BIANCO
Cavaliere-Consigliere di Benalia
Sacerdote della Possibilità
Richiamo della Luna di Nebbia
BLU
Oracolo degli Alpha
Genio Scrittore del Cielo
Mago della Scoperta
Nebbia di Vesuva
NERO
Cucciolo di Darigaaz
Redivivo Ridotto
Reezug, il Calzolaio d'Ossa
Carro Vomitasmog
ROSSO
Ghitu Avvolgitizzone
Matrice di Afflusso Goblin
Sergente Morale Goblin
Dispersione Magicatena
VERDE
Stirpe di Marwyn
Affettatore Nantuko
Ragno Anima delle Liane
Silvantropo Errante
MULTICOLORE
Arvad, Contrabbandiere della Cavalcavento
Talismano del Germoglio Sanguigno
Darigaaz, Campione di Shiv
Venditore Ambulante di Juggernaut
Niambi, Protettrice Amata
Macchinario Bellico Proteiforme
Piedemoccio, Trapianto Thallid
Contingenza di Teferi
Tiana, Meccanica Angelica
Mago delle Maree di Vodalia
ARTEFATTO
Costrutto della Coalizione
Darigaaz, Shivan Champion's spellbook includes the following cards:
- Shivan Dragon
- Moonveil Regent
- Terror of the Peaks
- Leyline Tyrant
- Immersturm Predator
- Manaform Hellkite
- Bone Dragon
- Demanding Dragon
- Skarrgan Hellkite
- Thunderbreak Regent
- Black Dragon
- Skyship Stalker
- Red Dragon
Goblin Influx Array's spellbook includes the following cards:
- Goblin Warchief
- Goblin Chieftain
- Skirk Prospector
- Brash Taunter
- Wily Goblin
- Goblin Trashmaster
- Ember Hauler
- Relic Robber
- Fanatical Firebrand
- Goblin Arsonist
- Reckless Ringleader
- Battle Cry Goblin
- Beetleback Chief
- Goblin Instigator
- Legion Warboss
Oracle of the Alpha's spellbook includes the following cards:
Protean War Engine's spellbook includes the following cards:
- Serra Angel
- Resplendent Angel
- Steel-Plume Marshal
- Duelcraft Trainer
- Falconer Adept
- Seraph of Dawn
- Star-Crowned Stag
- Benalish Marshal
- Serra Paragon
- Blade Historian
- Captivating Crew
- Manaform Hellkite
- Moonveil Regent
- Skyship Stalker
- Ogre Battledriver
Skywriter Djinn's spellbook includes the following cards:
- See the Truth
- Teferi's Time Twist
- Flood of Recollection
- Keep Safe
- Hard Evidence
- Ghostform
- Startle
- Hampering Snare
- Stifle
- Contentious Plan
- Majestic Metamorphosis
- Befuddle
- Bury in Books
- Choking Tethers
- Suit Up
Slimefoot, Thallid Transplant's spellbook includes the following cards: