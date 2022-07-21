Leggende Perdute
Tanto tempo fa, nel 1994 per l'esattezza, in un magazzino non troppo lontano, le Leggende andarono
E ora potrai mettere le mani su un pezzo di storia, poiché carte genuine di Leggende faranno il loro ritorno direttamente dal 1994 fino alle Collector Booster di Dominaria Unita. Non sono ristampe. Non sono nemmeno carte rimaste per 28 anni in un raccoglitore. Queste carte sono state estratte dalle loro buste originali, e poi inserite a caso nelle Collector Booster di Dominaria Unita come parte di una promozione speciale. Con molta cura.
Sembra un po' inverosimile? Un po', come dire... una panzana? È quello che sembrava anche a noi. Ed è per questo che ci siamo filmati mentre aprivamo queste buste. Altrimenti, chi avrebbe mai creduto a una tale... leggenda?
Proprio così. Potresti aprire una Collector Booster di Dominaria Unita e trovarti tra le mani una di queste carte.
Ci sono, naturalmente, un paio di punti da precisare. Abbiamo incluso carte di ogni rarità, perciò potresti trovare di tutto, da una comune a una rara (le rare mitiche non esistevano ancora, a quei tempi). Avevamo a disposizione soltanto un numero finito di carte di quell'espansione, perciò soltanto il 3% circa delle Collector Booster conterrà una carta di Leggende Perdute. Le carte di Leggende Perdute sostituiranno una carta foil comune nella Collector Booster, saranno tutte in inglese e, naturalmente, non foil.
Inoltre, non verranno incluse tutte le carte dell'espansione originale Leggende. A causa di qualche strana collazione nelle tirature del 1994, semplicemente non abbiamo trovato alcune carte nonostante l'apertura di confezione dopo confezione dopo confezione. Queste includono:
- Adventurer's Guildhouse
- Arboria
- Backdraft
- Blight
- Blue Mana Battery
- Brine Hag
- Cathedral of Serra
- Cocoon
- Deadfall
- Eternal Warrior
- Floral Spuzzem
- Frost Giant
- Great Defender
- Green Mana Battery
- Heaven's Gate
- Hunding Gjornersen
- Ivory Guardians
- Kry Shield
- Land Tax
- Lord Magnus
- Mana Drain
- Marhault Elsdragon
- Mountain Yeti
- Presence of the Master
- Princess Lucrezia
- Puppet Master
- Rabid Wombat
- Radjan Spirit
- Ramirez DePietro
- Relic Bind
- Sea King's Blessing
- Seafarer's Quay
- Seeker
- Shimian Night Stalker
- Silhouette
- Sir Shandlar of Eberyn
- Sivitri Scarzam
- Spectral Cloak
- Spirit Link
- Sunastian Falconer
- Takklemaggot
- Tor Wauki
- Undertow
- Underworld Dreams
- Unholy Citadel
- Wall of Dust
- Wall of Light
- Wall of Putrid Flesh
- Wall of Tombstones
- White Mana Battery
In aggiunta, le seguenti carte non verranno incluse:
- Alabaster Potion
- Barbary Apes
- Caverns of Despair
- Cleanse
- Craw Giant
- Darkness
- Flash Counter
- Gwendlyn Di Corci
- Imprison
- Invoke Prejudice
- Nether Void
- Pradesh Gypsies
- Pyrotechnics
- Relic Barrier
- Sylvan Library
- Wall of Opposition
Tutte le altre saranno presenti all'appello. Potresti trovare di tutto, da Active Volcano o Adun Oakenshield a Xira Arien o Zephyr Falcon. Potrebbe persino spuntar fuori Moat!
Ecco un elenco di ogni carta di Leggende che potrai trovare:
- Abomination
- Acid Rain
- Active Volcano
- Adun Oakenshield
- Aerathi Berserker
- Aisling Leprechaun
- Akron Legionnaire
- Al-abara's Carpet
- Alchor's Tomb
- All Hallow's Eve
- Amrou Kithkin
- Angelic Voices
- Angus Mackenzie
- Anti-Magic Aura
- Arcades Sabboth
- Arena of the Ancients
- Avoid Fate
- Axelrod Gunnarson
- Ayesha Tanaka
- Azure Drake
- Backfire
- Barktooth Warbeard
- Bartel Runeaxe
- Beasts of Bogardan
- Black Mana Battery
- Blazing Effigy
- Blood Lust
- Boomerang
- Boris Devilboon
- Bronze Horse
- Carrion Ants
- Cat Warriors
- Chain Lightning
- Chains of Mephistopheles
- Chromium
- Clergy of the Holy Nimbus
- Concordant Crossroads
- Cosmic Horror
- Crevasse
- Crimson Kobolds
- Crimson Manticore
- Crookshank Kobolds
- Cyclopean Mummy
- Dakkon Blackblade
- D'Avenant Archer
- Demonic Torment
- Devouring Deep
- Disharmony
- Divine Intervention
- Divine Offering
- Divine Transformation
- Dream Coat
- Durkwood Boars
- Dwarven Song
- Elder Land Wurm
- Elder Spawn
- Elven Riders
- Emerald Dragonfly
- Enchanted Being
- Enchantment Alteration
- Energy Tap
- Equinox
- Eureka
- Evil Eye of Orms-by-Gore
- Fallen Angel
- Falling Star
- Feint
- Field of Dreams
- Fire Sprites
- Firestorm Phoenix
- Flash Flood
- Force Spike
- Forethought Amulet
- Fortified Area
- Gabriel Angelfire
- Gaseous Form
- Gauntlets of Chaos
- Ghosts of the Damned
- Giant Slug
- Giant Strength
- Giant Turtle
- Glyph of Delusion
- Glyph of Destruction
- Glyph of Doom
- Glyph of Life
- Glyph of Reincarnation
- Gosta Dirk
- Gravity Sphere
- Great Wall
- Greater Realm of Preservation
- Greed
- Halfdane
- Hammerheim
- Hazezon Tamar
- Headless Horseman
- Hell Swarm
- Hellfire
- Hell's Caretaker
- Holy Day
- Horn of Deafening
- Hornet Cobra
- Horror of Horrors
- Hyperion Blacksmith
- Ichneumon Druid
- Immolation
- In the Eye of Chaos
- Indestructible Aura
- Infernal Medusa
- Infinite Authority
- Jacques le Vert
- Jasmine Boreal
- Jedit Ojanen
- Jerrard of the Closed Fist
- Johan
- Jovial Evil
- Juxtapose
- Karakas
- Kasimir the Lone Wolf
- Keepers of the Faith
- Kei Takahashi
- Killer Bees
- Kismet
- Knowledge Vault
- Kobold Drill Sergeant
- Kobold Overlord
- Kobold Taskmaster
- Kobolds of Kher Keep
- Lady Caleria
- Lady Evangela
- Lady Orca
- Land Equilibrium
- Land's Edge
- Lesser Werewolf
- Life Chisel
- Life Matrix
- Lifeblood
- Living Plane
- Livonya Silone
- Lost Soul
- Mana Matrix
- Marble Priest
- Master of the Hunt
- Mirror Universe
- Moat
- Mold Demon
- Moss Monster
- Mountain Stronghold
- Nebuchadnezzar
- Nicol Bolas
- North Star
- Nova Pentacle
- Osai Vultures
- Palladia-Mors
- Part Water
- Pavel Maliki
- Pendelhaven
- Petra Sphinx
- Pit Scorpion
- Pixie Queen
- Planar Gate
- Primordial Ooze
- Psionic Entity
- Psychic Purge
- Quagmire
- Quarum Trench Gnomes
- Raging Bull
- Ragnar
- Ramses Overdark
- Rapid Fire
- Rasputin Dreamweaver
- Rebirth
- Recall
- Red Mana Battery
- Reincarnation
- Remove Enchantments
- Remove Soul
- Reset
- Revelation
- Reverberation
- Righteous Avengers
- Ring of Immortals
- Riven Turnbull
- Rohgahh of Kher Keep
- Rubinia Soulsinger
- Rust
- Segovian Leviathan
- Sentinel
- Serpent Generator
- Shelkin Brownie
- Shield Wall
- Sol'kanar the Swamp King
- Spinal Villain
- Spirit Shackle
- Spiritual Sanctuary
- Stangg
- Storm Seeker
- Storm World
- Subdue
- Sword of the Ages
- Sylvan Paradise
- Syphon Soul
- Telekinesis
- Teleport
- Tempest Efreet
- Tetsuo Umezawa
- The Abyss
- The Brute
- The Lady of the Mountain
- The Tabernacle at Pendrell Vale
- The Wretched
- Thunder Spirit
- Time Elemental
- Tobias Andrion
- Tolaria
- Torsten Von Ursus
- Touch of Darkness
- Transmutation
- Triassic Egg
- Tuknir Deathlock
- Tundra Wolves
- Typhoon
- Untamed Wilds
- Urborg
- Ur-Drago
- Vaevictis Asmadi
- Vampire Bats
- Venarian Gold
- Visions
- Voodoo Doll
- Walking Dead
- Wall of Caltrops
- Wall of Earth
- Wall of Heat
- Wall of Shadows
- Wall of Vapor
- Wall of Wonder
- Whirling Dervish
- Willow Satyr
- Winds of Change
- Winter Blast
- Wolverine Pack
- Wood Elemental
- Xira Arien
- Zephyr Falcon
Dominaria Unita uscirà il 9 settembre, ma non dimenticare di sintonizzarti il 18 agosto per non perderti la presentazione delle anteprime e dei festeggiamenti, che dureranno un anno intero, per il trentesimo anniversario di Magic: The Gathering.