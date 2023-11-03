依夏兰迷窟于11月17日发售。届时，我们将重返充满宝藏和秘密的依夏兰时空。随着系列发售在即，我们为精选列表添加了新牌：这些牌是从万智牌丰富历史中精选出来的牌，十分契合本系列的玩法和主题。

精选列表里的牌大约有25%的几率会出现在系列补充包中的最后一个卡位。从普通到秘稀等各稀有度的牌张都包罗在内。这些牌的左下角会有鹏洛客符号。

精选列表牌张样式（牌张左下角有鹏洛客符号）

精选列表里的牌只能用于该牌原本允用的赛制。例如依夏兰首个系列的牌 依夏兰的束缚， 这张可从精选列表卡位开出的牌无法用于标准赛，但可用于近代和指挥官这样的赛制。

特别登场

本系列推出的18种特别登场牌也会出现在精选列表牌张出现的位置。在系列补充包中，特别登场牌为不闪的无边框重印牌，这些牌选自万智牌历史且深受爱好者喜爱。特别登场牌在依夏兰迷窟聚珍补充包里为传统闪。阅读收集依夏兰迷窟这篇文章就能了解这些牌的获取方式

下面为本系列推出的全部特别登场牌，这些牌会出现在依夏兰迷窟系列补充包中精选列表牌出现的位置：

亚特兰提斯领主
亚特兰提斯领主
锐目领航员马科姆
锐目领航员马科姆
阴界渡桥
阴界渡桥
蔓非沼吸血鬼
蔓非沼吸血鬼
冷酷袭劫者
冷酷袭劫者
莽霸联盟袭劫者布里奇
莽霸联盟袭劫者布里奇
碎船巨人达戈
碎船巨人达戈
莽闯暴猛龙
莽闯暴猛龙
冥界裂隙
冥界裂隙
杀戮暴霸龙
杀戮暴霸龙
始饥戈厄塔
始饥戈厄塔
多态迅猛龙
多态迅猛龙
唤风君龙卡勒麦
唤风君龙卡勒麦
风华领主
风华领主
晴空号斗士米丽
晴空号斗士米丽
屈东英雄萨拉希洛斯
屈东英雄萨拉希洛斯
魔法力墓穴
魔法力墓穴
繁星罗盘
繁星罗盘

精选列表内的牌

下面为精选列表中的所有牌张，并按照以下类别分成两组：针对依夏兰迷窟添加的牌张，以及从上一版精选列表中移除的牌张。

（注：牌张图像或与精选列表所印制的版本不符。欲知精选列表所印制之具体版本，请参见右列所示的系列标识。）

精选列表新增牌张

牌名 系列
Ardent PleaARB
Beast WhispererGRN
Bottle GnomesTMP
Brass's BountyRIX
Brought BackM20
Cave of the Frost DragonAFR
Cave SenseMMQ
Curiosity CrafterSTX
Deadly DisputeAFR
DeathsproutWAR
Deep Gnome TerramancerCLB
Deep ReconnaissanceODY
Deep WoodPOR
DispatchNPH
Dockside Extortionist2X2
Elder Deep-FiendEMN
Ersatz GnomesMIR
Esper SentinelMH2
Fabrication ModuleKLD
Famished PaladinRIX
Ghostflame SliverTSP
Harmony of NatureP02
HeartstoneSTH
Inkfathom InfiltratorSHM
Jungleborn PioneerRIX
Kalitas, Traitor of GhetOGW
Merrow HarbingerLRW
Monologue TaxSTX
Murktide RegentMH2
Nezahal, Primal TideRIX
Pain MagnificationDIS
Pawn of UlamogROE
Pili-PalaSHM
Pouncing JaguarUSG
Rootwater DepthsTMP
Rotting RegisaurM20
Star of ExtinctionXLN
Storm-Kiln ArtistSTX
Stromkirk CaptainDKA
Sygg, River CutthroatZNR
The Reaver CleaverDMU
The TarrasqueAFR
Titanoth RexIKO
Tomb RobberRIX
Treasure VaultAFR
Veteran of the DepthsLRW
Wall of OmensKHM
XornAFR
Zebra UnicornMIR
Zoetic CavernA25

移出精选列表的牌张

牌名 系列
Archmage EmeritusSTX
Capenna ExpressSNC
Crumbling ColossusM12
Dig UpVOW
Dragon Throne of TarkirKTK
Dragonlord OjutaiDTK
Endless ObedienceM15
Etali, Primal StormRIX
Geth's GrimoireDST
Ghalta, Primal HungerRIX
Gisa and GeralfEMN
High Ground10E
Hope of GhirapurAER
Ihsan's ShadeA25
Incubation // IncongruityRNA
Interplanar BeaconWAR
Invasive SurgerySOI
Kalamax, the StormsireIKO
Ketria TriomeIKO
Lantern of Insight5DN
Linden, the Steadfast QueenELD
Memorial to GeniusDAR
Mercadia's DownfallMMQ
Mina and Denn, WildbornOGW
Mishra's Self-ReplicatorDAR
Nashi, Moon Sage's ScionNEO
Nihil SpellbombSOM
Path to the World TreeKHM
Pia and Kiran NalaarORI
Pledge of LoyaltyINV
Power ArmorINV
Priests of NornMBS
Primal CocoonM11
Ravnica at WarWAR
Reduce /// RubbleAKH
Regathan FirecatM14
Ruthless InvasionNPH
Sarulf, Realm EaterKHM
Sea of CloudsBBD
Siege ZombieDBL
Soul of ShandalarM15
Sprout SwarmFUT
Stormscape BattlemagePLS
Survival CacheIMA
The Great AuroraORI
The World TreeKHM
Thran War MachineULG
Vryn WingmareM21
Yotian SoldierBBD
Zhalfirin VoidDAR
Greymond, Avacyn's StalwartSLX
Gisa's Favorite ShovelSLX
Enkira, Hostile ScavengerSLX
Hansk, Slayer ZealotSLX
Gregor, Shrewd MagistrateSLX
Malik, Grim ManipulatorSLX

精选列表里的所有牌张

A–G

卡牌 系列
Academy ManufactorMH2
Adeliz, the Cinder WindDAR
All That GlittersELD
Aminatou, the Fateshifter2X2
Arcbound MouserMH2
Ardent PleaARB
Aura BarbsBOK
Auramancer's GuisePLC
Baird, Steward of ArgiveDAR
Bake into a PieELD
Barrow GhoulWTH
Barrow WitchesELD
Battleflight EagleM13
Battlewand OakLRW
Beast WhispererGRN
Bladewing the RisenIMA
Blossom PrancerNEO
Bog WraithM10
Bottle GnomesTMP
Brago's RepresentativeCNS
Brain WeevilDDJ
Brass's BountyRIX
Brought BackM20
Bruenor BattlehammerAFR
Castle GarenbrigELD
Cauldron FamiliarELD
Cavalier of ThornsM20
Cave of the Frost DragonAFR
Cave SenseMMQ
Changeling HeroLRW
Charming PrinceELD
Cinder ElementalM21
Clock of OmensM13
Consume SpiritDDC
CounterbalanceCSP
Courage in CrisisWAR
Court of GraceCMR
Crush the WeakKHM
Crystalline CrawlerC16
Cunning BreezedancerDTK
Curiosity CrafterSTX
Cursed FleshEXO
Deadly DisputeAFR
DeathsproutWAR
Deep Gnome TerramancerCLB
Deep ReconnaissanceODY
Deep WoodPOR
Demonic BargainVOW
Dina, Soul SteeperSTX
Dirtwater WraithMIR
DispatchNPH
Dockside Extortionist2X2
Doomed Traveler2X2
Dwarven GruntODY
Dwarven MinerMIR
Dwarven RecruiterODY
Echoing CourageCNS
Elas il-Kor, Sadistic PilgrimDMU
Elder Deep-FiendEMN
Eldrazi ConscriptionUMA
Elven PalisadeEXO
EmbercleaveELD
Empyrean EagleM20
Enchanted CarriageELD
Ersatz GnomesMIR
Esper SentinelMH2
Eutropia the Twice-FavoredTHB
Evil Eye of UrborgTSP
Fabrication ModuleKLD
Fae OfferingMH2
Faerie ArtisansC16
Faerie HarbingerLRW
Fallen IdealC15
Famished PaladinRIX
Far TravelerCLB
Flamekin VillageC14
Forbidding Watchtower10E
Forebear's BladeDAR
Fortifying ProvisionsELD
Foulmire KnightELD
Gather CourageM15
Generous GiftMH1
Ghave, Guru of SporesC16
Ghostflame SliverTSP
Giant CaterpillarVIS
Giant KillerELD
Giant's IreLRW
Gleeful SabotageSHM
Glittering StockpileSNC
Gluttonous TrollSTX
Greensleeves, Maro-SorcererDMU
Grim StriderAKH
Grumgully, the GenerousELD

H–Z

卡牌 系列
Harmony of NatureP02
HeartstoneSTH
Hoarding DragonIMA
Hungry LynxC17
Initiate of BloodCHK
Inkfathom InfiltratorSHM
Ixalan's BindingXLN
Jared Carthalion, True HeirCMR
Jungleborn PioneerRIX
Kalitas, Traitor of GhetOGW
Kels, Fight FixerM21
Kenrith, the Returned KingELD
LeapSTH
Mad RatterELD
Maja, Bretagard ProtectorKHM
Maraleaf PixieELD
Merrow HarbingerLRW
Miner's BaneM15
Minsc & Boo, Timeless HeroesCLB
Mirri the CursedTSR
Monologue TaxSTX
Murasa RangerBFZ
Murktide RegentMH2
Narfi, Betrayer KingKHM
Netherborn AltarIKO
Nezahal, Primal TideRIX
Nivix, Aerie of the FiremindDDJ
No Rest for the Wicked10E
Oaken BrawlerLRW
Oko, the TricksterELD
Old GhastbarkSHM
Once Upon a TimeELD
Orc SureshotFRF
Orcish Artillery10E
Pain MagnificationDIS
Pawn of UlamogROE
Pemmin's AuraSCG
Pili-PalaSHM
Pitiless HordeDTK
Pouncing JaguarUSG
Prison TermSHM
Questing BeastELD
Rakdos CacklerGK2
Rebuff the WickedPLC
Return of the WildspeakerELD
Rift BoltTSP
Rix Maadi, Dungeon PalaceC19
Rootwater DepthsTMP
Rotting RegisaurM20
Royal TrooperBBD
Rust MonsterAFR
Sadistic AugermageDDM
Segovian AngelMH1
Spellstutter SpriteLRW
Spined FlukeUSG
Star of ExtinctionXLN
Stonecoil SerpentELD
Storm-Kiln ArtistSTX
Stormwatch EaglePCY
Stromkirk CaptainDKA
Suntouched MyrHOP
Sygg, River CutthroatZNR
Sythis, Harvest's HandMH2
The Meathook MassacreMID
The Reaver CleaverDMU
The Royal ScionsELD
The TarrasqueAFR
Throat SlitterBOK
Titanoth RexIKO
Tolsimir, Friend to WolvesWAR
Tomb RobberRIX
Traveler's CloakCNS
Treasure VaultAFR
Vega, the WatcherKHM
Veteran of the DepthsLRW
Vulshok Sorcerer5DN
Wall of OmensKHM
Warchief GiantC15
Warped LandscapeC18
Whitemane LionC14
Wolfcaller's HowlC14
XornAFR
Yidaro, Wandering MonsterIKO
Zebra UnicornMIR
Zoetic CavernA25
Zombie ApocalypseMID

来看看过去几个系列精选列表的牌张变动：

精选列表过往变动