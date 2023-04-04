邪军压境于4月21日全球上市。我们为指挥官爱好者准备了五副新的指挥官套牌，每副套牌中都有强力传奇、帅气重印、10张不同的竞逐时空牌张，10张双面衍生物和一个特色时空骰子。

邪军压境指挥官套牌～威胁渐增（白黑）
威胁渐增（白黑）
邪军压境指挥官套牌～铁骑冲锋（白蓝黑）
铁骑冲锋（白蓝黑）
邪军压境指挥官套牌～神兵集会（蓝红白）
神兵集会（蓝红白）
邪军压境指挥官套牌～呼叫后援（红绿白）
呼叫后援（红绿白）
邪军压境指挥官套牌～打造时间（绿蓝红）
打造时间（绿蓝红）
你可以在邪军压境指挥官牌图集合竞逐时空牌图集合中查看出自指挥官套牌的牌张以及仅在指挥官套牌中出现的竞逐时空牌，此外还可以参阅邪军压境牌图集合特殊牌图集合以及多重宇宙传奇特殊牌图集合，查看整个系列里的牌张。

欲知本系列所有牌张的分布概况和入手方法，请参阅收集邪军压境文章

购买邪军压境指挥官套牌的方式包括：造访你本地的游戏店，访问亚马逊网购或是在其他出售万智牌的地方购买。

威胁渐增

俄瑞恣荒王布黎玛和莫伊拉与铁夏为传统闪卡。俄瑞恣荒王布黎玛封面指挥官则是施以蚀刻闪卡工艺的较硬卡纸～虽然便于你展示指挥官，但不能在认证的指挥官游戏中使用。

1 Brimaz, Blight of Oreskos 1 Moira and Teshar 1 Ichor Elixir 1 Blight Titan 1 Darksteel Splicer 1 Excise the Imperfect 1 Filigree Vector 1 Path of the Schemer 1 Bitterthorn, Nissa's Animus 1 Vulpine Harvester 1 Cataclysmic Gearhulk 1 Massacre Wurm 1 Noxious Gearhulk 1 Phyrexian Scriptures 1 Phyrexian Triniform 1 Soul of New Phyrexia 1 Ancient Stone Idol 1 Angel of the Ruins 1 Blade Splicer 1 Coveted Jewel 1 Duplicant 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Fetid Heath 1 Karn's Bastion 1 Myr Battlesphere 1 Nettlecyst 1 Phyrexian Delver 1 Phyrexian Rebirth 1 Psychosis Crawler 1 Scrap Trawler 1 Sculpting Steel 1 Scytheclaw 1 Shineshadow Snarl 1 Spire of Industry 1 Temple of Silence 1 Utter End 1 Vault of the Archangel 1 Yawgmoth's Vile Offering 1 Bojuka Bog 1 Command Tower 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Evolving Wilds 1 First-Sphere Gargantua 1 Fractured Powerstone 1 Goldmire Bridge 1 Night's Whisper 1 Orzhov Locket 1 Orzhov Signet 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Phyrexian Ghoul 1 Phyrexian Rager 1 Silverquill Campus 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Wayfarer's Bauble 1 Hedron Archive 1 Ambition's Cost 1 Arcane Signet 1 Bloodline Pretender 1 Bone Shredder 1 Burnished Hart 1 Despark 1 Go for the Throat 1 Graveshifter 1 Keskit, the Flesh Sculptor 1 Master Splicer 1 Meteor Golem 1 Mind Stone 1 Mortify 1 Shattered Angel 1 Shimmer Myr 1 Sol Ring 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Tainted Field 1 Talisman of Hierarchy 1 Victimize 1 Compleated Huntmaster 1 Phyrexian Gargantua 10 Plains 13 Swamp

威胁渐增竞逐时空牌

艾斯波
地底城域

威胁渐增衍生物

  • 1 非瑞人／魔像//非瑞人／惊惧兽衍生物
  • 1 非瑞人／魔像//组构体（6/12）衍生物
  • 3 抚育器//非瑞人衍生物（不同插画）
  • 2 非瑞人／病菌//秘耳衍生物
  • 3 天使（3/3）//恶魔衍生物
铁骑冲锋

赛费尔的西达将军贾巴力和依莲达与俄佐为传统闪卡。赛费尔的西达将军贾巴力封面指挥官则是施以蚀刻闪卡工艺的较硬卡纸～虽然便于你展示指挥官，但不能在认证的指挥官游戏中使用。

1 Sidar Jabari of Zhalfir 1 Elenda and Azor 1 Exsanguinator Cavalry 1 Ichor Elixir 1 Herald of Hoofbeats 1 Locthwain Lancer 1 Chivalric Alliance 1 Path of the Enigma 1 Vodalian Wave-Knight 1 Conjurer's Mantle 1 Ethersworn Adjudicator 1 Hero of Bladehold 1 Vona, Butcher of Magan 1 Acclaimed Contender 1 Adeline, Resplendent Cathar 1 Aryel, Knight of Windgrace 1 Choked Estuary 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Fell the Mighty 1 Haakon, Stromgald Scourge 1 Josu Vess, Lich Knight 1 Knight Exemplar 1 Knight of the White Orchid 1 Knights' Charge 1 Liliana's Standard Bearer 1 Maul of the Skyclaves 1 Midnight Reaper 1 Murderous Rider 1 Painful Truths 1 Port Town 1 Prairie Stream 1 Promise of Loyalty 1 Pull from Tomorrow 1 Shineshadow Snarl 1 Sigiled Sword of Valeron 1 Silverwing Squadron 1 Sunken Hollow 1 Temple of Deceit 1 Temple of Enlightenment 1 Temple of Silence 1 Time Wipe 1 Unbreakable Formation 1 Valiant Knight 1 Vanquisher's Banner 1 Worthy Knight 1 Bojuka Bog 1 Command Tower 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Distant Melody 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Fractured Powerstone 1 Orzhov Signet 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Read the Bones 1 Smitten Swordmaster 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Thriving Heath 1 Thriving Isle 1 Thriving Moor 1 Arcane Sanctum 1 Arcane Signet 1 Arvad the Cursed 1 Corpse Knight 1 Despark 1 Fellwar Stone 1 Foulmire Knight 1 Herald's Horn 1 Knight of the Last Breath 1 Knights of the Black Rose 1 Mind Stone 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Order of Midnight 1 Path to Exile 1 Return to Dust 1 Sol Ring 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Syr Elenora, the Discerning 1 Syr Konrad, the Grim 1 Temple of the False God 1 Wintermoor Commander 1 Xerex Strobe-Knight 8 Plains 6 Island 5 Swamp

铁骑冲锋竞逐时空牌

铁骑冲锋衍生物

  • 2 骑士//精怪（白黑）衍生物
  • 2 吸血鬼／骑士//士兵衍生物
  • 1 血滴//变形兽衍生物
  • 2 灵俑／骑士//人类衍生物
  • 2 骑士（白蓝）//杀手衍生物
  • 1 君主//变形兽衍生物
呼叫后援

觉醒魂师明掌和莎黎与贺拉尔为传统闪卡。觉醒魂师明掌封面指挥官则是施以蚀刻闪卡工艺的较硬卡纸～虽然便于你展示指挥官，但不能在认证的指挥官游戏中使用。

1 Bright-Palm, Soul Awakener 1 Shalai and Hallar 1 Death-Greeter's Champion 1 Uncivil Unrest 1 Ichor Elixir 1 Mirror-Style Master 1 Guardian Scalelord 1 Emergent Woodwurm 1 Path of the Pyromancer 1 Conclave Sledge-Captain 1 Kalonian Hydra 1 Mikaeus, the Lunarch 1 Canopy Vista 1 Champion of Lambholt 1 Cinder Glade 1 Dromoka's Command 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Flamerush Rider 1 Flameshadow Conjuring 1 Forgotten Ancient 1 Fortified Village 1 Furycalm Snarl 1 Game Trail 1 Gavony Township 1 Genesis Hydra 1 Gyre Sage 1 Heaven /// Earth 1 High Sentinels of Arashin 1 Incubation Druid 1 Inscription of Abundance 1 Ion Storm 1 Kessig Wolf Run 1 Krenko, Tin Street Kingpin 1 Managorger Hydra 1 Mossfire Valley 1 Mosswort Bridge 1 Restoration Angel 1 Rishkar, Peema Renegade 1 Semester's End 1 Strionic Resonator 1 Sungrass Prairie 1 Sunscorch Regent 1 Temple of Abandon 1 Temple of Plenty 1 Temple of Triumph 1 Together Forever 1 Triskelion 1 Command Tower 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Cultivate 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Fertilid 1 Fractured Powerstone 1 Kodama's Reach 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Pridemalkin 1 Return to Nature 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Wood Elves 1 Abzan Battle Priest 1 Abzan Falconer 1 Alharu, Solemn Ritualist 1 Arcane Signet 1 Armorcraft Judge 1 Brawn 1 Bretagard Stronghold 1 Conclave Mentor 1 Constable of the Realm 1 Elite Scaleguard 1 Enduring Scalelord 1 Falkenrath Exterminator 1 Field of Ruin 1 Generous Gift 1 Good-Fortune Unicorn 1 Hamza, Guardian of Arashin 1 Hindervines 1 Inspiring Call 1 Jungle Shrine 1 Juniper Order Ranger 1 Krosan Verge 1 Llanowar Reborn 1 Mindless Automaton 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Slurrk, All-Ingesting 1 Sol Ring 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Temple of the False God 5 Plains 2 Mountain 6 Forest

呼叫后援竞逐时空牌

呼叫后援衍生物

  • 2 精怪（白）//珍宝衍生物
  • 4 鬼怪//裂片妖衍生物
  • 1 象//黄金城祝福衍生物
  • 3 蝴蝶//黄金城祝福衍生物
神兵集会

破碎光环卡丝拉和圣沙弗与连卡洛为传统闪卡。破碎光环卡丝拉封面指挥官则是施以蚀刻闪卡工艺的较硬卡纸～虽然便于你展示指挥官，但不能在认证的指挥官游戏中使用。

1 Kasla, the Broken Halo 1 Saint Traft and Rem Karolus 1 Wand of the Worldsoul 1 Flockchaser Phantom 1 Wildfire Awakener 1 Ichor Elixir 1 Path of the Ghosthunter 1 Deluxe Dragster 1 Mistmeadow Vanisher 1 Nesting Dovehawk 1 Kykar, Wind's Fury 1 Elspeth, Sun's Champion 1 The Locust God 1 Angel of Finality 1 Angel of Salvation 1 Austere Command 1 Chasm Skulker 1 Cultivator's Caravan 1 Emeria Angel 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Frostboil Snarl 1 Furycalm Snarl 1 Hour of Reckoning 1 Keeper of the Accord 1 Kher Keep 1 Mentor of the Meek 1 Nadir Kraken 1 Port Town 1 Prairie Stream 1 Secure the Wastes 1 Skycloud Expanse 1 Temple of Enlightenment 1 Temple of Epiphany 1 Temple of Triumph 1 Venerated Loxodon 1 Whirlwind of Thought 1 Cloud of Faeries 1 Command Tower 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Ephemeral Shields 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Fractured Powerstone 1 Goblin Instigator 1 Goblin Medics 1 Impact Tremors 1 Spirited Companion 1 Suture Priest 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Village Bell-Ringer 1 Banisher Priest 1 Arcane Signet 1 Battle Screech 1 Chant of Vitu-Ghazi 1 Conclave Tribunal 1 Devouring Light 1 Duergar Hedge-Mage 1 Fallowsage 1 Flight of Equenauts 1 Improbable Alliance 1 Migratory Route 1 Mystic Monastery 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Seraph of the Masses 1 Skullclamp 1 Sol Ring 1 Stoke the Flames 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Tetsuko Umezawa, Fugitive 1 Wear // Tear 1 Temporal Cleansing 1 Meeting of Minds 1 Shatter the Source 1 Wrenn's Resolve 1 Cut Short 1 Joyful Stormsculptor 1 Artistic Refusal 8 Plains 8 Island 8 Mountain

神兵集会竞逐时空牌

神兵集会衍生物

  • 1 鸟//喀尔寨鬼崽衍生物
  • 1 精怪（白）//精怪（蓝）衍生物
  • 1 战士//徽记（旭日天尊艾紫培）衍生物
  • 1 士兵//昆虫衍生物
  • 1 奥札奇//天使（4/4）衍生物
  • 1 乌贼//人类（红）衍生物
  • 1 触手//人类（红）衍生物
  • 1 鬼怪//奥札奇衍生物
  • 1 元素//元素（蓝红）衍生物
  • 1 元素//仙灵衍生物
打造时间

怪灵逸才金宝和列施蜜与勒格文为传统闪卡。怪灵逸才金宝封面指挥官则是施以蚀刻闪卡工艺的较硬卡纸～虽然便于你展示指挥官，但不能在认证的指挥官游戏中使用。

1 Gimbal, Gremlin Prodigy 1 Rashmi and Ragavan 1 Schema Thief 1 Sandsteppe War Riders 1 Cutthroat Negotiator 1 Hedron Detonator 1 Ichor Elixir 1 Path of the Animist 1 Pain Distributor 1 Dance with Calamity 1 Pia and Kiran Nalaar 1 Feldon of the Third Path 1 Chaos Warp 1 Stroke of Genius 1 Academy Manufactor 1 Aid from the Cowl 1 Bloodforged Battle-Axe 1 Brass's Bounty 1 Cinder Glade 1 Echo Storm 1 Everquill Phoenix 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Fiery Confluence 1 Frostboil Snarl 1 Game Trail 1 Gilded Goose 1 Hellkite Igniter 1 Imprisoned in the Moon 1 Inspiring Statuary 1 Master of Etherium 1 Masterful Replication 1 Perplexing Test 1 Rise and Shine 1 Saheeli's Artistry 1 Sharding Sphinx 1 Shimmer Dragon 1 Skyclave Relic 1 Spell Swindle 1 Spine of Ish Sah 1 Temple of Abandon 1 Temple of Epiphany 1 Temple of Mystery 1 Thopter Assembly 1 Thopter Spy Network 1 Tireless Tracker 1 Vedalken Humiliator 1 Vineglimmer Snarl 1 Workshop Elders 1 Command Tower 1 Crack Open 1 Evolving Wilds 1 Fractured Powerstone 1 Gruul Signet 1 Izzet Signet 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Reverse Engineer 1 Root Out 1 Simic Growth Chamber 1 Simic Signet 1 Terramorphic Expanse 1 Thoughtcast 1 Replicating Ring 1 Arcane Signet 1 Combine Chrysalis 1 Curse of Opulence 1 Frontier Bivouac 1 Ghirapur Aether Grid 1 Junk Winder 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Reality Shift 1 Saheeli, Sublime Artificer 1 Sol Ring 1 Struggle /// Survive 1 Tireless Provisioner 1 Vampires' Vengeance 1 Weirding Wood 1 Whirler Rogue 8 Island 8 Mountain 7 Forest

打造时间竞逐时空牌

打造时间衍生物

  • 2 振翼机//野兽（4/4）衍生物
  • 2 珍宝//怪灵衍生物
  • 1 魔像//血滴衍生物
  • 1 魔像//线索衍生物
  • 2 振翼机（1/1蓝色）//黄金衍生物
  • 1 翎羽//自动机衍生物
  • 1 食品//受造指环衍生物
