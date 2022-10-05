 

BIANCO | BLU | NERO | ROSSO | VERDE
MULTICOLORE | ARTEFATTO | TUTTE LE CARTE

BIANCO

Cavaliere-Consigliere di Benalia
Sacerdote della Possibilità
Richiamo della Luna di Nebbia
BLU

Oracolo degli Alpha
Genio Scrittore del Cielo
Mago della Scoperta
Nebbia di Vesuva
NERO

Cucciolo di Darigaaz
Redivivo Ridotto
Reezug, il Calzolaio d'Ossa
Carro Vomitasmog
ROSSO

Ghitu Avvolgitizzone
Matrice di Afflusso Goblin
Sergente Morale Goblin
Dispersione Magicatena
VERDE

Stirpe di Marwyn
Affettatore Nantuko
Ragno Anima delle Liane
Silvantropo Errante
MULTICOLORE

Arvad, Contrabbandiere della Cavalcavento
Talismano del Germoglio Sanguigno
Darigaaz, Campione di Shiv
Venditore Ambulante di Juggernaut
Niambi, Protettrice Amata
Macchinario Bellico Proteiforme
Piedemoccio, Trapianto Thallid
Contingenza di Teferi
Tiana, Meccanica Angelica
Mago delle Maree di Vodalia
ARTEFATTO

Costrutto della Coalizione
Darigaaz, Shivan Champion

Darigaaz, Shivan Champion's spellbook includes the following cards:

Goblin Influx Array

Goblin Influx Array's spellbook includes the following cards:

Oracle of the Alpha

Oracle of the Alpha's spellbook includes the following cards:

Protean War Engine

Protean War Engine's spellbook includes the following cards:

Skywriter Djinn

Skywriter Djinn's spellbook includes the following cards:

Slimefoot, Thallid Transplant

Slimefoot, Thallid Transplant's spellbook includes the following cards: