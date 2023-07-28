This fall, return to the land of fairy tales, knights, and witches in Wilds of Eldraine. A plane cloaked in mystery and fantasy, Eldraine has so much to discover! Eldraine is a top-down, fairy tale–inspired plane that relishes in the whimsy of a good tale, but with a special Magic twist. This time, we're venturing beyond the scenic castles and into the wilds, a land filled with faeries, giants, and more.
Wilds of Eldraine is also your first look into the Multiverse following the Phyrexian invasion. While our heroes may have stopped Elesh Norn's plans, the consequences of this are on full display here. You'll meet old friends (and enemies), explore new corners of Eldraine, and discover how the Multiverse is healing from the Invasion.
While our full story won't be beginning just yet, we're excited to show you some of the first glimpses of art, cards, and story from this new set, releasing September 8. So, let's begin!
Once Upon a Time …
During our original visit to Eldraine, we focused on the Royal Courts and their role in the plane. This knightly image of Eldraine was a fan favorite. We're returning to this plane in Wilds of Eldraine, but it's a tad different. Eldraine is still a land of beauty and splendor, filled with enchanting prairies and valiant heroes.
But now, we're venturing beyond the castle walls and into the wilds. These mysterious woods are full of strange creatures, wild beasts, and arcane magic. Wilds of Eldraine captures the mystique of these lands, inviting the player to discover what secrets may lie in the wilds.
During the Phyrexian invasion, a curse called the Wicked Slumber fell upon the land. As the curse lulled the Phyrexian forces into a harmless sleep, this seemed to be the plane's salvation. However, it has now become their curse as the people of Eldraine have also begun to fall into a deep slumber.
When designing Wilds of Eldraine, we wanted to capture the sensation of magic existing all around you. You'll see this on a large scale, like the Wicked Slumber seizing the population, or with something as simple as some fae trickery.
This curse was placed upon the land by Talion, the Fae Lord of the Wilds and three witch sisters. Originally meant to protect the plane from the forces of Phyrexia, the Wicked Slumber has grown beyond their control. Now, the people of Eldraine worry that the day may come when they are all trapped in this unwaking sleep.
The Characters of Wilds of Eldraine
Our story begins with Talion, the Kindly Lord. While they are the ruler of all Eldraine's fae, they also serve as the mysterious protector of all of Eldraine's people. During the Phyrexian invasion, Talion was forced to join with three witches to create the Wicked Slumber, a curse which now affects their child.
Where there are nightmares, Ashiok is sure to be close by. With an entire kingdom's worth of nightmares to prey upon, they're ready to unleash their magic, no matter the cost.
We'll also be meeting some new faces during our visit. Kellan is a new character, one who will be taking up Talion's quest to end the Wicked Slumber. Kellan, Lord of the High Fae, has been tasked with bringing peace and salvation to his people.
Will and Rowan make a return in this set, though under much different circumstances. During the Phyrexian invasion the twins lost both their parents. Following that, Will and Rowan have lost their sparks and are left to hold the kingdom together, a challenge that may push them beyond their limits.
And of course, we couldn't return to Eldraine without the beloved Syr Ginger, along with Tough Cookie to round out this sweet group of heroes.
A New Story of Magic Unfolds
The knights who repelled the invasion—both those gone to seed as mercenaries and those yet clinging to valor—call Will the Boy King. And, no matter how much she wishes it were otherwise, Rowan cannot blame them.
—"Pure of Heart" by K. Arsenault Rivera
As the curse of the Wicked Slumber seizes the people of Eldraine, tension escalates between the Kenrith twins. Elsewhere, an ancient force from deep within the wilds calls upon a young half-fae boy who has yet to understand what it means to be a hero.
Discover how this fairy tale is told when the five-part Wilds of Eldraine story begins on August 8—right here on DailyMTG!
Fairy Tales and Booster Fun
Wilds of Eldraine blends its fantastical characters with equally stunning artwork. Our team of artists worked to deliver an aesthetic that feels like it popped straight out of a book of fairy tales. You'll be able to find art depicting the many loveable heroes and dastardly villains of Eldraine.
Because Eldraine is such a beloved plane, we knew we had to find the best way to capture it through Booster Fun. Wilds of Eldraine is jam-packed with borderless, showcase, and foil cards that are all inspired by folklore and fantasy. We're bringing the fun to basic lands with special showcase versions that highlight the enchanting imagery of the wilds.
Part of the charm of fairy tales is their sense of adventure, and fans loved the storybook frame found on adventurer cards in Throne of Eldraine, so we're bringing them back with more of the stunning beauty of the wilds. Cards like Cruel Somnophage will appear in both the regular storybook frame and the showcase Adventure treatment seen below.
You'll also be able to find special borderless versions of Restless Fortress and Ashiok, Wicked Manipulator. These borderless cards combine enchanting artwork with haunting nightmares, perfect for Ashiok. You can also find regular and extended-art treatments for cards, like Moonshaker Cavalry, which will have a special textless full-art promo available at a later date, all shown below.
Enchanting Tales
With Wilds of Eldraine, we wanted to do something extra special to excite players and show off this wonderful plane. In every booster of Wilds of Eldraine, you'll find one of the Enchanting Tales cards, a non-Standard legal bonus sheet like The Brothers' War's Retro Artifacts or Strixhaven: School of Mages's Mystical Archive. Want an example of what you can find? How about Smothering Tithe?
These cards, featuring special storybook artwork, are all fan-favorite enchantments from Magic's past. The artwork of each evokes the aesthetics of Eldraine. With 63 different Enchanting Tales available, you can look forward to drafting, collecting, and playing with these exciting enchantments.
That's just the start of what to expect—we'll share even more during the Wilds of Eldraine debut on August 15!
Boosters, Commander Decks, and More
When Wilds of Eldraine releases, there's plenty of ways to join in on the fairy-tale fun. Wilds of Eldraine Draft Boosters, Set Boosters, and Collector Boosters are all available to preorder now. Whether you're a Friday night drafter or a showcase art collector, there are plenty of ways to enjoy Wilds of Eldraine.
There will also be two Wilds of Eldraine–themed Commander decks available, each with a unique 100-card Commander deck! These feature ten new-to-Magic cards, two legendary foil cards, and a Collector Booster Sample Pack. These decks, Fae Dominion and Virtue and Valor, release alongside Wilds of Eldraine on September 8, 2023.
As a sidenote, we won't be releasing Jumpstart Boosters alongside Wilds of Eldraine. However, as with previous new-to-Magic Standard-legal cards in Jumpstart Boosters, you'll be able to find additional Standard-legal cards in Set and Collector Boosters. We'll show off these new cards in the future.
You can preorder Wilds of Eldraine now online at Amazon, at your local game store, and wherever Magic products are sold.
Wilds of Eldraine Important Dates
Wilds of Eldraine Preview Events:
Wilds of Eldraine Story: August 8–14
Debut and Previews Begin: August 15
Card Image Gallery Complete: August 25
Loading Ready Run's Pre-Prerelease: August 26
Streamer Event on MTG Arena (formerly Early Access): August 31
Command Zone's Game Knights Wilds of Eldraine Commander Gameplay: September 6
Global Tabletop Launch (Including Starter Kit): September 8
Wilds of Eldraine Gameplay Events:
Prerelease at Your Local Game Store: September 1
MTG Arena Release: September 5
WPN Game Store Open House: September 8–10
Friday Night Magic: September 8–November 3
Commander Nights: September 9–November 9
MagicCon: Las Vegas and Magic World Championship XXIX: September 22–24
WPN Store Championships: September 30–October 8
Alchemy: Wilds of Eldraine Release: October 10
One More Tale to Tell ...
Even with everything packed into these reveals, there's a little more we're excited to share. It's no tall tale: check back with DailyMTG soon to discover a little more Magic to come!
We use necessary cookies to allow our site to function correctly and collect anonymous session data. Necessary cookies can be opted out through your browser settings. We also use optional cookies to personalize content and ads, provide social media features and analyze web traffic. By clicking “OK, I agree,” you consent to optional cookies. (Learn more about cookies)