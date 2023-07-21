With Commander Masters, we'll be bringing together some of Magic players' favorite legendary creatures, planeswalker cards, and more in one exciting product! To celebrate the love players have for Commander, we'll be updating The List to include even more cards to honor the wonderful history of Magic.

You can find cards from The List when opening Set Boosters. They appear about 25% of the time in the final card slot, and all rarities are represented, from common all the way up to mythic rare. You'll know these cards by the Planeswalker symbol located in the lower-left corner:

Cards on The List

Here are all the cards on The List, broken into groups: cards that have been added to The List, cards that have been removed since the previous set's release, and the complete list of all cards.

(Note: Card images may not match the version found in The List. See the set identifier in the right-hand column for the version included in The List.)

Cards added to The List Card Name Set Adeliz, the Cinder Wind DOM Alliance of Arms CMD Aminatou, the Fateshifter 2X2 Bladewing the Risen IMA Brain Weevil DDJ Bruenor Battlehammer AFR Burgeoning STH Chaos Warp CMD Cinder Elemental M21 Collective Voyage CMD Consume Spirit DDC Crystalline Crawler C16 Dina, Soul Steeper STX Dirtwater Wraith MIR Dreamborn Muse LGN Echo Mage C13 Elas il-Kor, Sadistic Pilgrim DMU Equilibrium EXO Eutropia the Twice-Favored THB Fallen Ideal C15 Flamekin Village C14 Flusterstorm CMD Forgotten Ancient SCG Furnace of Rath TMP Ghave, Guru of Spores C16 Giant Caterpillar VIS Gleeful Sabotage SHM Grumgully, the Generous ELD Hanna's Custody TMP Hidden Herd USG Hour of Reckoning RAV Initiate of Blood CHK Jace's Archivist M12 Kels, Fight Fixer JMP Knight Exemplar DDG Kor Spiritdancer ROE Leap STH Magmatic Force CMD Magus of the Vineyard FUT Maja, Bretagard Protector KHM Narfi, Betrayer King KHM Netherborn Altar IKO Nivix, Aerie of the Firemind DDJ Nomad Mythmaker 10E Oath of Lieges EXO Oppression USG Pariah 10E Prison Term SHM Rakdos Cackler GK2 Rift Bolt TSP Rix Maadi, Dungeon Palace C19 Rune of Protection: Lands USG Ryusei, the Falling Star ARC Sacred Mesa MIR Sadistic Augermage DDM Scalpelexis 10E Scavenging Ooze CMD Shocker TMP Spawnwrithe CMD Spined Fluke USG Storm Herd GPT Suntouched Myr HOP Taurean Mauler MOR Thespian's Stage GTC Thing from the Deep POR Throat Slitter BOK Tornado Elemental 5DN Tradewind Rider TMP Trench Gorger CMD Vega, the Watcher KHM Verdant Force HOP Vernal Bloom USG Warped Landscape C18 Whitemane Lion C14 Zombie Apocalypse MID