Guía del Arena Open
¿Te interesa participar en nuestro siguiente Arena Open? Sigue leyendo para enterarte de todas las fechas y detalles importantes y la posibilidad de conseguir recompensas monetarias desde la comodidad de casa. No se necesita subir en una clasificación ni rango Mítico.
La letra pequeña del Arena Open
- Debes tener al menos 18 años para participar.
- Se aplican restricciones por regiones y no se podrá participar allí donde esté prohibido.
- Para recibir recompensas monetarias es necesario tener o crear cuentas de Wizards, de DCI y de i-Payout.
- Consulta los Términos y condiciones oficiales para obtener toda la información.
Falta menos de una semana para el siguiente Arena Open, así que este es el momento de explicar todos los detalles. Por si te perdiste la noticia anterior en noviembre, esta vez se utilizará el formato Histórico y volveremos a ofrecer el evento del primer día con las modalidades “al mejor de uno” o “al mejor de tres”.
Primer día
Formato: Construido Histórico “al mejor de uno” o “al mejor de tres”
Inicio: 12 de diciembre de 2020 a las 06:00 PT/09:00 ET/14:00 UTC
Fin de las inscripciones: 13 de diciembre de 2020 a las 03:00 PT/06:00 ET/11:00 UTC. Aún tendrás unas horas para completar tu serie actual, pero ya no podrás inscribirte después de esta hora límite.
Fin del evento: 13 de diciembre de 2020 a las 06:00 PT/09:00 ET/14:00 UTC
Costo de inscripción: 20 000 de oro o 4000 gemas (tanto “al mejor de uno” como “al mejor de tres”)
Recompensa de inscripción: Protector de cartas promocional de Kaldheim
|Al mejor de uno
|Al mejor de tres
Duración del evento: 7 victorias o 3 derrotas
Duración del evento: 4 victorias o 1 derrota
7 victorias: 2000 gemas, clasificación para el segundo día
4 victorias: 5000 gemas, clasificación para el segundo día
6 victorias: 1600 gemas
3 victorias: 5000 gemas
5 victorias: 1200 gemas
2 victorias: 2500 gemas
4 victorias: 800 gemas
1 victoria: 1000 gemas
3 victorias: 400 gemas
0 victorias: Sin recompensa
0-2 victorias: Sin recompensa
Segundo día
Inicio: 13 de diciembre de 2020 a las 06:00 PT/09:00 ET/14:00 UTC
Fin de las inscripciones: 13 de diciembre de 2020 a las 08:00 PT/11:00 ET/16:00 UTC. Tendrás hasta el fin del evento para completar tus partidas, pero debes unirte durante este periodo de dos horas.
Fin del evento: 13 de diciembre a las 17:00 PT/20:00 ET/14 de diciembre a las 1:00 UTC
Formato: Construido Histórico “al mejor de tres”
Duración del evento: 7 victorias o 2 derrotas
- 7 victorias: 2000 USD, elegibilidad para el Qualifier Weekend de Kaldheim de diciembre
- 6 victorias: 1000 USD, elegibilidad para el Qualifier Weekend de Kaldheim de diciembre
- 5 victorias: 20 000 gemas, elegibilidad para el Qualifier Weekend de Kaldheim de diciembre
- 4 victorias: 10 000 gemas
- 3 victorias: 6000 gemas
- 2 victorias: 4000 gemas
- 1 victoria: 2000 gemas
- 0 victorias: Sin recompensa
Costo de inscripción: Ninguno; es necesario obtener la clasificación durante el primer día.
Recompensa de inscripción
Un viento frío sopla en los brutales campos de batalla...
... y la competición va a ser puro metal. ¡Todos los jugadores que participen en el primer día recibirán un protector de cartas promocional de Kaldheim con una ilustración de la próxima colección!
Posdata: Acuérdate de echarle un vistazo al evento FNM en casa Histórico con acceso a todo, que tendrá lugar el 11 de diciembre. Crea y utiliza mazos con cartas del formato Histórico, ¡tanto si las tienes en tu colección como si no!
Preguntas y respuestas
¿Cuántos jugadores pueden conseguir las recompensas monetarias el segundo día?
¡Todos los que alcancen el objetivo! Todos los jugadores que se clasifiquen para el segundo día y consigan seis o siete victorias podrán obtener las recompensas monetarias.
¿Puedo clasificarme varias veces para el segundo día?
Los jugadores pueden clasificarse para el segundo día si logran suficientes victorias en los eventos “al mejor de uno” o “al mejor de tres” del primer día. Clasificarse varias veces (es decir, en ambos eventos del primer día) no te otorgará fichas adicionales para participar en el segundo día. Por otra parte, no hace falta que te clasifiques en ambos eventos para conseguir una ficha para el segundo día: basta con clasificarse en uno de ellos.
¿El Arena Open forma parte de la MPL o de los eSports de Magic?
Los jugadores mejor clasificados del segundo día optarán a competir en un futuro evento Qualifier Weekend.
¿Qué debo hacer si ocurre algún problema durante el Arena Open?
Si se produce algún error o necesitas ayuda con el Arena Open, tendrás que ponerte en contacto con Soporte de Juegos. En las redes sociales no podemos ayudarte a solucionar problemas del juego (salvo decirte que envíes una consulta). Procura seleccionar “Fin de semana clasificatorio / problemas de MTG Arena Open” como razón de contacto con el equipo de soporte.
Conseguí seis/siete victorias en el segundo día y obtuve una recompensa monetaria... ¿Qué debo hacer ahora?
Si recibes una recompensa monetaria, contactaremos contigo usando el correo electrónico indicado en tu cuenta de Wizards para obtener tu cuenta de DCI y te daremos instrucciones para activar tu cuenta de eWallet con nuestro socio i-Payout (o te notificaremos acerca de tu premio si ya creaste una cuenta). Comprueba tu correo electrónico con frecuencia tras el Arena Open para asegurarte de responder a tiempo nuestra consulta. Si ganas una recompensa monetaria y no recibes un mensaje acerca del premio en un plazo de 72 horas después de que termine el Arena Open, contacta con atención al cliente.
Para informarte mejor acerca de la obtención de premios, consulta los Términos y condiciones completos y las Preguntas frecuentes sobre soporte de premios de eventos.
October 31–November 1, 2020
THE FINE PRINT
You must be 18 years or older to participate. Regional eligibility restrictions apply, void where prohibited. Receiving monetary rewards requires having or creating Wizards, DCI, and i-Payout accounts (iPayout accounts cannot be created in advance, for more info, please refer to ourEvent Prize Support FAQ). Refer to the officialTerms and Conditionsfor complete details.
DAY 1
Format: Best-of-One or Best-of-Three Standard Constructed
Start: October 31, 2020 at 8 a.m. PT
Signups End: November 1, 2020 at 4 a.m. PT*—you'll still have a few hours to complete your current run, but you won't be able to join after this deadline.
Event End: November 1, 2020 at 7 a.m. PT*
BEST-OF-ONE
BEST-OF-THREE
Event Record: 7 wins or 3 Losses
Event Record: 4 wins or 1 Loss
7 Wins: 2,000 Gems, Qualification for Day 2
4 Wins: 5,000 Gems, Qualification for Day 2
6 Wins: 1,600 Gems
3 Wins: 5,000 Gems
5 Wins: 1,200 Gems
2 Wins: 2,500 Gems
4 Wins: 800 Gems
1 Win: 1,000 Gems
3 Wins: 400 Gems
0 Wins: No Reward
0-2 Wins: No Reward
*Important Note: Daylight Savings Time ends in the United States on November 1.
Entry Fee:20,000 Gold or 4,000 Gems (Both Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)Sea Gate Stormcaller card style Leyline Tyrant card style Scourge of the Skyclaves card style Tazri, Beacon of Unity card style Ashaya, Soul of the Wild card style
Entry Reward:
DAY 2
Start: November 1, 2020 at 6 a.m. PT*7 Wins: $2,000 USD,Zendikar RisingQualifier Weekend Eligibility 6 Wins: $1,000 USD,Zendikar RisingQualifier Weekend Eligibility 5 Wins: 20,000 Gems,Zendikar RisingQualifier Weekend Eligibility 4 Wins: 10,000 Gems 3 Wins: 6,000 Gems 2 Wins: 4,000 Gems 1 Win: 2,000 Gems 0 Wins: No Reward
Signups End: November 1, 2020 at 9 a.m. PT—you'll have until the event ends to complete your matches, but you must join during this 2-hour window.
Event End: November 1, 6 p.m. PT
Format: Best-of-Three Standard Constructed
Event Record: 7 wins or 2 losses
Entry Fee: None—previous qualification from Day 1 required.
*Important Note: Daylight Savings Time ends in the United States on November 1.
August 1–2, 2020
Event Structure
Day 1
Day 1 will be Best-of-One Historic Constructed matches. You will play until seven wins or three losses (whichever comes first), with seven wins earning you qualification for Day 2. You'll be able to enter Day 1 multiple times, which means you'll have more than one opportunity to qualify for Day 2.
Start: August 1, 2020 at 8 a.m. PT
Signups End: August 2, 2020 at 4 a.m. PT—you'll still have a few hours to complete your current run, but you won't be able to join after this deadline.
Day 1 End: August 2, 2020 at 7 a.m. PT
Format: Best-of-One Historic Constructed with Match Clock
Entry Reward
In addition to the prizes outlined above, every participant will receive card styles for five new-to-Historic cards through Jumpstart. Just as before, these special rewards will unlock as soon as you join the event, so you'll be able to use them during your matches:
- Isamaru, Hound of Konda card style
- Kira, Great Glass-Spinner card style
- Languish card style
- Grim Lavamancer card style
- Thragtusk card style
Day 1 Prizes
Event Record: 7 wins or 3 Losses (whichever comes first)
- 7 Wins: 2,000 Gems, Qualification for Day 2
- 6 Wins: 1,600 Gems
- 5 Wins: 1,200 Gems
- 4 Wins: 800 Gems
- 3 Wins: 400 Gems
- 0–2 Wins: No Reward
Entry Fee: 20,000 Gold or 4,000 Gems
Day 2
Start: August 2, 2020 at 8 a.m. PT
Signups End: August 2, 2020 at 10 a.m. PT—you'll have until the event ends to complete your matches, but you must join during this two-hour window.
Event End: August 2, 6 p.m. PT
Format: Best-of-Three Historic Constructed
Day 2 will consist of Best-of-Three Standard Constructed matches. Again, you'll play until seven wins or two losses (whichever comes first), but unlike Day 1, you'll only have one opportunity to compete. Once you complete your Day 2 matches—that's it! You'll receive rewards based on your event record, culminating with $2,000 USD if you manage to earn seven wins.
Day 2 Prizes
Event Record: 7 wins or 2 Losses (whichever comes first)
- 7 Wins: $2,000 USD Zendikar Rising Qualifier Weekend Eligibility
- 6 Wins: $1,000 USD Zendikar Rising Qualifier Weekend Eligibility
- 5 Wins: 20,000 Gems, Zendikar Rising Qualifier Weekend Eligibility
- 4 Wins: 10,000 Gems
- 3 Wins: 6,000 Gems
- 2 Wins: 4,000 Gems
- 1 Win: 2,000 Gems
- 0 Wins: No Reward
May 30–31, 2020
Day 1
Start: May 30, 2020 at 8 a.m. PT
Sign-Ups End: May 31, 2020 at 4 a.m. PT—you'll still have a few hours to complete your current run, but you won't be able to join after this deadline.
Event End: May 31, 7 a.m. PT
Format: Best-of-One Standard Constructed, with Match Clock*
Event Record: 7 wins or 3 losses (whichever comes first)
Entry Fee: 20,000 Gold or 4,000 Gems
You'll be able to enter Day 1 multiple times, which means you'll have more than one opportunity to qualify for Day 2.
*For the Arena Open, we are enforcing a 30-minute match clock for each player in both Best-of-One and Best-of-Three matches. As a general reminder, in Best-of-Three matches, this clock is shared across all three games and counts down whenever a player has priority.
Day 1 Deck SubmissionPlayers will submit one (1) 60-card Standard Constructed deck per event run, with optional sideboard*. Youmay notchange your deck between matches. Youmaychange your decks in-between event runs (e.g. if Deck 1 doesn't work out, you can re-enter and choose Deck 2). Your Day 1 deck hasno bearingon your deck choice for Day 2. You may choose the same deck or an entirely new one if you so desire!
*Though sideboarding doesn't happen in a Best-of-One match structure, it may be relevant for companion cards or abilities that refer to cards you own "outside of the game."
Rewards
Special Entry Reward: The Godzilla Lands7 Wins: 2,000 Gems, Qualification for Day 2 6 Wins: 1,600 Gems 5 Wins: 1,200 Gems 4 Wins: 800 Gems 3 Wins: 400 Gems 0–2 Wins: No Reward
In addition to the rewards outlined above, every participant will receive the special Godzilla Lands to add to their collection as part of their entry. Like the Godzilla Series Monster card styles, these special rewards will unlock as soon as you join the event, so you'll be able to use them during your matches if you wish to further emphasize your goal of stomping through the competition.
Day 2
Start: May 31, 2020 at 8 a.m. PT
Sign-Ups End: May 31, 2020 at 10 a.m. PT—you'll have until the event ends to complete your matches, but you must join during this 2-hour window.
Event End: May 31, 6 p.m. PT
Format: Best-of-Three Standard Constructed
Event Record: 7 wins or 2 losses (whichever comes first)
Entry Fee: None—previous qualification from Day 1 required
For those who qualify for Day 2, you'll only have one opportunity to compete. Once you complete your Day 2 matches—that's it! You'll receive rewards based on your event record, culminating with $2,000 USD if you manage to earn seven wins.
Day 2 Deck SubmissionPlayers will submit one (1) 60-card Standard Constructed deck, with optional sideboard. Itdoes nothave to be the same deck you played during Day 1 to qualify. You may choose the same deck or an entirely new one if you so desire! Youmay notchange your deck or sideboard after submission—you will play the decklist you submit for every one of your Day 2 matches.
Rewards7 Wins: $2,000 USD 6 Wins: $1,000 USD 5 Wins: 20,000 Gems 4 Wins: 10,000 Gems 3 Wins: 6,000 Gems 2 Wins: 4,000 Gems 1 Win: 2,000 Gems 0 Wins: No Reward
Q&A
How many players can earn the monetary rewards on Day 2?
As many as qualify! All players on Day 2 who earn six or seven wins will be eligible to receive the monetary rewards.
Is the Arena Open a part of the MPL/Magicesports?
Not at this time. The Arena Open is currently separate fromMagicesports (you will not earn Mythic Points, it won't qualify you for a Mythic Championship/Invitational, etc.)
What should I do if I encounter an issue during the Arena Open?
If you encounter an issue or need further assistance with the Arena Open, you will need to contactGame Support—we are unable to provide support for in-game issues over social media (other than telling you to submit a ticket). Please ensure you select "Mythic Events/Arena Open Issues" as the reason you are contacting our support team.
I reached six/seven wins on Day 2 and earned a monetary reward
. . .now what?
If you receive a monetary reward, we will contact you via the email listed in your Wizards account to obtain your DCI Account and with instructions for activating your eWallet account with our partner i-Payout (or notifying you of your prize if you have already created an account).Please check your email regularly after the Arena Open to ensure that you respond to our inquiry in a timely manner. If you win a monetary reward and do not receive a reward email within 72 hours of completion of the Arena Open, please contactcustomer service.
For more information on reward fulfilments, please refer to the fullTerms and Conditionsand our generalEvent Prize Support FAQ.