스탠다드 쇼다운
매직: 더 개더링 | Marvel’s Spider-Man
September 19–25
스탠다드 쇼다운이 무엇인가요?
가까운 게임 매장에 자신이 가지고 있는 최고의 스탠다드 덱을 가져가 경기를 벌이고 영예와 멋진 상품을 가져가세요!
Earn Commander Promo Cards
You can earn a special Commander Play promo card by participating in qualiflying Commander events at your local game store. These are available while supplies last!
Where to Play Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel's Spider-Man
Whether you're swinging into Magic or continuing your journey, there are plenty of places and events where you can experience Magic: The Gathering | Marvel's Spider-Man.
Where to Play Magic: The Gathering® | Marvel's Spider-Man
Where and How to Play Edge of Eternities
Cross the Chaos Wall and enter the great unknown of the Edge! We've got all the details on where and how to play with Magic's latest set.
Where and How to Play Edge of Eternities
Where to Play Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™
From MagicCon to your local game store, there are plenty of places to enjoy Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™.
Where to Play Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™
