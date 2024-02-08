Skip to main content
스탠다드 쇼다운

매직: 더 개더링 | Marvel’s Spider-Man

September 19–25

스탠다드 쇼다운이 무엇인가요?

가까운 게임 매장에 자신이 가지고 있는 최고의 스탠다드 덱을 가져가 경기를 벌이고 영예와 멋진 상품을 가져가세요!

Earn Commander Promo Cards

You can earn a special Commander Play promo card by participating in qualiflying Commander events at your local game store. These are available while supplies last!

Frequently Asked Questions

For these events, you'll construct a 60-card deck (that includes your commander) out of the contents of your Play Booster box and any number of basic lands. For more information, check out the Commander Limited format page.

To ensure players have enough cards to build a playable deck, you ignore color identity during deck building for this event. That means that if your commander has a color identity of red and white, you can also run blue, black, and green cards in your deck.

This event is designed to be a casual experience. Players will be experiencing a new Magic set for the first time, so don't be afraid to ask questions and try new things!