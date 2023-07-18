Wizards of the Coast

Commander Masters arriva nei negozi di tutto il mondo il 4 agosto 2023. Con Commander Masters, pubblicheremo quattro nuovi mazzi Commander, ognuno pieno zeppo di nuove carte, emozionanti ristampe e dieci pedine bifronte per prepararti alla tua prossima partita di Commander.

Eldrazi Unbound (Incolore) Enduring Enchantments (Bianco-nero-verde)

Planeswalker Party (Bianco-blu-rosso) Sliver Swarm (Bianco-blu-nero-rosso-verde)

Le carte presenti in questi mazzi si possono trovare nella nostra Galleria immagini delle carte Commander di Commander Masters. Per il resto delle carte nell'espansione, dai un’occhiata alla nostra Galleria immagini delle carte di Commander Masters e alla Galleria immagini delle varianti di Commander Masters.

Puoi preordinare Commander Masters, tutti questi mazzi e tanto altro dal tuo negozio locale di giochi e dai rivenditori online come Amazon.

(Nota del redattore: le seguenti liste dei mazzi mostrano automaticamente la ristampa più recente di ogni carta estratta dal nostro database delle carte, incluse versioni non incluse in questo prodotto. Le liste dei mazzi non sono rappresentazioni esatte carta per carta, bensì liste interattive delle carte incluse in ogni mazzo.)

ELDRAZI UNBOUND

Zhulodok, Void Gorger Omarthis, Ghostfire Initiate Comandante da copertina Zhulodok, Void Gorger

Zhulodok, Void Gorger e Omarthis, Ghostfire Initiate sono carte foil Il comandante da copertina Zhulodok, Void Gorger è stampato con il trattamento foil in rilievo su un cartoncino più spesso: ottimo per mettere in mostra il tuo comandante, ma non è legale nel gioco sanzionato.

1 Zhulodok, Void Gorger 1 Omarthis, Ghostfire Initiate 1 Kozilek, the Great Distortion 1 Abstruse Archaic 1 Calamity of the Titans 1 Desecrate Reality 1 Flayer of Loyalties 1 Rise of the Eldrazi 1 Skittering Cicada 1 Ugin's Mastery 1 Darksteel Monolith 1 All Is Dust 1 Endbringer 1 Endless One 1 It That Betrays 1 Matter Reshaper 1 Oblivion Sower 1 Ugin, the Ineffable 1 Ancient Stone Idol 1 Duplicant 1 Endless Atlas 1 Forsaken Monument 1 Hangarback Walker 1 Investigator's Journal 1 Kaldra Compleat 1 Mazemind Tome 1 Metalwork Colossus 1 Mirage Mirror 1 Myriad Construct 1 Mystic Forge 1 Perilous Vault 1 Phyrexian Triniform 1 Solemn Simulacrum 1 Soul of New Phyrexia 1 Steel Hellkite 1 Stonecoil Serpent 1 Transmogrifying Wand 1 Arch of Orazca 1 Blast Zone 1 Bonders' Enclave 1 Geier Reach Sanitarium 1 Mirrorpool 1 Ruins of Oran-Rief 1 Scavenger Grounds 1 Sea Gate Wreckage 1 Shrine of the Forsaken Gods 1 Tyrite Sanctum 1 War Room 1 Burnished Hart 1 Geode Golem 1 Lightning Greaves 1 Meteor Golem 1 Sol Ring 1 Thought Vessel 1 Thran Dynamo 1 Unstable Obelisk 1 Reliquary Tower 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Artisan of Kozilek 1 Bane of Bala Ged 1 Not of This World 1 Spatial Contortion 1 Titan's Presence 1 Warping Wail 1 Crashing Drawbridge 1 Dreamstone Hedron 1 Everflowing Chalice 1 Fireshrieker 1 Hedron Archive 1 Mind Stone 1 Ornithopter of Paradise 1 Palladium Myr 1 Scaretiller 1 Suspicious Bookcase 1 Worn Powerstone 1 Arcane Lighthouse 1 Eldrazi Temple 1 Forge of Heroes 1 Guildless Commons 1 Mage-Ring Network 1 Temple of the False God 1 Tomb of the Spirit Dragon 1 Urza's Mine 1 Urza's Power Plant 1 Urza's Tower 15 Wastes

Pedine di Eldrazi Unbound

1 pedina Thopter // Construct

1 pedina Spirit // Eldrazi Scion

3 pedine Manifest // Eldrazi Scion

1 pedina Manifest // Phyrexian Germ

1 pedina City's Blessing // Construct

3 pedine Phyrexian Golem // Ox

Gira Thopter // Construct Gira Spirit // Eldrazi Scion Gira Manifest // Eldrazi Scion

Gira Manifest // Phyrexian Germ Gira City's Blessing // Construct Gira Phyrexian Golem // Ox

Enduring Enchantments

Anikthea, Hand of Erebos Narci, Fable Singer Comandante da copertina Anikthea, Hand of Erebos

Anikthea, Hand of Erebos e Narci, Fable Singer sono carte foil. Il comandante da copertina Anikthea, Hand of Erebos è stampato con il trattamento foil in rilievo su un cartoncino più spesso: ottimo per mettere in mostra il tuo comandante, ma non è legale nel gioco sanzionato.

1 Anikthea, Hand of Erebos 1 Narci, Fable Singer 1 Battle at the Helvault 1 Boon of the Spirit Realm 1 Ondu Spiritdancer 1 Cacophony Unleashed 1 Demon of Fate's Design 1 Ghoulish Impetus 1 Composer of Spring 1 Nyxborn Behemoth 1 Archon of Sun's Grace 1 Felidar Retreat 1 Grasp of Fate 1 Heliod, God of the Sun 1 Mesa Enchantress 1 Sigil of the Empty Throne 1 Starfield Mystic 1 Starfield of Nyx 1 Cunning Rhetoric 1 Doomwake Giant 1 Dreadhorde Invasion 1 Erebos, Bleak-Hearted 1 Abundance 1 Arasta of the Endless Web 1 Courser of Kruphix 1 Dryad of the Ilysian Grove 1 Eidolon of Blossoms 1 Enchantress's Presence 1 Herald of the Pantheon 1 The Mending of Dominaria 1 Sanctum Weaver 1 Sandwurm Convergence 1 Setessan Champion 1 Verduran Enchantress 1 Battle for Bretagard 1 Calix, Destiny's Hand 1 Culling Ritual 1 Mirari's Wake 1 Sythis, Harvest's Hand 1 Canopy Vista 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Fortified Village 1 Necroblossom Snarl 1 Shineshadow Snarl 1 Sungrass Prairie 1 Temple of Malady 1 Temple of Plenty 1 Temple of Silence 1 Path to Exile 1 Extinguish All Hope 1 Kodama's Reach 1 Arcane Signet 1 Sol Ring 1 Ash Barrens 1 Command Tower 1 Cast Out 1 Love Song of Night and Day 1 Omen of the Sun 1 Spirited Companion 1 The Eldest Reborn 1 Mindwrack Harpy 1 The Binding of the Titans 1 Destiny Spinner 1 Farseek 1 Font of Fertility 1 Greater Tanuki 1 Khalni Heart Expedition 1 Nessian Wanderer 1 Omen of the Hunt 1 Rampant Growth 1 Binding the Old Gods 1 Jukai Naturalist 1 Nyx Weaver 1 Satyr Enchanter 1 Golgari Rot Farm 1 Krosan Verge 1 Orzhov Basilica 1 Sandsteppe Citadel 1 Selesnya Sanctuary 1 Tainted Field 1 Tainted Wood 6 Plains 5 Swamp 8 Forest

Pedine di Enduring Enchantments

2 pedine Copy // Soldier

1 pedina Copy // Bird

1 pedina Copy // Avacyn

1 pedina Copy // Pegasus

1 pedina Copy // Angel (4/4)

1 pedina Cleric // Cat Beast

1 pedina Elf Warrior // Cleric

1 pedina Human Warrior // Zombie Army

1 pedina Wurm // Spider

Gira Copy // Soldier Gira Copy // Bird Gira Copy // Avacyn

Gira Copy // Pegasus Gira Copy // Angel (4/4) Gira Cleric // Cat Beast

Gira Elf Warrior // Cleric Gira Human Warrior // Zombie Army Gira Wurm // Ragno

Planeswalker Party

Commodore Guff Leori, Sparktouched Hunter Comandante da copertina Commodore Guff

Commodore Guff e Leori, Sparktouched Hunter sono carte foil. Il comandante da copertina Commodore Guff è stampato con il trattamento foil in rilievo su un cartoncino più spesso: ottimo per mettere in mostra il tuo comandante, ma non è legale nel gioco sanzionato.

1 Commodore Guff 1 Leori, Sparktouched Hunter 1 Mangara, the Diplomat 1 Gatewatch Beacon 1 Onakke Oathkeeper 1 Teyo, Geometric Tactician 1 Sparkshaper Visionary 1 Vronos, Masked Inquisitor 1 Chandra, Legacy of Fire 1 Guff Rewrites History 1 Jaya's Phoenix 1 Ajani Steadfast 1 Deploy the Gatewatch 1 Elspeth, Sun's Champion 1 Gideon Jura 1 Norn's Annex 1 Oath of Gideon 1 Promise of Loyalty 1 Semester's End 1 Urza's Ruinous Blast 1 Deepglow Skate 1 Jace Beleren 1 Jace, Architect of Thought 1 Jace, Mirror Mage 1 Oath of Jace 1 Spark Double 1 Blasphemous Act 1 Chandra, Awakened Inferno 1 Chandra, Torch of Defiance 1 Repeated Reverberation 1 Sarkhan the Masterless 1 Nahiri, the Harbinger 1 Narset of the Ancient Way 1 Narset, Enlightened Master 1 Oath of Teferi 1 The Chain Veil 1 Nevinyrral's Disk 1 Silent Arbiter 1 Cascade Bluffs 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Frostboil Snarl 1 Furycalm Snarl 1 Karn's Bastion 1 Mobilized District 1 Mystic Gate 1 Port Town 1 Prairie Stream 1 Rugged Prairie 1 Skycloud Expanse 1 Temple of Enlightenment 1 Temple of Epiphany 1 Temple of Triumph 1 Cartographer's Hawk 1 Path to Exile 1 Kazuul, Tyrant of the Cliffs 1 Arcane Signet 1 Fellwar Stone 1 Sol Ring 1 Command Tower 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Reliquary Tower 1 Grateful Apparition 1 Oreskos Explorer 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 The Wanderer 1 Flux Channeler 1 Fog Bank 1 Narset, Parter of Veils 1 Thrummingbird 1 Saheeli, Sublime Artificer 1 Wall of Denial 1 Azorius Signet 1 Boros Signet 1 Honor-Worn Shaku 1 Izzet Signet 1 Talisman of Conviction 1 Talisman of Creativity 1 Talisman of Progress 1 Wayfarer's Bauble 1 Forge of Heroes 1 Interplanar Beacon 1 Mystic Monastery 7 Island 4 Mountain 7 Plains

Pedine di Planeswalker Party

1 pedina Wall // Kor Ally

1 pedina Dragon (4/4) // Kor Ally

1 pedina Emblem (Ajani Steadfast) // Wizard

1 pedina Emblem (Chandra, Awakened Inferno) // Wizard

1 pedina Emblem (Chandra, Torch of Defiance) // Wizard

1 pedina Emblem (Narset of the Ancient Way) // Wizard

1 pedina Emblem (Elspeth, Sun's Champion) // Copy (Jace)

1 pedina Soldier // Servo

2 pedine Soldier // Ogre

Gira Wall // Kor Ally Gira Dragon (4/4) // Kor Ally Gira Emblem (Ajani Steadfast) // Wizard

Gira Emblem (Chandra, Awakened Inferno) // Wizard Gira Emblem (Chandra, Torch of Defiance) // Wizard Gira Emblem (Narset of the Ancient Way) // Wizard

Gira Emblem (Elspeth, Sun's Champion) // Copy (Jace) Gira Soldier // Servo Gira Soldier // Ogre

Sliver Swarm

Sliver Gravemother Rukarumel, Biologist Comandante da copertina Sliver Gravemother

Sliver Gravemother e Rukarumel, Biologist sono carte foil. Il comandante da copertina Sliver Gravemother è stampato con il trattamento foil in rilievo su un cartoncino più spesso: ottimo per mettere in mostra il tuo comandante, ma non è legale nel gioco sanzionato.

1 Sliver Gravemother 1 Rukarumel, Biologist 1 Regal Sliver 1 Taunting Sliver 1 Titan of Littjara 1 Lazotep Sliver 1 Capricious Sliver 1 Descendants' Fury 1 For the Ancestors 1 Hatchery Sliver 1 Bonescythe Sliver 1 Cleansing Nova 1 Harsh Mercy 1 Galerider Sliver 1 Synapse Sliver 1 Crippling Fear 1 Syphon Sliver 1 Spiteful Sliver 1 Brood Sliver 1 Megantic Sliver 1 Realmwalker 1 Cloudshredder Sliver 1 Decimate 1 Sliver Hivelord 1 Icon of Ancestry 1 Vanquisher's Banner 1 Canopy Vista 1 Cinder Glade 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Irrigated Farmland 1 Prairie Stream 1 Scattered Groves 1 Sheltered Thicket 1 Smoldering Marsh 1 Sunken Hollow 1 Arcane Signet 1 Fellwar Stone 1 Sol Ring 1 Ash Barrens 1 Command Tower 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Constricting Sliver 1 Sentinel Sliver 1 Sinew Sliver 1 Diffusion Sliver 1 Distant Melody 1 Shifting Sliver 1 Windfall 1 Winged Sliver 1 Clot Sliver 1 Crypt Sliver 1 Blade Sliver 1 Blur Sliver 1 Bonesplitter Sliver 1 Cleaving Sliver 1 Hollowhead Sliver 1 Striking Sliver 1 Two-Headed Sliver 1 Cultivate 1 Farseek 1 Gemhide Sliver 1 Manaweft Sliver 1 Might Sliver 1 Nature's Lore 1 Quick Sliver 1 Three Visits 1 Venom Sliver 1 Crystalline Sliver 1 Firewake Sliver 1 Harmonic Sliver 1 Hibernation Sliver 1 Lavabelly Sliver 1 Necrotic Sliver 1 Herald's Horn 1 Pillar of Origins 1 Flood Plain 1 Frontier Bivouac 1 Grasslands 1 Jungle Shrine 1 Mountain Valley 1 Mystic Monastery 1 Nomad Outpost 1 Opulent Palace 1 Rocky Tar Pit 1 Sandsteppe Citadel 1 Savage Lands 1 Seaside Citadel 1 Secluded Courtyard 1 Unclaimed Territory 2 Plains 2 Island 2 Swamp 2 Mountain 3 Forest

Pedine di Sliver Swarm

1 pedina Sliver Army // Sliver

8 pedineCopy // Sliver

1 pedina Copy // The Monarch (Helper)

Gira Sliver Army // Sliver Gira Copy // Sliver Gira Copy // The Monarch (Helper)

Questi mazzi usciranno insieme a Commander Masters, il 4 agosto 2023. Puoi preordinarli ora dai rivenditori online come Amazon, nel tuo negozio di zona e ovunque si vendano prodotti di Magic.