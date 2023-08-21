随着艾卓仙踪发售在即，我们为精选列表添加了新牌：这些牌是精选自万智牌三十年历史上的精品，可从系列补充包中开出。

精选列表里的牌可从系列补充包里开到。这类牌会出现在25%的补充包中最后一个位置，且从普通到秘稀等各稀有度的牌张都包罗在内。这些牌的左下角会有鹏洛客符号：

精选列表牌张样式（牌张左下角有鹏洛客符号）

精选列表里的牌可用于该牌原本允用的赛制，和艾卓仙踪的魅附奇谭牌一样。

此外，在略小于5%的情况下，开出的精选列表中的牌会是Universes Within版牌张，原版为Secret Lair X The Walking Dead。这些牌为精选列表专享，仅提供英语版。来看看这组灵俑猎人！

Greymond, Avacyn's Steward Gisa's Favorite Shovel Enkira, Hostile Scavenger
Gregor, Shrewd Magistrate Hansk, Slayer Zealot Malik, Grim Manipulator

在精选列表中，Universes Within重印牌的名称经过了调整，牌张底部的系列代码和牌张编号前面标有“=”标志，意思是这些牌和原本的牌互通。由于这些牌在机制上和其对应的牌一致，因此你的套牌内只能有四张这样的牌（指挥官套牌里只能有一张）。

精选列表内的牌

下面为精选列表中的所有牌张，并按照以下类别分成三组：精选列表新增牌张，自上个系列发售后移除的牌张以及完整牌张列表。

（注：牌张图像或与精选列表所印制的版本不符。欲知精选列表所印制之具体版本，请参见右列所示的系列标识。）

精选列表新增牌张

牌名 系列
Academy ManufactorMH2
Arcbound MouserMH2
Aura BarbsBOK
Auramancer's GuisePLC
Bake into a PieELD
Castle GarenbrigELD
Cauldron FamiliarELD
Cavalier of ThornsM20
Changeling HeroLRW
Charming PrinceELD
Clock of OmensM13
CounterbalanceCSP
Cunning BreezedancerDTK
Cursed FleshEXO
Demonic BargainVOW
Dwarven RecruiterODY
Echoing CourageCNS
Eldrazi ConscriptionUMA
EmbercleaveELD
Enchanted CarriageELD
Enkira, Hostile ScavengerSLX
Fae OfferingMH2
Faerie ArtisansC16
Faerie HarbingerLRW
Foulmire KnightELD
Giant KillerELD
Giant's IreLRW
Gisa's Favorite ShovelSLX
Greensleeves, Maro-SorcererDMU
Gregor, Shrewd MagistrateSLX
Greymond, Avacyn's StalwartSLX
Hansk, Slayer ZealotSLX
Hungry LynxC17
Mad RatterELD
Malik, Grim ManipulatorSLX
Maraleaf PixieELD
Minsc & Boo, Timeless HeroesCLB
Mirri the CursedTSR
No Rest for the Wicked10E
Oko, the TricksterELD
Once Upon a TimeELD
Pemmin's AuraSCG
Questing BeastELD
Rebuff the WickedPLC
Return of the WildspeakerELD
Royal TrooperBBD
Rust MonsterAFR
Spellstutter SpriteLRW
Stonecoil SerpentELD
Sythis, Harvest's HandMH2
The Meathook MassacreMID
The Royal ScionsELD
Vulshok Sorcerer5DN
Warchief GiantC15
Wolfcaller's HowlC14
Yidaro, Wandering MonsterIKO

移出精选列表的牌张

牌名 系列
Acidic SoilUSG
Archaeomancer's MapSTX
Argentum ArmorAFR
Argivian FindWTH
Argivian RestorationDDF
ArtillerizeNPH
Bane of ProgressC15
Beacon of Unrest2XM
Blightsteel Colossus2XM
Burning InquiryM10
Collector OupheMH1
DetonateMRD
EndoskeletonUSG
Energy FluxMMQ
Feldon of the Third PathSTX
Fist of SunsC17
Gaea's RevengeORI
Game PlanBBD
Geth's VerdictNPH
Glissa's CourierMBS
Great FurnaceMRD
Grisly TransformationBNG
Hurkyl's RecallMM2
ImplodePLS
Kaldra CompleatMH2
Kemba's LegionMBS
Leonin ArbiterC17
Lose Hope5DN
Mana Geyser5DN
Mechanized ProductionAER
Melira's KeepersMBS
Mirrodin BesiegedMH1
Mishra's FactoryMH2
Mycosynth LatticeBBD
OpportunityULG
Order of YawgmothDDE
PentavusC14
Praetor's CounselC14
Priest of GixDDE
Reaper of SheoldredNPH
RoutSTX
Sabertooth CobraMIR
Shatterstorm10E
Soul of New PhyrexiaM15
Sword of Feast and Famine2XM
Sword of War and Peace2XM
Toxic IguanarCON
Verdurous GearhulkKLD
Vile RequiemC13
Virulent SliverFUT

精选列表完整牌张名录

牌名 系列
Academy ManufactorMH2
Adeliz, the Cinder WindDAR
All That GlittersELD
Aminatou, the Fateshifter2X2
Arcbound MouserMH2
Archmage EmeritusSTX
Aura BarbsBOK
Auramancer's GuisePLC
Baird, Steward of ArgiveDAR
Bake into a PieELD
Barrow GhoulWTH
Barrow WitchesELD
Battleflight EagleM13
Battlewand OakLRW
Bladewing the RisenIMA
Blossom PrancerNEO
Bog WraithM10
Brago's RepresentativeCNS
Brain WeevilDDJ
Bruenor BattlehammerAFR
Capenna ExpressSNC
Castle GarenbrigELD
Cauldron FamiliarELD
Cavalier of ThornsM20
Changeling HeroLRW
Charming PrinceELD
Cinder ElementalM21
Clock of OmensM13
Consume SpiritDDC
CounterbalanceCSP
Courage in CrisisWAR
Court of GraceCMR
Crumbling ColossusM12
Crush the WeakKHM
Crystalline CrawlerC16
Cunning BreezedancerDTK
Cursed FleshEXO
Demonic BargainVOW
Dig UpVOW
Dina, Soul SteeperSTX
Dirtwater WraithMIR
Doomed Traveler2X2
Dragon Throne of TarkirKTK
Dragonlord OjutaiDTK
Dwarven GruntODY
Dwarven MinerMIR
Dwarven RecruiterODY
Echoing CourageCNS
Elas il-Kor, Sadistic PilgrimDMU
Eldrazi ConscriptionUMA
Elven PalisadeEXO
EmbercleaveELD
Empyrean EagleM20
Enchanted CarriageELD
Endless ObedienceM15
Enkira, Hostile ScavengerSLX
Etali, Primal StormRIX
Eutropia the Twice-FavoredTHB
Evil Eye of UrborgTSP
Fae OfferingMH2
Faerie ArtisansC16
Faerie HarbingerLRW
Fallen IdealC15
Far TravelerCLB
Flamekin VillageC14
Forbidding Watchtower10E
Forebear's BladeDAR
Fortifying ProvisionsELD
Foulmire KnightELD
Gather CourageM15
Generous GiftMH1
Geth's GrimoireDST
Ghalta, Primal HungerRIX
Ghave, Guru of SporesC16
Giant CaterpillarVIS
Giant KillerELD
Giant's IreLRW
Gisa and GeralfEMN
Gisa's Favorite ShovelSLX
Gleeful SabotageSHM
Glittering StockpileSNC
Gluttonous TrollSTX
Greensleeves, Maro-SorcererDMU
Gregor, Shrewd MagistrateSLX
Greymond, Avacyn's StalwartSLX
Grim StriderAKH
Grumgully, the GenerousELD
Hansk, Slayer ZealotSLX
High Ground10E
Hoarding DragonIMA
Hope of GhirapurAER
Hungry LynxC17
Ihsan's ShadeA25
Incubation // IncongruityRNA
Initiate of BloodCHK
Interplanar BeaconWAR
Invasive SurgerySOI
Ixalan's BindingXLN
Jared Carthalion, True HeirCMR
Kalamax, the StormsireIKO
Kels, Fight FixerM21
Kenrith, the Returned KingELD
Ketria TriomeIKO
Lantern of Insight5DN
LeapSTH
Linden, the Steadfast QueenELD
Mad RatterELD
Maja, Bretagard ProtectorKHM
Malik, Grim ManipulatorSLX
Maraleaf PixieELD
Memorial to GeniusDAR
Mercadia's DownfallMMQ
Mina and Denn, WildbornOGW
Miner's BaneM15
Minsc & Boo, Timeless HeroesCLB
Mirri the CursedTSR
Mishra's Self-ReplicatorDAR
Murasa RangerBFZ
Narfi, Betrayer KingKHM
Nashi, Moon Sage's ScionNEO
Netherborn AltarIKO
Nihil SpellbombSOM
Nivix, Aerie of the FiremindDDJ
No Rest for the Wicked10E
Oaken BrawlerLRW
Oko, the TricksterELD
Old GhastbarkSHM
Once Upon a TimeELD
Orc SureshotFRF
Orcish Artillery10E
Path to the World TreeKHM
Pemmin's AuraSCG
Pia and Kiran NalaarORI
Pitiless HordeDTK
Pledge of LoyaltyINV
Power ArmorINV
Priests of NornMBS
Primal CocoonM11
Prison TermSHM
Questing BeastELD
Rakdos CacklerGK2
Ravnica at WarWAR
Rebuff the WickedPLC
Reduce // RubbleAKH
Regathan FirecatM14
Return of the WildspeakerELD
Rift BoltTSP
Rix Maadi, Dungeon PalaceC19
Royal TrooperBBD
Rust MonsterAFR
Ruthless InvasionNPH
Sadistic AugermageDDM
Sarulf, Realm EaterKHM
Sea of CloudsBBD
Segovian AngelMH1
Siege ZombieDBL
Soul of ShandalarM15
Spellstutter SpriteLRW
Spined FlukeUSG
Sprout SwarmFUT
Stonecoil SerpentELD
Stormscape BattlemagePLS
Stormwatch EaglePCY
Suntouched MyrHOP
Survival CacheIMA
Sythis, Harvest's HandMH2
The Great AuroraORI
The Meathook MassacreMID
The Royal ScionsELD
The World TreeKHM
Thran War MachineULG
Throat SlitterBOK
Tolsimir, Friend to WolvesWAR
Traveler's CloakCNS
Vega, the WatcherKHM
Vryn WingmareM21
Vulshok Sorcerer5DN
Warchief GiantC15
Warped LandscapeC18
Whitemane LionC14
Wolfcaller's HowlC14
Yidaro, Wandering MonsterIKO
Yotian SoldierBBD
Zhalfirin VoidDAR
Zombie ApocalypseMID

来看看过去几个系列精选列表的牌张变动：

精选列表过往变动