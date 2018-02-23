Wizards of the Coast

I Challenger Decks sono perfetti per i giocatori desiderosi di avventurarsi subito nel formato Standard al Friday Night Magic senza perdere tempo con la costruzione del mazzo.

Sono disponibili quattro mazzi incentrati su alcune delle migliori strategie in Standard.

Ogni Challenger Deck include un mazzo principale completo da 60 carte, un sideboard da 15 carte ed è pronto all’uso, offrendo ottimi risultati a livello locale. Tutte le carte al suo interno sono già state stampate in Standard e sono legali in questo formato.

Questi mazzi sono ottimi per i giocatori alle prime armi che vogliono provare il formato Standard, ma possono risultare allettanti anche per i veterani grazie alle potenti carte incluse in ogni mazzo.

I Challenger Decks saranno disponibili in tutto il mondo in inglese.

Uscita ufficiale

6 Aprile

[decklist]

Title: Hazoret Aggro

Format: Standard

1 Chandra, Torch of Defiance

1 Hazoret the Fervent___426838

3 Soul-Scar Mage

4 Bomat Courier

3 Kari Zev, Skyship Raider

3 Harsh Mentor

1 Glorybringer

4 Fanatical Firebrand

4 Ahn-Crop Crasher

4 Shock

4 Lightning Strike

2 Abrade

2 Magma Spray

4 Sunscorched Desert

20 Mountain

*2 Key to the City

*2 Pia Nalaar

*2 Kari Zev's Expertise

*3 Sentinel Totem

*4 Chandra's Defeat

*2 Magma Spray

[/decklist]

[decklist]

Title: Vehicle Rush

Format: Standard

4 Heart of Kiran

4 Bomat Courier

4 Toolcraft Exemplar

4 Scrapheap Scrounger

2 Pia Nalaar

3 Depala, Pilot Exemplar

1 Cultivator's Caravan

1 Aethersphere Harvester

1 Skysovereign, Consul Flagship

4 Spire of Industry

1 Dragonskull Summit

1 Inspiring Vantage

1 Concealed Courtyard

4 Veteran Motorist

4 Unlicensed Disintegration

4 Lightning Strike

3 Aether Hub

3 Unclaimed Territory

2 Evolving Wilds

5 Plains

3 Mountain

1 Swamp

*3 Harsh Mentor

*1 Aethersphere Harvester

*2 Crook of Condemnation

*4 Duress

*2 Chandra's Defeat

*2 Magma Spray

*1 Cast Out

[/decklist]

[decklist]

Title: Second Sun Control

Format: Standard

3 Approach of the Second Sun

1 Settle the Wreckage

3 Fumigate

1 Kefnet the Mindful___426761

4 Irrigated Farmland

4 Opt

4 Aether Meltdown

4 Censor

4 Supreme Will

4 Cast Out

1 Renewed Faith

4 Glimmer of Genius

1 Farm // Market

2 Field of Ruin

2 Ipnu Rivulet

10 Island

8 Plains

*4 Regal Caracal

*2 Glyph Keeper

*1 Kefnet the Mindful___426761

*2 Spell Pierce___435234

*4 Negate

*2 Renewed Faith

[/decklist]

[decklist]

Title: Counter Surge

Format: Standard

4 Winding Constrictor

4 Glint-Sleeve Siphoner

2 Scrapheap Scrounger

1 Walking Ballista

3 Rishkar, Peema Renegade

3 Dreamstealer

2 Gonti, Lord of Luxury

3 Verdurous Gearhulk

2 Hour of Glory

4 Longtusk Cub

4 Blossoming Defense

2 Walk the Plank

1 Fatal Push

4 Aether Hub

4 Foul Orchard

2 Hashep Oasis

8 Swamp

7 Forest

*2 Lifecrafter's Bestiary

*1 Dispossess

*2 Die Young

*3 Cartouche of Ambition

*4 Duress

*2 Appetite for the Unnatural

*1 Slice in Twain

[/decklist]