Cartes Legends perdues
Il y a bien longtemps, en 1994 pour être précis, dans un entrepôt lointain, mais pas trop, l'extension Legends a été
Et désormais, vous pouvez mettre la main sur un pan d'histoire grâce à d'authentiques cartes Legends tout droit venues de 1994, qui seront incluses dans des boosters collector Dominaria uni. Il ne s'agit pas de réimpressions. Ni de cartes qui ont patienté 28 ans dans un classeur. Il s'agit de cartes extraites directement de leurs boosters d'origine, et insérées au hasard dans les boosters collector Dominaria uni dans le cadre d'une promotion spéciale. Avec le plus grand soin.
Ça vous semble tiré par les cheveux ? Abracadabrant ? C'était aussi le cas pour nous. C'est pourquoi nous avons filmé l'ouverture de ces boosters. Parce que sinon, qui croirait une telle... légende ?
Vous avez bien lu. Vous pourriez tout à fait ouvrir un booster collector Dominaria uni et poser vos yeux sur l'une de ces cartes.
Bien sûr, il y a quelques détails à retenir. Nous avons inclus des cartes de toutes les raretés, de courante à rare (rare mythique n'existait pas encore à l'époque). Comme nous ne disposions que d'une quantité limitée de cartes de cette extension, seuls environ 3 % des boosters collector contiendront une carte Legends perdue. Toute carte Legends perdue remplacera une carte courante Premium du booster collector. Elle sera en anglais et, bien sûr, non-Premium.
Notez également que toutes les cartes de l'extension Legends d'origine ne seront pas incluses. En raison du collationnement d'impression bizarre de 1994, nous n'avons tout bonnement pas pu trouver certaines cartes, même en ouvrant boîte après boîte. En voici la liste.
- Adventurer's Guildhouse
- Arboria
- Backdraft
- Blight
- Blue Mana Battery
- Brine Hag
- Cathedral of Serra
- Cocoon
- Deadfall
- Eternal Warrior
- Floral Spuzzem
- Frost Giant
- Great Defender
- Green Mana Battery
- Heaven's Gate
- Hunding Gjornersen
- Ivory Guardians
- Kry Shield
- Land Tax
- Lord Magnus
- Mana Drain
- Marhault Elsdragon
- Mountain Yeti
- Presence of the Master
- Princess Lucrezia
- Puppet Master
- Rabid Wombat
- Radjan Spirit
- Ramirez DePietro
- Relic Bind
- Sea King's Blessing
- Seafarer's Quay
- Seeker
- Shimian Night Stalker
- Silhouette
- Sir Shandlar of Eberyn
- Sivitri Scarzam
- Spectral Cloak
- Spirit Link
- Sunastian Falconer
- Takklemaggot
- Tor Wauki
- Undertow
- Underworld Dreams
- Unholy Citadel
- Wall of Dust
- Wall of Light
- Wall of Putrid Flesh
- Wall of Tombstones
- White Mana Battery
De plus, les cartes suivantes ne seront pas incluses :
- Alabaster Potion
- Barbary Apes
- Caverns of Despair
- Cleanse
- Craw Giant
- Darkness
- Flash Counter
- Gwendlyn Di Corci
- Imprison
- Invoke Prejudice
- Nether Void
- Pradesh Gypsies
- Pyrotechnics
- Relic Barrier
- Sylvan Library
- Wall of Opposition
Mais vous aurez une chance de tomber sur toutes les autres. Il pourra s'agir de n'importe quoi, de Active Volcano à Adun Oakenshield, en passant par Xira Arien ou Zephyr Falcon. Vous pourriez même trouver Moat!
Voici une liste de toutes les cartes Legends que vous pouvez trouver :
- Abomination
- Acid Rain
- Active Volcano
- Adun Oakenshield
- Aerathi Berserker
- Aisling Leprechaun
- Akron Legionnaire
- Al-abara's Carpet
- Alchor's Tomb
- All Hallow's Eve
- Amrou Kithkin
- Angelic Voices
- Angus Mackenzie
- Anti-Magic Aura
- Arcades Sabboth
- Arena of the Ancients
- Avoid Fate
- Axelrod Gunnarson
- Ayesha Tanaka
- Azure Drake
- Backfire
- Barktooth Warbeard
- Bartel Runeaxe
- Beasts of Bogardan
- Black Mana Battery
- Blazing Effigy
- Blood Lust
- Boomerang
- Boris Devilboon
- Bronze Horse
- Carrion Ants
- Cat Warriors
- Chain Lightning
- Chains of Mephistopheles
- Chromium
- Clergy of the Holy Nimbus
- Concordant Crossroads
- Cosmic Horror
- Crevasse
- Crimson Kobolds
- Crimson Manticore
- Crookshank Kobolds
- Cyclopean Mummy
- Dakkon Blackblade
- D'Avenant Archer
- Demonic Torment
- Devouring Deep
- Disharmony
- Divine Intervention
- Divine Offering
- Divine Transformation
- Dream Coat
- Durkwood Boars
- Dwarven Song
- Elder Land Wurm
- Elder Spawn
- Elven Riders
- Emerald Dragonfly
- Enchanted Being
- Enchantment Alteration
- Energy Tap
- Equinox
- Eureka
- Evil Eye of Orms-by-Gore
- Fallen Angel
- Falling Star
- Feint
- Field of Dreams
- Fire Sprites
- Firestorm Phoenix
- Flash Flood
- Force Spike
- Forethought Amulet
- Fortified Area
- Gabriel Angelfire
- Gaseous Form
- Gauntlets of Chaos
- Ghosts of the Damned
- Giant Slug
- Giant Strength
- Giant Turtle
- Glyph of Delusion
- Glyph of Destruction
- Glyph of Doom
- Glyph of Life
- Glyph of Reincarnation
- Gosta Dirk
- Gravity Sphere
- Great Wall
- Greater Realm of Preservation
- Greed
- Halfdane
- Hammerheim
- Hazezon Tamar
- Headless Horseman
- Hell Swarm
- Hellfire
- Hell's Caretaker
- Holy Day
- Horn of Deafening
- Hornet Cobra
- Horror of Horrors
- Hyperion Blacksmith
- Ichneumon Druid
- Immolation
- In the Eye of Chaos
- Indestructible Aura
- Infernal Medusa
- Infinite Authority
- Jacques le Vert
- Jasmine Boreal
- Jedit Ojanen
- Jerrard of the Closed Fist
- Johan
- Jovial Evil
- Juxtapose
- Karakas
- Kasimir the Lone Wolf
- Keepers of the Faith
- Kei Takahashi
- Killer Bees
- Kismet
- Knowledge Vault
- Kobold Drill Sergeant
- Kobold Overlord
- Kobold Taskmaster
- Kobolds of Kher Keep
- Lady Caleria
- Lady Evangela
- Lady Orca
- Land Equilibrium
- Land's Edge
- Lesser Werewolf
- Life Chisel
- Life Matrix
- Lifeblood
- Living Plane
- Livonya Silone
- Lost Soul
- Mana Matrix
- Marble Priest
- Master of the Hunt
- Mirror Universe
- Moat
- Mold Demon
- Moss Monster
- Mountain Stronghold
- Nebuchadnezzar
- Nicol Bolas
- North Star
- Nova Pentacle
- Osai Vultures
- Palladia-Mors
- Part Water
- Pavel Maliki
- Pendelhaven
- Petra Sphinx
- Pit Scorpion
- Pixie Queen
- Planar Gate
- Primordial Ooze
- Psionic Entity
- Psychic Purge
- Quagmire
- Quarum Trench Gnomes
- Raging Bull
- Ragnar
- Ramses Overdark
- Rapid Fire
- Rasputin Dreamweaver
- Rebirth
- Recall
- Red Mana Battery
- Reincarnation
- Remove Enchantments
- Remove Soul
- Reset
- Revelation
- Reverberation
- Righteous Avengers
- Ring of Immortals
- Riven Turnbull
- Rohgahh of Kher Keep
- Rubinia Soulsinger
- Rust
- Segovian Leviathan
- Sentinel
- Serpent Generator
- Shelkin Brownie
- Shield Wall
- Sol'kanar the Swamp King
- Spinal Villain
- Spirit Shackle
- Spiritual Sanctuary
- Stangg
- Storm Seeker
- Storm World
- Subdue
- Sword of the Ages
- Sylvan Paradise
- Syphon Soul
- Telekinesis
- Teleport
- Tempest Efreet
- Tetsuo Umezawa
- The Abyss
- The Brute
- The Lady of the Mountain
- The Tabernacle at Pendrell Vale
- The Wretched
- Thunder Spirit
- Time Elemental
- Tobias Andrion
- Tolaria
- Torsten Von Ursus
- Touch of Darkness
- Transmutation
- Triassic Egg
- Tuknir Deathlock
- Tundra Wolves
- Typhoon
- Untamed Wilds
- Urborg
- Ur-Drago
- Vaevictis Asmadi
- Vampire Bats
- Venarian Gold
- Visions
- Voodoo Doll
- Walking Dead
- Wall of Caltrops
- Wall of Earth
- Wall of Heat
- Wall of Shadows
- Wall of Vapor
- Wall of Wonder
- Whirling Dervish
- Willow Satyr
- Winds of Change
- Winter Blast
- Wolverine Pack
- Wood Elemental
- Xira Arien
- Zephyr Falcon
Dominaria uni sort le 9 septembre, mais restez à l'affût : le 18 août, nous lancerons les aperçus ainsi que notre célébration sur une année du 30e anniversaire de Magic: The Gathering.