Tanto tempo fa, nel 1994 per l'esattezza, in un magazzino non troppo lontano, le Leggende andarono ... perdute. Confezione dopo confezione dell'adorata espansione Leggende iniziarono ad accumulare polvere in attesa di essere riscoperte... In attesa di essere, beh, ritrovate. In attesa, a quanto pare, dei festeggiamenti per il trentesimo anniversario di Magic: The Gathering.

E ora potrai mettere le mani su un pezzo di storia, poiché carte genuine di Leggende faranno il loro ritorno direttamente dal 1994 fino alle Collector Booster di Dominaria Unita. Non sono ristampe. Non sono nemmeno carte rimaste per 28 anni in un raccoglitore. Queste carte sono state estratte dalle loro buste originali, e poi inserite a caso nelle Collector Booster di Dominaria Unita come parte di una promozione speciale. Con molta cura.

Sembra un po' inverosimile? Un po', come dire... una panzana? È quello che sembrava anche a noi. Ed è per questo che ci siamo filmati mentre aprivamo queste buste. Altrimenti, chi avrebbe mai creduto a una tale... leggenda?

Proprio così. Potresti aprire una Collector Booster di Dominaria Unita e trovarti tra le mani una di queste carte.

The Tabernacle at Pendrell Vale Chains of Mephistopheles Moat

Ci sono, naturalmente, un paio di punti da precisare. Abbiamo incluso carte di ogni rarità, perciò potresti trovare di tutto, da una comune a una rara (le rare mitiche non esistevano ancora, a quei tempi). Avevamo a disposizione soltanto un numero finito di carte di quell'espansione, perciò soltanto il 3% circa delle Collector Booster conterrà una carta di Leggende Perdute. Le carte di Leggende Perdute sostituiranno una carta foil comune nella Collector Booster, saranno tutte in inglese e, naturalmente, non foil.

Inoltre, non verranno incluse tutte le carte dell'espansione originale Leggende. A causa di qualche strana collazione nelle tirature del 1994, semplicemente non abbiamo trovato alcune carte nonostante l'apertura di confezione dopo confezione dopo confezione. Queste includono:

Adventurer's Guildhouse

Arboria

Backdraft

Blight

Blue Mana Battery

Brine Hag

Cathedral of Serra

Cocoon

Deadfall

Eternal Warrior

Floral Spuzzem

Frost Giant

Great Defender

Green Mana Battery

Heaven's Gate

Hunding Gjornersen

Ivory Guardians

Kry Shield

Land Tax

Lord Magnus

Mana Drain

Marhault Elsdragon

Mountain Yeti

Presence of the Master

Princess Lucrezia

Puppet Master

Rabid Wombat

Radjan Spirit

Ramirez DePietro

Relic Bind

Sea King's Blessing

Seafarer's Quay

Seeker

Shimian Night Stalker

Silhouette

Sir Shandlar of Eberyn

Sivitri Scarzam

Spectral Cloak

Spirit Link

Sunastian Falconer

Takklemaggot

Tor Wauki

Undertow

Underworld Dreams

Unholy Citadel

Wall of Dust

Wall of Light

Wall of Putrid Flesh

Wall of Tombstones

White Mana Battery

In aggiunta, le seguenti carte non verranno incluse:

Alabaster Potion

Barbary Apes

Caverns of Despair

Cleanse

Craw Giant

Darkness

Flash Counter

Gwendlyn Di Corci

Imprison

Invoke Prejudice

Nether Void

Pradesh Gypsies

Pyrotechnics

Relic Barrier

Sylvan Library

Wall of Opposition

Tutte le altre saranno presenti all'appello. Potresti trovare di tutto, da Active Volcano o Adun Oakenshield a Xira Arien o Zephyr Falcon. Potrebbe persino spuntar fuori Moat!

Ecco un elenco di ogni carta di Leggende che potrai trovare:

Abomination

Acid Rain

Active Volcano

Adun Oakenshield

Aerathi Berserker

Aisling Leprechaun

Akron Legionnaire

Al-abara's Carpet

Alchor's Tomb

All Hallow's Eve

Amrou Kithkin

Angelic Voices

Angus Mackenzie

Anti-Magic Aura

Arcades Sabboth

Arena of the Ancients

Avoid Fate

Axelrod Gunnarson

Ayesha Tanaka

Azure Drake

Backfire

Barktooth Warbeard

Bartel Runeaxe

Beasts of Bogardan

Black Mana Battery

Blazing Effigy

Blood Lust

Boomerang

Boris Devilboon

Bronze Horse

Carrion Ants

Cat Warriors

Chain Lightning

Chains of Mephistopheles

Chromium

Clergy of the Holy Nimbus

Concordant Crossroads

Cosmic Horror

Crevasse

Crimson Kobolds

Crimson Manticore

Crookshank Kobolds

Cyclopean Mummy

Dakkon Blackblade

D'Avenant Archer

Demonic Torment

Devouring Deep

Disharmony

Divine Intervention

Divine Offering

Divine Transformation

Dream Coat

Durkwood Boars

Dwarven Song

Elder Land Wurm

Elder Spawn

Elven Riders

Emerald Dragonfly

Enchanted Being

Enchantment Alteration

Energy Tap

Equinox

Eureka

Evil Eye of Orms-by-Gore

Fallen Angel

Falling Star

Feint

Field of Dreams

Fire Sprites

Firestorm Phoenix

Flash Flood

Force Spike

Forethought Amulet

Fortified Area

Gabriel Angelfire

Gaseous Form

Gauntlets of Chaos

Ghosts of the Damned

Giant Slug

Giant Strength

Giant Turtle

Glyph of Delusion

Glyph of Destruction

Glyph of Doom

Glyph of Life

Glyph of Reincarnation

Gosta Dirk

Gravity Sphere

Great Wall

Greater Realm of Preservation

Greed

Halfdane

Hammerheim

Hazezon Tamar

Headless Horseman

Hell Swarm

Hellfire

Hell's Caretaker

Holy Day

Horn of Deafening

Hornet Cobra

Horror of Horrors

Hyperion Blacksmith

Ichneumon Druid

Immolation

In the Eye of Chaos

Indestructible Aura

Infernal Medusa

Infinite Authority

Jacques le Vert

Jasmine Boreal

Jedit Ojanen

Jerrard of the Closed Fist

Johan

Jovial Evil

Juxtapose

Karakas

Kasimir the Lone Wolf

Keepers of the Faith

Kei Takahashi

Killer Bees

Kismet

Knowledge Vault

Kobold Drill Sergeant

Kobold Overlord

Kobold Taskmaster

Kobolds of Kher Keep

Lady Caleria

Lady Evangela

Lady Orca

Land Equilibrium

Land's Edge

Lesser Werewolf

Life Chisel

Life Matrix

Lifeblood

Living Plane

Livonya Silone

Lost Soul

Mana Matrix

Marble Priest

Master of the Hunt

Mirror Universe

Moat

Mold Demon

Moss Monster

Mountain Stronghold

Nebuchadnezzar

Nicol Bolas

North Star

Nova Pentacle

Osai Vultures

Palladia-Mors

Part Water

Pavel Maliki

Pendelhaven

Petra Sphinx

Pit Scorpion

Pixie Queen

Planar Gate

Primordial Ooze

Psionic Entity

Psychic Purge

Quagmire

Quarum Trench Gnomes

Raging Bull

Ragnar

Ramses Overdark

Rapid Fire

Rasputin Dreamweaver

Rebirth

Recall

Red Mana Battery

Reincarnation

Remove Enchantments

Remove Soul

Reset

Revelation

Reverberation

Righteous Avengers

Ring of Immortals

Riven Turnbull

Rohgahh of Kher Keep

Rubinia Soulsinger

Rust

Segovian Leviathan

Sentinel

Serpent Generator

Shelkin Brownie

Shield Wall

Sol'kanar the Swamp King

Spinal Villain

Spirit Shackle

Spiritual Sanctuary

Stangg

Storm Seeker

Storm World

Subdue

Sword of the Ages

Sylvan Paradise

Syphon Soul

Telekinesis

Teleport

Tempest Efreet

Tetsuo Umezawa

The Abyss

The Brute

The Lady of the Mountain

The Tabernacle at Pendrell Vale

The Wretched

Thunder Spirit

Time Elemental

Tobias Andrion

Tolaria

Torsten Von Ursus

Touch of Darkness

Transmutation

Triassic Egg

Tuknir Deathlock

Tundra Wolves

Typhoon

Untamed Wilds

Urborg

Ur-Drago

Vaevictis Asmadi

Vampire Bats

Venarian Gold

Visions

Voodoo Doll

Walking Dead

Wall of Caltrops

Wall of Earth

Wall of Heat

Wall of Shadows

Wall of Vapor

Wall of Wonder

Whirling Dervish

Willow Satyr

Winds of Change

Winter Blast

Wolverine Pack

Wood Elemental

Xira Arien

Zephyr Falcon

Dominaria Unita uscirà il 9 settembre, ma non dimenticare di sintonizzarti il 18 agosto per non perderti la presentazione delle anteprime e dei festeggiamenti, che dureranno un anno intero, per il trentesimo anniversario di Magic: The Gathering.