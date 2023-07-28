And of course, we couldn't return to Eldraine without the beloved Syr Ginger, along with Tough Cookie to round out this sweet group of heroes.

Tough Cookie

A New Story of Magic Unfolds

The knights who repelled the invasion—both those gone to seed as mercenaries and those yet clinging to valor—call Will the Boy King. And, no matter how much she wishes it were otherwise, Rowan cannot blame them.

—"Pure of Heart" by K. Arsenault Rivera

As the curse of the Wicked Slumber seizes the people of Eldraine, tension escalates between the Kenrith twins. Elsewhere, an ancient force from deep within the wilds calls upon a young half-fae boy who has yet to understand what it means to be a hero.

Discover how this fairy tale is told when the five-part Wilds of Eldraine story begins on August 8—right here on DailyMTG!

Art by: Magali Villeneuve

Fairy Tales and Booster Fun

Wilds of Eldraine blends its fantastical characters with equally stunning artwork. Our team of artists worked to deliver an aesthetic that feels like it popped straight out of a book of fairy tales. You'll be able to find art depicting the many loveable heroes and dastardly villains of Eldraine.

Art by: Ekaterina Burmak

Art by: Piotr Dura

Art by Nino Vecia

Because Eldraine is such a beloved plane, we knew we had to find the best way to capture it through Booster Fun. Wilds of Eldraine is jam-packed with borderless, showcase, and foil cards that are all inspired by folklore and fantasy. We're bringing the fun to basic lands with special showcase versions that highlight the enchanting imagery of the wilds.

Plains Island Swamp

Mountain Forest

Part of the charm of fairy tales is their sense of adventure, and fans loved the storybook frame found on adventurer cards in Throne of Eldraine, so we're bringing them back with more of the stunning beauty of the wilds. Cards like Cruel Somnophage will appear in both the regular storybook frame and the showcase Adventure treatment seen below.

Cruel Somnophage Cruel Somnophage (Showcase)

You'll also be able to find special borderless versions of Restless Fortress and Ashiok, Wicked Manipulator. These borderless cards combine enchanting artwork with haunting nightmares, perfect for Ashiok. You can also find regular and extended-art treatments for cards, like Moonshaker Cavalry, which will have a special textless full-art promo available at a later date, all shown below.

Restless Fortress (Borderless) Ashiok, Wicked Manipulator (Borderless)

Moonshaker Cavalry Moonshaker Cavalry (Extended Art) Moonshaker Cavalry (Textless Full-Art Promo)

Enchanting Tales

With Wilds of Eldraine, we wanted to do something extra special to excite players and show off this wonderful plane. In every booster of Wilds of Eldraine, you'll find one of the Enchanting Tales cards, a non-Standard legal bonus sheet like The Brothers' War's Retro Artifacts or Strixhaven: School of Mages's Mystical Archive. Want an example of what you can find? How about Smothering Tithe?

Smothering Tithe

These cards, featuring special storybook artwork, are all fan-favorite enchantments from Magic's past. The artwork of each evokes the aesthetics of Eldraine. With 63 different Enchanting Tales available, you can look forward to drafting, collecting, and playing with these exciting enchantments.

Greater Auramancy Curiosity Rhystic Study

Necropotence Aggravated Assault

Doubling Season Prismatic Omen

That's just the start of what to expect—we'll share even more during the Wilds of Eldraine debut on August 15!

Boosters, Commander Decks, and More

When Wilds of Eldraine releases, there's plenty of ways to join in on the fairy-tale fun. Wilds of Eldraine Draft Boosters, Set Boosters, and Collector Boosters are all available to preorder now. Whether you're a Friday night drafter or a showcase art collector, there are plenty of ways to enjoy Wilds of Eldraine.

Wilds of Eldraine Set Booster Display

Wilds of Eldraine Collector Booster Display

Wilds of Eldraine Draft Booster Display

There will also be two Wilds of Eldraine–themed Commander decks available, each with a unique 100-card Commander deck! These feature ten new-to-Magic cards, two legendary foil cards, and a Collector Booster Sample Pack. These decks, Fae Dominion and Virtue and Valor, release alongside Wilds of Eldraine on September 8, 2023.

Fae Dominion (Blue-Black) Virtue and Valor (Green-White)

As a sidenote, we won't be releasing Jumpstart Boosters alongside Wilds of Eldraine. However, as with previous new-to-Magic Standard-legal cards in Jumpstart Boosters, you'll be able to find additional Standard-legal cards in Set and Collector Boosters. We'll show off these new cards in the future.

Wilds of Eldraine Details

Wilds of Eldraine Wilds of Eldraine Commander

Wilds of Eldraine Set Code: WOE

Wilds of Eldraine Commander Set Code: WOC

Wilds of Eldraine Enchanting Tales Set Code: WOT

Website: Wilds of Eldraine

You can preorder Wilds of Eldraine now online at Amazon, at your local game store, and wherever Magic products are sold.

Wilds of Eldraine Important Dates

Wilds of Eldraine Preview Events:

Wilds of Eldraine Story : August 8–14

: August 8–14 Debut and Previews Begin : August 15

: August 15 Card Image Gallery Complete : August 25

: August 25 Loading Ready Run's Pre-Prerelease : August 26

: August 26 Streamer Event on MTG Arena (formerly Early Access) : August 31

: August 31 Command Zone's Game Knights Wilds of Eldraine Commander Gameplay : September 6

: September 6 Global Tabletop Launch (Including Starter Kit): September 8

Wilds of Eldraine Gameplay Events:

Prerelease at Your Local Game Store : September 1

: September 1 MTG Arena Release : September 5

: September 5 WPN Game Store Open House : September 8–10

: September 8–10 Friday Night Magic : September 8–November 3

: September 8–November 3 Commander Nights : September 9–November 9

: September 9–November 9 MagicCon: Las Vegas and Magic World Championship XXIX : September 22–24

: September 22–24 WPN Store Championships : September 30–October 8

: September 30–October 8 Alchemy: Wilds of Eldraine Release: October 10

One More Tale to Tell ...

Even with everything packed into these reveals, there's a little more we're excited to share. It's no tall tale: check back with DailyMTG soon to discover a little more Magic to come!