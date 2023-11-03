依夏兰迷窟精选列表更新
依夏兰迷窟于11月17日发售。届时，我们将重返充满宝藏和秘密的依夏兰时空。随着系列发售在即，我们为精选列表添加了新牌：这些牌是从万智牌丰富历史中精选出来的牌，十分契合本系列的玩法和主题。
精选列表里的牌大约有25%的几率会出现在系列补充包中的最后一个卡位。从普通到秘稀等各稀有度的牌张都包罗在内。这些牌的左下角会有鹏洛客符号。
精选列表里的牌只能用于该牌原本允用的赛制。例如依夏兰首个系列的牌
特别登场
本系列推出的18种特别登场牌也会出现在精选列表牌张出现的位置。在系列补充包中，特别登场牌为不闪的无边框重印牌，这些牌选自万智牌历史且深受爱好者喜爱。特别登场牌在依夏兰迷窟聚珍补充包里为传统闪。阅读收集依夏兰迷窟这篇文章就能了解这些牌的获取方式
下面为本系列推出的全部特别登场牌，这些牌会出现在依夏兰迷窟系列补充包中精选列表牌出现的位置：
精选列表内的牌
下面为精选列表中的所有牌张，并按照以下类别分成两组：针对依夏兰迷窟添加的牌张，以及从上一版精选列表中移除的牌张。
（注：牌张图像或与精选列表所印制的版本不符。欲知精选列表所印制之具体版本，请参见右列所示的系列标识。）
-
精选列表新增牌张
-
牌名 系列 Ardent Plea ARB Beast Whisperer GRN Bottle Gnomes TMP Brass's Bounty RIX Brought Back M20 Cave of the Frost Dragon AFR Cave Sense MMQ Curiosity Crafter STX Deadly Dispute AFR Deathsprout WAR Deep Gnome Terramancer CLB Deep Reconnaissance ODY Deep Wood POR Dispatch NPH Dockside Extortionist 2X2 Elder Deep-Fiend EMN Ersatz Gnomes MIR Esper Sentinel MH2 Fabrication Module KLD Famished Paladin RIX Ghostflame Sliver TSP Harmony of Nature P02 Heartstone STH Inkfathom Infiltrator SHM Jungleborn Pioneer RIX Kalitas, Traitor of Ghet OGW Merrow Harbinger LRW Monologue Tax STX Murktide Regent MH2 Nezahal, Primal Tide RIX Pain Magnification DIS Pawn of Ulamog ROE Pili-Pala SHM Pouncing Jaguar USG Rootwater Depths TMP Rotting Regisaur M20 Star of Extinction XLN Storm-Kiln Artist STX Stromkirk Captain DKA Sygg, River Cutthroat ZNR The Reaver Cleaver DMU The Tarrasque AFR Titanoth Rex IKO Tomb Robber RIX Treasure Vault AFR Veteran of the Depths LRW Wall of Omens KHM Xorn AFR Zebra Unicorn MIR Zoetic Cavern A25
-
移出精选列表的牌张
-
牌名 系列 Archmage Emeritus STX Capenna Express SNC Crumbling Colossus M12 Dig Up VOW Dragon Throne of Tarkir KTK Dragonlord Ojutai DTK Endless Obedience M15 Etali, Primal Storm RIX Geth's Grimoire DST Ghalta, Primal Hunger RIX Gisa and Geralf EMN High Ground 10E Hope of Ghirapur AER Ihsan's Shade A25 Incubation // Incongruity RNA Interplanar Beacon WAR Invasive Surgery SOI Kalamax, the Stormsire IKO Ketria Triome IKO Lantern of Insight 5DN Linden, the Steadfast Queen ELD Memorial to Genius DAR Mercadia's Downfall MMQ Mina and Denn, Wildborn OGW Mishra's Self-Replicator DAR Nashi, Moon Sage's Scion NEO Nihil Spellbomb SOM Path to the World Tree KHM Pia and Kiran Nalaar ORI Pledge of Loyalty INV Power Armor INV Priests of Norn MBS Primal Cocoon M11 Ravnica at War WAR Reduce /// Rubble AKH Regathan Firecat M14 Ruthless Invasion NPH Sarulf, Realm Eater KHM Sea of Clouds BBD Siege Zombie DBL Soul of Shandalar M15 Sprout Swarm FUT Stormscape Battlemage PLS Survival Cache IMA The Great Aurora ORI The World Tree KHM Thran War Machine ULG Vryn Wingmare M21 Yotian Soldier BBD Zhalfirin Void DAR Greymond, Avacyn's Stalwart SLX Gisa's Favorite Shovel SLX Enkira, Hostile Scavenger SLX Hansk, Slayer Zealot SLX Gregor, Shrewd Magistrate SLX Malik, Grim Manipulator SLX
-
精选列表里的所有牌张
-
A–G
卡牌 系列 Academy Manufactor MH2 Adeliz, the Cinder Wind DAR All That Glitters ELD Aminatou, the Fateshifter 2X2 Arcbound Mouser MH2 Ardent Plea ARB Aura Barbs BOK Auramancer's Guise PLC Baird, Steward of Argive DAR Bake into a Pie ELD Barrow Ghoul WTH Barrow Witches ELD Battleflight Eagle M13 Battlewand Oak LRW Beast Whisperer GRN Bladewing the Risen IMA Blossom Prancer NEO Bog Wraith M10 Bottle Gnomes TMP Brago's Representative CNS Brain Weevil DDJ Brass's Bounty RIX Brought Back M20 Bruenor Battlehammer AFR Castle Garenbrig ELD Cauldron Familiar ELD Cavalier of Thorns M20 Cave of the Frost Dragon AFR Cave Sense MMQ Changeling Hero LRW Charming Prince ELD Cinder Elemental M21 Clock of Omens M13 Consume Spirit DDC Counterbalance CSP Courage in Crisis WAR Court of Grace CMR Crush the Weak KHM Crystalline Crawler C16 Cunning Breezedancer DTK Curiosity Crafter STX Cursed Flesh EXO Deadly Dispute AFR Deathsprout WAR Deep Gnome Terramancer CLB Deep Reconnaissance ODY Deep Wood POR Demonic Bargain VOW Dina, Soul Steeper STX Dirtwater Wraith MIR Dispatch NPH Dockside Extortionist 2X2 Doomed Traveler 2X2 Dwarven Grunt ODY Dwarven Miner MIR Dwarven Recruiter ODY Echoing Courage CNS Elas il-Kor, Sadistic Pilgrim DMU Elder Deep-Fiend EMN Eldrazi Conscription UMA Elven Palisade EXO Embercleave ELD Empyrean Eagle M20 Enchanted Carriage ELD Ersatz Gnomes MIR Esper Sentinel MH2 Eutropia the Twice-Favored THB Evil Eye of Urborg TSP Fabrication Module KLD Fae Offering MH2 Faerie Artisans C16 Faerie Harbinger LRW Fallen Ideal C15 Famished Paladin RIX Far Traveler CLB Flamekin Village C14 Forbidding Watchtower 10E Forebear's Blade DAR Fortifying Provisions ELD Foulmire Knight ELD Gather Courage M15 Generous Gift MH1 Ghave, Guru of Spores C16 Ghostflame Sliver TSP Giant Caterpillar VIS Giant Killer ELD Giant's Ire LRW Gleeful Sabotage SHM Glittering Stockpile SNC Gluttonous Troll STX Greensleeves, Maro-Sorcerer DMU Grim Strider AKH Grumgully, the Generous ELD
H–Z
卡牌 系列 Harmony of Nature P02 Heartstone STH Hoarding Dragon IMA Hungry Lynx C17 Initiate of Blood CHK Inkfathom Infiltrator SHM Ixalan's Binding XLN Jared Carthalion, True Heir CMR Jungleborn Pioneer RIX Kalitas, Traitor of Ghet OGW Kels, Fight Fixer M21 Kenrith, the Returned King ELD Leap STH Mad Ratter ELD Maja, Bretagard Protector KHM Maraleaf Pixie ELD Merrow Harbinger LRW Miner's Bane M15 Minsc & Boo, Timeless Heroes CLB Mirri the Cursed TSR Monologue Tax STX Murasa Ranger BFZ Murktide Regent MH2 Narfi, Betrayer King KHM Netherborn Altar IKO Nezahal, Primal Tide RIX Nivix, Aerie of the Firemind DDJ No Rest for the Wicked 10E Oaken Brawler LRW Oko, the Trickster ELD Old Ghastbark SHM Once Upon a Time ELD Orc Sureshot FRF Orcish Artillery 10E Pain Magnification DIS Pawn of Ulamog ROE Pemmin's Aura SCG Pili-Pala SHM Pitiless Horde DTK Pouncing Jaguar USG Prison Term SHM Questing Beast ELD Rakdos Cackler GK2 Rebuff the Wicked PLC Return of the Wildspeaker ELD Rift Bolt TSP Rix Maadi, Dungeon Palace C19 Rootwater Depths TMP Rotting Regisaur M20 Royal Trooper BBD Rust Monster AFR Sadistic Augermage DDM Segovian Angel MH1 Spellstutter Sprite LRW Spined Fluke USG Star of Extinction XLN Stonecoil Serpent ELD Storm-Kiln Artist STX Stormwatch Eagle PCY Stromkirk Captain DKA Suntouched Myr HOP Sygg, River Cutthroat ZNR Sythis, Harvest's Hand MH2 The Meathook Massacre MID The Reaver Cleaver DMU The Royal Scions ELD The Tarrasque AFR Throat Slitter BOK Titanoth Rex IKO Tolsimir, Friend to Wolves WAR Tomb Robber RIX Traveler's Cloak CNS Treasure Vault AFR Vega, the Watcher KHM Veteran of the Depths LRW Vulshok Sorcerer 5DN Wall of Omens KHM Warchief Giant C15 Warped Landscape C18 Whitemane Lion C14 Wolfcaller's Howl C14 Xorn AFR Yidaro, Wandering Monster IKO Zebra Unicorn MIR Zoetic Cavern A25 Zombie Apocalypse MID
来看看过去几个系列精选列表的牌张变动：