모으고 덱을 구축해 다른 플레이어와 결투하세요.
지금 확인하기

플레이 규칙/수정 요인

최소 60장(사이드보드 최대 15장)의 메인 덱으로 플레이하는 1대 1 게임입니다. 모던 게임은 평균적으로 게임당 대략 20분이 소요됩니다.

덱과 사이드보드를 모두 합쳐, 기본 대지(들, 섬, 늪, 산, 숲, 불모지)를 제외하고는 영어 카드 명칭이 동일한 카드를 네 장 이상 포함할 수 없습니다. 이 형식에는 최근 20년간의 매직에 녹아들어 있는 강력한 카드와 전략들이 담겨있습니다.

모던은 컨스트럭티드 형식으로 다음과 같은 컨스트럭티드 규칙을 따릅니다. - Bloomburrow - Assassin's Creed - Modern Horizons 3 - Outlaws of Thunder Junction - Murders at Karlov Manor - The Lost Caverns of Ixalan - Wilds of Eldraine - The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle Earth - March of the Machine: The Aftermath - March of the Machine - Phyrexia: All Will Be One - The Brothers' War - Dominaria United - Streets of New Capenna - Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty - Innistrad: Crimson Vow - Innistrad: Midnight Hunt - Adventures in the Forgotten Realms - Modern Horizons 2 - Strixhaven - Kaldheim - Zendikar Rising - Core 2021 - Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths - Theros Beyond Death - Throne of Eldraine - Core Set 2020 - Modern Horizons - War of the Spark - Ravnica Allegiance - Guilds of Ravnica - Core Set 2019 - Dominaria - Rivals of Ixalan - Ixalan - Hour of Devastation - Amonkhet - Aether Revolt - Kaladesh - Eldritch Moon - Shadows over Innistrad - Oath of the Gatewatch - Battle for Zendikar - Magic Origins - Dragons of Tarkir - Fate Reforged - Khans of Tarkir - Magic 2015 - Journey into Nyx - Born of the Gods - Theros - Magic 2014 - Dragon's Maze - Gatecrash - Return to Ravnica - Magic 2013 - Avacyn Restored - Dark Ascension - Innistrad - Magic 2012 - New Phyrexia - Mirrodin Besieged - Scars of Mirrodin - Magic 2011 - Rise of the Eldrazi - Worldwake - Zendikar - Magic 2010 - Alara Reborn - Conflux - Shards of Alara - Eventide - Shadowmoor - Morningtide - Lorwyn - Tenth Edition - Future Sight - Planar Chaos - Time Spiral - Coldsnap - Dissension - Guildpact - Ravnica: City of Guilds - Ninth Edition - Saviors of Kamigawa - Eighth Edition - Betrayers of Kamigawa - Champions of Kamigawa - Fifth Dawn - Darksteel - Mirrodin

MTG 더 알아보기

금지 및 제한 목록
카드 데이터베이스
형식 허브

최신 제품

2024년 8월 2일

Bloomburrow

용기는 몸집의 크기와 상관이 없습니다! 가장 강력한 발을 내밀고 Bloomburrow의 세계로 들어가세요. 정령의 힘이 통제를 잃고 폭주하자, 구원은 가장 작은 수호자들의 어깨에 놓여 있습니다.

더 알아보기
July 5, 2024

매직: 더 개더링®—어쌔신 크리드®

애니머스에게 새로운 목적지가 생겼습니다. 바로 매직: 더 개더링입니다. 사랑하는 게임의 새로운 형식을 향해 신뢰의 도약을 하고 전장에서 기다리고 있는 무기, 캐릭터, 익숙한 현실 세계의 장소를 만나 보세요.

더 알아보기
June 14, 2024

모던 호라이즌 3

모던 호라이즌 3는 모던에 흥미진진한 새로운 카드를 대량으로 추가합니다. 친화색 페치랜드 등 대표적인 재판 카드에 대한 애정을 다시 불러일으키고, 반드시 뒤집게 될 양면 플레인즈워커와 같은 새로운 강력한 카드를 만나보세요.

더 알아보기
April 19, 2024

Outlaws of Thunder Junction

모든 마을이 무법자들의 천국인 새로운 변경 차원, 천둥 교차로에 오신 것을 환경합니다. 안장을 올리고 이 기회의 땅... 그리고 범죄의 땅에 올라타세요.

더 알아보기
February 9, 2024

Murders at Karlov Manor

라브니카에서 유력한 시민들이 연루된 살인 사건이 연쇄적으로 일어났습니다. 사건의 해결은 당신에게 달려 있습니다!

더 알아보기
당사는 사이트가 올바르게 작동하고 익명 세션 데이터를 수집하기 위해 필요한 쿠키를 사용합니다. 브라우저 설정을 통해 필요한 쿠키 사용 거절 여부를 선택할 수 있습니다. 당사는 또한 콘텐츠와 광고를 개인화하고 소셜 미디어 기능을 제공하며 웹 트래픽을 분석하기 위해 선택적 쿠키를 사용합니다. "네 동의합니다"를 클릭하면 이러한 선택적 쿠키 사용을 허가하는 것입니다. (쿠키에 대해 더 알아보십시오.)