Wizards of the Coast

Les Challenger Decks offrent un aperçu rapide du Standard et sont destinés aux joueurs qui souhaitent sauter la construction de deck et passer directement au jeu en Standard à un événement Friday Night Magic local.

Il s'agit de quatre decks construits à partir des meilleures stratégies en Standard.

Chaque Challenger Deck inclut un deck principal de soixante cartes ainsi qu'une réserve de quinze cartes, et a été conçu comme un deck de compétition de niveau local prêt-à-jouer dès l'ouverture de la boîte. Toutes les cartes ont été précédemment imprimées en Standard et sont légales dans ce format.

Ces decks constituent un achat idéal pour les grands débutants cherchant à découvrir le Standard, mais conviennent également aux vétérans grâce aux puissantes cartes incluses dans chaque deck.

Les Challenger Decks seront disponibles dans le monde entier, en anglais uniquement.

Date de sortie

6 Avril

[decklist]

Title: Hazoret Aggro

Format: Standard

1 Chandra, Torch of Defiance

1 Hazoret the Fervent___426838

3 Soul-Scar Mage

4 Bomat Courier

3 Kari Zev, Skyship Raider

3 Harsh Mentor

1 Glorybringer

4 Fanatical Firebrand

4 Ahn-Crop Crasher

4 Shock

4 Lightning Strike

2 Abrade

2 Magma Spray

4 Sunscorched Desert

20 Mountain

*2 Key to the City

*2 Pia Nalaar

*2 Kari Zev's Expertise

*3 Sentinel Totem

*4 Chandra's Defeat

*2 Magma Spray

[/decklist]

[decklist]

Title: Vehicle Rush

Format: Standard

4 Heart of Kiran

4 Bomat Courier

4 Toolcraft Exemplar

4 Scrapheap Scrounger

2 Pia Nalaar

3 Depala, Pilot Exemplar

1 Cultivator's Caravan

1 Aethersphere Harvester

1 Skysovereign, Consul Flagship

4 Spire of Industry

1 Dragonskull Summit

1 Inspiring Vantage

1 Concealed Courtyard

4 Veteran Motorist

4 Unlicensed Disintegration

4 Lightning Strike

3 Aether Hub

3 Unclaimed Territory

2 Evolving Wilds

5 Plains

3 Mountain

1 Swamp

*3 Harsh Mentor

*1 Aethersphere Harvester

*2 Crook of Condemnation

*4 Duress

*2 Chandra's Defeat

*2 Magma Spray

*1 Cast Out

[/decklist]

[decklist]

Title: Second Sun Control

Format: Standard

3 Approach of the Second Sun

1 Settle the Wreckage

3 Fumigate

1 Kefnet the Mindful___426761

4 Irrigated Farmland

4 Opt

4 Aether Meltdown

4 Censor

4 Supreme Will

4 Cast Out

1 Renewed Faith

4 Glimmer of Genius

1 Farm // Market

2 Field of Ruin

2 Ipnu Rivulet

10 Island

8 Plains

*4 Regal Caracal

*2 Glyph Keeper

*1 Kefnet the Mindful___426761

*2 Spell Pierce___435234

*4 Negate

*2 Renewed Faith

[/decklist]

[decklist]

Title: Counter Surge

Format: Standard

4 Winding Constrictor

4 Glint-Sleeve Siphoner

2 Scrapheap Scrounger

1 Walking Ballista

3 Rishkar, Peema Renegade

3 Dreamstealer

2 Gonti, Lord of Luxury

3 Verdurous Gearhulk

2 Hour of Glory

4 Longtusk Cub

4 Blossoming Defense

2 Walk the Plank

1 Fatal Push

4 Aether Hub

4 Foul Orchard

2 Hashep Oasis

8 Swamp

7 Forest

*2 Lifecrafter's Bestiary

*1 Dispossess

*2 Die Young

*3 Cartouche of Ambition

*4 Duress

*2 Appetite for the Unnatural

*1 Slice in Twain

[/decklist]